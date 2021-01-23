x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 23, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,798 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 128 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/10-1/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/27-1/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71.
  • There have been 714,322 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,572 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,079.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,318.
  • There have been 48,270 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 320 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 23, there were 5,021 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 175 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1643    47

Atkinson    728    12

Bacon    953    24

Baker    147    6

Baldwin    3331    85

Banks    1403    25

Barrow    6794    87

Bartow    8450    145

Ben Hill    1395    46

Berrien    923    24

Bibb    11349    281

Bleckley    735    32

Brantley    764    22

Brooks    849    32

Bryan    2080    22

Bulloch    4388    43

Burke    1467    23

Butts    1694    54

Calhoun    415    12

Camden    2690    21

Candler    692    28

Carroll    6173    106

Catoosa    4247    45

Charlton    951    15

Chatham    15644    273

Chattahoochee    2202    1

Chattooga    1895    51

Cherokee    16966    182

Clarke    10608    81

Clay    165    3

Clayton    16817    265

Clinch    635    16

Cobb    47966    654

Coffee    3861    99

Colquitt    2865    51

Columbia    9195    108

Cook    1076    30

Coweta    6734    102

Crawford    435    9

Crisp    1175    34

Dade    913    8

Dawson    2268    23

DeKalb    44526    567

Decatur    1864    47

Dodge    1008    52

Dooly    657    24

Dougherty    4760    236

Douglas    8982    118

Early    855    40

Echols    340    2

Effingham    2926    44

Elbert    1357    31

Emanuel    1601    47

Evans    656    10

Fannin    1712    40

Fayette    4856    96

Floyd    8225    132

Forsyth    13393    98

Franklin    2045    26

Fulton    64871    852

Gilmer    2039    41

Glascock    116    4

Glynn    5510    133

Gordon    4941    74

Grady    1354    37

Greene    1221    28

Gwinnett    69689    653

Habersham    4237    108

Hall    21781    291

Hancock    740    51

Haralson    1444    25

Harris    1691    35

Hart    1480    27

Heard    513    12

Henry    14582    180

Houston    8289    139

Irwin    623    14

Jackson    6949    87

Jasper    541    11

Jeff Davis    1114    32

Jefferson    1397    46

Jenkins    641    34

Johnson    680    32

Jones    1311    23

Lamar    1081    32

Lanier    445    7

Laurens    3268    122

Lee    1374    37

Liberty    2224    38

Lincoln    426    14

Long    532    8

Lowndes    6747    110

Lumpkin    2437    36

Macon    488    16

Madison    2210    24

Marion    316    10

McDuffie    1329    29

McIntosh    521    10

Meriwether    1180    27

Miller    552    4

Mitchell    1337    64

Monroe    1548    70

Montgomery    651    14

Morgan    979    8

Murray    3350    45

Muscogee    11128    227

Newton    5927    146

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23878    310

Oconee    2374    45

Oglethorpe    982    15

Paulding    8103    125

Peach    1512    34

Pickens    1993    32

Pierce    1080    33

Pike    831    16

Polk    3298    59

Pulaski    519    26

Putnam    1443    39

Quitman    66    1

Rabun    1301    31

Randolph    395    30

Richmond    16107    272

Rockdale    4675    89

Schley    179    2

Screven    668    13

Seminole    667    14

Spalding    3156    102

Stephens    2583    63

Stewart    656    17

Sumter    1609    79

Talbot    313    11

Taliaferro    86    0

Tattnall    1571    28

Taylor    427    17

Telfair    648    38

Terrell    498    36

Thomas    3069    89

Tift    3204    83

Toombs    2564    69

Towns    878    29

Treutlen    542    15

Troup    4980    138

Turner    552    26

Twiggs    455    22

Union    1708    47

Unknown    3333    14

Upson    1538    80

Walker    4826    63

Walton    6375    119

Ware    2637    98

Warren    309    7

Washington    1416    30

Wayne    2216    54

Webster    83    3

Wheeler    427    19

White    2571    51

Whitfield    13068    158

Wilcox    420    25

Wilkes    572    12

Wilkinson    644    21

Worth    1069    45

