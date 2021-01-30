x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 30, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,568 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 158 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/17-1/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/3-1/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.29.
  • There have been 746,867 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,876 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,133.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,643.
  • There have been 50,132 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 263 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 292.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 30, there were 4,244 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 211 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1694    50

Atkinson    739    14

Bacon    991    24

Baker    151    6

Baldwin    3464    91

Banks    1437    27

Barrow    7272    93

Bartow    8951    155

Ben Hill    1425    50

Berrien    948    24

Bibb    11704    297

Bleckley    750    32

Brantley    798    22

Brooks    863    33

Bryan    2180    23

Bulloch    4583    46

Burke    1539    24

Butts    1767    57

Calhoun    422    12

Camden    2802    22

Candler    699    30

Carroll    6423    110

Catoosa    4480    50

Charlton    969    15

Chatham    16440    287

Chattahoochee    2400    1

Chattooga    1956    53

Cherokee    17924    199

Clarke    11093    89

Clay    171    3

Clayton    17761    293

Clinch    665    19

Cobb    50496    701

Coffee    3964    102

Colquitt    3030    56

Columbia    9617    118

Cook    1098    32

Coweta    7096    109

Crawford    459    10

Crisp    1253    35

Dade    956    8

Dawson    2363    25

DeKalb    46706    609

Decatur    1962    47

Dodge    1031    52

Dooly    689    26

Dougherty    4946    239

Douglas    9533    129

Early    902    40

Echols    344    2

Effingham    3112    46

Elbert    1406    34

Emanuel    1630    48

Evans    677    10

Fannin    1796    45

Fayette    5109    103

Floyd    8532    138

Forsyth    14195    108

Franklin    2101    29

Fulton    67950    894

Gilmer    2136    45

Glascock    129    4

Glynn    5752    137

Gordon    5216    76

Grady    1401    39

Greene    1280    34

Gwinnett    73470    718

Habersham    4324    118

Hall    22502    311

Hancock    754    53

Haralson    1486    28

Harris    1783    37

Hart    1532    31

Heard    534    12

Henry    15370    199

Houston    8700    143

Irwin    643    14

Jackson    7373    96

Jasper    567    13

Jeff Davis    1147    32

Jefferson    1435    46

Jenkins    669    36

Johnson    703    34

Jones    1371    29

Lamar    1142    33

Lanier    454    7

Laurens    3383    127

Lee    1445    37

Liberty    2392    39

Lincoln    446    15

Long    571    8

Lowndes    6894    113

Lumpkin    2506    39

Macon    514    17

Madison    2330    28

Marion    341    10

McDuffie    1442    31

McIntosh    534    10

Meriwether    1257    29

Miller    568    4

Mitchell    1401    68

Monroe    1618    73

Montgomery    664    18

Morgan    1020    9

Murray    3541    50

Muscogee    11659    254

Newton    6228    153

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24141    318

Oconee    2487    46

Oglethorpe    1026    16

Paulding    8619    130

Peach    1582    37

Pickens    2098    38

Pierce    1110    34

Pike    876    18

Polk    3421    61

Pulaski    534    26

Putnam    1506    39

Quitman    73    1

Rabun    1341    31

Randolph    418    30

Richmond    16851    290

Rockdale    4879    99

Schley    182    2

Screven    711    15

Seminole    675    14

Spalding    3290    106

Stephens    2689    64

Stewart    666    18

Sumter    1656    81

Talbot    328    13

Taliaferro    90    0

Tattnall    1641    29

Taylor    440    19

Telfair    655    39

Terrell    506    36

Thomas    3227    92

Tift    3267    88

Toombs    2632    74

Towns    897    31

Treutlen    566    17

Troup    5143    144

Turner    567    26

Twiggs    460    23

Union    1769    54

Unknown    3275    9

Upson    1590    86

Walker    5072    67

Walton    6666    149

Ware    2719    106

Warren    335    8

Washington    1479    36

Wayne    2322    57

Webster    86    3

Wheeler    435    19

White    2672    52

Whitfield    13380    165

Wilcox    430    26

Wilkes    600    15

Wilkinson    650    21

Worth    1096    47

