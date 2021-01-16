Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 16, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,029 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 151 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/3-1/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/20-1/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 151 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/3-1/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/20-1/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57. There have been 674,994 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,926 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,642.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,536.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,926 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,642.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,536. There have been 46,515 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 307 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 292 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 222.64.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 307 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 292 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 222.64. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 16, there were 5,532 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 52 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1600 44

Atkinson 712 11

Bacon 923 22

Baker 140 6

Baldwin 3235 76

Banks 1340 22

Barrow 6217 77

Bartow 7904 136

Ben Hill 1346 43

Berrien 900 23

Bibb 10805 257

Bleckley 701 31

Brantley 727 21

Brooks 830 29

Bryan 1987 19

Bulloch 4211 41

Burke 1373 19

Butts 1585 51

Calhoun 393 12

Camden 2550 21

Candler 673 28

Carroll 5895 102

Catoosa 3993 44

Charlton 923 14

Chatham 14735 263

Chattahoochee 2196 1

Chattooga 1808 46

Cherokee 15913 160

Clarke 10068 76

Clay 161 3

Clayton 15835 247

Clinch 613 16

Cobb 45173 613

Coffee 3806 92

Colquitt 2752 46

Columbia 8611 101

Cook 1060 28

Coweta 6349 92

Crawford 421 9

Crisp 1118 31

Dade 867 8

Dawson 2093 20

DeKalb 42146 535

Decatur 1808 46

Dodge 983 47

Dooly 631 24

Dougherty 4585 225

Douglas 8456 110

Early 799 40

Echols 335 2

Effingham 2785 37

Elbert 1299 27

Emanuel 1578 47

Evans 636 9

Fannin 1576 39

Fayette 4546 84

Floyd 7776 121

Forsyth 12200 91

Franklin 1941 25

Fulton 61181 814

Gilmer 1918 36

Glascock 111 4

Glynn 5295 127

Gordon 4680 70

Grady 1311 35

Greene 1166 27

Gwinnett 63539 614

Habersham 4087 104

Hall 20483 262

Hancock 714 49

Haralson 1381 25

Harris 1605 34

Hart 1408 24

Heard 482 12

Henry 13570 164

Houston 7731 128

Irwin 614 13

Jackson 6442 78

Jasper 507 8

Jeff Davis 1080 32

Jefferson 1322 42

Jenkins 608 34

Johnson 666 31

Jones 1246 23

Lamar 1015 31

Lanier 435 7

Laurens 3142 118

Lee 1304 36

Liberty 2046 33

Lincoln 385 14

Long 505 7

Lowndes 6568 105

Lumpkin 2299 31

Macon 459 15

Madison 2051 22

Marion 304 10

McDuffie 1235 25

McIntosh 499 8

Meriwether 1067 22

Miller 520 3

Mitchell 1296 60

Monroe 1460 66

Montgomery 629 13

Morgan 936 8

Murray 3175 43

Muscogee 10587 218

Newton 5567 135

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24211 296

Oconee 2243 42

Oglethorpe 928 15

Paulding 7570 124

Peach 1422 32

Pickens 1887 21

Pierce 1022 30

Pike 785 16

Polk 3121 52

Pulaski 498 25

Putnam 1375 34

Quitman 60 1

Rabun 1236 26

Randolph 385 30

Richmond 15117 249

Rockdale 4450 82

Schley 171 2

Screven 630 11

Seminole 636 12

Spalding 2992 98

Stephens 2461 60

Stewart 629 17

Sumter 1550 74

Talbot 299 11

Taliaferro 79 0

Tattnall 1497 25

Taylor 407 16

Telfair 631 33

Terrell 484 35

Thomas 2876 87

Tift 3135 77

Toombs 2488 67

Towns 837 26

Treutlen 510 14

Troup 4698 133

Turner 525 25

Twiggs 431 20

Union 1634 47

Unknown 3388 13

Upson 1451 76

Walker 4629 58

Walton 5963 103

Ware 2531 87

Warren 284 7

Washington 1356 29

Wayne 2127 48

Webster 77 2

Wheeler 420 19

White 2468 46

Whitfield 12529 151

Wilcox 412 25

Wilkes 534 8

Wilkinson 619 20