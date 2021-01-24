Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 24, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,801 deaths in Georgia, an increase of three since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/11-1/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/28-1/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.57.
- There have been 718,532 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,210 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,868.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,619.
- There have been 48,385 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 115 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 274.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 24, there were 4,959 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 62 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1648 47
Atkinson 729 12
Bacon 955 24
Baker 147 6
Baldwin 3341 85
Banks 1410 25
Barrow 6861 87
Bartow 8482 145
Ben Hill 1397 46
Berrien 927 24
Bibb 11398 281
Bleckley 736 32
Brantley 767 22
Brooks 851 32
Bryan 2097 22
Bulloch 4411 43
Burke 1473 23
Butts 1694 54
Calhoun 399 12
Camden 2701 21
Candler 694 28
Carroll 6225 106
Catoosa 4274 45
Charlton 952 15
Chatham 15714 273
Chattahoochee 2234 1
Chattooga 1903 51
Cherokee 17059 182
Clarke 10652 81
Clay 165 3
Clayton 16930 265
Clinch 640 16
Cobb 48272 654
Coffee 3871 100
Colquitt 2869 51
Columbia 9258 108
Cook 1080 30
Coweta 6775 102
Crawford 439 9
Crisp 1178 34
Dade 915 8
Dawson 2279 23
DeKalb 44827 567
Decatur 1886 47
Dodge 1016 52
Dooly 667 24
Dougherty 4786 236
Douglas 9079 118
Early 863 40
Echols 342 2
Effingham 2943 44
Elbert 1361 31
Emanuel 1606 47
Evans 660 10
Fannin 1722 40
Fayette 4890 96
Floyd 8260 132
Forsyth 13488 98
Franklin 2052 26
Fulton 65331 852
Gilmer 2049 41
Glascock 116 4
Glynn 5543 133
Gordon 4973 74
Grady 1356 37
Greene 1225 28
Gwinnett 70267 653
Habersham 4247 108
Hall 21847 291
Hancock 743 51
Haralson 1447 25
Harris 1696 35
Hart 1488 27
Heard 515 12
Henry 14663 180
Houston 8346 139
Irwin 623 14
Jackson 7003 87
Jasper 543 11
Jeff Davis 1119 32
Jefferson 1403 46
Jenkins 645 34
Johnson 681 32
Jones 1319 23
Lamar 1094 32
Lanier 446 7
Laurens 3282 122
Lee 1382 37
Liberty 2237 38
Lincoln 429 14
Long 533 8
Lowndes 6765 110
Lumpkin 2445 36
Macon 491 16
Madison 2220 24
Marion 317 10
McDuffie 1343 29
McIntosh 521 10
Meriwether 1189 27
Miller 553 4
Mitchell 1340 64
Monroe 1555 70
Montgomery 652 14
Morgan 984 8
Murray 3374 45
Muscogee 11197 229
Newton 5968 146
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24036 310
Oconee 2381 45
Oglethorpe 987 15
Paulding 8162 125
Peach 1520 34
Pickens 2002 32
Pierce 1081 33
Pike 837 16
Polk 3321 59
Pulaski 521 26
Putnam 1449 39
Quitman 66 1
Rabun 1307 31
Randolph 398 30
Richmond 16229 272
Rockdale 4705 89
Schley 179 2
Screven 670 13
Seminole 668 14
Spalding 3173 102
Stephens 2593 63
Stewart 656 17
Sumter 1612 79
Talbot 314 11
Taliaferro 86 0
Tattnall 1576 28
Taylor 428 17
Telfair 648 38
Terrell 498 36
Thomas 3087 89
Tift 3215 83
Toombs 2570 69
Towns 878 29
Treutlen 543 15
Troup 5004 138
Turner 556 26
Twiggs 455 22
Union 1711 47
Unknown 3335 14
Upson 1549 80
Walker 4851 63
Walton 6416 119
Ware 2648 98
Warren 313 7
Washington 1427 30
Wayne 2227 54
Webster 83 3
Wheeler 428 19
White 2578 51
Whitfield 13084 158
Wilcox 420 25
Wilkes 575 12
Wilkinson 645 21
Worth 1076 45