Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 17, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,032 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/4-1/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/21-1/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57.
  • There have been 680,378 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,384 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,664.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,535.
  • There have been 46,619 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 104 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 219.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 17, there were 5,518 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1613    44

Atkinson    713    11

Bacon    934    22

Baker    142    6

Baldwin    3243    76

Banks    1349    22

Barrow    6276    77

Bartow    7973    136

Ben Hill    1350    43

Berrien    905    23

Bibb    10844    257

Bleckley    705    32

Brantley    727    21

Brooks    832    29

Bryan    1995    19

Bulloch    4225    41

Burke    1389    19

Butts    1607    51

Calhoun    397    12

Camden    2563    21

Candler    675    28

Carroll    5925    102

Catoosa    4027    44

Charlton    929    14

Chatham    14816    263

Chattahoochee    2197    1

Chattooga    1820    46

Cherokee    16042    160

Clarke    10122    76

Clay    162    3

Clayton    15985    247

Clinch    616    16

Cobb    45611    613

Coffee    3813    92

Colquitt    2780    46

Columbia    8692    101

Cook    1061    28

Coweta    6418    92

Crawford    424    9

Crisp    1124    31

Dade    874    8

Dawson    2104    20

DeKalb    42603    535

Decatur    1816    46

Dodge    985    47

Dooly    632    24

Dougherty    4617    225

Douglas    8550    110

Early    805    40

Echols    335    2

Effingham    2804    37

Elbert    1301    27

Emanuel    1581    47

Evans    639    9

Fannin    1598    39

Fayette    4596    84

Floyd    7816    121

Forsyth    12320    91

Franklin    1947    25

Fulton    61780    814

Gilmer    1938    36

Glascock    112    4

Glynn    5331    127

Gordon    4710    71

Grady    1316    35

Greene    1173    27

Gwinnett    64205    614

Habersham    4103    104

Hall    20574    262

Hancock    718    49

Haralson    1387    25

Harris    1621    34

Hart    1415    24

Heard    489    12

Henry    13722    164

Houston    7793    128

Irwin    614    13

Jackson    6486    78

Jasper    513    8

Jeff Davis    1083    32

Jefferson    1331    42

Jenkins    617    34

Johnson    666    31

Jones    1253    23

Lamar    1030    31

Lanier    436    7

Laurens    3156    118

Lee    1313    36

Liberty    2060    33

Lincoln    390    14

Long    510    7

Lowndes    6593    105

Lumpkin    2307    31

Macon    463    15

Madison    2086    22

Marion    308    10

McDuffie    1245    25

McIntosh    502    8

Meriwether    1091    22

Miller    523    3

Mitchell    1302    60

Monroe    1471    66

Montgomery    629    13

Morgan    941    8

Murray    3200    43

Muscogee    10648    219

Newton    5627    135

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24209    295

Oconee    2265    42

Oglethorpe    937    15

Paulding    7637    124

Peach    1433    32

Pickens    1895    21

Pierce    1028    30

Pike    788    16

Polk    3153    52

Pulaski    501    25

Putnam    1385    34

Quitman    60    1

Rabun    1248    26

Randolph    386    30

Richmond    15265    249

Rockdale    4490    82

Schley    174    2

Screven    633    11

Seminole    641    12

Spalding    3016    98

Stephens    2473    60

Stewart    630    17

Sumter    1558    74

Talbot    302    11

Taliaferro    81    0

Tattnall    1509    25

Taylor    412    16

Telfair    635    33

Terrell    485    35

Thomas    2913    87

Tift    3151    77

Toombs    2493    67

Towns    843    26

Treutlen    513    14

Troup    4720    133

Turner    529    25

Twiggs    435    20

Union    1642    47

Unknown    3494    14

Upson    1462    76

Walker    4651    58

Walton    6040    103

Ware    2541    87

Warren    287    7

Washington    1360    29

Wayne    2142    48

Webster    77    2

Wheeler    422    19

White    2482    46

Whitfield    12607    151

Wilcox    413    25

Wilkes    537    8

Wilkinson    623    20

Worth    1047    42

