Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 10, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,282 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/28-1/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/14-12/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 10, there were 5,591 current hospitalizations – an increase of 82 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1573 43

Atkinson 694 9

Bacon 897 21

Baker 136 6

Baldwin 3102 73

Banks 1267 20

Barrow 5633 73

Bartow 7421 123

Ben Hill 1304 40

Berrien 870 21

Bibb 10270 245

Bleckley 682 30

Brantley 709 19

Brooks 814 28

Bryan 1901 18

Bulloch 4060 38

Burke 1279 18

Butts 1481 49

Calhoun 365 11

Camden 2432 19

Candler 655 28

Carroll 5660 97

Catoosa 3714 39

Charlton 894 13

Chatham 13949 241

Chattahoochee 2188 1

Chattooga 1702 46

Cherokee 14791 132

Clarke 9516 67

Clay 157 3

Clayton 14806 232

Clinch 597 14

Cobb 42242 583

Coffee 3709 87

Colquitt 2689 45

Columbia 8111 95

Cook 1034 25

Coweta 5973 82

Crawford 400 7

Crisp 1057 29

Dade 818 7

Dawson 1924 18

DeKalb 39487 508

Decatur 1733 46

Dodge 943 44

Dooly 589 23

Dougherty 4385 208

Douglas 7880 102

Early 760 39

Echols 327 2

Effingham 2636 36

Elbert 1234 25

Emanuel 1537 45

Evans 618 9

Fannin 1439 37

Fayette 4266 73

Floyd 7415 110

Forsyth 11164 83

Franklin 1832 24

Fulton 57483 763

Gilmer 1809 34

Glascock 100 4

Glynn 5124 124

Gordon 4462 61

Grady 1233 29

Greene 1094 26

Gwinnett 58870 584

Habersham 3887 97

Hall 19291 242

Hancock 691 47

Haralson 1317 25

Harris 1527 31

Hart 1321 22

Heard 463 11

Henry 12722 148

Houston 7189 120

Irwin 592 12

Jackson 5938 67

Jasper 467 6

Jeff Davis 1051 32

Jefferson 1252 39

Jenkins 570 34

Johnson 622 31

Jones 1180 23

Lamar 952 28

Lanier 423 7

Laurens 2981 115

Lee 1216 34

Liberty 1948 30

Lincoln 359 11

Long 482 5

Lowndes 6400 102

Lumpkin 2110 23

Macon 436 15

Madison 1890 19

Marion 283 10

McDuffie 1119 25

McIntosh 487 8

Meriwether 1006 20

Miller 500 2

Mitchell 1245 51

Monroe 1395 61

Montgomery 599 10

Morgan 887 8

Murray 2963 42

Muscogee 10019 205

Newton 5210 125

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24165 266

Oconee 2062 41

Oglethorpe 887 15

Paulding 6987 110

Peach 1354 32

Pickens 1753 18

Pierce 970 27

Pike 744 15

Polk 2919 46

Pulaski 480 25

Putnam 1303 34

Quitman 57 1

Rabun 1161 21

Randolph 373 30

Richmond 14137 237

Rockdale 4146 72

Schley 164 2

Screven 602 11

Seminole 606 12

Spalding 2823 91

Stephens 2377 52

Stewart 625 17

Sumter 1453 73

Talbot 285 10

Taliaferro 68 0

Tattnall 1429 24

Taylor 387 14

Telfair 612 33

Terrell 466 34

Thomas 2686 83

Tift 3051 73

Toombs 2384 63

Towns 796 26

Treutlen 467 14

Troup 4416 125

Turner 513 25

Twiggs 411 16

Union 1546 45

Unknown 3578 9

Upson 1385 73

Walker 4289 56

Walton 5479 89

Ware 2411 80

Warren 246 7

Washington 1282 28

Wayne 2027 48

Webster 74 2

Wheeler 416 19

White 2297 40

Whitfield 11869 132

Wilcox 396 25

Wilkes 498 8

Wilkinson 585 18