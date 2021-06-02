x
Coronavirus in Georgia | New record set in daily confirmed deaths

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | New record set in daily confirmed deaths

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,324 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 178 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/24-2/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/10-1/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43.
  • There have been 769,825 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,221 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3964.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,080.
  • There have been 51,732 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 253 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 4, there were 3,910 hospitalizations.  At this time, the current hospitalization numbers were not updated with new data by the state. 

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1727    51

Atkinson    745    15

Bacon    1010    25

Baker    153    6

Baldwin    3557    92

Banks    1483    28

Barrow    7496    103

Bartow    9293    164

Ben Hill    1438    50

Berrien    973    26

Bibb    12072    315

Bleckley    759    32

Brantley    820    22

Brooks    875    35

Bryan    2258    24

Bulloch    4748    47

Burke    1583    27

Butts    1853    61

Calhoun    415    13

Camden    2867    24

Candler    705    32

Carroll    6611    115

Catoosa    4709    51

Charlton    984    15

Chatham    17097    311

Chattahoochee    2485    3

Chattooga    1998    53

Cherokee    18568    219

Clarke    11409    97

Clay    175    3

Clayton    18926    324

Clinch    679    21

Cobb    52161    733

Coffee    4028    107

Colquitt    3104    56

Columbia    9941    127

Cook    1106    33

Coweta    7377    121

Crawford    477    11

Crisp    1277    36

Dade    1004    8

Dawson    2421    29

DeKalb    48184    651

Decatur    2003    48

Dodge    1043    52

Dooly    702    26

Dougherty    5066    248

Douglas    10054    135

Early    925    40

Echols    348    2

Effingham    3241    48

Elbert    1432    38

Emanuel    1648    51

Evans    688    11

Fannin    1853    48

Fayette    5381    108

Floyd    8802    142

Forsyth    14846    122

Franklin    2169    33

Fulton    69886    944

Gilmer    2240    50

Glascock    133    5

Glynn    6004    137

Gordon    5390    82

Grady    1430    41

Greene    1324    37

Gwinnett    75830    768

Habersham    4424    123

Hall    23005    332

Hancock    766    54

Haralson    1521    29

Harris    1845    42

Hart    1577    32

Heard    551    12

Henry    15935    207

Houston    8850    146

Irwin    648    15

Jackson    7615    105

Jasper    580    13

Jeff Davis    1174    33

Jefferson    1474    50

Jenkins    687    36

Johnson    734    36

Jones    1424    30

Lamar    1179    33

Lanier    456    7

Laurens    3479    130

Lee    1493    40

Liberty    2524    41

Lincoln    457    16

Long    601    9

Lowndes    7005    121

Lumpkin    2571    49

Macon    540    19

Madison    2439    29

Marion    352    12

McDuffie    1499    31

McIntosh    553    11

Meriwether    1328    35

Miller    586    4

Mitchell    1429    68

Monroe    1676    74

Montgomery    678    19

Morgan    1060    10

Murray    3692    54

Muscogee    12042    278

Newton    6446    165

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23893    346

Oconee    2571    50

Oglethorpe    1054    18

Paulding    8957    137

Peach    1626    39

Pickens    2179    41

Pierce    1134    34

Pike    920    19

Polk    3517    63

Pulaski    548    26

Putnam    1572    43

Quitman    74    1

Rabun    1377    34

Randolph    435    30

Richmond    17466    302

Rockdale    5064    103

Schley    190    2

Screven    732    15

Seminole    692    14

Spalding    3393    113

Stephens    2752    67

Stewart    673    20

Sumter    1708    82

Talbot    344    13

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1694    33

Taylor    457    20

Telfair    679    39

Terrell    515    36

Thomas    3295    93

Tift    3301    90

Toombs    2674    79

Towns    928    33

Treutlen    584    19

Troup    5254    151

Turner    570    27

Twiggs    472    24

Union    1825    60

Unknown    3078    9

Upson    1623    91

Walker    5340    67

Walton    6870    167

Ware    2762    110

Warren    348    8

Washington    1509    41

Wayne    2392    62

Webster    91    3

Wheeler    445    20

White    2738    55

Whitfield    13703    179

Wilcox    437    26

Wilkes    614    15

Wilkinson    667    21

Worth    1112    52

