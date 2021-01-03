Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 28, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,068 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/15-2/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/1-2/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.57.

There have been 818,516 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,543 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,981.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,922.

There have been 56,039 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 76 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 190 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 28, there were 1,924 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1837 57

Atkinson 760 18

Bacon 1016 26

Baker 158 7

Baldwin 3716 102

Banks 1550 32

Barrow 8003 115

Bartow 10210 182

Ben Hill 1465 55

Berrien 1010 28

Bibb 12801 346

Bleckley 780 33

Brantley 868 26

Brooks 899 37

Bryan 2491 30

Bulloch 5052 50

Burke 1668 31

Butts 1980 68

Calhoun 447 15

Camden 3063 26

Candler 724 33

Carroll 6996 123

Catoosa 5129 58

Charlton 1015 19

Chatham 18580 346

Chattahoochee 2667 9

Chattooga 2091 59

Cherokee 20282 253

Clarke 11991 112

Clay 179 3

Clayton 21096 368

Clinch 699 22

Cobb 55404 845

Coffee 4151 121

Colquitt 3297 66

Columbia 10501 147

Cook 1138 36

Coweta 8025 150

Crawford 501 14

Crisp 1313 41

Dade 1097 9

Dawson 2540 34

DeKalb 51714 769

Decatur 2052 53

Dodge 1076 56

Dooly 724 28

Dougherty 5275 264

Douglas 10858 151

Early 974 40

Echols 354 2

Effingham 3590 58

Elbert 1476 49

Emanuel 1693 51

Evans 736 13

Fannin 1974 51

Fayette 6143 129

Floyd 9317 163

Forsyth 16115 143

Franklin 2266 36

Fulton 74386 1051

Gilmer 2357 64

Glascock 140 6

Glynn 6343 144

Gordon 6050 92

Grady 1479 43

Greene 1431 46

Gwinnett 80406 889

Habersham 4543 136

Hall 23821 374

Hancock 806 56

Haralson 1624 33

Harris 1992 47

Hart 1647 35

Heard 594 13

Henry 17147 244

Houston 9399 166

Irwin 666 15

Jackson 7986 120

Jasper 635 18

Jeff Davis 1229 35

Jefferson 1538 53

Jenkins 702 37

Johnson 777 40

Jones 1519 40

Lamar 1249 38

Lanier 478 9

Laurens 3592 134

Lee 1539 45

Liberty 2721 49

Lincoln 486 19

Long 645 11

Lowndes 7304 127

Lumpkin 2657 54

Macon 576 22

Madison 2587 37

Marion 376 14

McDuffie 1575 38

McIntosh 595 13

Meriwether 1421 51

Miller 614 5

Mitchell 1471 70

Monroe 1773 77

Montgomery 704 19

Morgan 1123 14

Murray 3880 67

Muscogee 12822 320

Newton 6873 179

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24577 407

Oconee 2737 57

Oglethorpe 1114 26

Paulding 9842 143

Peach 1754 44

Pickens 2346 52

Pierce 1181 38

Pike 977 21

Polk 3729 71

Pulaski 591 30

Putnam 1675 47

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1427 36

Randolph 452 31

Richmond 18682 347

Rockdale 5474 124

Schley 202 3

Screven 784 17

Seminole 715 17

Spalding 3617 129

Stephens 2854 70

Stewart 761 21

Sumter 1760 86

Talbot 363 17

Taliaferro 95 2

Tattnall 1781 37

Taylor 487 20

Telfair 694 43

Terrell 539 40

Thomas 3430 106

Tift 3360 92

Toombs 2780 85

Towns 1017 37

Treutlen 622 19

Troup 5544 162

Turner 581 30

Twiggs 493 30

Union 1914 62

Unknown 2781 11

Upson 1705 96

Walker 5919 71

Walton 7359 206

Ware 2869 128

Warren 362 10

Washington 1593 49

Wayne 2560 67

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2866 62

Whitfield 14175 205

Wilcox 458 27

Wilkes 644 16

Wilkinson 703 23