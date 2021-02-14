Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 14, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,964 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/1-2/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/18-1/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.86.
- There have been 790,779 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,709 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,922.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,964.
- There have been 53,379 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.14, there were 2,931 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 95 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1774 55
Atkinson 752 15
Bacon 1011 25
Baker 153 6
Baldwin 3626 95
Banks 1502 29
Barrow 7694 107
Bartow 9625 166
Ben Hill 1445 53
Berrien 989 28
Bibb 12283 324
Bleckley 768 32
Brantley 849 25
Brooks 879 37
Bryan 2337 25
Bulloch 4895 47
Burke 1621 30
Butts 1910 64
Calhoun 434 14
Camden 2954 24
Candler 711 33
Carroll 6785 117
Catoosa 4862 53
Charlton 998 16
Chatham 17750 323
Chattahoochee 2558 9
Chattooga 2029 55
Cherokee 19046 229
Clarke 11677 102
Clay 177 3
Clayton 20101 336
Clinch 690 21
Cobb 53523 776
Coffee 4070 113
Colquitt 3162 59
Columbia 10215 138
Cook 1118 34
Coweta 7582 133
Crawford 488 11
Crisp 1289 39
Dade 1038 9
Dawson 2472 32
DeKalb 49747 684
Decatur 2021 49
Dodge 1056 53
Dooly 710 27
Dougherty 5161 252
Douglas 10437 140
Early 952 40
Echols 350 2
Effingham 3389 52
Elbert 1457 42
Emanuel 1664 51
Evans 711 11
Fannin 1894 50
Fayette 5670 115
Floyd 8989 150
Forsyth 15453 130
Franklin 2212 35
Fulton 71829 985
Gilmer 2300 55
Glascock 137 5
Glynn 6133 139
Gordon 5596 85
Grady 1448 41
Greene 1377 39
Gwinnett 77889 813
Habersham 4479 131
Hall 23355 355
Hancock 781 54
Haralson 1567 31
Harris 1913 42
Hart 1612 34
Heard 575 13
Henry 16447 216
Houston 9038 150
Irwin 652 15
Jackson 7774 109
Jasper 605 14
Jeff Davis 1196 33
Jefferson 1507 50
Jenkins 693 36
Johnson 743 39
Jones 1474 35
Lamar 1203 34
Lanier 467 7
Laurens 3542 131
Lee 1514 42
Liberty 2596 45
Lincoln 466 16
Long 614 10
Lowndes 7116 125
Lumpkin 2612 50
Macon 560 20
Madison 2504 33
Marion 360 12
McDuffie 1531 34
McIntosh 574 13
Meriwether 1382 42
Miller 600 4
Mitchell 1448 69
Monroe 1714 75
Montgomery 685 19
Morgan 1085 10
Murray 3772 59
Muscogee 12335 297
Newton 6607 173
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24406 370
Oconee 2648 53
Oglethorpe 1078 21
Paulding 9251 139
Peach 1668 40
Pickens 2248 45
Pierce 1147 37
Pike 949 20
Polk 3603 65
Pulaski 553 27
Putnam 1623 45
Quitman 75 1
Rabun 1399 34
Randolph 442 31
Richmond 18041 318
Rockdale 5245 111
Schley 199 2
Screven 765 16
Seminole 706 14
Spalding 3495 119
Stephens 2805 68
Stewart 705 21
Sumter 1740 84
Talbot 350 15
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1738 34
Taylor 464 20
Telfair 687 41
Terrell 527 38
Thomas 3345 99
Tift 3317 90
Toombs 2728 79
Towns 957 34
Treutlen 594 19
Troup 5382 156
Turner 571 27
Twiggs 482 27
Union 1881 62
Unknown 3104 10
Upson 1667 93
Walker 5586 69
Walton 7083 182
Ware 2800 117
Warren 351 8
Washington 1547 45
Wayne 2461 63
Webster 96 4
Wheeler 451 20
White 2807 56
Whitfield 13911 194
Wilcox 446 26
Wilkes 630 16
Wilkinson 682 21
Worth 1128 54