Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 5, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,146 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 98 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/23-2/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/9-1/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.43.
  • There have been C766,604 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,527 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,203.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,250.
  • There have been 51,479 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 232 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 4, there were 3,910 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 111 hospitalizations from the previous day. At this time, the current hospitalization numbers were not updated with new data by the state.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1726    51

Atkinson    745    15

Bacon    1008    25

Baker    152    6

Baldwin    3551    90

Banks    1477    28

Barrow    7468    101

Bartow    9246    160

Ben Hill    1437    50

Berrien    969    25

Bibb    12033    308

Bleckley    759    32

Brantley    814    22

Brooks    875    35

Bryan    2247    23

Bulloch    4726    46

Burke    1580    27

Butts    1845    61

Calhoun    414    12

Camden    2858    24

Candler    703    31

Carroll    6595    114

Catoosa    4684    51

Charlton    980    15

Chatham    16994    304

Chattahoochee    2479    3

Chattooga    1993    53

Cherokee    18502    209

Clarke    11356    95

Clay    175    3

Clayton    18550    312

Clinch    678    20

Cobb    51943    726

Coffee    4021    103

Colquitt    3093    56

Columbia    9905    125

Cook    1106    33

Coweta    7334    117

Crawford    476    11

Crisp    1276    36

Dade    1000    8

Dawson    2417    29

DeKalb    47976    638

Decatur    1995    48

Dodge    1042    52

Dooly    703    26

Dougherty    5056    247

Douglas    9973    133

Early    923    40

Echols    347    2

Effingham    3224    47

Elbert    1424    37

Emanuel    1644    51

Evans    687    10

Fannin    1843    48

Fayette    5329    106

Floyd    8759    142

Forsyth    14784    116

Franklin    2162    32

Fulton    69624    935

Gilmer    2221    50

Glascock    133    4

Glynn    5962    137

Gordon    5370    81

Grady    1427    41

Greene    1319    36

Gwinnett    75536    761

Habersham    4422    123

Hall    22966    328

Hancock    762    53

Haralson    1521    28

Harris    1841    41

Hart    1573    32

Heard    550    12

Henry    15830    204

Houston    8807    146

Irwin    648    15

Jackson    7594    102

Jasper    577    13

Jeff Davis    1173    33

Jefferson    1467    50

Jenkins    685    36

Johnson    732    35

Jones    1423    30

Lamar    1173    33

Lanier    456    7

Laurens    3467    130

Lee    1487    40

Liberty    2514    41

Lincoln    457    16

Long    600    9

Lowndes    6983    119

Lumpkin    2561    48

Macon    539    18

Madison    2427    29

Marion    352    11

McDuffie    1494    31

McIntosh    552    10

Meriwether    1311    33

Miller    585    4

Mitchell    1424    68

Monroe    1667    74

Montgomery    678    19

Morgan    1056    10

Murray    3678    53

Muscogee    12005    272

Newton    6413    163

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23861    343

Oconee    2560    50

Oglethorpe    1050    18

Paulding    8925    136

Peach    1616    39

Pickens    2162    41

Pierce    1131    34

Pike    917    19

Polk    3506    62

Pulaski    543    26

Putnam    1561    42

Quitman    73    1

Rabun    1376    33

Randolph    428    30

Richmond    17396    301

Rockdale    5046    103

Schley    189    2

Screven    728    15

Seminole    690    14

Spalding    3375    111

Stephens    2739    67

Stewart    673    20

Sumter    1705    81

Talbot    343    13

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1689    33

Taylor    456    19

Telfair    675    39

Terrell    514    36

Thomas    3290    93

Tift    3298    89

Toombs    2672    78

Towns    924    32

Treutlen    581    19

Troup    5246    151

Turner    570    27

Twiggs    470    24

Union    1821    60

Unknown    3069    10

Upson    1621    90

Walker    5304    67

Walton    6855    161

Ware    2760    110

Warren    347    8

Washington    1508    40

Wayne    2383    62

Webster    91    3

Wheeler    444    20

White    2731    55

Whitfield    13675    174

Wilcox    435    26

Wilkes    613    15

Wilkinson    665    21

Worth    1108    49

