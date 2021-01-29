Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 29, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,410 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 130 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/29-1/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/2-1/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 70.64.

There have been 741,991 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,786 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,280.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,620.

There have been 49,869 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 261 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 274.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 29, there were 4,455 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 173 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1678 49

Atkinson 737 14

Bacon 987 24

Baker 151 6

Baldwin 3443 90

Banks 1428 26

Barrow 7199 91

Bartow 8896 155

Ben Hill 1422 50

Berrien 946 24

Bibb 11647 293

Bleckley 746 32

Brantley 796 22

Brooks 861 32

Bryan 2163 23

Bulloch 4542 46

Burke 1527 24

Butts 1758 56

Calhoun 409 12

Camden 2785 21

Candler 697 29

Carroll 6382 110

Catoosa 4458 50

Charlton 968 15

Chatham 16295 284

Chattahoochee 2350 1

Chattooga 1947 53

Cherokee 17784 194

Clarke 11033 85

Clay 171 3

Clayton 17649 286

Clinch 662 19

Cobb 50173 693

Coffee 3937 101

Colquitt 3007 56

Columbia 9558 117

Cook 1094 31

Coweta 7033 109

Crawford 453 10

Crisp 1236 35

Dade 944 8

Dawson 2351 24

DeKalb 46386 598

Decatur 1953 47

Dodge 1029 52

Dooly 686 26

Dougherty 4924 239

Douglas 9441 127

Early 895 40

Echols 344 2

Effingham 3081 46

Elbert 1399 34

Emanuel 1622 48

Evans 674 10

Fannin 1770 45

Fayette 5068 101

Floyd 8503 138

Forsyth 14094 106

Franklin 2095 29

Fulton 67492 882

Gilmer 2120 42

Glascock 125 4

Glynn 5670 135

Gordon 5176 75

Grady 1396 39

Greene 1272 34

Gwinnett 72848 693

Habersham 4303 116

Hall 22407 306

Hancock 750 52

Haralson 1481 27

Harris 1763 37

Hart 1526 31

Heard 534 12

Henry 15267 197

Houston 8627 142

Irwin 641 14

Jackson 7309 90

Jasper 562 12

Jeff Davis 1140 32

Jefferson 1430 46

Jenkins 666 36

Johnson 701 34

Jones 1358 28

Lamar 1133 33

Lanier 454 7

Laurens 3365 127

Lee 1435 37

Liberty 2358 39

Lincoln 437 15

Long 561 8

Lowndes 6864 113

Lumpkin 2500 38

Macon 511 17

Madison 2308 27

Marion 340 10

McDuffie 1435 30

McIntosh 530 10

Meriwether 1249 29

Miller 563 4

Mitchell 1397 68

Monroe 1609 72

Montgomery 662 16

Morgan 1013 9

Murray 3520 50

Muscogee 11578 247

Newton 6181 153

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24057 327

Oconee 2471 46

Oglethorpe 1018 15

Paulding 8564 130

Peach 1562 36

Pickens 2081 38

Pierce 1104 34

Pike 866 18

Polk 3406 61

Pulaski 530 26

Putnam 1491 39

Quitman 72 1

Rabun 1335 31

Randolph 417 30

Richmond 16762 281

Rockdale 4851 99

Schley 182 2

Screven 705 14

Seminole 674 14

Spalding 3282 106

Stephens 2671 64

Stewart 663 18

Sumter 1653 81

Talbot 326 13

Taliaferro 89 0

Tattnall 1628 29

Taylor 435 18

Telfair 652 39

Terrell 503 36

Thomas 3203 92

Tift 3257 86

Toombs 2622 71

Towns 892 30

Treutlen 565 16

Troup 5117 144

Turner 564 26

Twiggs 460 23

Union 1763 53

Unknown 3322 14

Upson 1585 83

Walker 5055 67

Walton 6627 144

Ware 2704 105

Warren 332 8

Washington 1467 34

Wayne 2304 57

Webster 86 3

Wheeler 435 19

White 2657 52

Whitfield 13332 163

Wilcox 428 26

Wilkes 591 14

Wilkinson 645 21