Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 24, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,801 deaths in Georgia, an increase of three since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/11-1/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/28-1/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.57.

in Georgia, an increase of three since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/11-1/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/28-1/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.57. There have been 718,532 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,210 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,868.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,619.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,210 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,868.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,619. There have been 48,385 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 115 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 274.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 115 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 274.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 24, there were 4,959 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 62 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1648 47

Atkinson 729 12

Bacon 955 24

Baker 147 6

Baldwin 3341 85

Banks 1410 25

Barrow 6861 87

Bartow 8482 145

Ben Hill 1397 46

Berrien 927 24

Bibb 11398 281

Bleckley 736 32

Brantley 767 22

Brooks 851 32

Bryan 2097 22

Bulloch 4411 43

Burke 1473 23

Butts 1694 54

Calhoun 399 12

Camden 2701 21

Candler 694 28

Carroll 6225 106

Catoosa 4274 45

Charlton 952 15

Chatham 15714 273

Chattahoochee 2234 1

Chattooga 1903 51

Cherokee 17059 182

Clarke 10652 81

Clay 165 3

Clayton 16930 265

Clinch 640 16

Cobb 48272 654

Coffee 3871 100

Colquitt 2869 51

Columbia 9258 108

Cook 1080 30

Coweta 6775 102

Crawford 439 9

Crisp 1178 34

Dade 915 8

Dawson 2279 23

DeKalb 44827 567

Decatur 1886 47

Dodge 1016 52

Dooly 667 24

Dougherty 4786 236

Douglas 9079 118

Early 863 40

Echols 342 2

Effingham 2943 44

Elbert 1361 31

Emanuel 1606 47

Evans 660 10

Fannin 1722 40

Fayette 4890 96

Floyd 8260 132

Forsyth 13488 98

Franklin 2052 26

Fulton 65331 852

Gilmer 2049 41

Glascock 116 4

Glynn 5543 133

Gordon 4973 74

Grady 1356 37

Greene 1225 28

Gwinnett 70267 653

Habersham 4247 108

Hall 21847 291

Hancock 743 51

Haralson 1447 25

Harris 1696 35

Hart 1488 27

Heard 515 12

Henry 14663 180

Houston 8346 139

Irwin 623 14

Jackson 7003 87

Jasper 543 11

Jeff Davis 1119 32

Jefferson 1403 46

Jenkins 645 34

Johnson 681 32

Jones 1319 23

Lamar 1094 32

Lanier 446 7

Laurens 3282 122

Lee 1382 37

Liberty 2237 38

Lincoln 429 14

Long 533 8

Lowndes 6765 110

Lumpkin 2445 36

Macon 491 16

Madison 2220 24

Marion 317 10

McDuffie 1343 29

McIntosh 521 10

Meriwether 1189 27

Miller 553 4

Mitchell 1340 64

Monroe 1555 70

Montgomery 652 14

Morgan 984 8

Murray 3374 45

Muscogee 11197 229

Newton 5968 146

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24036 310

Oconee 2381 45

Oglethorpe 987 15

Paulding 8162 125

Peach 1520 34

Pickens 2002 32

Pierce 1081 33

Pike 837 16

Polk 3321 59

Pulaski 521 26

Putnam 1449 39

Quitman 66 1

Rabun 1307 31

Randolph 398 30

Richmond 16229 272

Rockdale 4705 89

Schley 179 2

Screven 670 13

Seminole 668 14

Spalding 3173 102

Stephens 2593 63

Stewart 656 17

Sumter 1612 79

Talbot 314 11

Taliaferro 86 0

Tattnall 1576 28

Taylor 428 17

Telfair 648 38

Terrell 498 36

Thomas 3087 89

Tift 3215 83

Toombs 2570 69

Towns 878 29

Treutlen 543 15

Troup 5004 138

Turner 556 26

Twiggs 455 22

Union 1711 47

Unknown 3335 14

Upson 1549 80

Walker 4851 63

Walton 6416 119

Ware 2648 98

Warren 313 7

Washington 1427 30

Wayne 2227 54

Webster 83 3

Wheeler 428 19

White 2578 51

Whitfield 13084 158

Wilcox 420 25

Wilkes 575 12

Wilkinson 645 21