Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 14, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,964 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/1-2/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/18-1/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.86.

There have been 790,779 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,709 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,922.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,964.

There have been 53,379 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.14, there were 2,931 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 95 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1774 55

Atkinson 752 15

Bacon 1011 25

Baker 153 6

Baldwin 3626 95

Banks 1502 29

Barrow 7694 107

Bartow 9625 166

Ben Hill 1445 53

Berrien 989 28

Bibb 12283 324

Bleckley 768 32

Brantley 849 25

Brooks 879 37

Bryan 2337 25

Bulloch 4895 47

Burke 1621 30

Butts 1910 64

Calhoun 434 14

Camden 2954 24

Candler 711 33

Carroll 6785 117

Catoosa 4862 53

Charlton 998 16

Chatham 17750 323

Chattahoochee 2558 9

Chattooga 2029 55

Cherokee 19046 229

Clarke 11677 102

Clay 177 3

Clayton 20101 336

Clinch 690 21

Cobb 53523 776

Coffee 4070 113

Colquitt 3162 59

Columbia 10215 138

Cook 1118 34

Coweta 7582 133

Crawford 488 11

Crisp 1289 39

Dade 1038 9

Dawson 2472 32

DeKalb 49747 684

Decatur 2021 49

Dodge 1056 53

Dooly 710 27

Dougherty 5161 252

Douglas 10437 140

Early 952 40

Echols 350 2

Effingham 3389 52

Elbert 1457 42

Emanuel 1664 51

Evans 711 11

Fannin 1894 50

Fayette 5670 115

Floyd 8989 150

Forsyth 15453 130

Franklin 2212 35

Fulton 71829 985

Gilmer 2300 55

Glascock 137 5

Glynn 6133 139

Gordon 5596 85

Grady 1448 41

Greene 1377 39

Gwinnett 77889 813

Habersham 4479 131

Hall 23355 355

Hancock 781 54

Haralson 1567 31

Harris 1913 42

Hart 1612 34

Heard 575 13

Henry 16447 216

Houston 9038 150

Irwin 652 15

Jackson 7774 109

Jasper 605 14

Jeff Davis 1196 33

Jefferson 1507 50

Jenkins 693 36

Johnson 743 39

Jones 1474 35

Lamar 1203 34

Lanier 467 7

Laurens 3542 131

Lee 1514 42

Liberty 2596 45

Lincoln 466 16

Long 614 10

Lowndes 7116 125

Lumpkin 2612 50

Macon 560 20

Madison 2504 33

Marion 360 12

McDuffie 1531 34

McIntosh 574 13

Meriwether 1382 42

Miller 600 4

Mitchell 1448 69

Monroe 1714 75

Montgomery 685 19

Morgan 1085 10

Murray 3772 59

Muscogee 12335 297

Newton 6607 173

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24406 370

Oconee 2648 53

Oglethorpe 1078 21

Paulding 9251 139

Peach 1668 40

Pickens 2248 45

Pierce 1147 37

Pike 949 20

Polk 3603 65

Pulaski 553 27

Putnam 1623 45

Quitman 75 1

Rabun 1399 34

Randolph 442 31

Richmond 18041 318

Rockdale 5245 111

Schley 199 2

Screven 765 16

Seminole 706 14

Spalding 3495 119

Stephens 2805 68

Stewart 705 21

Sumter 1740 84

Talbot 350 15

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1738 34

Taylor 464 20

Telfair 687 41

Terrell 527 38

Thomas 3345 99

Tift 3317 90

Toombs 2728 79

Towns 957 34

Treutlen 594 19

Troup 5382 156

Turner 571 27

Twiggs 482 27

Union 1881 62

Unknown 3104 10

Upson 1667 93

Walker 5586 69

Walton 7083 182

Ware 2800 117

Warren 351 8

Washington 1547 45

Wayne 2461 63

Webster 96 4

Wheeler 451 20

White 2807 56

Whitfield 13911 194

Wilcox 446 26

Wilkes 630 16

Wilkinson 682 21