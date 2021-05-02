Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 5, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,146 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 98 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/23-2/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/9-1/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.43.
- There have been C766,604 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,527 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,203.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,250.
- There have been 51,479 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 232 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 4, there were 3,910 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 111 hospitalizations from the previous day. At this time, the current hospitalization numbers were not updated with new data by the state.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1726 51
Atkinson 745 15
Bacon 1008 25
Baker 152 6
Baldwin 3551 90
Banks 1477 28
Barrow 7468 101
Bartow 9246 160
Ben Hill 1437 50
Berrien 969 25
Bibb 12033 308
Bleckley 759 32
Brantley 814 22
Brooks 875 35
Bryan 2247 23
Bulloch 4726 46
Burke 1580 27
Butts 1845 61
Calhoun 414 12
Camden 2858 24
Candler 703 31
Carroll 6595 114
Catoosa 4684 51
Charlton 980 15
Chatham 16994 304
Chattahoochee 2479 3
Chattooga 1993 53
Cherokee 18502 209
Clarke 11356 95
Clay 175 3
Clayton 18550 312
Clinch 678 20
Cobb 51943 726
Coffee 4021 103
Colquitt 3093 56
Columbia 9905 125
Cook 1106 33
Coweta 7334 117
Crawford 476 11
Crisp 1276 36
Dade 1000 8
Dawson 2417 29
DeKalb 47976 638
Decatur 1995 48
Dodge 1042 52
Dooly 703 26
Dougherty 5056 247
Douglas 9973 133
Early 923 40
Echols 347 2
Effingham 3224 47
Elbert 1424 37
Emanuel 1644 51
Evans 687 10
Fannin 1843 48
Fayette 5329 106
Floyd 8759 142
Forsyth 14784 116
Franklin 2162 32
Fulton 69624 935
Gilmer 2221 50
Glascock 133 4
Glynn 5962 137
Gordon 5370 81
Grady 1427 41
Greene 1319 36
Gwinnett 75536 761
Habersham 4422 123
Hall 22966 328
Hancock 762 53
Haralson 1521 28
Harris 1841 41
Hart 1573 32
Heard 550 12
Henry 15830 204
Houston 8807 146
Irwin 648 15
Jackson 7594 102
Jasper 577 13
Jeff Davis 1173 33
Jefferson 1467 50
Jenkins 685 36
Johnson 732 35
Jones 1423 30
Lamar 1173 33
Lanier 456 7
Laurens 3467 130
Lee 1487 40
Liberty 2514 41
Lincoln 457 16
Long 600 9
Lowndes 6983 119
Lumpkin 2561 48
Macon 539 18
Madison 2427 29
Marion 352 11
McDuffie 1494 31
McIntosh 552 10
Meriwether 1311 33
Miller 585 4
Mitchell 1424 68
Monroe 1667 74
Montgomery 678 19
Morgan 1056 10
Murray 3678 53
Muscogee 12005 272
Newton 6413 163
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23861 343
Oconee 2560 50
Oglethorpe 1050 18
Paulding 8925 136
Peach 1616 39
Pickens 2162 41
Pierce 1131 34
Pike 917 19
Polk 3506 62
Pulaski 543 26
Putnam 1561 42
Quitman 73 1
Rabun 1376 33
Randolph 428 30
Richmond 17396 301
Rockdale 5046 103
Schley 189 2
Screven 728 15
Seminole 690 14
Spalding 3375 111
Stephens 2739 67
Stewart 673 20
Sumter 1705 81
Talbot 343 13
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1689 33
Taylor 456 19
Telfair 675 39
Terrell 514 36
Thomas 3290 93
Tift 3298 89
Toombs 2672 78
Towns 924 32
Treutlen 581 19
Troup 5246 151
Turner 570 27
Twiggs 470 24
Union 1821 60
Unknown 3069 10
Upson 1621 90
Walker 5304 67
Walton 6855 161
Ware 2760 110
Warren 347 8
Washington 1508 40
Wayne 2383 62
Webster 91 3
Wheeler 444 20
White 2731 55
Whitfield 13675 174
Wilcox 435 26
Wilkes 613 15
Wilkinson 665 21
Worth 1108 49