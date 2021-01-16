Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 16, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,029 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 151 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/3-1/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/20-1/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57.
- There have been 674,994 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,926 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,642.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,536.
- There have been 46,515 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 307 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 292 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 222.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 16, there were 5,532 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 52 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1600 44
Atkinson 712 11
Bacon 923 22
Baker 140 6
Baldwin 3235 76
Banks 1340 22
Barrow 6217 77
Bartow 7904 136
Ben Hill 1346 43
Berrien 900 23
Bibb 10805 257
Bleckley 701 31
Brantley 727 21
Brooks 830 29
Bryan 1987 19
Bulloch 4211 41
Burke 1373 19
Butts 1585 51
Calhoun 393 12
Camden 2550 21
Candler 673 28
Carroll 5895 102
Catoosa 3993 44
Charlton 923 14
Chatham 14735 263
Chattahoochee 2196 1
Chattooga 1808 46
Cherokee 15913 160
Clarke 10068 76
Clay 161 3
Clayton 15835 247
Clinch 613 16
Cobb 45173 613
Coffee 3806 92
Colquitt 2752 46
Columbia 8611 101
Cook 1060 28
Coweta 6349 92
Crawford 421 9
Crisp 1118 31
Dade 867 8
Dawson 2093 20
DeKalb 42146 535
Decatur 1808 46
Dodge 983 47
Dooly 631 24
Dougherty 4585 225
Douglas 8456 110
Early 799 40
Echols 335 2
Effingham 2785 37
Elbert 1299 27
Emanuel 1578 47
Evans 636 9
Fannin 1576 39
Fayette 4546 84
Floyd 7776 121
Forsyth 12200 91
Franklin 1941 25
Fulton 61181 814
Gilmer 1918 36
Glascock 111 4
Glynn 5295 127
Gordon 4680 70
Grady 1311 35
Greene 1166 27
Gwinnett 63539 614
Habersham 4087 104
Hall 20483 262
Hancock 714 49
Haralson 1381 25
Harris 1605 34
Hart 1408 24
Heard 482 12
Henry 13570 164
Houston 7731 128
Irwin 614 13
Jackson 6442 78
Jasper 507 8
Jeff Davis 1080 32
Jefferson 1322 42
Jenkins 608 34
Johnson 666 31
Jones 1246 23
Lamar 1015 31
Lanier 435 7
Laurens 3142 118
Lee 1304 36
Liberty 2046 33
Lincoln 385 14
Long 505 7
Lowndes 6568 105
Lumpkin 2299 31
Macon 459 15
Madison 2051 22
Marion 304 10
McDuffie 1235 25
McIntosh 499 8
Meriwether 1067 22
Miller 520 3
Mitchell 1296 60
Monroe 1460 66
Montgomery 629 13
Morgan 936 8
Murray 3175 43
Muscogee 10587 218
Newton 5567 135
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24211 296
Oconee 2243 42
Oglethorpe 928 15
Paulding 7570 124
Peach 1422 32
Pickens 1887 21
Pierce 1022 30
Pike 785 16
Polk 3121 52
Pulaski 498 25
Putnam 1375 34
Quitman 60 1
Rabun 1236 26
Randolph 385 30
Richmond 15117 249
Rockdale 4450 82
Schley 171 2
Screven 630 11
Seminole 636 12
Spalding 2992 98
Stephens 2461 60
Stewart 629 17
Sumter 1550 74
Talbot 299 11
Taliaferro 79 0
Tattnall 1497 25
Taylor 407 16
Telfair 631 33
Terrell 484 35
Thomas 2876 87
Tift 3135 77
Toombs 2488 67
Towns 837 26
Treutlen 510 14
Troup 4698 133
Turner 525 25
Twiggs 431 20
Union 1634 47
Unknown 3388 13
Upson 1451 76
Walker 4629 58
Walton 5963 103
Ware 2531 87
Warren 284 7
Washington 1356 29
Wayne 2127 48
Webster 77 2
Wheeler 420 19
White 2468 46
Whitfield 12529 151
Wilcox 412 25
Wilkes 534 8
Wilkinson 619 20
Worth 1043 42