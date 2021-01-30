Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 30, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,568 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 158 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/17-1/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/3-1/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.29.
- There have been 746,867 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,876 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,133.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,643.
- There have been 50,132 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 263 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 292.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 30, there were 4,244 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 211 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1694 50
Atkinson 739 14
Bacon 991 24
Baker 151 6
Baldwin 3464 91
Banks 1437 27
Barrow 7272 93
Bartow 8951 155
Ben Hill 1425 50
Berrien 948 24
Bibb 11704 297
Bleckley 750 32
Brantley 798 22
Brooks 863 33
Bryan 2180 23
Bulloch 4583 46
Burke 1539 24
Butts 1767 57
Calhoun 422 12
Camden 2802 22
Candler 699 30
Carroll 6423 110
Catoosa 4480 50
Charlton 969 15
Chatham 16440 287
Chattahoochee 2400 1
Chattooga 1956 53
Cherokee 17924 199
Clarke 11093 89
Clay 171 3
Clayton 17761 293
Clinch 665 19
Cobb 50496 701
Coffee 3964 102
Colquitt 3030 56
Columbia 9617 118
Cook 1098 32
Coweta 7096 109
Crawford 459 10
Crisp 1253 35
Dade 956 8
Dawson 2363 25
DeKalb 46706 609
Decatur 1962 47
Dodge 1031 52
Dooly 689 26
Dougherty 4946 239
Douglas 9533 129
Early 902 40
Echols 344 2
Effingham 3112 46
Elbert 1406 34
Emanuel 1630 48
Evans 677 10
Fannin 1796 45
Fayette 5109 103
Floyd 8532 138
Forsyth 14195 108
Franklin 2101 29
Fulton 67950 894
Gilmer 2136 45
Glascock 129 4
Glynn 5752 137
Gordon 5216 76
Grady 1401 39
Greene 1280 34
Gwinnett 73470 718
Habersham 4324 118
Hall 22502 311
Hancock 754 53
Haralson 1486 28
Harris 1783 37
Hart 1532 31
Heard 534 12
Henry 15370 199
Houston 8700 143
Irwin 643 14
Jackson 7373 96
Jasper 567 13
Jeff Davis 1147 32
Jefferson 1435 46
Jenkins 669 36
Johnson 703 34
Jones 1371 29
Lamar 1142 33
Lanier 454 7
Laurens 3383 127
Lee 1445 37
Liberty 2392 39
Lincoln 446 15
Long 571 8
Lowndes 6894 113
Lumpkin 2506 39
Macon 514 17
Madison 2330 28
Marion 341 10
McDuffie 1442 31
McIntosh 534 10
Meriwether 1257 29
Miller 568 4
Mitchell 1401 68
Monroe 1618 73
Montgomery 664 18
Morgan 1020 9
Murray 3541 50
Muscogee 11659 254
Newton 6228 153
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24141 318
Oconee 2487 46
Oglethorpe 1026 16
Paulding 8619 130
Peach 1582 37
Pickens 2098 38
Pierce 1110 34
Pike 876 18
Polk 3421 61
Pulaski 534 26
Putnam 1506 39
Quitman 73 1
Rabun 1341 31
Randolph 418 30
Richmond 16851 290
Rockdale 4879 99
Schley 182 2
Screven 711 15
Seminole 675 14
Spalding 3290 106
Stephens 2689 64
Stewart 666 18
Sumter 1656 81
Talbot 328 13
Taliaferro 90 0
Tattnall 1641 29
Taylor 440 19
Telfair 655 39
Terrell 506 36
Thomas 3227 92
Tift 3267 88
Toombs 2632 74
Towns 897 31
Treutlen 566 17
Troup 5143 144
Turner 567 26
Twiggs 460 23
Union 1769 54
Unknown 3275 9
Upson 1590 86
Walker 5072 67
Walton 6666 149
Ware 2719 106
Warren 335 8
Washington 1479 36
Wayne 2322 57
Webster 86 3
Wheeler 435 19
White 2672 52
Whitfield 13380 165
Wilcox 430 26
Wilkes 600 15
Wilkinson 650 21
Worth 1096 47