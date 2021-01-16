x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 16, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,029 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 151 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/3-1/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/20-1/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57.
  • There have been 674,994 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,926 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,642.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,536.
  • There have been 46,515 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 307 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 292 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 222.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 16, there were 5,532 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 52 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1600    44

Atkinson    712    11

Bacon    923    22

Baker    140    6

Baldwin    3235    76

Banks    1340    22

Barrow    6217    77

Bartow    7904    136

Ben Hill    1346    43

Berrien    900    23

Bibb    10805    257

Bleckley    701    31

Brantley    727    21

Brooks    830    29

Bryan    1987    19

Bulloch    4211    41

Burke    1373    19

Butts    1585    51

Calhoun    393    12

Camden    2550    21

Candler    673    28

Carroll    5895    102

Catoosa    3993    44

Charlton    923    14

Chatham    14735    263

Chattahoochee    2196    1

Chattooga    1808    46

Cherokee    15913    160

Clarke    10068    76

Clay    161    3

Clayton    15835    247

Clinch    613    16

Cobb    45173    613

Coffee    3806    92

Colquitt    2752    46

Columbia    8611    101

Cook    1060    28

Coweta    6349    92

Crawford    421    9

Crisp    1118    31

Dade    867    8

Dawson    2093    20

DeKalb    42146    535

Decatur    1808    46

Dodge    983    47

Dooly    631    24

Dougherty    4585    225

Douglas    8456    110

Early    799    40

Echols    335    2

Effingham    2785    37

Elbert    1299    27

Emanuel    1578    47

Evans    636    9

Fannin    1576    39

Fayette    4546    84

Floyd    7776    121

Forsyth    12200    91

Franklin    1941    25

Fulton    61181    814

Gilmer    1918    36

Glascock    111    4

Glynn    5295    127

Gordon    4680    70

Grady    1311    35

Greene    1166    27

Gwinnett    63539    614

Habersham    4087    104

Hall    20483    262

Hancock    714    49

Haralson    1381    25

Harris    1605    34

Hart    1408    24

Heard    482    12

Henry    13570    164

Houston    7731    128

Irwin    614    13

Jackson    6442    78

Jasper    507    8

Jeff Davis    1080    32

Jefferson    1322    42

Jenkins    608    34

Johnson    666    31

Jones    1246    23

Lamar    1015    31

Lanier    435    7

Laurens    3142    118

Lee    1304    36

Liberty    2046    33

Lincoln    385    14

Long    505    7

Lowndes    6568    105

Lumpkin    2299    31

Macon    459    15

Madison    2051    22

Marion    304    10

McDuffie    1235    25

McIntosh    499    8

Meriwether    1067    22

Miller    520    3

Mitchell    1296    60

Monroe    1460    66

Montgomery    629    13

Morgan    936    8

Murray    3175    43

Muscogee    10587    218

Newton    5567    135

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24211    296

Oconee    2243    42

Oglethorpe    928    15

Paulding    7570    124

Peach    1422    32

Pickens    1887    21

Pierce    1022    30

Pike    785    16

Polk    3121    52

Pulaski    498    25

Putnam    1375    34

Quitman    60    1

Rabun    1236    26

Randolph    385    30

Richmond    15117    249

Rockdale    4450    82

Schley    171    2

Screven    630    11

Seminole    636    12

Spalding    2992    98

Stephens    2461    60

Stewart    629    17

Sumter    1550    74

Talbot    299    11

Taliaferro    79    0

Tattnall    1497    25

Taylor    407    16

Telfair    631    33

Terrell    484    35

Thomas    2876    87

Tift    3135    77

Toombs    2488    67

Towns    837    26

Treutlen    510    14

Troup    4698    133

Turner    525    25

Twiggs    431    20

Union    1634    47

Unknown    3388    13

Upson    1451    76

Walker    4629    58

Walton    5963    103

Ware    2531    87

Warren    284    7

Washington    1356    29

Wayne    2127    48

Webster    77    2

Wheeler    420    19

White    2468    46

Whitfield    12529    151

Wilcox    412    25

Wilkes    534    8

Wilkinson    619    20

Worth    1043    42

Related Articles