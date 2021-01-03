Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 28, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,068 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/15-2/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/1-2/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.57.
- There have been 818,516 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,543 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,981.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,922.
- There have been 56,039 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 76 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 190 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 28, there were 1,924 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1837 57
Atkinson 760 18
Bacon 1016 26
Baker 158 7
Baldwin 3716 102
Banks 1550 32
Barrow 8003 115
Bartow 10210 182
Ben Hill 1465 55
Berrien 1010 28
Bibb 12801 346
Bleckley 780 33
Brantley 868 26
Brooks 899 37
Bryan 2491 30
Bulloch 5052 50
Burke 1668 31
Butts 1980 68
Calhoun 447 15
Camden 3063 26
Candler 724 33
Carroll 6996 123
Catoosa 5129 58
Charlton 1015 19
Chatham 18580 346
Chattahoochee 2667 9
Chattooga 2091 59
Cherokee 20282 253
Clarke 11991 112
Clay 179 3
Clayton 21096 368
Clinch 699 22
Cobb 55404 845
Coffee 4151 121
Colquitt 3297 66
Columbia 10501 147
Cook 1138 36
Coweta 8025 150
Crawford 501 14
Crisp 1313 41
Dade 1097 9
Dawson 2540 34
DeKalb 51714 769
Decatur 2052 53
Dodge 1076 56
Dooly 724 28
Dougherty 5275 264
Douglas 10858 151
Early 974 40
Echols 354 2
Effingham 3590 58
Elbert 1476 49
Emanuel 1693 51
Evans 736 13
Fannin 1974 51
Fayette 6143 129
Floyd 9317 163
Forsyth 16115 143
Franklin 2266 36
Fulton 74386 1051
Gilmer 2357 64
Glascock 140 6
Glynn 6343 144
Gordon 6050 92
Grady 1479 43
Greene 1431 46
Gwinnett 80406 889
Habersham 4543 136
Hall 23821 374
Hancock 806 56
Haralson 1624 33
Harris 1992 47
Hart 1647 35
Heard 594 13
Henry 17147 244
Houston 9399 166
Irwin 666 15
Jackson 7986 120
Jasper 635 18
Jeff Davis 1229 35
Jefferson 1538 53
Jenkins 702 37
Johnson 777 40
Jones 1519 40
Lamar 1249 38
Lanier 478 9
Laurens 3592 134
Lee 1539 45
Liberty 2721 49
Lincoln 486 19
Long 645 11
Lowndes 7304 127
Lumpkin 2657 54
Macon 576 22
Madison 2587 37
Marion 376 14
McDuffie 1575 38
McIntosh 595 13
Meriwether 1421 51
Miller 614 5
Mitchell 1471 70
Monroe 1773 77
Montgomery 704 19
Morgan 1123 14
Murray 3880 67
Muscogee 12822 320
Newton 6873 179
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24577 407
Oconee 2737 57
Oglethorpe 1114 26
Paulding 9842 143
Peach 1754 44
Pickens 2346 52
Pierce 1181 38
Pike 977 21
Polk 3729 71
Pulaski 591 30
Putnam 1675 47
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1427 36
Randolph 452 31
Richmond 18682 347
Rockdale 5474 124
Schley 202 3
Screven 784 17
Seminole 715 17
Spalding 3617 129
Stephens 2854 70
Stewart 761 21
Sumter 1760 86
Talbot 363 17
Taliaferro 95 2
Tattnall 1781 37
Taylor 487 20
Telfair 694 43
Terrell 539 40
Thomas 3430 106
Tift 3360 92
Toombs 2780 85
Towns 1017 37
Treutlen 622 19
Troup 5544 162
Turner 581 30
Twiggs 493 30
Union 1914 62
Unknown 2781 11
Upson 1705 96
Walker 5919 71
Walton 7359 206
Ware 2869 128
Warren 362 10
Washington 1593 49
Wayne 2560 67
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2866 62
Whitfield 14175 205
Wilcox 458 27
Wilkes 644 16
Wilkinson 703 23
Worth 1140 55