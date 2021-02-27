Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 27, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,067 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 60 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/14-2/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/31-2/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.5.
- There have been 816,973 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,153 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,993.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,015.
- There have been 55,963 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 185 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 187.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 27, there were 1,958 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1836 57
Atkinson 760 18
Bacon 1016 26
Baker 158 7
Baldwin 3714 102
Banks 1544 32
Barrow 7989 115
Bartow 10178 182
Ben Hill 1463 55
Berrien 1009 28
Bibb 12778 346
Bleckley 780 33
Brantley 865 26
Brooks 897 37
Bryan 2480 30
Bulloch 5047 50
Burke 1667 31
Butts 1976 68
Calhoun 446 15
Camden 3062 26
Candler 724 33
Carroll 6989 123
Catoosa 5124 58
Charlton 1014 19
Chatham 18538 346
Chattahoochee 2667 9
Chattooga 2091 59
Cherokee 20242 253
Clarke 11976 112
Clay 179 3
Clayton 21051 368
Clinch 699 22
Cobb 55276 845
Coffee 4147 121
Colquitt 3297 66
Columbia 10466 147
Cook 1136 36
Coweta 8010 150
Crawford 501 14
Crisp 1312 41
Dade 1097 9
Dawson 2540 34
DeKalb 51605 769
Decatur 2053 53
Dodge 1076 56
Dooly 723 28
Dougherty 5272 264
Douglas 10838 151
Early 974 40
Echols 354 2
Effingham 3579 58
Elbert 1477 49
Emanuel 1691 51
Evans 736 13
Fannin 1971 51
Fayette 6121 129
Floyd 9309 163
Forsyth 16088 143
Franklin 2264 36
Fulton 74229 1050
Gilmer 2353 64
Glascock 139 6
Glynn 6335 144
Gordon 6043 92
Grady 1477 43
Greene 1432 46
Gwinnett 80257 889
Habersham 4533 136
Hall 23779 375
Hancock 805 56
Haralson 1623 33
Harris 1988 47
Hart 1644 35
Heard 594 13
Henry 17115 244
Houston 9391 166
Irwin 666 15
Jackson 7977 120
Jasper 633 18
Jeff Davis 1229 35
Jefferson 1538 53
Jenkins 702 37
Johnson 777 40
Jones 1519 40
Lamar 1247 38
Lanier 478 9
Laurens 3589 134
Lee 1539 45
Liberty 2716 49
Lincoln 485 19
Long 645 11
Lowndes 7283 127
Lumpkin 2656 54
Macon 576 22
Madison 2578 37
Marion 376 14
McDuffie 1575 38
McIntosh 594 13
Meriwether 1421 51
Miller 614 5
Mitchell 1471 70
Monroe 1771 77
Montgomery 705 19
Morgan 1121 14
Murray 3876 67
Muscogee 12799 319
Newton 6854 179
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24438 407
Oconee 2731 57
Oglethorpe 1112 26
Paulding 9811 143
Peach 1750 44
Pickens 2344 52
Pierce 1178 38
Pike 976 21
Polk 3727 71
Pulaski 589 30
Putnam 1675 47
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1427 36
Randolph 451 31
Richmond 18616 347
Rockdale 5463 124
Schley 202 3
Screven 784 17
Seminole 715 17
Spalding 3614 129
Stephens 2854 70
Stewart 761 21
Sumter 1760 86
Talbot 363 17
Taliaferro 94 2
Tattnall 1779 37
Taylor 487 20
Telfair 693 43
Terrell 538 40
Thomas 3428 106
Tift 3358 92
Toombs 2780 85
Towns 1016 37
Treutlen 620 19
Troup 5532 162
Turner 581 30
Twiggs 493 30
Union 1914 62
Unknown 2776 11
Upson 1704 96
Walker 5913 71
Walton 7340 206
Ware 2865 128
Warren 362 10
Washington 1592 49
Wayne 2550 67
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2859 62
Whitfield 14170 205
Wilcox 457 27
Wilkes 644 16
Wilkinson 703 23
Worth 1139 55