Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 5, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,146 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 98 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/23-2/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/9-1/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.43.

There have been 766,604 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,527 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,203.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,250.

There have been 51,479 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 232 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 4, there were 3,910 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 111 hospitalizations from the previous day. At this time, the current hospitalization numbers were not updated with new data by the state.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1726 51

Atkinson 745 15

Bacon 1008 25

Baker 152 6

Baldwin 3551 90

Banks 1477 28

Barrow 7468 101

Bartow 9246 160

Ben Hill 1437 50

Berrien 969 25

Bibb 12033 308

Bleckley 759 32

Brantley 814 22

Brooks 875 35

Bryan 2247 23

Bulloch 4726 46

Burke 1580 27

Butts 1845 61

Calhoun 414 12

Camden 2858 24

Candler 703 31

Carroll 6595 114

Catoosa 4684 51

Charlton 980 15

Chatham 16994 304

Chattahoochee 2479 3

Chattooga 1993 53

Cherokee 18502 209

Clarke 11356 95

Clay 175 3

Clayton 18550 312

Clinch 678 20

Cobb 51943 726

Coffee 4021 103

Colquitt 3093 56

Columbia 9905 125

Cook 1106 33

Coweta 7334 117

Crawford 476 11

Crisp 1276 36

Dade 1000 8

Dawson 2417 29

DeKalb 47976 638

Decatur 1995 48

Dodge 1042 52

Dooly 703 26

Dougherty 5056 247

Douglas 9973 133

Early 923 40

Echols 347 2

Effingham 3224 47

Elbert 1424 37

Emanuel 1644 51

Evans 687 10

Fannin 1843 48

Fayette 5329 106

Floyd 8759 142

Forsyth 14784 116

Franklin 2162 32

Fulton 69624 935

Gilmer 2221 50

Glascock 133 4

Glynn 5962 137

Gordon 5370 81

Grady 1427 41

Greene 1319 36

Gwinnett 75536 761

Habersham 4422 123

Hall 22966 328

Hancock 762 53

Haralson 1521 28

Harris 1841 41

Hart 1573 32

Heard 550 12

Henry 15830 204

Houston 8807 146

Irwin 648 15

Jackson 7594 102

Jasper 577 13

Jeff Davis 1173 33

Jefferson 1467 50

Jenkins 685 36

Johnson 732 35

Jones 1423 30

Lamar 1173 33

Lanier 456 7

Laurens 3467 130

Lee 1487 40

Liberty 2514 41

Lincoln 457 16

Long 600 9

Lowndes 6983 119

Lumpkin 2561 48

Macon 539 18

Madison 2427 29

Marion 352 11

McDuffie 1494 31

McIntosh 552 10

Meriwether 1311 33

Miller 585 4

Mitchell 1424 68

Monroe 1667 74

Montgomery 678 19

Morgan 1056 10

Murray 3678 53

Muscogee 12005 272

Newton 6413 163

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23861 343

Oconee 2560 50

Oglethorpe 1050 18

Paulding 8925 136

Peach 1616 39

Pickens 2162 41

Pierce 1131 34

Pike 917 19

Polk 3506 62

Pulaski 543 26

Putnam 1561 42

Quitman 73 1

Rabun 1376 33

Randolph 428 30

Richmond 17396 301

Rockdale 5046 103

Schley 189 2

Screven 728 15

Seminole 690 14

Spalding 3375 111

Stephens 2739 67

Stewart 673 20

Sumter 1705 81

Talbot 343 13

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1689 33

Taylor 456 19

Telfair 675 39

Terrell 514 36

Thomas 3290 93

Tift 3298 89

Toombs 2672 78

Towns 924 32

Treutlen 581 19

Troup 5246 151

Turner 570 27

Twiggs 470 24

Union 1821 60

Unknown 3069 10

Upson 1621 90

Walker 5304 67

Walton 6855 161

Ware 2760 110

Warren 347 8

Washington 1508 40

Wayne 2383 62

Webster 91 3

Wheeler 444 20

White 2731 55

Whitfield 13675 174

Wilcox 435 26

Wilkes 613 15

Wilkinson 665 21