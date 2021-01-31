Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 31, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,570 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/18-1/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/4-1/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/18-1/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/4-1/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.36. There have been 749,867 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,000 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,963.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,664.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,000 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,963.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,664. There have been 50,237 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 105 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.43.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 105 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 31, there were 4,150 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 94 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1707 50

Atkinson 740 14

Bacon 993 24

Baker 151 6

Baldwin 3470 91

Banks 1442 27

Barrow 7308 93

Bartow 8992 155

Ben Hill 1427 50

Berrien 952 24

Bibb 11735 297

Bleckley 752 32

Brantley 800 22

Brooks 865 33

Bryan 2190 23

Bulloch 4597 46

Burke 1547 24

Butts 1782 57

Calhoun 424 12

Camden 2805 22

Candler 699 30

Carroll 6449 110

Catoosa 4489 50

Charlton 971 15

Chatham 16510 287

Chattahoochee 2401 1

Chattooga 1959 53

Cherokee 18012 199

Clarke 11136 89

Clay 171 3

Clayton 17868 293

Clinch 667 19

Cobb 50687 701

Coffee 3976 102

Colquitt 3038 56

Columbia 9668 118

Cook 1100 32

Coweta 7139 109

Crawford 461 10

Crisp 1257 35

Dade 957 8

Dawson 2369 25

DeKalb 46905 609

Decatur 1967 47

Dodge 1035 52

Dooly 689 26

Dougherty 4967 239

Douglas 9605 129

Early 907 40

Echols 345 2

Effingham 3134 46

Elbert 1407 34

Emanuel 1633 48

Evans 678 10

Fannin 1803 45

Fayette 5152 103

Floyd 8547 138

Forsyth 14251 108

Franklin 2114 29

Fulton 68223 895

Gilmer 2149 45

Glascock 129 4

Glynn 5778 137

Gordon 5226 76

Grady 1409 39

Greene 1286 34

Gwinnett 73712 718

Habersham 4334 118

Hall 22545 311

Hancock 754 53

Haralson 1495 28

Harris 1795 37

Hart 1536 31

Heard 536 12

Henry 15439 199

Houston 8729 143

Irwin 644 14

Jackson 7392 96

Jasper 569 13

Jeff Davis 1156 32

Jefferson 1436 46

Jenkins 675 36

Johnson 704 34

Jones 1379 29

Lamar 1147 33

Lanier 454 7

Laurens 3394 127

Lee 1452 37

Liberty 2403 39

Lincoln 447 15

Long 574 8

Lowndes 6905 113

Lumpkin 2509 39

Macon 524 17

Madison 2347 28

Marion 343 10

McDuffie 1447 31

McIntosh 534 10

Meriwether 1269 29

Miller 569 4

Mitchell 1403 68

Monroe 1623 73

Montgomery 664 18

Morgan 1025 9

Murray 3557 50

Muscogee 11723 254

Newton 6262 153

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24212 318

Oconee 2502 46

Oglethorpe 1029 16

Paulding 8659 130

Peach 1588 37

Pickens 2106 38

Pierce 1113 34

Pike 882 18

Polk 3432 61

Pulaski 533 26

Putnam 1514 39

Quitman 73 1

Rabun 1345 31

Randolph 419 30

Richmond 16936 290

Rockdale 4901 99

Schley 182 2

Screven 713 15

Seminole 676 14

Spalding 3302 106

Stephens 2693 64

Stewart 668 18

Sumter 1659 81

Talbot 332 13

Taliaferro 90 0

Tattnall 1644 29

Taylor 443 19

Telfair 664 39

Terrell 506 36

Thomas 3242 92

Tift 3283 88

Toombs 2637 74

Towns 900 31

Treutlen 567 17

Troup 5156 144

Turner 569 26

Twiggs 464 23

Union 1773 54

Unknown 3350 9

Upson 1593 86

Walker 5085 67

Walton 6703 149

Ware 2721 106

Warren 338 8

Washington 1480 36

Wayne 2336 58

Webster 87 3

Wheeler 440 19

White 2681 52

Whitfield 13454 165

Wilcox 431 26

Wilkes 603 15

Wilkinson 654 21