Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 29, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,410 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 130 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/29-1/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/2-1/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 70.64.
- There have been 741,991 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,786 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,280.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,620.
- There have been 49,869 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 261 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 274.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 29, there were 4,455 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 173 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1678 49
Atkinson 737 14
Bacon 987 24
Baker 151 6
Baldwin 3443 90
Banks 1428 26
Barrow 7199 91
Bartow 8896 155
Ben Hill 1422 50
Berrien 946 24
Bibb 11647 293
Bleckley 746 32
Brantley 796 22
Brooks 861 32
Bryan 2163 23
Bulloch 4542 46
Burke 1527 24
Butts 1758 56
Calhoun 409 12
Camden 2785 21
Candler 697 29
Carroll 6382 110
Catoosa 4458 50
Charlton 968 15
Chatham 16295 284
Chattahoochee 2350 1
Chattooga 1947 53
Cherokee 17784 194
Clarke 11033 85
Clay 171 3
Clayton 17649 286
Clinch 662 19
Cobb 50173 693
Coffee 3937 101
Colquitt 3007 56
Columbia 9558 117
Cook 1094 31
Coweta 7033 109
Crawford 453 10
Crisp 1236 35
Dade 944 8
Dawson 2351 24
DeKalb 46386 598
Decatur 1953 47
Dodge 1029 52
Dooly 686 26
Dougherty 4924 239
Douglas 9441 127
Early 895 40
Echols 344 2
Effingham 3081 46
Elbert 1399 34
Emanuel 1622 48
Evans 674 10
Fannin 1770 45
Fayette 5068 101
Floyd 8503 138
Forsyth 14094 106
Franklin 2095 29
Fulton 67492 882
Gilmer 2120 42
Glascock 125 4
Glynn 5670 135
Gordon 5176 75
Grady 1396 39
Greene 1272 34
Gwinnett 72848 693
Habersham 4303 116
Hall 22407 306
Hancock 750 52
Haralson 1481 27
Harris 1763 37
Hart 1526 31
Heard 534 12
Henry 15267 197
Houston 8627 142
Irwin 641 14
Jackson 7309 90
Jasper 562 12
Jeff Davis 1140 32
Jefferson 1430 46
Jenkins 666 36
Johnson 701 34
Jones 1358 28
Lamar 1133 33
Lanier 454 7
Laurens 3365 127
Lee 1435 37
Liberty 2358 39
Lincoln 437 15
Long 561 8
Lowndes 6864 113
Lumpkin 2500 38
Macon 511 17
Madison 2308 27
Marion 340 10
McDuffie 1435 30
McIntosh 530 10
Meriwether 1249 29
Miller 563 4
Mitchell 1397 68
Monroe 1609 72
Montgomery 662 16
Morgan 1013 9
Murray 3520 50
Muscogee 11578 247
Newton 6181 153
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24057 327
Oconee 2471 46
Oglethorpe 1018 15
Paulding 8564 130
Peach 1562 36
Pickens 2081 38
Pierce 1104 34
Pike 866 18
Polk 3406 61
Pulaski 530 26
Putnam 1491 39
Quitman 72 1
Rabun 1335 31
Randolph 417 30
Richmond 16762 281
Rockdale 4851 99
Schley 182 2
Screven 705 14
Seminole 674 14
Spalding 3282 106
Stephens 2671 64
Stewart 663 18
Sumter 1653 81
Talbot 326 13
Taliaferro 89 0
Tattnall 1628 29
Taylor 435 18
Telfair 652 39
Terrell 503 36
Thomas 3203 92
Tift 3257 86
Toombs 2622 71
Towns 892 30
Treutlen 565 16
Troup 5117 144
Turner 564 26
Twiggs 460 23
Union 1763 53
Unknown 3322 14
Upson 1585 83
Walker 5055 67
Walton 6627 144
Ware 2704 105
Warren 332 8
Washington 1467 34
Wayne 2304 57
Webster 86 3
Wheeler 435 19
White 2657 52
Whitfield 13332 163
Wilcox 428 26
Wilkes 591 14
Wilkinson 645 21
Worth 1094 47