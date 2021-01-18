Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 18, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,095 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/5-1/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/22-1/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93.

in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/5-1/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/22-1/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93. There have been 684,763 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,385 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,689.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,601.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,385 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,689.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,601. There have been 46,741 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 122 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 296.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 122 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 296.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 18, there were 5,552 current hospitalizations – an increase of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1618 44

Atkinson 715 12

Bacon 933 22

Baker 143 6

Baldwin 3252 76

Banks 1359 22

Barrow 6324 77

Bartow 8036 136

Ben Hill 1354 44

Berrien 906 23

Bibb 10894 258

Bleckley 708 32

Brantley 730 21

Brooks 834 29

Bryan 2001 19

Bulloch 4233 41

Burke 1403 19

Butts 1620 51

Calhoun 405 12

Camden 2579 21

Candler 677 28

Carroll 5965 102

Catoosa 4055 44

Charlton 931 15

Chatham 14867 264

Chattahoochee 2197 1

Chattooga 1826 46

Cherokee 16122 160

Clarke 10165 77

Clay 163 3

Clayton 16103 250

Clinch 617 16

Cobb 45981 615

Coffee 3817 95

Colquitt 2783 46

Columbia 8794 102

Cook 1062 28

Coweta 6464 93

Crawford 425 9

Crisp 1130 31

Dade 881 8

Dawson 2109 20

DeKalb 42894 539

Decatur 1824 46

Dodge 988 48

Dooly 633 24

Dougherty 4627 225

Douglas 8622 112

Early 815 40

Echols 335 2

Effingham 2815 37

Elbert 1308 27

Emanuel 1581 47

Evans 639 9

Fannin 1606 39

Fayette 4621 84

Floyd 7855 122

Forsyth 12440 91

Franklin 1959 25

Fulton 62363 816

Gilmer 1951 36

Glascock 112 4

Glynn 5348 127

Gordon 4732 71

Grady 1321 35

Greene 1178 27

Gwinnett 64769 616

Habersham 4112 104

Hall 20693 263

Hancock 721 49

Haralson 1396 25

Harris 1629 34

Hart 1425 24

Heard 492 12

Henry 13840 167

Houston 7872 128

Irwin 614 13

Jackson 6545 78

Jasper 517 9

Jeff Davis 1086 32

Jefferson 1347 42

Jenkins 624 34

Johnson 666 31

Jones 1256 23

Lamar 1035 31

Lanier 438 7

Laurens 3165 119

Lee 1317 36

Liberty 2070 33

Lincoln 396 14

Long 516 7

Lowndes 6603 106

Lumpkin 2310 31

Macon 463 15

Madison 2100 22

Marion 308 10

McDuffie 1258 25

McIntosh 502 8

Meriwether 1101 22

Miller 529 3

Mitchell 1307 60

Monroe 1479 67

Montgomery 630 13

Morgan 944 8

Murray 3214 44

Muscogee 10727 219

Newton 5687 136

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24164 298

Oconee 2278 42

Oglethorpe 941 15

Paulding 7700 124

Peach 1440 33

Pickens 1900 22

Pierce 1032 30

Pike 793 16

Polk 3174 53

Pulaski 499 25

Putnam 1396 35

Quitman 62 1

Rabun 1253 26

Randolph 386 30

Richmond 15419 254

Rockdale 4521 82

Schley 175 2

Screven 635 11

Seminole 644 12

Spalding 3024 99

Stephens 2477 60

Stewart 646 17

Sumter 1565 74

Talbot 303 11

Taliaferro 82 0

Tattnall 1514 26

Taylor 415 17

Telfair 637 33

Terrell 487 35

Thomas 2929 87

Tift 3155 79

Toombs 2504 68

Towns 844 26

Treutlen 517 14

Troup 4765 133

Turner 529 25

Twiggs 437 20

Union 1653 47

Unknown 3541 14

Upson 1479 76

Walker 4671 59

Walton 6097 104

Ware 2547 87

Warren 292 7

Washington 1370 29

Wayne 2151 49

Webster 78 2

Wheeler 423 19

White 2487 46

Whitfield 12645 155

Wilcox 414 25

Wilkes 544 8

Wilkinson 626 20