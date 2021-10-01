Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 10, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,282 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/28-1/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/14-12/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36.
- There have been 636,373 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,169 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,619 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,833.
- There have been 44,635 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 125 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 274.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 225.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 10, there were 5,591 current hospitalizations – an increase of 82 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1573 43
Atkinson 694 9
Bacon 897 21
Baker 136 6
Baldwin 3102 73
Banks 1267 20
Barrow 5633 73
Bartow 7421 123
Ben Hill 1304 40
Berrien 870 21
Bibb 10270 245
Bleckley 682 30
Brantley 709 19
Brooks 814 28
Bryan 1901 18
Bulloch 4060 38
Burke 1279 18
Butts 1481 49
Calhoun 365 11
Camden 2432 19
Candler 655 28
Carroll 5660 97
Catoosa 3714 39
Charlton 894 13
Chatham 13949 241
Chattahoochee 2188 1
Chattooga 1702 46
Cherokee 14791 132
Clarke 9516 67
Clay 157 3
Clayton 14806 232
Clinch 597 14
Cobb 42242 583
Coffee 3709 87
Colquitt 2689 45
Columbia 8111 95
Cook 1034 25
Coweta 5973 82
Crawford 400 7
Crisp 1057 29
Dade 818 7
Dawson 1924 18
DeKalb 39487 508
Decatur 1733 46
Dodge 943 44
Dooly 589 23
Dougherty 4385 208
Douglas 7880 102
Early 760 39
Echols 327 2
Effingham 2636 36
Elbert 1234 25
Emanuel 1537 45
Evans 618 9
Fannin 1439 37
Fayette 4266 73
Floyd 7415 110
Forsyth 11164 83
Franklin 1832 24
Fulton 57483 763
Gilmer 1809 34
Glascock 100 4
Glynn 5124 124
Gordon 4462 61
Grady 1233 29
Greene 1094 26
Gwinnett 58870 584
Habersham 3887 97
Hall 19291 242
Hancock 691 47
Haralson 1317 25
Harris 1527 31
Hart 1321 22
Heard 463 11
Henry 12722 148
Houston 7189 120
Irwin 592 12
Jackson 5938 67
Jasper 467 6
Jeff Davis 1051 32
Jefferson 1252 39
Jenkins 570 34
Johnson 622 31
Jones 1180 23
Lamar 952 28
Lanier 423 7
Laurens 2981 115
Lee 1216 34
Liberty 1948 30
Lincoln 359 11
Long 482 5
Lowndes 6400 102
Lumpkin 2110 23
Macon 436 15
Madison 1890 19
Marion 283 10
McDuffie 1119 25
McIntosh 487 8
Meriwether 1006 20
Miller 500 2
Mitchell 1245 51
Monroe 1395 61
Montgomery 599 10
Morgan 887 8
Murray 2963 42
Muscogee 10019 205
Newton 5210 125
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24165 266
Oconee 2062 41
Oglethorpe 887 15
Paulding 6987 110
Peach 1354 32
Pickens 1753 18
Pierce 970 27
Pike 744 15
Polk 2919 46
Pulaski 480 25
Putnam 1303 34
Quitman 57 1
Rabun 1161 21
Randolph 373 30
Richmond 14137 237
Rockdale 4146 72
Schley 164 2
Screven 602 11
Seminole 606 12
Spalding 2823 91
Stephens 2377 52
Stewart 625 17
Sumter 1453 73
Talbot 285 10
Taliaferro 68 0
Tattnall 1429 24
Taylor 387 14
Telfair 612 33
Terrell 466 34
Thomas 2686 83
Tift 3051 73
Toombs 2384 63
Towns 796 26
Treutlen 467 14
Troup 4416 125
Turner 513 25
Twiggs 411 16
Union 1546 45
Unknown 3578 9
Upson 1385 73
Walker 4289 56
Walton 5479 89
Ware 2411 80
Warren 246 7
Washington 1282 28
Wayne 2027 48
Webster 74 2
Wheeler 416 19
White 2297 40
Whitfield 11869 132
Wilcox 396 25
Wilkes 498 8
Wilkinson 585 18
Worth 990 38