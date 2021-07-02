x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 7, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,326 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/25-2/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/11-1/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.50.
  • There have been 772,978 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,153 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,889 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,869.
  • There have been 51,842 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 110 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 246.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 7, there were 3,456 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 65 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1735    51

Atkinson    748    15

Bacon    1010    25

Baker    153    6

Baldwin    3566    92

Banks    1487    28

Barrow    7516    103

Bartow    9336    164

Ben Hill    1438    50

Berrien    973    26

Bibb    12102    315

Bleckley    760    32

Brantley    822    23

Brooks    875    35

Bryan    2264    24

Bulloch    4764    47

Burke    1584    27

Butts    1858    61

Calhoun    419    13

Camden    2882    24

Candler    705    32

Carroll    6653    115

Catoosa    4734    51

Charlton    989    15

Chatham    17173    311

Chattahoochee    2486    3

Chattooga    2001    53

Cherokee    18674    219

Clarke    11442    97

Clay    176    3

Clayton    19239    323

Clinch    681    21

Cobb    52376    733

Coffee    4037    107

Colquitt    3109    56

Columbia    9958    127

Cook    1108    33

Coweta    7414    121

Crawford    481    11

Crisp    1278    36

Dade    1005    8

Dawson    2428    29

DeKalb    48357    651

Decatur    2004    48

Dodge    1045    52

Dooly    702    26

Dougherty    5081    248

Douglas    10106    135

Early    932    40

Echols    348    2

Effingham    3270    48

Elbert    1433    38

Emanuel    1654    51

Evans    689    11

Fannin    1856    48

Fayette    5429    108

Floyd    8829    142

Forsyth    14931    122

Franklin    2174    33

Fulton    70227    944

Gilmer    2257    50

Glascock    133    5

Glynn    6019    137

Gordon    5410    82

Grady    1434    41

Greene    1335    37

Gwinnett    76106    768

Habersham    4429    123

Hall    23061    332

Hancock    769    54

Haralson    1534    29

Harris    1861    42

Hart    1581    32

Heard    557    12

Henry    16020    207

Houston    8867    146

Irwin    648    15

Jackson    7630    105

Jasper    583    13

Jeff Davis    1175    33

Jefferson    1478    50

Jenkins    688    36

Johnson    735    36

Jones    1431    30

Lamar    1183    33

Lanier    457    7

Laurens    3487    130

Lee    1496    40

Liberty    2531    41

Lincoln    459    16

Long    604    9

Lowndes    7015    121

Lumpkin    2573    49

Macon    544    19

Madison    2449    29

Marion    352    12

McDuffie    1501    31

McIntosh    555    11

Meriwether    1342    35

Miller    589    4

Mitchell    1431    68

Monroe    1681    74

Montgomery    678    19

Morgan    1063    10

Murray    3713    54

Muscogee    12092    278

Newton    6484    165

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24002    348

Oconee    2584    50

Oglethorpe    1059    18

Paulding    9001    137

Peach    1630    39

Pickens    2186    41

Pierce    1135    34

Pike    924    19

Polk    3531    63

Pulaski    548    26

Putnam    1578    43

Quitman    74    1

Rabun    1382    34

Randolph    437    30

Richmond    17476    302

Rockdale    5096    103

Schley    190    2

Screven    736    15

Seminole    692    14

Spalding    3412    113

Stephens    2754    67

Stewart    673    20

Sumter    1718    82

Talbot    344    13

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1700    33

Taylor    458    20

Telfair    681    39

Terrell    515    36

Thomas    3310    93

Tift    3303    90

Toombs    2680    79

Towns    929    33

Treutlen    585    19

Troup    5279    151

Turner    570    27

Twiggs    475    24

Union    1830    60

Unknown    3098    9

Upson    1628    91

Walker    5352    67

Walton    6916    167

Ware    2767    110

Warren    350    8

Washington    1515    41

Wayne    2402    62

Webster    92    3

Wheeler    445    20

White    2740    55

Whitfield    13742    179

Wilcox    437    26

Wilkes    617    15

Wilkinson    667    21

Worth    1114    52

