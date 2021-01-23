Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 23, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,798 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 128 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/10-1/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/27-1/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71.

There have been 714,322 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,572 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,079.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,318.

There have been 48,270 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 320 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 23, there were 5,021 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 175 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1643 47

Atkinson 728 12

Bacon 953 24

Baker 147 6

Baldwin 3331 85

Banks 1403 25

Barrow 6794 87

Bartow 8450 145

Ben Hill 1395 46

Berrien 923 24

Bibb 11349 281

Bleckley 735 32

Brantley 764 22

Brooks 849 32

Bryan 2080 22

Bulloch 4388 43

Burke 1467 23

Butts 1694 54

Calhoun 415 12

Camden 2690 21

Candler 692 28

Carroll 6173 106

Catoosa 4247 45

Charlton 951 15

Chatham 15644 273

Chattahoochee 2202 1

Chattooga 1895 51

Cherokee 16966 182

Clarke 10608 81

Clay 165 3

Clayton 16817 265

Clinch 635 16

Cobb 47966 654

Coffee 3861 99

Colquitt 2865 51

Columbia 9195 108

Cook 1076 30

Coweta 6734 102

Crawford 435 9

Crisp 1175 34

Dade 913 8

Dawson 2268 23

DeKalb 44526 567

Decatur 1864 47

Dodge 1008 52

Dooly 657 24

Dougherty 4760 236

Douglas 8982 118

Early 855 40

Echols 340 2

Effingham 2926 44

Elbert 1357 31

Emanuel 1601 47

Evans 656 10

Fannin 1712 40

Fayette 4856 96

Floyd 8225 132

Forsyth 13393 98

Franklin 2045 26

Fulton 64871 852

Gilmer 2039 41

Glascock 116 4

Glynn 5510 133

Gordon 4941 74

Grady 1354 37

Greene 1221 28

Gwinnett 69689 653

Habersham 4237 108

Hall 21781 291

Hancock 740 51

Haralson 1444 25

Harris 1691 35

Hart 1480 27

Heard 513 12

Henry 14582 180

Houston 8289 139

Irwin 623 14

Jackson 6949 87

Jasper 541 11

Jeff Davis 1114 32

Jefferson 1397 46

Jenkins 641 34

Johnson 680 32

Jones 1311 23

Lamar 1081 32

Lanier 445 7

Laurens 3268 122

Lee 1374 37

Liberty 2224 38

Lincoln 426 14

Long 532 8

Lowndes 6747 110

Lumpkin 2437 36

Macon 488 16

Madison 2210 24

Marion 316 10

McDuffie 1329 29

McIntosh 521 10

Meriwether 1180 27

Miller 552 4

Mitchell 1337 64

Monroe 1548 70

Montgomery 651 14

Morgan 979 8

Murray 3350 45

Muscogee 11128 227

Newton 5927 146

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23878 310

Oconee 2374 45

Oglethorpe 982 15

Paulding 8103 125

Peach 1512 34

Pickens 1993 32

Pierce 1080 33

Pike 831 16

Polk 3298 59

Pulaski 519 26

Putnam 1443 39

Quitman 66 1

Rabun 1301 31

Randolph 395 30

Richmond 16107 272

Rockdale 4675 89

Schley 179 2

Screven 668 13

Seminole 667 14

Spalding 3156 102

Stephens 2583 63

Stewart 656 17

Sumter 1609 79

Talbot 313 11

Taliaferro 86 0

Tattnall 1571 28

Taylor 427 17

Telfair 648 38

Terrell 498 36

Thomas 3069 89

Tift 3204 83

Toombs 2564 69

Towns 878 29

Treutlen 542 15

Troup 4980 138

Turner 552 26

Twiggs 455 22

Union 1708 47

Unknown 3333 14

Upson 1538 80

Walker 4826 63

Walton 6375 119

Ware 2637 98

Warren 309 7

Washington 1416 30

Wayne 2216 54

Webster 83 3

Wheeler 427 19

White 2571 51

Whitfield 13068 158

Wilcox 420 25

Wilkes 572 12

Wilkinson 644 21