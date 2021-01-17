Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 17, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,032 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/4-1/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/21-1/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57.
- There have been 680,378 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,384 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,664.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,535.
- There have been 46,619 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 104 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 219.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 17, there were 5,518 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1613 44
Atkinson 713 11
Bacon 934 22
Baker 142 6
Baldwin 3243 76
Banks 1349 22
Barrow 6276 77
Bartow 7973 136
Ben Hill 1350 43
Berrien 905 23
Bibb 10844 257
Bleckley 705 32
Brantley 727 21
Brooks 832 29
Bryan 1995 19
Bulloch 4225 41
Burke 1389 19
Butts 1607 51
Calhoun 397 12
Camden 2563 21
Candler 675 28
Carroll 5925 102
Catoosa 4027 44
Charlton 929 14
Chatham 14816 263
Chattahoochee 2197 1
Chattooga 1820 46
Cherokee 16042 160
Clarke 10122 76
Clay 162 3
Clayton 15985 247
Clinch 616 16
Cobb 45611 613
Coffee 3813 92
Colquitt 2780 46
Columbia 8692 101
Cook 1061 28
Coweta 6418 92
Crawford 424 9
Crisp 1124 31
Dade 874 8
Dawson 2104 20
DeKalb 42603 535
Decatur 1816 46
Dodge 985 47
Dooly 632 24
Dougherty 4617 225
Douglas 8550 110
Early 805 40
Echols 335 2
Effingham 2804 37
Elbert 1301 27
Emanuel 1581 47
Evans 639 9
Fannin 1598 39
Fayette 4596 84
Floyd 7816 121
Forsyth 12320 91
Franklin 1947 25
Fulton 61780 814
Gilmer 1938 36
Glascock 112 4
Glynn 5331 127
Gordon 4710 71
Grady 1316 35
Greene 1173 27
Gwinnett 64205 614
Habersham 4103 104
Hall 20574 262
Hancock 718 49
Haralson 1387 25
Harris 1621 34
Hart 1415 24
Heard 489 12
Henry 13722 164
Houston 7793 128
Irwin 614 13
Jackson 6486 78
Jasper 513 8
Jeff Davis 1083 32
Jefferson 1331 42
Jenkins 617 34
Johnson 666 31
Jones 1253 23
Lamar 1030 31
Lanier 436 7
Laurens 3156 118
Lee 1313 36
Liberty 2060 33
Lincoln 390 14
Long 510 7
Lowndes 6593 105
Lumpkin 2307 31
Macon 463 15
Madison 2086 22
Marion 308 10
McDuffie 1245 25
McIntosh 502 8
Meriwether 1091 22
Miller 523 3
Mitchell 1302 60
Monroe 1471 66
Montgomery 629 13
Morgan 941 8
Murray 3200 43
Muscogee 10648 219
Newton 5627 135
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24209 295
Oconee 2265 42
Oglethorpe 937 15
Paulding 7637 124
Peach 1433 32
Pickens 1895 21
Pierce 1028 30
Pike 788 16
Polk 3153 52
Pulaski 501 25
Putnam 1385 34
Quitman 60 1
Rabun 1248 26
Randolph 386 30
Richmond 15265 249
Rockdale 4490 82
Schley 174 2
Screven 633 11
Seminole 641 12
Spalding 3016 98
Stephens 2473 60
Stewart 630 17
Sumter 1558 74
Talbot 302 11
Taliaferro 81 0
Tattnall 1509 25
Taylor 412 16
Telfair 635 33
Terrell 485 35
Thomas 2913 87
Tift 3151 77
Toombs 2493 67
Towns 843 26
Treutlen 513 14
Troup 4720 133
Turner 529 25
Twiggs 435 20
Union 1642 47
Unknown 3494 14
Upson 1462 76
Walker 4651 58
Walton 6040 103
Ware 2541 87
Warren 287 7
Washington 1360 29
Wayne 2142 48
Webster 77 2
Wheeler 422 19
White 2482 46
Whitfield 12607 151
Wilcox 413 25
Wilkes 537 8
Wilkinson 623 20
Worth 1047 42