Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 18, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,095 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/5-1/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/22-1/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93.
- There have been 684,763 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,385 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,689.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,601.
- There have been 46,741 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 122 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 296.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 18, there were 5,552 current hospitalizations – an increase of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1618 44
Atkinson 715 12
Bacon 933 22
Baker 143 6
Baldwin 3252 76
Banks 1359 22
Barrow 6324 77
Bartow 8036 136
Ben Hill 1354 44
Berrien 906 23
Bibb 10894 258
Bleckley 708 32
Brantley 730 21
Brooks 834 29
Bryan 2001 19
Bulloch 4233 41
Burke 1403 19
Butts 1620 51
Calhoun 405 12
Camden 2579 21
Candler 677 28
Carroll 5965 102
Catoosa 4055 44
Charlton 931 15
Chatham 14867 264
Chattahoochee 2197 1
Chattooga 1826 46
Cherokee 16122 160
Clarke 10165 77
Clay 163 3
Clayton 16103 250
Clinch 617 16
Cobb 45981 615
Coffee 3817 95
Colquitt 2783 46
Columbia 8794 102
Cook 1062 28
Coweta 6464 93
Crawford 425 9
Crisp 1130 31
Dade 881 8
Dawson 2109 20
DeKalb 42894 539
Decatur 1824 46
Dodge 988 48
Dooly 633 24
Dougherty 4627 225
Douglas 8622 112
Early 815 40
Echols 335 2
Effingham 2815 37
Elbert 1308 27
Emanuel 1581 47
Evans 639 9
Fannin 1606 39
Fayette 4621 84
Floyd 7855 122
Forsyth 12440 91
Franklin 1959 25
Fulton 62363 816
Gilmer 1951 36
Glascock 112 4
Glynn 5348 127
Gordon 4732 71
Grady 1321 35
Greene 1178 27
Gwinnett 64769 616
Habersham 4112 104
Hall 20693 263
Hancock 721 49
Haralson 1396 25
Harris 1629 34
Hart 1425 24
Heard 492 12
Henry 13840 167
Houston 7872 128
Irwin 614 13
Jackson 6545 78
Jasper 517 9
Jeff Davis 1086 32
Jefferson 1347 42
Jenkins 624 34
Johnson 666 31
Jones 1256 23
Lamar 1035 31
Lanier 438 7
Laurens 3165 119
Lee 1317 36
Liberty 2070 33
Lincoln 396 14
Long 516 7
Lowndes 6603 106
Lumpkin 2310 31
Macon 463 15
Madison 2100 22
Marion 308 10
McDuffie 1258 25
McIntosh 502 8
Meriwether 1101 22
Miller 529 3
Mitchell 1307 60
Monroe 1479 67
Montgomery 630 13
Morgan 944 8
Murray 3214 44
Muscogee 10727 219
Newton 5687 136
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24164 298
Oconee 2278 42
Oglethorpe 941 15
Paulding 7700 124
Peach 1440 33
Pickens 1900 22
Pierce 1032 30
Pike 793 16
Polk 3174 53
Pulaski 499 25
Putnam 1396 35
Quitman 62 1
Rabun 1253 26
Randolph 386 30
Richmond 15419 254
Rockdale 4521 82
Schley 175 2
Screven 635 11
Seminole 644 12
Spalding 3024 99
Stephens 2477 60
Stewart 646 17
Sumter 1565 74
Talbot 303 11
Taliaferro 82 0
Tattnall 1514 26
Taylor 415 17
Telfair 637 33
Terrell 487 35
Thomas 2929 87
Tift 3155 79
Toombs 2504 68
Towns 844 26
Treutlen 517 14
Troup 4765 133
Turner 529 25
Twiggs 437 20
Union 1653 47
Unknown 3541 14
Upson 1479 76
Walker 4671 59
Walton 6097 104
Ware 2547 87
Warren 292 7
Washington 1370 29
Wayne 2151 49
Webster 78 2
Wheeler 423 19
White 2487 46
Whitfield 12645 155
Wilcox 414 25
Wilkes 544 8
Wilkinson 626 20
Worth 1052 42