Coronavirus in Georgia | New record set in daily confirmed deaths

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,324 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 178 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/24-2/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/10-1/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43.
- There have been 769,825 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,221 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3964.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,080.
- There have been 51,732 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 253 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 4, there were 3,910 hospitalizations. At this time, the current hospitalization numbers were not updated with new data by the state.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1727 51
Atkinson 745 15
Bacon 1010 25
Baker 153 6
Baldwin 3557 92
Banks 1483 28
Barrow 7496 103
Bartow 9293 164
Ben Hill 1438 50
Berrien 973 26
Bibb 12072 315
Bleckley 759 32
Brantley 820 22
Brooks 875 35
Bryan 2258 24
Bulloch 4748 47
Burke 1583 27
Butts 1853 61
Calhoun 415 13
Camden 2867 24
Candler 705 32
Carroll 6611 115
Catoosa 4709 51
Charlton 984 15
Chatham 17097 311
Chattahoochee 2485 3
Chattooga 1998 53
Cherokee 18568 219
Clarke 11409 97
Clay 175 3
Clayton 18926 324
Clinch 679 21
Cobb 52161 733
Coffee 4028 107
Colquitt 3104 56
Columbia 9941 127
Cook 1106 33
Coweta 7377 121
Crawford 477 11
Crisp 1277 36
Dade 1004 8
Dawson 2421 29
DeKalb 48184 651
Decatur 2003 48
Dodge 1043 52
Dooly 702 26
Dougherty 5066 248
Douglas 10054 135
Early 925 40
Echols 348 2
Effingham 3241 48
Elbert 1432 38
Emanuel 1648 51
Evans 688 11
Fannin 1853 48
Fayette 5381 108
Floyd 8802 142
Forsyth 14846 122
Franklin 2169 33
Fulton 69886 944
Gilmer 2240 50
Glascock 133 5
Glynn 6004 137
Gordon 5390 82
Grady 1430 41
Greene 1324 37
Gwinnett 75830 768
Habersham 4424 123
Hall 23005 332
Hancock 766 54
Haralson 1521 29
Harris 1845 42
Hart 1577 32
Heard 551 12
Henry 15935 207
Houston 8850 146
Irwin 648 15
Jackson 7615 105
Jasper 580 13
Jeff Davis 1174 33
Jefferson 1474 50
Jenkins 687 36
Johnson 734 36
Jones 1424 30
Lamar 1179 33
Lanier 456 7
Laurens 3479 130
Lee 1493 40
Liberty 2524 41
Lincoln 457 16
Long 601 9
Lowndes 7005 121
Lumpkin 2571 49
Macon 540 19
Madison 2439 29
Marion 352 12
McDuffie 1499 31
McIntosh 553 11
Meriwether 1328 35
Miller 586 4
Mitchell 1429 68
Monroe 1676 74
Montgomery 678 19
Morgan 1060 10
Murray 3692 54
Muscogee 12042 278
Newton 6446 165
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23893 346
Oconee 2571 50
Oglethorpe 1054 18
Paulding 8957 137
Peach 1626 39
Pickens 2179 41
Pierce 1134 34
Pike 920 19
Polk 3517 63
Pulaski 548 26
Putnam 1572 43
Quitman 74 1
Rabun 1377 34
Randolph 435 30
Richmond 17466 302
Rockdale 5064 103
Schley 190 2
Screven 732 15
Seminole 692 14
Spalding 3393 113
Stephens 2752 67
Stewart 673 20
Sumter 1708 82
Talbot 344 13
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1694 33
Taylor 457 20
Telfair 679 39
Terrell 515 36
Thomas 3295 93
Tift 3301 90
Toombs 2674 79
Towns 928 33
Treutlen 584 19
Troup 5254 151
Turner 570 27
Twiggs 472 24
Union 1825 60
Unknown 3078 9
Upson 1623 91
Walker 5340 67
Walton 6870 167
Ware 2762 110
Warren 348 8
Washington 1509 41
Wayne 2392 62
Webster 91 3
Wheeler 445 20
White 2738 55
Whitfield 13703 179
Wilcox 437 26
Wilkes 614 15
Wilkinson 667 21
Worth 1112 52