Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 24, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,801 deaths in Georgia, an increase of three since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/11-1/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/28-1/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.57.
  • There have been 718,532 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,210 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,868.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,619.
  • There have been 48,385 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 115 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 274.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 24, there were 4,959 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 62 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1648    47

Atkinson    729    12

Bacon    955    24

Baker    147    6

Baldwin    3341    85

Banks    1410    25

Barrow    6861    87

Bartow    8482    145

Ben Hill    1397    46

Berrien    927    24

Bibb    11398    281

Bleckley    736    32

Brantley    767    22

Brooks    851    32

Bryan    2097    22

Bulloch    4411    43

Burke    1473    23

Butts    1694    54

Calhoun    399    12

Camden    2701    21

Candler    694    28

Carroll    6225    106

Catoosa    4274    45

Charlton    952    15

Chatham    15714    273

Chattahoochee    2234    1

Chattooga    1903    51

Cherokee    17059    182

Clarke    10652    81

Clay    165    3

Clayton    16930    265

Clinch    640    16

Cobb    48272    654

Coffee    3871    100

Colquitt    2869    51

Columbia    9258    108

Cook    1080    30

Coweta    6775    102

Crawford    439    9

Crisp    1178    34

Dade    915    8

Dawson    2279    23

DeKalb    44827    567

Decatur    1886    47

Dodge    1016    52

Dooly    667    24

Dougherty    4786    236

Douglas    9079    118

Early    863    40

Echols    342    2

Effingham    2943    44

Elbert    1361    31

Emanuel    1606    47

Evans    660    10

Fannin    1722    40

Fayette    4890    96

Floyd    8260    132

Forsyth    13488    98

Franklin    2052    26

Fulton    65331    852

Gilmer    2049    41

Glascock    116    4

Glynn    5543    133

Gordon    4973    74

Grady    1356    37

Greene    1225    28

Gwinnett    70267    653

Habersham    4247    108

Hall    21847    291

Hancock    743    51

Haralson    1447    25

Harris    1696    35

Hart    1488    27

Heard    515    12

Henry    14663    180

Houston    8346    139

Irwin    623    14

Jackson    7003    87

Jasper    543    11

Jeff Davis    1119    32

Jefferson    1403    46

Jenkins    645    34

Johnson    681    32

Jones    1319    23

Lamar    1094    32

Lanier    446    7

Laurens    3282    122

Lee    1382    37

Liberty    2237    38

Lincoln    429    14

Long    533    8

Lowndes    6765    110

Lumpkin    2445    36

Macon    491    16

Madison    2220    24

Marion    317    10

McDuffie    1343    29

McIntosh    521    10

Meriwether    1189    27

Miller    553    4

Mitchell    1340    64

Monroe    1555    70

Montgomery    652    14

Morgan    984    8

Murray    3374    45

Muscogee    11197    229

Newton    5968    146

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24036    310

Oconee    2381    45

Oglethorpe    987    15

Paulding    8162    125

Peach    1520    34

Pickens    2002    32

Pierce    1081    33

Pike    837    16

Polk    3321    59

Pulaski    521    26

Putnam    1449    39

Quitman    66    1

Rabun    1307    31

Randolph    398    30

Richmond    16229    272

Rockdale    4705    89

Schley    179    2

Screven    670    13

Seminole    668    14

Spalding    3173    102

Stephens    2593    63

Stewart    656    17

Sumter    1612    79

Talbot    314    11

Taliaferro    86    0

Tattnall    1576    28

Taylor    428    17

Telfair    648    38

Terrell    498    36

Thomas    3087    89

Tift    3215    83

Toombs    2570    69

Towns    878    29

Treutlen    543    15

Troup    5004    138

Turner    556    26

Twiggs    455    22

Union    1711    47

Unknown    3335    14

Upson    1549    80

Walker    4851    63

Walton    6416    119

Ware    2648    98

Warren    313    7

Washington    1427    30

Wayne    2227    54

Webster    83    3

Wheeler    428    19

White    2578    51

Whitfield    13084    158

Wilcox    420    25

Wilkes    575    12

Wilkinson    645    21

Worth    1076    45

