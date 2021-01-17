Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 17, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.



State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,032 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/4-1/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/21-1/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/4-1/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/21-1/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57. There have been 680,378 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,384 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,664.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,535.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,384 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,664.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,535. There have been 46,619 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 104 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 219.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 104 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 219.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 17, there were 5,518 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1613 44

Atkinson 713 11

Bacon 934 22

Baker 142 6

Baldwin 3243 76

Banks 1349 22

Barrow 6276 77

Bartow 7973 136

Ben Hill 1350 43

Berrien 905 23

Bibb 10844 257

Bleckley 705 32

Brantley 727 21

Brooks 832 29

Bryan 1995 19

Bulloch 4225 41

Burke 1389 19

Butts 1607 51

Calhoun 397 12

Camden 2563 21

Candler 675 28

Carroll 5925 102

Catoosa 4027 44

Charlton 929 14

Chatham 14816 263

Chattahoochee 2197 1

Chattooga 1820 46

Cherokee 16042 160

Clarke 10122 76

Clay 162 3

Clayton 15985 247

Clinch 616 16

Cobb 45611 613

Coffee 3813 92

Colquitt 2780 46

Columbia 8692 101

Cook 1061 28

Coweta 6418 92

Crawford 424 9

Crisp 1124 31

Dade 874 8

Dawson 2104 20

DeKalb 42603 535

Decatur 1816 46

Dodge 985 47

Dooly 632 24

Dougherty 4617 225

Douglas 8550 110

Early 805 40

Echols 335 2

Effingham 2804 37

Elbert 1301 27

Emanuel 1581 47

Evans 639 9

Fannin 1598 39

Fayette 4596 84

Floyd 7816 121

Forsyth 12320 91

Franklin 1947 25

Fulton 61780 814

Gilmer 1938 36

Glascock 112 4

Glynn 5331 127

Gordon 4710 71

Grady 1316 35

Greene 1173 27

Gwinnett 64205 614

Habersham 4103 104

Hall 20574 262

Hancock 718 49

Haralson 1387 25

Harris 1621 34

Hart 1415 24

Heard 489 12

Henry 13722 164

Houston 7793 128

Irwin 614 13

Jackson 6486 78

Jasper 513 8

Jeff Davis 1083 32

Jefferson 1331 42

Jenkins 617 34

Johnson 666 31

Jones 1253 23

Lamar 1030 31

Lanier 436 7

Laurens 3156 118

Lee 1313 36

Liberty 2060 33

Lincoln 390 14

Long 510 7

Lowndes 6593 105

Lumpkin 2307 31

Macon 463 15

Madison 2086 22

Marion 308 10

McDuffie 1245 25

McIntosh 502 8

Meriwether 1091 22

Miller 523 3

Mitchell 1302 60

Monroe 1471 66

Montgomery 629 13

Morgan 941 8

Murray 3200 43

Muscogee 10648 219

Newton 5627 135

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24209 295

Oconee 2265 42

Oglethorpe 937 15

Paulding 7637 124

Peach 1433 32

Pickens 1895 21

Pierce 1028 30

Pike 788 16

Polk 3153 52

Pulaski 501 25

Putnam 1385 34

Quitman 60 1

Rabun 1248 26

Randolph 386 30

Richmond 15265 249

Rockdale 4490 82

Schley 174 2

Screven 633 11

Seminole 641 12

Spalding 3016 98

Stephens 2473 60

Stewart 630 17

Sumter 1558 74

Talbot 302 11

Taliaferro 81 0

Tattnall 1509 25

Taylor 412 16

Telfair 635 33

Terrell 485 35

Thomas 2913 87

Tift 3151 77

Toombs 2493 67

Towns 843 26

Treutlen 513 14

Troup 4720 133

Turner 529 25

Twiggs 435 20

Union 1642 47

Unknown 3494 14

Upson 1462 76

Walker 4651 58

Walton 6040 103

Ware 2541 87

Warren 287 7

Washington 1360 29

Wayne 2142 48

Webster 77 2

Wheeler 422 19

White 2482 46

Whitfield 12607 151

Wilcox 413 25

Wilkes 537 8

Wilkinson 623 20