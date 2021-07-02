Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 7, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,326 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/25-2/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/11-1/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.50.

There have been 772,978 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,153 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,889 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,869.

There have been 51,842 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 110 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 246.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 7, there were 3,456 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 65 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1735 51

Atkinson 748 15

Bacon 1010 25

Baker 153 6

Baldwin 3566 92

Banks 1487 28

Barrow 7516 103

Bartow 9336 164

Ben Hill 1438 50

Berrien 973 26

Bibb 12102 315

Bleckley 760 32

Brantley 822 23

Brooks 875 35

Bryan 2264 24

Bulloch 4764 47

Burke 1584 27

Butts 1858 61

Calhoun 419 13

Camden 2882 24

Candler 705 32

Carroll 6653 115

Catoosa 4734 51

Charlton 989 15

Chatham 17173 311

Chattahoochee 2486 3

Chattooga 2001 53

Cherokee 18674 219

Clarke 11442 97

Clay 176 3

Clayton 19239 323

Clinch 681 21

Cobb 52376 733

Coffee 4037 107

Colquitt 3109 56

Columbia 9958 127

Cook 1108 33

Coweta 7414 121

Crawford 481 11

Crisp 1278 36

Dade 1005 8

Dawson 2428 29

DeKalb 48357 651

Decatur 2004 48

Dodge 1045 52

Dooly 702 26

Dougherty 5081 248

Douglas 10106 135

Early 932 40

Echols 348 2

Effingham 3270 48

Elbert 1433 38

Emanuel 1654 51

Evans 689 11

Fannin 1856 48

Fayette 5429 108

Floyd 8829 142

Forsyth 14931 122

Franklin 2174 33

Fulton 70227 944

Gilmer 2257 50

Glascock 133 5

Glynn 6019 137

Gordon 5410 82

Grady 1434 41

Greene 1335 37

Gwinnett 76106 768

Habersham 4429 123

Hall 23061 332

Hancock 769 54

Haralson 1534 29

Harris 1861 42

Hart 1581 32

Heard 557 12

Henry 16020 207

Houston 8867 146

Irwin 648 15

Jackson 7630 105

Jasper 583 13

Jeff Davis 1175 33

Jefferson 1478 50

Jenkins 688 36

Johnson 735 36

Jones 1431 30

Lamar 1183 33

Lanier 457 7

Laurens 3487 130

Lee 1496 40

Liberty 2531 41

Lincoln 459 16

Long 604 9

Lowndes 7015 121

Lumpkin 2573 49

Macon 544 19

Madison 2449 29

Marion 352 12

McDuffie 1501 31

McIntosh 555 11

Meriwether 1342 35

Miller 589 4

Mitchell 1431 68

Monroe 1681 74

Montgomery 678 19

Morgan 1063 10

Murray 3713 54

Muscogee 12092 278

Newton 6484 165

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24002 348

Oconee 2584 50

Oglethorpe 1059 18

Paulding 9001 137

Peach 1630 39

Pickens 2186 41

Pierce 1135 34

Pike 924 19

Polk 3531 63

Pulaski 548 26

Putnam 1578 43

Quitman 74 1

Rabun 1382 34

Randolph 437 30

Richmond 17476 302

Rockdale 5096 103

Schley 190 2

Screven 736 15

Seminole 692 14

Spalding 3412 113

Stephens 2754 67

Stewart 673 20

Sumter 1718 82

Talbot 344 13

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1700 33

Taylor 458 20

Telfair 681 39

Terrell 515 36

Thomas 3310 93

Tift 3303 90

Toombs 2680 79

Towns 929 33

Treutlen 585 19

Troup 5279 151

Turner 570 27

Twiggs 475 24

Union 1830 60

Unknown 3098 9

Upson 1628 91

Walker 5352 67

Walton 6916 167

Ware 2767 110

Warren 350 8

Washington 1515 41

Wayne 2402 62

Webster 92 3

Wheeler 445 20

White 2740 55

Whitfield 13742 179

Wilcox 437 26

Wilkes 617 15

Wilkinson 667 21