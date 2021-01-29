x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 29, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,410 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 130 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/29-1/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/2-1/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 70.64.
  • There have been 741,991 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,786 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,280.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,620.
  • There have been 49,869 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 261 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 274.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 29, there were 4,455 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 173 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1678    49

Atkinson    737    14

Bacon    987    24

Baker    151    6

Baldwin    3443    90

Banks    1428    26

Barrow    7199    91

Bartow    8896    155

Ben Hill    1422    50

Berrien    946    24

Bibb    11647    293

Bleckley    746    32

Brantley    796    22

Brooks    861    32

Bryan    2163    23

Bulloch    4542    46

Burke    1527    24

Butts    1758    56

Calhoun    409    12

Camden    2785    21

Candler    697    29

Carroll    6382    110

Catoosa    4458    50

Charlton    968    15

Chatham    16295    284

Chattahoochee    2350    1

Chattooga    1947    53

Cherokee    17784    194

Clarke    11033    85

Clay    171    3

Clayton    17649    286

Clinch    662    19

Cobb    50173    693

Coffee    3937    101

Colquitt    3007    56

Columbia    9558    117

Cook    1094    31

Coweta    7033    109

Crawford    453    10

Crisp    1236    35

Dade    944    8

Dawson    2351    24

DeKalb    46386    598

Decatur    1953    47

Dodge    1029    52

Dooly    686    26

Dougherty    4924    239

Douglas    9441    127

Early    895    40

Echols    344    2

Effingham    3081    46

Elbert    1399    34

Emanuel    1622    48

Evans    674    10

Fannin    1770    45

Fayette    5068    101

Floyd    8503    138

Forsyth    14094    106

Franklin    2095    29

Fulton    67492    882

Gilmer    2120    42

Glascock    125    4

Glynn    5670    135

Gordon    5176    75

Grady    1396    39

Greene    1272    34

Gwinnett    72848    693

Habersham    4303    116

Hall    22407    306

Hancock    750    52

Haralson    1481    27

Harris    1763    37

Hart    1526    31

Heard    534    12

Henry    15267    197

Houston    8627    142

Irwin    641    14

Jackson    7309    90

Jasper    562    12

Jeff Davis    1140    32

Jefferson    1430    46

Jenkins    666    36

Johnson    701    34

Jones    1358    28

Lamar    1133    33

Lanier    454    7

Laurens    3365    127

Lee    1435    37

Liberty    2358    39

Lincoln    437    15

Long    561    8

Lowndes    6864    113

Lumpkin    2500    38

Macon    511    17

Madison    2308    27

Marion    340    10

McDuffie    1435    30

McIntosh    530    10

Meriwether    1249    29

Miller    563    4

Mitchell    1397    68

Monroe    1609    72

Montgomery    662    16

Morgan    1013    9

Murray    3520    50

Muscogee    11578    247

Newton    6181    153

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24057    327

Oconee    2471    46

Oglethorpe    1018    15

Paulding    8564    130

Peach    1562    36

Pickens    2081    38

Pierce    1104    34

Pike    866    18

Polk    3406    61

Pulaski    530    26

Putnam    1491    39

Quitman    72    1

Rabun    1335    31

Randolph    417    30

Richmond    16762    281

Rockdale    4851    99

Schley    182    2

Screven    705    14

Seminole    674    14

Spalding    3282    106

Stephens    2671    64

Stewart    663    18

Sumter    1653    81

Talbot    326    13

Taliaferro    89    0

Tattnall    1628    29

Taylor    435    18

Telfair    652    39

Terrell    503    36

Thomas    3203    92

Tift    3257    86

Toombs    2622    71

Towns    892    30

Treutlen    565    16

Troup    5117    144

Turner    564    26

Twiggs    460    23

Union    1763    53

Unknown    3322    14

Upson    1585    83

Walker    5055    67

Walton    6627    144

Ware    2704    105

Warren    332    8

Washington    1467    34

Wayne    2304    57

Webster    86    3

Wheeler    435    19

White    2657    52

Whitfield    13332    163

Wilcox    428    26

Wilkes    591    14

Wilkinson    645    21

Worth    1094    47

