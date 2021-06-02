Coronavirus in Georgia | New record set in daily confirmed deaths

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,324 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 178 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/24-2/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/10-1/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 178 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/24-2/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/10-1/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43. There have been 769,825 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,221 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3964.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,080.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,221 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3964.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,080. There have been 51,732 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 253 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.57.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 253 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.57. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 4, there were 3,910 hospitalizations. At this time, the current hospitalization numbers were not updated with new data by the state.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1727 51

Atkinson 745 15

Bacon 1010 25

Baker 153 6

Baldwin 3557 92

Banks 1483 28

Barrow 7496 103

Bartow 9293 164

Ben Hill 1438 50

Berrien 973 26

Bibb 12072 315

Bleckley 759 32

Brantley 820 22

Brooks 875 35

Bryan 2258 24

Bulloch 4748 47

Burke 1583 27

Butts 1853 61

Calhoun 415 13

Camden 2867 24

Candler 705 32

Carroll 6611 115

Catoosa 4709 51

Charlton 984 15

Chatham 17097 311

Chattahoochee 2485 3

Chattooga 1998 53

Cherokee 18568 219

Clarke 11409 97

Clay 175 3

Clayton 18926 324

Clinch 679 21

Cobb 52161 733

Coffee 4028 107

Colquitt 3104 56

Columbia 9941 127

Cook 1106 33

Coweta 7377 121

Crawford 477 11

Crisp 1277 36

Dade 1004 8

Dawson 2421 29

DeKalb 48184 651

Decatur 2003 48

Dodge 1043 52

Dooly 702 26

Dougherty 5066 248

Douglas 10054 135

Early 925 40

Echols 348 2

Effingham 3241 48

Elbert 1432 38

Emanuel 1648 51

Evans 688 11

Fannin 1853 48

Fayette 5381 108

Floyd 8802 142

Forsyth 14846 122

Franklin 2169 33

Fulton 69886 944

Gilmer 2240 50

Glascock 133 5

Glynn 6004 137

Gordon 5390 82

Grady 1430 41

Greene 1324 37

Gwinnett 75830 768

Habersham 4424 123

Hall 23005 332

Hancock 766 54

Haralson 1521 29

Harris 1845 42

Hart 1577 32

Heard 551 12

Henry 15935 207

Houston 8850 146

Irwin 648 15

Jackson 7615 105

Jasper 580 13

Jeff Davis 1174 33

Jefferson 1474 50

Jenkins 687 36

Johnson 734 36

Jones 1424 30

Lamar 1179 33

Lanier 456 7

Laurens 3479 130

Lee 1493 40

Liberty 2524 41

Lincoln 457 16

Long 601 9

Lowndes 7005 121

Lumpkin 2571 49

Macon 540 19

Madison 2439 29

Marion 352 12

McDuffie 1499 31

McIntosh 553 11

Meriwether 1328 35

Miller 586 4

Mitchell 1429 68

Monroe 1676 74

Montgomery 678 19

Morgan 1060 10

Murray 3692 54

Muscogee 12042 278

Newton 6446 165

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23893 346

Oconee 2571 50

Oglethorpe 1054 18

Paulding 8957 137

Peach 1626 39

Pickens 2179 41

Pierce 1134 34

Pike 920 19

Polk 3517 63

Pulaski 548 26

Putnam 1572 43

Quitman 74 1

Rabun 1377 34

Randolph 435 30

Richmond 17466 302

Rockdale 5064 103

Schley 190 2

Screven 732 15

Seminole 692 14

Spalding 3393 113

Stephens 2752 67

Stewart 673 20

Sumter 1708 82

Talbot 344 13

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1694 33

Taylor 457 20

Telfair 679 39

Terrell 515 36

Thomas 3295 93

Tift 3301 90

Toombs 2674 79

Towns 928 33

Treutlen 584 19

Troup 5254 151

Turner 570 27

Twiggs 472 24

Union 1825 60

Unknown 3078 9

Upson 1623 91

Walker 5340 67

Walton 6870 167

Ware 2762 110

Warren 348 8

Washington 1509 41

Wayne 2392 62

Webster 91 3

Wheeler 445 20

White 2738 55

Whitfield 13703 179

Wilcox 437 26

Wilkes 614 15

Wilkinson 667 21