Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 27, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,067 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 60 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/14-2/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/31-2/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.5.

There have been 816,973 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,153 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,993.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,015.

There have been 55,963 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 185 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 187.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 27, there were 1,958 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1836 57

Atkinson 760 18

Bacon 1016 26

Baker 158 7

Baldwin 3714 102

Banks 1544 32

Barrow 7989 115

Bartow 10178 182

Ben Hill 1463 55

Berrien 1009 28

Bibb 12778 346

Bleckley 780 33

Brantley 865 26

Brooks 897 37

Bryan 2480 30

Bulloch 5047 50

Burke 1667 31

Butts 1976 68

Calhoun 446 15

Camden 3062 26

Candler 724 33

Carroll 6989 123

Catoosa 5124 58

Charlton 1014 19

Chatham 18538 346

Chattahoochee 2667 9

Chattooga 2091 59

Cherokee 20242 253

Clarke 11976 112

Clay 179 3

Clayton 21051 368

Clinch 699 22

Cobb 55276 845

Coffee 4147 121

Colquitt 3297 66

Columbia 10466 147

Cook 1136 36

Coweta 8010 150

Crawford 501 14

Crisp 1312 41

Dade 1097 9

Dawson 2540 34

DeKalb 51605 769

Decatur 2053 53

Dodge 1076 56

Dooly 723 28

Dougherty 5272 264

Douglas 10838 151

Early 974 40

Echols 354 2

Effingham 3579 58

Elbert 1477 49

Emanuel 1691 51

Evans 736 13

Fannin 1971 51

Fayette 6121 129

Floyd 9309 163

Forsyth 16088 143

Franklin 2264 36

Fulton 74229 1050

Gilmer 2353 64

Glascock 139 6

Glynn 6335 144

Gordon 6043 92

Grady 1477 43

Greene 1432 46

Gwinnett 80257 889

Habersham 4533 136

Hall 23779 375

Hancock 805 56

Haralson 1623 33

Harris 1988 47

Hart 1644 35

Heard 594 13

Henry 17115 244

Houston 9391 166

Irwin 666 15

Jackson 7977 120

Jasper 633 18

Jeff Davis 1229 35

Jefferson 1538 53

Jenkins 702 37

Johnson 777 40

Jones 1519 40

Lamar 1247 38

Lanier 478 9

Laurens 3589 134

Lee 1539 45

Liberty 2716 49

Lincoln 485 19

Long 645 11

Lowndes 7283 127

Lumpkin 2656 54

Macon 576 22

Madison 2578 37

Marion 376 14

McDuffie 1575 38

McIntosh 594 13

Meriwether 1421 51

Miller 614 5

Mitchell 1471 70

Monroe 1771 77

Montgomery 705 19

Morgan 1121 14

Murray 3876 67

Muscogee 12799 319

Newton 6854 179

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24438 407

Oconee 2731 57

Oglethorpe 1112 26

Paulding 9811 143

Peach 1750 44

Pickens 2344 52

Pierce 1178 38

Pike 976 21

Polk 3727 71

Pulaski 589 30

Putnam 1675 47

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1427 36

Randolph 451 31

Richmond 18616 347

Rockdale 5463 124

Schley 202 3

Screven 784 17

Seminole 715 17

Spalding 3614 129

Stephens 2854 70

Stewart 761 21

Sumter 1760 86

Talbot 363 17

Taliaferro 94 2

Tattnall 1779 37

Taylor 487 20

Telfair 693 43

Terrell 538 40

Thomas 3428 106

Tift 3358 92

Toombs 2780 85

Towns 1016 37

Treutlen 620 19

Troup 5532 162

Turner 581 30

Twiggs 493 30

Union 1914 62

Unknown 2776 11

Upson 1704 96

Walker 5913 71

Walton 7340 206

Ware 2865 128

Warren 362 10

Washington 1592 49

Wayne 2550 67

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2859 62

Whitfield 14170 205

Wilcox 457 27

Wilkes 644 16

Wilkinson 703 23