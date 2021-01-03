x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 28, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,068 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/15-2/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/1-2/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.57.
  • There have been 818,516 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,543 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,981.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,922.
  • There have been 56,039 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 76 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 190 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 28, there were 1,924 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1837    57

Atkinson    760    18

Bacon    1016    26

Baker    158    7

Baldwin    3716    102

Banks    1550    32

Barrow    8003    115

Bartow    10210    182

Ben Hill    1465    55

Berrien    1010    28

Bibb    12801    346

Bleckley    780    33

Brantley    868    26

Brooks    899    37

Bryan    2491    30

Bulloch    5052    50

Burke    1668    31

Butts    1980    68

Calhoun    447    15

Camden    3063    26

Candler    724    33

Carroll    6996    123

Catoosa    5129    58

Charlton    1015    19

Chatham    18580    346

Chattahoochee    2667    9

Chattooga    2091    59

Cherokee    20282    253

Clarke    11991    112

Clay    179    3

Clayton    21096    368

Clinch    699    22

Cobb    55404    845

Coffee    4151    121

Colquitt    3297    66

Columbia    10501    147

Cook    1138    36

Coweta    8025    150

Crawford    501    14

Crisp    1313    41

Dade    1097    9

Dawson    2540    34

DeKalb    51714    769

Decatur    2052    53

Dodge    1076    56

Dooly    724    28

Dougherty    5275    264

Douglas    10858    151

Early    974    40

Echols    354    2

Effingham    3590    58

Elbert    1476    49

Emanuel    1693    51

Evans    736    13

Fannin    1974    51

Fayette    6143    129

Floyd    9317    163

Forsyth    16115    143

Franklin    2266    36

Fulton    74386    1051

Gilmer    2357    64

Glascock    140    6

Glynn    6343    144

Gordon    6050    92

Grady    1479    43

Greene    1431    46

Gwinnett    80406    889

Habersham    4543    136

Hall    23821    374

Hancock    806    56

Haralson    1624    33

Harris    1992    47

Hart    1647    35

Heard    594    13

Henry    17147    244

Houston    9399    166

Irwin    666    15

Jackson    7986    120

Jasper    635    18

Jeff Davis    1229    35

Jefferson    1538    53

Jenkins    702    37

Johnson    777    40

Jones    1519    40

Lamar    1249    38

Lanier    478    9

Laurens    3592    134

Lee    1539    45

Liberty    2721    49

Lincoln    486    19

Long    645    11

Lowndes    7304    127

Lumpkin    2657    54

Macon    576    22

Madison    2587    37

Marion    376    14

McDuffie    1575    38

McIntosh    595    13

Meriwether    1421    51

Miller    614    5

Mitchell    1471    70

Monroe    1773    77

Montgomery    704    19

Morgan    1123    14

Murray    3880    67

Muscogee    12822    320

Newton    6873    179

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24577    407

Oconee    2737    57

Oglethorpe    1114    26

Paulding    9842    143

Peach    1754    44

Pickens    2346    52

Pierce    1181    38

Pike    977    21

Polk    3729    71

Pulaski    591    30

Putnam    1675    47

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1427    36

Randolph    452    31

Richmond    18682    347

Rockdale    5474    124

Schley    202    3

Screven    784    17

Seminole    715    17

Spalding    3617    129

Stephens    2854    70

Stewart    761    21

Sumter    1760    86

Talbot    363    17

Taliaferro    95    2

Tattnall    1781    37

Taylor    487    20

Telfair    694    43

Terrell    539    40

Thomas    3430    106

Tift    3360    92

Toombs    2780    85

Towns    1017    37

Treutlen    622    19

Troup    5544    162

Turner    581    30

Twiggs    493    30

Union    1914    62

Unknown    2781    11

Upson    1705    96

Walker    5919    71

Walton    7359    206

Ware    2869    128

Warren    362    10

Washington    1593    49

Wayne    2560    67

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2866    62

Whitfield    14175    205

Wilcox    458    27

Wilkes    644    16

Wilkinson    703    23

Worth    1140    55

