Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 30, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,568 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 158 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/17-1/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/3-1/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 158 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/17-1/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/3-1/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.29. There have been 746,867 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,876 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,133.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,643.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,876 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,133.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,643. There have been 50,132 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 263 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 292.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 263 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 292. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 30, there were 4,244 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 211 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1694 50

Atkinson 739 14

Bacon 991 24

Baker 151 6

Baldwin 3464 91

Banks 1437 27

Barrow 7272 93

Bartow 8951 155

Ben Hill 1425 50

Berrien 948 24

Bibb 11704 297

Bleckley 750 32

Brantley 798 22

Brooks 863 33

Bryan 2180 23

Bulloch 4583 46

Burke 1539 24

Butts 1767 57

Calhoun 422 12

Camden 2802 22

Candler 699 30

Carroll 6423 110

Catoosa 4480 50

Charlton 969 15

Chatham 16440 287

Chattahoochee 2400 1

Chattooga 1956 53

Cherokee 17924 199

Clarke 11093 89

Clay 171 3

Clayton 17761 293

Clinch 665 19

Cobb 50496 701

Coffee 3964 102

Colquitt 3030 56

Columbia 9617 118

Cook 1098 32

Coweta 7096 109

Crawford 459 10

Crisp 1253 35

Dade 956 8

Dawson 2363 25

DeKalb 46706 609

Decatur 1962 47

Dodge 1031 52

Dooly 689 26

Dougherty 4946 239

Douglas 9533 129

Early 902 40

Echols 344 2

Effingham 3112 46

Elbert 1406 34

Emanuel 1630 48

Evans 677 10

Fannin 1796 45

Fayette 5109 103

Floyd 8532 138

Forsyth 14195 108

Franklin 2101 29

Fulton 67950 894

Gilmer 2136 45

Glascock 129 4

Glynn 5752 137

Gordon 5216 76

Grady 1401 39

Greene 1280 34

Gwinnett 73470 718

Habersham 4324 118

Hall 22502 311

Hancock 754 53

Haralson 1486 28

Harris 1783 37

Hart 1532 31

Heard 534 12

Henry 15370 199

Houston 8700 143

Irwin 643 14

Jackson 7373 96

Jasper 567 13

Jeff Davis 1147 32

Jefferson 1435 46

Jenkins 669 36

Johnson 703 34

Jones 1371 29

Lamar 1142 33

Lanier 454 7

Laurens 3383 127

Lee 1445 37

Liberty 2392 39

Lincoln 446 15

Long 571 8

Lowndes 6894 113

Lumpkin 2506 39

Macon 514 17

Madison 2330 28

Marion 341 10

McDuffie 1442 31

McIntosh 534 10

Meriwether 1257 29

Miller 568 4

Mitchell 1401 68

Monroe 1618 73

Montgomery 664 18

Morgan 1020 9

Murray 3541 50

Muscogee 11659 254

Newton 6228 153

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24141 318

Oconee 2487 46

Oglethorpe 1026 16

Paulding 8619 130

Peach 1582 37

Pickens 2098 38

Pierce 1110 34

Pike 876 18

Polk 3421 61

Pulaski 534 26

Putnam 1506 39

Quitman 73 1

Rabun 1341 31

Randolph 418 30

Richmond 16851 290

Rockdale 4879 99

Schley 182 2

Screven 711 15

Seminole 675 14

Spalding 3290 106

Stephens 2689 64

Stewart 666 18

Sumter 1656 81

Talbot 328 13

Taliaferro 90 0

Tattnall 1641 29

Taylor 440 19

Telfair 655 39

Terrell 506 36

Thomas 3227 92

Tift 3267 88

Toombs 2632 74

Towns 897 31

Treutlen 566 17

Troup 5143 144

Turner 567 26

Twiggs 460 23

Union 1769 54

Unknown 3275 9

Upson 1590 86

Walker 5072 67

Walton 6666 149

Ware 2719 106

Warren 335 8

Washington 1479 36

Wayne 2322 57

Webster 86 3

Wheeler 435 19

White 2672 52

Whitfield 13380 165

Wilcox 430 26

Wilkes 600 15

Wilkinson 650 21