Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 2, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,891 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/20-1/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/6-12/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29.
  • There have been 581,999 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,604 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,535.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,463.
  • There have been 42,427 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 65 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 222.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 236,36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 2, there were 4,732 current hospitalizations – an increase of 169 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1498    43

Atkinson    652    9

Bacon    826    21

Baker    131    6

Baldwin    2961    72

Banks    1168    19

Barrow    5006    66

Bartow    6712    121

Ben Hill    1222    36

Berrien    806    20

Bibb    9576    240

Bleckley    649    30

Brantley    675    18

Brooks    784    27

Bryan    1780    18

Bulloch    3767    36

Burke    1189    16

Butts    1325    47

Calhoun    324    11

Camden    2283    19

Candler    620    28

Carroll    5339    96

Catoosa    3329    37

Charlton    849    12

Chatham    13045    230

Chattahoochee    2165    1

Chattooga    1585    44

Cherokee    13211    127

Clarke    8687    63

Clay    149    3

Clayton    13609    223

Clinch    569    14

Cobb    38095    555

Coffee    3474    80

Colquitt    2563    44

Columbia    7441    86

Cook    1015    23

Coweta    5426    78

Crawford    373    7

Crisp    999    28

Dade    725    7

Dawson    1729    16

DeKalb    36360    495

Decatur    1636    44

Dodge    851    44

Dooly    544    22

Dougherty    4076    205

Douglas    7085    98

Early    716    39

Echols    316    2

Effingham    2489    34

Elbert    1175    24

Emanuel    1466    45

Evans    591    8

Fannin    1316    36

Fayette    3902    71

Floyd    6891    109

Forsyth    9662    81

Franklin    1684    21

Fulton    52375    739

Gilmer    1650    33

Glascock    93    3

Glynn    4851    124

Gordon    4152    61

Grady    1092    28

Greene    970    26

Gwinnett    53046    565

Habersham    3625    89

Hall    17843    222

Hancock    646    47

Haralson    1247    23

Harris    1330    29

Hart    1187    21

Heard    431    10

Henry    11463    145

Houston    6360    114

Irwin    562    11

Jackson    5256    64

Jasper    416    6

Jeff Davis    981    31

Jefferson    1161    38

Jenkins    531    34

Johnson    556    31

Jones    1081    23

Lamar    840    27

Lanier    404    7

Laurens    2753    114

Lee    1121    32

Liberty    1833    30

Lincoln    339    9

Long    461    5

Lowndes    6171    99

Lumpkin    1930    22

Macon    387    15

Madison    1648    17

Marion    265    10

McDuffie    1012    23

McIntosh    460    8

Meriwether    888    20

Miller    455    2

Mitchell    1178    49

Monroe    1307    61

Montgomery    548    9

Morgan    813    8

Murray    2732    40

Muscogee    9085    202

Newton    4816    120

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    22365    256

Oconee    1802    41

Oglethorpe    771    13

Paulding    6210    104

Peach    1234    32

Pickens    1575    16

Pierce    904    27

Pike    665    14

Polk    2623    44

Pulaski    444    25

Putnam    1193    31

Quitman    51    1

Rabun    1059    17

Randolph    360    30

Richmond    12995    219

Rockdale    3735    70

Schley    159    2

Screven    537    11

Seminole    574    12

Spalding    2622    86

Stephens    2232    48

Stewart    612    17

Sumter    1339    71

Talbot    250    9

Taliaferro    52    0

Tattnall    1315    22

Taylor    359    13

Telfair    585    33

Terrell    451    34

Thomas    2395    80

Tift    2927    71

Toombs    2171    61

Towns    745    26

Treutlen    410    14

Troup    4090    122

Turner    473    24

Twiggs    379    15

Union    1427    41

Unknown    3135    6

Upson    1251    72

Walker    3882    55

Walton    4823    88

Ware    2229    75

Warren    224    7

Washington    1201    27

Wayne    1849    45

Webster    66    2

Wheeler    402    18

White    2083    34

Whitfield    11038    121

Wilcox    379    25

Wilkes    462    8

Wilkinson    547    18

Worth    896    37

