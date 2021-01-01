x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | New Year's Day bring new daily case record

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,889 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/19-1/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/5-12/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86.
  • There have been 575,395 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,719 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5366.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,426.
  • There have been 42,362 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 278 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 1, there were 4,563 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 15 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1470    43

Atkinson    647    9

Bacon    811    21

Baker    130    6

Baldwin    2940    72

Banks    1159    19

Barrow    4944    66

Bartow    6663    121

Ben Hill    1216    36

Berrien    800    20

Bibb    9456    240

Bleckley    646    30

Brantley    671    18

Brooks    781    27

Bryan    1769    18

Bulloch    3755    36

Burke    1178    16

Butts    1299    47

Calhoun    322    11

Camden    2249    19

Candler    615    28

Carroll    5285    96

Catoosa    3303    37

Charlton    844    12

Chatham    12939    230

Chattahoochee    2163    1

Chattooga    1571    44

Cherokee    13070    127

Clarke    8580    63

Clay    147    3

Clayton    13481    223

Clinch    565    14

Cobb    37510    555

Coffee    3456    80

Colquitt    2546    44

Columbia    7381    86

Cook    1012    23

Coweta    5370    78

Crawford    368    7

Crisp    981    28

Dade    723    7

Dawson    1720    16

DeKalb    35976    495

Decatur    1626    44

Dodge    844    44

Dooly    539    22

Dougherty    4069    205

Douglas    6986    98

Early    711    39

Echols    316    2

Effingham    2468    34

Elbert    1167    24

Emanuel    1454    45

Evans    589    8

Fannin    1298    36

Fayette    3858    71

Floyd    6847    109

Forsyth    9533    81

Franklin    1671    21

Fulton    51701    739

Gilmer    1629    33

Glascock    90    3

Glynn    4807    124

Gordon    4124    61

Grady    1086    28

Greene    959    26

Gwinnett    52473    565

Habersham    3600    89

Hall    17708    222

Hancock    641    47

Haralson    1242    23

Harris    1304    29

Hart    1160    21

Heard    427    10

Henry    11318    145

Houston    6241    114

Irwin    559    11

Jackson    5188    63

Jasper    404    6

Jeff Davis    973    31

Jefferson    1148    38

Jenkins    529    34

Johnson    553    31

Jones    1053    23

Lamar    812    27

Lanier    404    7

Laurens    2725    114

Lee    1115    32

Liberty    1820    30

Lincoln    336    9

Long    454    5

Lowndes    6146    99

Lumpkin    1922    22

Macon    374    15

Madison    1624    17

Marion    260    10

McDuffie    1000    23

McIntosh    457    8

Meriwether    863    20

Miller    442    2

Mitchell    1147    49

Monroe    1288    61

Montgomery    538    9

Morgan    801    8

Murray    2708    40

Muscogee    8983    202

Newton    4748    120

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    21990    256

Oconee    1763    40

Oglethorpe    750    13

Paulding    6125    104

Peach    1224    32

Pickens    1558    16

Pierce    892    27

Pike    653    14

Polk    2599    44

Pulaski    440    25

Putnam    1182    31

Quitman    50    1

Rabun    1044    17

Randolph    360    30

Richmond    12871    219

Rockdale    3669    70

Schley    156    2

Screven    531    11

Seminole    565    12

Spalding    2605    86

Stephens    2203    48

Stewart    611    17

Sumter    1331    71

Talbot    246    9

Taliaferro    49    0

Tattnall    1302    22

Taylor    356    13

Telfair    580    33

Terrell    450    34

Thomas    2363    80

Tift    2921    71

Toombs    2148    61

Towns    738    26

Treutlen    404    14

Troup    4046    122

Turner    470    24

Twiggs    372    15

Union    1415    41

Unknown    3033    6

Upson    1210    72

Walker    3852    55

Walton    4721    88

Ware    2192    75

Warren    223    7

Washington    1187    27

Wayne    1827    45

Webster    66    2

Wheeler    400    18

White    2068    34

Whitfield    10952    121

Wilcox    378    25

Wilkes    458    8

Wilkinson    544    18

Worth    880    37

Related Articles