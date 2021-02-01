Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 2, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,891 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/20-1/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/6-12/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/20-1/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/6-12/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29. There have been 581,999 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,604 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,535.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,463.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,604 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,535.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,463. There have been 42,427 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 65 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 222.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 236,36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 65 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 222.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 236,36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 2, there were 4,732 current hospitalizations – an increase of 169 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1498 43

Atkinson 652 9

Bacon 826 21

Baker 131 6

Baldwin 2961 72

Banks 1168 19

Barrow 5006 66

Bartow 6712 121

Ben Hill 1222 36

Berrien 806 20

Bibb 9576 240

Bleckley 649 30

Brantley 675 18

Brooks 784 27

Bryan 1780 18

Bulloch 3767 36

Burke 1189 16

Butts 1325 47

Calhoun 324 11

Camden 2283 19

Candler 620 28

Carroll 5339 96

Catoosa 3329 37

Charlton 849 12

Chatham 13045 230

Chattahoochee 2165 1

Chattooga 1585 44

Cherokee 13211 127

Clarke 8687 63

Clay 149 3

Clayton 13609 223

Clinch 569 14

Cobb 38095 555

Coffee 3474 80

Colquitt 2563 44

Columbia 7441 86

Cook 1015 23

Coweta 5426 78

Crawford 373 7

Crisp 999 28

Dade 725 7

Dawson 1729 16

DeKalb 36360 495

Decatur 1636 44

Dodge 851 44

Dooly 544 22

Dougherty 4076 205

Douglas 7085 98

Early 716 39

Echols 316 2

Effingham 2489 34

Elbert 1175 24

Emanuel 1466 45

Evans 591 8

Fannin 1316 36

Fayette 3902 71

Floyd 6891 109

Forsyth 9662 81

Franklin 1684 21

Fulton 52375 739

Gilmer 1650 33

Glascock 93 3

Glynn 4851 124

Gordon 4152 61

Grady 1092 28

Greene 970 26

Gwinnett 53046 565

Habersham 3625 89

Hall 17843 222

Hancock 646 47

Haralson 1247 23

Harris 1330 29

Hart 1187 21

Heard 431 10

Henry 11463 145

Houston 6360 114

Irwin 562 11

Jackson 5256 64

Jasper 416 6

Jeff Davis 981 31

Jefferson 1161 38

Jenkins 531 34

Johnson 556 31

Jones 1081 23

Lamar 840 27

Lanier 404 7

Laurens 2753 114

Lee 1121 32

Liberty 1833 30

Lincoln 339 9

Long 461 5

Lowndes 6171 99

Lumpkin 1930 22

Macon 387 15

Madison 1648 17

Marion 265 10

McDuffie 1012 23

McIntosh 460 8

Meriwether 888 20

Miller 455 2

Mitchell 1178 49

Monroe 1307 61

Montgomery 548 9

Morgan 813 8

Murray 2732 40

Muscogee 9085 202

Newton 4816 120

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 22365 256

Oconee 1802 41

Oglethorpe 771 13

Paulding 6210 104

Peach 1234 32

Pickens 1575 16

Pierce 904 27

Pike 665 14

Polk 2623 44

Pulaski 444 25

Putnam 1193 31

Quitman 51 1

Rabun 1059 17

Randolph 360 30

Richmond 12995 219

Rockdale 3735 70

Schley 159 2

Screven 537 11

Seminole 574 12

Spalding 2622 86

Stephens 2232 48

Stewart 612 17

Sumter 1339 71

Talbot 250 9

Taliaferro 52 0

Tattnall 1315 22

Taylor 359 13

Telfair 585 33

Terrell 451 34

Thomas 2395 80

Tift 2927 71

Toombs 2171 61

Towns 745 26

Treutlen 410 14

Troup 4090 122

Turner 473 24

Twiggs 379 15

Union 1427 41

Unknown 3135 6

Upson 1251 72

Walker 3882 55

Walton 4823 88

Ware 2229 75

Warren 224 7

Washington 1201 27

Wayne 1849 45

Webster 66 2

Wheeler 402 18

White 2083 34

Whitfield 11038 121

Wilcox 379 25

Wilkes 462 8

Wilkinson 547 18