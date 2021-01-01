Coronavirus in Georgia | New Year's Day bring new daily case record

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,889 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/19-1/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/5-12/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86.
- There have been 575,395 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,719 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5366.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,426.
- There have been 42,362 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 278 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 1, there were 4,563 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 15 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1470 43
Atkinson 647 9
Bacon 811 21
Baker 130 6
Baldwin 2940 72
Banks 1159 19
Barrow 4944 66
Bartow 6663 121
Ben Hill 1216 36
Berrien 800 20
Bibb 9456 240
Bleckley 646 30
Brantley 671 18
Brooks 781 27
Bryan 1769 18
Bulloch 3755 36
Burke 1178 16
Butts 1299 47
Calhoun 322 11
Camden 2249 19
Candler 615 28
Carroll 5285 96
Catoosa 3303 37
Charlton 844 12
Chatham 12939 230
Chattahoochee 2163 1
Chattooga 1571 44
Cherokee 13070 127
Clarke 8580 63
Clay 147 3
Clayton 13481 223
Clinch 565 14
Cobb 37510 555
Coffee 3456 80
Colquitt 2546 44
Columbia 7381 86
Cook 1012 23
Coweta 5370 78
Crawford 368 7
Crisp 981 28
Dade 723 7
Dawson 1720 16
DeKalb 35976 495
Decatur 1626 44
Dodge 844 44
Dooly 539 22
Dougherty 4069 205
Douglas 6986 98
Early 711 39
Echols 316 2
Effingham 2468 34
Elbert 1167 24
Emanuel 1454 45
Evans 589 8
Fannin 1298 36
Fayette 3858 71
Floyd 6847 109
Forsyth 9533 81
Franklin 1671 21
Fulton 51701 739
Gilmer 1629 33
Glascock 90 3
Glynn 4807 124
Gordon 4124 61
Grady 1086 28
Greene 959 26
Gwinnett 52473 565
Habersham 3600 89
Hall 17708 222
Hancock 641 47
Haralson 1242 23
Harris 1304 29
Hart 1160 21
Heard 427 10
Henry 11318 145
Houston 6241 114
Irwin 559 11
Jackson 5188 63
Jasper 404 6
Jeff Davis 973 31
Jefferson 1148 38
Jenkins 529 34
Johnson 553 31
Jones 1053 23
Lamar 812 27
Lanier 404 7
Laurens 2725 114
Lee 1115 32
Liberty 1820 30
Lincoln 336 9
Long 454 5
Lowndes 6146 99
Lumpkin 1922 22
Macon 374 15
Madison 1624 17
Marion 260 10
McDuffie 1000 23
McIntosh 457 8
Meriwether 863 20
Miller 442 2
Mitchell 1147 49
Monroe 1288 61
Montgomery 538 9
Morgan 801 8
Murray 2708 40
Muscogee 8983 202
Newton 4748 120
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21990 256
Oconee 1763 40
Oglethorpe 750 13
Paulding 6125 104
Peach 1224 32
Pickens 1558 16
Pierce 892 27
Pike 653 14
Polk 2599 44
Pulaski 440 25
Putnam 1182 31
Quitman 50 1
Rabun 1044 17
Randolph 360 30
Richmond 12871 219
Rockdale 3669 70
Schley 156 2
Screven 531 11
Seminole 565 12
Spalding 2605 86
Stephens 2203 48
Stewart 611 17
Sumter 1331 71
Talbot 246 9
Taliaferro 49 0
Tattnall 1302 22
Taylor 356 13
Telfair 580 33
Terrell 450 34
Thomas 2363 80
Tift 2921 71
Toombs 2148 61
Towns 738 26
Treutlen 404 14
Troup 4046 122
Turner 470 24
Twiggs 372 15
Union 1415 41
Unknown 3033 6
Upson 1210 72
Walker 3852 55
Walton 4721 88
Ware 2192 75
Warren 223 7
Washington 1187 27
Wayne 1827 45
Webster 66 2
Wheeler 400 18
White 2068 34
Whitfield 10952 121
Wilcox 378 25
Wilkes 458 8
Wilkinson 544 18
Worth 880 37