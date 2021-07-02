Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 7, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,326 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/25-2/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/11-1/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.50.
- There have been 772,978 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,153 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,889 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,869.
- There have been 51,842 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 110 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 246.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 7, there were 3,456 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 65 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1735 51
Atkinson 748 15
Bacon 1010 25
Baker 153 6
Baldwin 3566 92
Banks 1487 28
Barrow 7516 103
Bartow 9336 164
Ben Hill 1438 50
Berrien 973 26
Bibb 12102 315
Bleckley 760 32
Brantley 822 23
Brooks 875 35
Bryan 2264 24
Bulloch 4764 47
Burke 1584 27
Butts 1858 61
Calhoun 419 13
Camden 2882 24
Candler 705 32
Carroll 6653 115
Catoosa 4734 51
Charlton 989 15
Chatham 17173 311
Chattahoochee 2486 3
Chattooga 2001 53
Cherokee 18674 219
Clarke 11442 97
Clay 176 3
Clayton 19239 323
Clinch 681 21
Cobb 52376 733
Coffee 4037 107
Colquitt 3109 56
Columbia 9958 127
Cook 1108 33
Coweta 7414 121
Crawford 481 11
Crisp 1278 36
Dade 1005 8
Dawson 2428 29
DeKalb 48357 651
Decatur 2004 48
Dodge 1045 52
Dooly 702 26
Dougherty 5081 248
Douglas 10106 135
Early 932 40
Echols 348 2
Effingham 3270 48
Elbert 1433 38
Emanuel 1654 51
Evans 689 11
Fannin 1856 48
Fayette 5429 108
Floyd 8829 142
Forsyth 14931 122
Franklin 2174 33
Fulton 70227 944
Gilmer 2257 50
Glascock 133 5
Glynn 6019 137
Gordon 5410 82
Grady 1434 41
Greene 1335 37
Gwinnett 76106 768
Habersham 4429 123
Hall 23061 332
Hancock 769 54
Haralson 1534 29
Harris 1861 42
Hart 1581 32
Heard 557 12
Henry 16020 207
Houston 8867 146
Irwin 648 15
Jackson 7630 105
Jasper 583 13
Jeff Davis 1175 33
Jefferson 1478 50
Jenkins 688 36
Johnson 735 36
Jones 1431 30
Lamar 1183 33
Lanier 457 7
Laurens 3487 130
Lee 1496 40
Liberty 2531 41
Lincoln 459 16
Long 604 9
Lowndes 7015 121
Lumpkin 2573 49
Macon 544 19
Madison 2449 29
Marion 352 12
McDuffie 1501 31
McIntosh 555 11
Meriwether 1342 35
Miller 589 4
Mitchell 1431 68
Monroe 1681 74
Montgomery 678 19
Morgan 1063 10
Murray 3713 54
Muscogee 12092 278
Newton 6484 165
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24002 348
Oconee 2584 50
Oglethorpe 1059 18
Paulding 9001 137
Peach 1630 39
Pickens 2186 41
Pierce 1135 34
Pike 924 19
Polk 3531 63
Pulaski 548 26
Putnam 1578 43
Quitman 74 1
Rabun 1382 34
Randolph 437 30
Richmond 17476 302
Rockdale 5096 103
Schley 190 2
Screven 736 15
Seminole 692 14
Spalding 3412 113
Stephens 2754 67
Stewart 673 20
Sumter 1718 82
Talbot 344 13
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1700 33
Taylor 458 20
Telfair 681 39
Terrell 515 36
Thomas 3310 93
Tift 3303 90
Toombs 2680 79
Towns 929 33
Treutlen 585 19
Troup 5279 151
Turner 570 27
Twiggs 475 24
Union 1830 60
Unknown 3098 9
Upson 1628 91
Walker 5352 67
Walton 6916 167
Ware 2767 110
Warren 350 8
Washington 1515 41
Wayne 2402 62
Webster 92 3
Wheeler 445 20
White 2740 55
Whitfield 13742 179
Wilcox 437 26
Wilkes 617 15
Wilkinson 667 21
Worth 1114 52