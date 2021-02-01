Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 2, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,891 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/20-1/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/6-12/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29.
- There have been 581,999 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,604 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,535.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,463.
- There have been 42,427 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 65 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 222.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 236,36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 2, there were 4,732 current hospitalizations – an increase of 169 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1498 43
Atkinson 652 9
Bacon 826 21
Baker 131 6
Baldwin 2961 72
Banks 1168 19
Barrow 5006 66
Bartow 6712 121
Ben Hill 1222 36
Berrien 806 20
Bibb 9576 240
Bleckley 649 30
Brantley 675 18
Brooks 784 27
Bryan 1780 18
Bulloch 3767 36
Burke 1189 16
Butts 1325 47
Calhoun 324 11
Camden 2283 19
Candler 620 28
Carroll 5339 96
Catoosa 3329 37
Charlton 849 12
Chatham 13045 230
Chattahoochee 2165 1
Chattooga 1585 44
Cherokee 13211 127
Clarke 8687 63
Clay 149 3
Clayton 13609 223
Clinch 569 14
Cobb 38095 555
Coffee 3474 80
Colquitt 2563 44
Columbia 7441 86
Cook 1015 23
Coweta 5426 78
Crawford 373 7
Crisp 999 28
Dade 725 7
Dawson 1729 16
DeKalb 36360 495
Decatur 1636 44
Dodge 851 44
Dooly 544 22
Dougherty 4076 205
Douglas 7085 98
Early 716 39
Echols 316 2
Effingham 2489 34
Elbert 1175 24
Emanuel 1466 45
Evans 591 8
Fannin 1316 36
Fayette 3902 71
Floyd 6891 109
Forsyth 9662 81
Franklin 1684 21
Fulton 52375 739
Gilmer 1650 33
Glascock 93 3
Glynn 4851 124
Gordon 4152 61
Grady 1092 28
Greene 970 26
Gwinnett 53046 565
Habersham 3625 89
Hall 17843 222
Hancock 646 47
Haralson 1247 23
Harris 1330 29
Hart 1187 21
Heard 431 10
Henry 11463 145
Houston 6360 114
Irwin 562 11
Jackson 5256 64
Jasper 416 6
Jeff Davis 981 31
Jefferson 1161 38
Jenkins 531 34
Johnson 556 31
Jones 1081 23
Lamar 840 27
Lanier 404 7
Laurens 2753 114
Lee 1121 32
Liberty 1833 30
Lincoln 339 9
Long 461 5
Lowndes 6171 99
Lumpkin 1930 22
Macon 387 15
Madison 1648 17
Marion 265 10
McDuffie 1012 23
McIntosh 460 8
Meriwether 888 20
Miller 455 2
Mitchell 1178 49
Monroe 1307 61
Montgomery 548 9
Morgan 813 8
Murray 2732 40
Muscogee 9085 202
Newton 4816 120
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 22365 256
Oconee 1802 41
Oglethorpe 771 13
Paulding 6210 104
Peach 1234 32
Pickens 1575 16
Pierce 904 27
Pike 665 14
Polk 2623 44
Pulaski 444 25
Putnam 1193 31
Quitman 51 1
Rabun 1059 17
Randolph 360 30
Richmond 12995 219
Rockdale 3735 70
Schley 159 2
Screven 537 11
Seminole 574 12
Spalding 2622 86
Stephens 2232 48
Stewart 612 17
Sumter 1339 71
Talbot 250 9
Taliaferro 52 0
Tattnall 1315 22
Taylor 359 13
Telfair 585 33
Terrell 451 34
Thomas 2395 80
Tift 2927 71
Toombs 2171 61
Towns 745 26
Treutlen 410 14
Troup 4090 122
Turner 473 24
Twiggs 379 15
Union 1427 41
Unknown 3135 6
Upson 1251 72
Walker 3882 55
Walton 4823 88
Ware 2229 75
Warren 224 7
Washington 1201 27
Wayne 1849 45
Webster 66 2
Wheeler 402 18
White 2083 34
Whitfield 11038 121
Wilcox 379 25
Wilkes 462 8
Wilkinson 547 18
Worth 896 37