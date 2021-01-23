Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 23, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,798 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 128 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/10-1/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/27-1/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71.
- There have been 714,322 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,572 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,079.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,318.
- There have been 48,270 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 320 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 23, there were 5,021 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 175 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1643 47
Atkinson 728 12
Bacon 953 24
Baker 147 6
Baldwin 3331 85
Banks 1403 25
Barrow 6794 87
Bartow 8450 145
Ben Hill 1395 46
Berrien 923 24
Bibb 11349 281
Bleckley 735 32
Brantley 764 22
Brooks 849 32
Bryan 2080 22
Bulloch 4388 43
Burke 1467 23
Butts 1694 54
Calhoun 415 12
Camden 2690 21
Candler 692 28
Carroll 6173 106
Catoosa 4247 45
Charlton 951 15
Chatham 15644 273
Chattahoochee 2202 1
Chattooga 1895 51
Cherokee 16966 182
Clarke 10608 81
Clay 165 3
Clayton 16817 265
Clinch 635 16
Cobb 47966 654
Coffee 3861 99
Colquitt 2865 51
Columbia 9195 108
Cook 1076 30
Coweta 6734 102
Crawford 435 9
Crisp 1175 34
Dade 913 8
Dawson 2268 23
DeKalb 44526 567
Decatur 1864 47
Dodge 1008 52
Dooly 657 24
Dougherty 4760 236
Douglas 8982 118
Early 855 40
Echols 340 2
Effingham 2926 44
Elbert 1357 31
Emanuel 1601 47
Evans 656 10
Fannin 1712 40
Fayette 4856 96
Floyd 8225 132
Forsyth 13393 98
Franklin 2045 26
Fulton 64871 852
Gilmer 2039 41
Glascock 116 4
Glynn 5510 133
Gordon 4941 74
Grady 1354 37
Greene 1221 28
Gwinnett 69689 653
Habersham 4237 108
Hall 21781 291
Hancock 740 51
Haralson 1444 25
Harris 1691 35
Hart 1480 27
Heard 513 12
Henry 14582 180
Houston 8289 139
Irwin 623 14
Jackson 6949 87
Jasper 541 11
Jeff Davis 1114 32
Jefferson 1397 46
Jenkins 641 34
Johnson 680 32
Jones 1311 23
Lamar 1081 32
Lanier 445 7
Laurens 3268 122
Lee 1374 37
Liberty 2224 38
Lincoln 426 14
Long 532 8
Lowndes 6747 110
Lumpkin 2437 36
Macon 488 16
Madison 2210 24
Marion 316 10
McDuffie 1329 29
McIntosh 521 10
Meriwether 1180 27
Miller 552 4
Mitchell 1337 64
Monroe 1548 70
Montgomery 651 14
Morgan 979 8
Murray 3350 45
Muscogee 11128 227
Newton 5927 146
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23878 310
Oconee 2374 45
Oglethorpe 982 15
Paulding 8103 125
Peach 1512 34
Pickens 1993 32
Pierce 1080 33
Pike 831 16
Polk 3298 59
Pulaski 519 26
Putnam 1443 39
Quitman 66 1
Rabun 1301 31
Randolph 395 30
Richmond 16107 272
Rockdale 4675 89
Schley 179 2
Screven 668 13
Seminole 667 14
Spalding 3156 102
Stephens 2583 63
Stewart 656 17
Sumter 1609 79
Talbot 313 11
Taliaferro 86 0
Tattnall 1571 28
Taylor 427 17
Telfair 648 38
Terrell 498 36
Thomas 3069 89
Tift 3204 83
Toombs 2564 69
Towns 878 29
Treutlen 542 15
Troup 4980 138
Turner 552 26
Twiggs 455 22
Union 1708 47
Unknown 3333 14
Upson 1538 80
Walker 4826 63
Walton 6375 119
Ware 2637 98
Warren 309 7
Washington 1416 30
Wayne 2216 54
Webster 83 3
Wheeler 427 19
White 2571 51
Whitfield 13068 158
Wilcox 420 25
Wilkes 572 12
Wilkinson 644 21
Worth 1069 45