Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 14, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,964 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/1-2/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/18-1/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.86.
  • There have been 790,779 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,709 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,922.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,964.
  • There have been 53,379 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.14, there were 2,931 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 95 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1774    55

Atkinson    752    15

Bacon    1011    25

Baker    153    6

Baldwin    3626    95

Banks    1502    29

Barrow    7694    107

Bartow    9625    166

Ben Hill    1445    53

Berrien    989    28

Bibb    12283    324

Bleckley    768    32

Brantley    849    25

Brooks    879    37

Bryan    2337    25

Bulloch    4895    47

Burke    1621    30

Butts    1910    64

Calhoun    434    14

Camden    2954    24

Candler    711    33

Carroll    6785    117

Catoosa    4862    53

Charlton    998    16

Chatham    17750    323

Chattahoochee    2558    9

Chattooga    2029    55

Cherokee    19046    229

Clarke    11677    102

Clay    177    3

Clayton    20101    336

Clinch    690    21

Cobb    53523    776

Coffee    4070    113

Colquitt    3162    59

Columbia    10215    138

Cook    1118    34

Coweta    7582    133

Crawford    488    11

Crisp    1289    39

Dade    1038    9

Dawson    2472    32

DeKalb    49747    684

Decatur    2021    49

Dodge    1056    53

Dooly    710    27

Dougherty    5161    252

Douglas    10437    140

Early    952    40

Echols    350    2

Effingham    3389    52

Elbert    1457    42

Emanuel    1664    51

Evans    711    11

Fannin    1894    50

Fayette    5670    115

Floyd    8989    150

Forsyth    15453    130

Franklin    2212    35

Fulton    71829    985

Gilmer    2300    55

Glascock    137    5

Glynn    6133    139

Gordon    5596    85

Grady    1448    41

Greene    1377    39

Gwinnett    77889    813

Habersham    4479    131

Hall    23355    355

Hancock    781    54

Haralson    1567    31

Harris    1913    42

Hart    1612    34

Heard    575    13

Henry    16447    216

Houston    9038    150

Irwin    652    15

Jackson    7774    109

Jasper    605    14

Jeff Davis    1196    33

Jefferson    1507    50

Jenkins    693    36

Johnson    743    39

Jones    1474    35

Lamar    1203    34

Lanier    467    7

Laurens    3542    131

Lee    1514    42

Liberty    2596    45

Lincoln    466    16

Long    614    10

Lowndes    7116    125

Lumpkin    2612    50

Macon    560    20

Madison    2504    33

Marion    360    12

McDuffie    1531    34

McIntosh    574    13

Meriwether    1382    42

Miller    600    4

Mitchell    1448    69

Monroe    1714    75

Montgomery    685    19

Morgan    1085    10

Murray    3772    59

Muscogee    12335    297

Newton    6607    173

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24406    370

Oconee    2648    53

Oglethorpe    1078    21

Paulding    9251    139

Peach    1668    40

Pickens    2248    45

Pierce    1147    37

Pike    949    20

Polk    3603    65

Pulaski    553    27

Putnam    1623    45

Quitman    75    1

Rabun    1399    34

Randolph    442    31

Richmond    18041    318

Rockdale    5245    111

Schley    199    2

Screven    765    16

Seminole    706    14

Spalding    3495    119

Stephens    2805    68

Stewart    705    21

Sumter    1740    84

Talbot    350    15

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1738    34

Taylor    464    20

Telfair    687    41

Terrell    527    38

Thomas    3345    99

Tift    3317    90

Toombs    2728    79

Towns    957    34

Treutlen    594    19

Troup    5382    156

Turner    571    27

Twiggs    482    27

Union    1881    62

Unknown    3104    10

Upson    1667    93

Walker    5586    69

Walton    7083    182

Ware    2800    117

Warren    351    8

Washington    1547    45

Wayne    2461    63

Webster    96    4

Wheeler    451    20

White    2807    56

Whitfield    13911    194

Wilcox    446    26

Wilkes    630    16

Wilkinson    682    21

Worth    1128    54

