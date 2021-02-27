x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 27, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,067 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 60 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/14-2/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/31-2/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.5.
  • There have been 816,973 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,153 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,993.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,015.
  • There have been 55,963 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 185 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 187.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 27, there were 1,958 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1836    57

Atkinson    760    18

Bacon    1016    26

Baker    158    7

Baldwin    3714    102

Banks    1544    32

Barrow    7989    115

Bartow    10178    182

Ben Hill    1463    55

Berrien    1009    28

Bibb    12778    346

Bleckley    780    33

Brantley    865    26

Brooks    897    37

Bryan    2480    30

Bulloch    5047    50

Burke    1667    31

Butts    1976    68

Calhoun    446    15

Camden    3062    26

Candler    724    33

Carroll    6989    123

Catoosa    5124    58

Charlton    1014    19

Chatham    18538    346

Chattahoochee    2667    9

Chattooga    2091    59

Cherokee    20242    253

Clarke    11976    112

Clay    179    3

Clayton    21051    368

Clinch    699    22

Cobb    55276    845

Coffee    4147    121

Colquitt    3297    66

Columbia    10466    147

Cook    1136    36

Coweta    8010    150

Crawford    501    14

Crisp    1312    41

Dade    1097    9

Dawson    2540    34

DeKalb    51605    769

Decatur    2053    53

Dodge    1076    56

Dooly    723    28

Dougherty    5272    264

Douglas    10838    151

Early    974    40

Echols    354    2

Effingham    3579    58

Elbert    1477    49

Emanuel    1691    51

Evans    736    13

Fannin    1971    51

Fayette    6121    129

Floyd    9309    163

Forsyth    16088    143

Franklin    2264    36

Fulton    74229    1050

Gilmer    2353    64

Glascock    139    6

Glynn    6335    144

Gordon    6043    92

Grady    1477    43

Greene    1432    46

Gwinnett    80257    889

Habersham    4533    136

Hall    23779    375

Hancock    805    56

Haralson    1623    33

Harris    1988    47

Hart    1644    35

Heard    594    13

Henry    17115    244

Houston    9391    166

Irwin    666    15

Jackson    7977    120

Jasper    633    18

Jeff Davis    1229    35

Jefferson    1538    53

Jenkins    702    37

Johnson    777    40

Jones    1519    40

Lamar    1247    38

Lanier    478    9

Laurens    3589    134

Lee    1539    45

Liberty    2716    49

Lincoln    485    19

Long    645    11

Lowndes    7283    127

Lumpkin    2656    54

Macon    576    22

Madison    2578    37

Marion    376    14

McDuffie    1575    38

McIntosh    594    13

Meriwether    1421    51

Miller    614    5

Mitchell    1471    70

Monroe    1771    77

Montgomery    705    19

Morgan    1121    14

Murray    3876    67

Muscogee    12799    319

Newton    6854    179

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24438    407

Oconee    2731    57

Oglethorpe    1112    26

Paulding    9811    143

Peach    1750    44

Pickens    2344    52

Pierce    1178    38

Pike    976    21

Polk    3727    71

Pulaski    589    30

Putnam    1675    47

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1427    36

Randolph    451    31

Richmond    18616    347

Rockdale    5463    124

Schley    202    3

Screven    784    17

Seminole    715    17

Spalding    3614    129

Stephens    2854    70

Stewart    761    21

Sumter    1760    86

Talbot    363    17

Taliaferro    94    2

Tattnall    1779    37

Taylor    487    20

Telfair    693    43

Terrell    538    40

Thomas    3428    106

Tift    3358    92

Toombs    2780    85

Towns    1016    37

Treutlen    620    19

Troup    5532    162

Turner    581    30

Twiggs    493    30

Union    1914    62

Unknown    2776    11

Upson    1704    96

Walker    5913    71

Walton    7340    206

Ware    2865    128

Warren    362    10

Washington    1592    49

Wayne    2550    67

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2859    62

Whitfield    14170    205

Wilcox    457    27

Wilkes    644    16

Wilkinson    703    23

Worth    1139    55

