Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 31, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,570 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/18-1/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/4-1/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.36.
- There have been 749,867 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,000 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,963.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,664.
- There have been 50,237 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 105 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 31, there were 4,150 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 94 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1707 50
Atkinson 740 14
Bacon 993 24
Baker 151 6
Baldwin 3470 91
Banks 1442 27
Barrow 7308 93
Bartow 8992 155
Ben Hill 1427 50
Berrien 952 24
Bibb 11735 297
Bleckley 752 32
Brantley 800 22
Brooks 865 33
Bryan 2190 23
Bulloch 4597 46
Burke 1547 24
Butts 1782 57
Calhoun 424 12
Camden 2805 22
Candler 699 30
Carroll 6449 110
Catoosa 4489 50
Charlton 971 15
Chatham 16510 287
Chattahoochee 2401 1
Chattooga 1959 53
Cherokee 18012 199
Clarke 11136 89
Clay 171 3
Clayton 17868 293
Clinch 667 19
Cobb 50687 701
Coffee 3976 102
Colquitt 3038 56
Columbia 9668 118
Cook 1100 32
Coweta 7139 109
Crawford 461 10
Crisp 1257 35
Dade 957 8
Dawson 2369 25
DeKalb 46905 609
Decatur 1967 47
Dodge 1035 52
Dooly 689 26
Dougherty 4967 239
Douglas 9605 129
Early 907 40
Echols 345 2
Effingham 3134 46
Elbert 1407 34
Emanuel 1633 48
Evans 678 10
Fannin 1803 45
Fayette 5152 103
Floyd 8547 138
Forsyth 14251 108
Franklin 2114 29
Fulton 68223 895
Gilmer 2149 45
Glascock 129 4
Glynn 5778 137
Gordon 5226 76
Grady 1409 39
Greene 1286 34
Gwinnett 73712 718
Habersham 4334 118
Hall 22545 311
Hancock 754 53
Haralson 1495 28
Harris 1795 37
Hart 1536 31
Heard 536 12
Henry 15439 199
Houston 8729 143
Irwin 644 14
Jackson 7392 96
Jasper 569 13
Jeff Davis 1156 32
Jefferson 1436 46
Jenkins 675 36
Johnson 704 34
Jones 1379 29
Lamar 1147 33
Lanier 454 7
Laurens 3394 127
Lee 1452 37
Liberty 2403 39
Lincoln 447 15
Long 574 8
Lowndes 6905 113
Lumpkin 2509 39
Macon 524 17
Madison 2347 28
Marion 343 10
McDuffie 1447 31
McIntosh 534 10
Meriwether 1269 29
Miller 569 4
Mitchell 1403 68
Monroe 1623 73
Montgomery 664 18
Morgan 1025 9
Murray 3557 50
Muscogee 11723 254
Newton 6262 153
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24212 318
Oconee 2502 46
Oglethorpe 1029 16
Paulding 8659 130
Peach 1588 37
Pickens 2106 38
Pierce 1113 34
Pike 882 18
Polk 3432 61
Pulaski 533 26
Putnam 1514 39
Quitman 73 1
Rabun 1345 31
Randolph 419 30
Richmond 16936 290
Rockdale 4901 99
Schley 182 2
Screven 713 15
Seminole 676 14
Spalding 3302 106
Stephens 2693 64
Stewart 668 18
Sumter 1659 81
Talbot 332 13
Taliaferro 90 0
Tattnall 1644 29
Taylor 443 19
Telfair 664 39
Terrell 506 36
Thomas 3242 92
Tift 3283 88
Toombs 2637 74
Towns 900 31
Treutlen 567 17
Troup 5156 144
Turner 569 26
Twiggs 464 23
Union 1773 54
Unknown 3350 9
Upson 1593 86
Walker 5085 67
Walton 6703 149
Ware 2721 106
Warren 338 8
Washington 1480 36
Wayne 2336 58
Webster 87 3
Wheeler 440 19
White 2681 52
Whitfield 13454 165
Wilcox 431 26
Wilkes 603 15
Wilkinson 654 21
Worth 1097 47