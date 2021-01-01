Coronavirus in Georgia | New Year's Day bring new daily case record

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,889 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/19-1/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/5-12/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/19-1/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/5-12/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86. There have been 575,395 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,719 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5366.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,426.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,719 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5366.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,426. There have been 42,362 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 278 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 278 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 1, there were 4,563 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 15 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1470 43

Atkinson 647 9

Bacon 811 21

Baker 130 6

Baldwin 2940 72

Banks 1159 19

Barrow 4944 66

Bartow 6663 121

Ben Hill 1216 36

Berrien 800 20

Bibb 9456 240

Bleckley 646 30

Brantley 671 18

Brooks 781 27

Bryan 1769 18

Bulloch 3755 36

Burke 1178 16

Butts 1299 47

Calhoun 322 11

Camden 2249 19

Candler 615 28

Carroll 5285 96

Catoosa 3303 37

Charlton 844 12

Chatham 12939 230

Chattahoochee 2163 1

Chattooga 1571 44

Cherokee 13070 127

Clarke 8580 63

Clay 147 3

Clayton 13481 223

Clinch 565 14

Cobb 37510 555

Coffee 3456 80

Colquitt 2546 44

Columbia 7381 86

Cook 1012 23

Coweta 5370 78

Crawford 368 7

Crisp 981 28

Dade 723 7

Dawson 1720 16

DeKalb 35976 495

Decatur 1626 44

Dodge 844 44

Dooly 539 22

Dougherty 4069 205

Douglas 6986 98

Early 711 39

Echols 316 2

Effingham 2468 34

Elbert 1167 24

Emanuel 1454 45

Evans 589 8

Fannin 1298 36

Fayette 3858 71

Floyd 6847 109

Forsyth 9533 81

Franklin 1671 21

Fulton 51701 739

Gilmer 1629 33

Glascock 90 3

Glynn 4807 124

Gordon 4124 61

Grady 1086 28

Greene 959 26

Gwinnett 52473 565

Habersham 3600 89

Hall 17708 222

Hancock 641 47

Haralson 1242 23

Harris 1304 29

Hart 1160 21

Heard 427 10

Henry 11318 145

Houston 6241 114

Irwin 559 11

Jackson 5188 63

Jasper 404 6

Jeff Davis 973 31

Jefferson 1148 38

Jenkins 529 34

Johnson 553 31

Jones 1053 23

Lamar 812 27

Lanier 404 7

Laurens 2725 114

Lee 1115 32

Liberty 1820 30

Lincoln 336 9

Long 454 5

Lowndes 6146 99

Lumpkin 1922 22

Macon 374 15

Madison 1624 17

Marion 260 10

McDuffie 1000 23

McIntosh 457 8

Meriwether 863 20

Miller 442 2

Mitchell 1147 49

Monroe 1288 61

Montgomery 538 9

Morgan 801 8

Murray 2708 40

Muscogee 8983 202

Newton 4748 120

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21990 256

Oconee 1763 40

Oglethorpe 750 13

Paulding 6125 104

Peach 1224 32

Pickens 1558 16

Pierce 892 27

Pike 653 14

Polk 2599 44

Pulaski 440 25

Putnam 1182 31

Quitman 50 1

Rabun 1044 17

Randolph 360 30

Richmond 12871 219

Rockdale 3669 70

Schley 156 2

Screven 531 11

Seminole 565 12

Spalding 2605 86

Stephens 2203 48

Stewart 611 17

Sumter 1331 71

Talbot 246 9

Taliaferro 49 0

Tattnall 1302 22

Taylor 356 13

Telfair 580 33

Terrell 450 34

Thomas 2363 80

Tift 2921 71

Toombs 2148 61

Towns 738 26

Treutlen 404 14

Troup 4046 122

Turner 470 24

Twiggs 372 15

Union 1415 41

Unknown 3033 6

Upson 1210 72

Walker 3852 55

Walton 4721 88

Ware 2192 75

Warren 223 7

Washington 1187 27

Wayne 1827 45

Webster 66 2

Wheeler 400 18

White 2068 34

Whitfield 10952 121

Wilcox 378 25

Wilkes 458 8

Wilkinson 544 18