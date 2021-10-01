x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 10, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,282 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/28-1/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/14-12/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36.
  • There have been 636,373 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,169 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,619 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,833.
  • There have been 44,635 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 125 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 274.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 225.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 10, there were 5,591 current hospitalizations – an increase of 82 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1573    43

Atkinson    694    9

Bacon    897    21

Baker    136    6

Baldwin    3102    73

Banks    1267    20

Barrow    5633    73

Bartow    7421    123

Ben Hill    1304    40

Berrien    870    21

Bibb    10270    245

Bleckley    682    30

Brantley    709    19

Brooks    814    28

Bryan    1901    18

Bulloch    4060    38

Burke    1279    18

Butts    1481    49

Calhoun    365    11

Camden    2432    19

Candler    655    28

Carroll    5660    97

Catoosa    3714    39

Charlton    894    13

Chatham    13949    241

Chattahoochee    2188    1

Chattooga    1702    46

Cherokee    14791    132

Clarke    9516    67

Clay    157    3

Clayton    14806    232

Clinch    597    14

Cobb    42242    583

Coffee    3709    87

Colquitt    2689    45

Columbia    8111    95

Cook    1034    25

Coweta    5973    82

Crawford    400    7

Crisp    1057    29

Dade    818    7

Dawson    1924    18

DeKalb    39487    508

Decatur    1733    46

Dodge    943    44

Dooly    589    23

Dougherty    4385    208

Douglas    7880    102

Early    760    39

Echols    327    2

Effingham    2636    36

Elbert    1234    25

Emanuel    1537    45

Evans    618    9

Fannin    1439    37

Fayette    4266    73

Floyd    7415    110

Forsyth    11164    83

Franklin    1832    24

Fulton    57483    763

Gilmer    1809    34

Glascock    100    4

Glynn    5124    124

Gordon    4462    61

Grady    1233    29

Greene    1094    26

Gwinnett    58870    584

Habersham    3887    97

Hall    19291    242

Hancock    691    47

Haralson    1317    25

Harris    1527    31

Hart    1321    22

Heard    463    11

Henry    12722    148

Houston    7189    120

Irwin    592    12

Jackson    5938    67

Jasper    467    6

Jeff Davis    1051    32

Jefferson    1252    39

Jenkins    570    34

Johnson    622    31

Jones    1180    23

Lamar    952    28

Lanier    423    7

Laurens    2981    115

Lee    1216    34

Liberty    1948    30

Lincoln    359    11

Long    482    5

Lowndes    6400    102

Lumpkin    2110    23

Macon    436    15

Madison    1890    19

Marion    283    10

McDuffie    1119    25

McIntosh    487    8

Meriwether    1006    20

Miller    500    2

Mitchell    1245    51

Monroe    1395    61

Montgomery    599    10

Morgan    887    8

Murray    2963    42

Muscogee    10019    205

Newton    5210    125

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24165    266

Oconee    2062    41

Oglethorpe    887    15

Paulding    6987    110

Peach    1354    32

Pickens    1753    18

Pierce    970    27

Pike    744    15

Polk    2919    46

Pulaski    480    25

Putnam    1303    34

Quitman    57    1

Rabun    1161    21

Randolph    373    30

Richmond    14137    237

Rockdale    4146    72

Schley    164    2

Screven    602    11

Seminole    606    12

Spalding    2823    91

Stephens    2377    52

Stewart    625    17

Sumter    1453    73

Talbot    285    10

Taliaferro    68    0

Tattnall    1429    24

Taylor    387    14

Telfair    612    33

Terrell    466    34

Thomas    2686    83

Tift    3051    73

Toombs    2384    63

Towns    796    26

Treutlen    467    14

Troup    4416    125

Turner    513    25

Twiggs    411    16

Union    1546    45

Unknown    3578    9

Upson    1385    73

Walker    4289    56

Walton    5479    89

Ware    2411    80

Warren    246    7

Washington    1282    28

Wayne    2027    48

Webster    74    2

Wheeler    416    19

White    2297    40

Whitfield    11869    132

Wilcox    396    25

Wilkes    498    8

Wilkinson    585    18

Worth    990    38

