x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 18, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,095 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/5-1/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/22-1/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93.
  • There have been 684,763 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,385 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,689.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,601.
  • There have been 46,741 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 122 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 296.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 18, there were 5,552 current hospitalizations – an increase of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1618    44

Atkinson    715    12

Bacon    933    22

Baker    143    6

Baldwin    3252    76

Banks    1359    22

Barrow    6324    77

Bartow    8036    136

Ben Hill    1354    44

Berrien    906    23

Bibb    10894    258

Bleckley    708    32

Brantley    730    21

Brooks    834    29

Bryan    2001    19

Bulloch    4233    41

Burke    1403    19

Butts    1620    51

Calhoun    405    12

Camden    2579    21

Candler    677    28

Carroll    5965    102

Catoosa    4055    44

Charlton    931    15

Chatham    14867    264

Chattahoochee    2197    1

Chattooga    1826    46

Cherokee    16122    160

Clarke    10165    77

Clay    163    3

Clayton    16103    250

Clinch    617    16

Cobb    45981    615

Coffee    3817    95

Colquitt    2783    46

Columbia    8794    102

Cook    1062    28

Coweta    6464    93

Crawford    425    9

Crisp    1130    31

Dade    881    8

Dawson    2109    20

DeKalb    42894    539

Decatur    1824    46

Dodge    988    48

Dooly    633    24

Dougherty    4627    225

Douglas    8622    112

Early    815    40

Echols    335    2

Effingham    2815    37

Elbert    1308    27

Emanuel    1581    47

Evans    639    9

Fannin    1606    39

Fayette    4621    84

Floyd    7855    122

Forsyth    12440    91

Franklin    1959    25

Fulton    62363    816

Gilmer    1951    36

Glascock    112    4

Glynn    5348    127

Gordon    4732    71

Grady    1321    35

Greene    1178    27

Gwinnett    64769    616

Habersham    4112    104

Hall    20693    263

Hancock    721    49

Haralson    1396    25

Harris    1629    34

Hart    1425    24

Heard    492    12

Henry    13840    167

Houston    7872    128

Irwin    614    13

Jackson    6545    78

Jasper    517    9

Jeff Davis    1086    32

Jefferson    1347    42

Jenkins    624    34

Johnson    666    31

Jones    1256    23

Lamar    1035    31

Lanier    438    7

Laurens    3165    119

Lee    1317    36

Liberty    2070    33

Lincoln    396    14

Long    516    7

Lowndes    6603    106

Lumpkin    2310    31

Macon    463    15

Madison    2100    22

Marion    308    10

McDuffie    1258    25

McIntosh    502    8

Meriwether    1101    22

Miller    529    3

Mitchell    1307    60

Monroe    1479    67

Montgomery    630    13

Morgan    944    8

Murray    3214    44

Muscogee    10727    219

Newton    5687    136

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24164    298

Oconee    2278    42

Oglethorpe    941    15

Paulding    7700    124

Peach    1440    33

Pickens    1900    22

Pierce    1032    30

Pike    793    16

Polk    3174    53

Pulaski    499    25

Putnam    1396    35

Quitman    62    1

Rabun    1253    26

Randolph    386    30

Richmond    15419    254

Rockdale    4521    82

Schley    175    2

Screven    635    11

Seminole    644    12

Spalding    3024    99

Stephens    2477    60

Stewart    646    17

Sumter    1565    74

Talbot    303    11

Taliaferro    82    0

Tattnall    1514    26

Taylor    415    17

Telfair    637    33

Terrell    487    35

Thomas    2929    87

Tift    3155    79

Toombs    2504    68

Towns    844    26

Treutlen    517    14

Troup    4765    133

Turner    529    25

Twiggs    437    20

Union    1653    47

Unknown    3541    14

Upson    1479    76

Walker    4671    59

Walton    6097    104

Ware    2547    87

Warren    292    7

Washington    1370    29

Wayne    2151    49

Webster    78    2

Wheeler    423    19

White    2487    46

Whitfield    12645    155

Wilcox    414    25

Wilkes    544    8

Wilkinson    626    20

Worth    1052    42

Related Articles