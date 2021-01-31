x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 31, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,570 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/18-1/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/4-1/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 81.36.
  • There have been 749,867 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,000 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,963.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,664.
  • There have been 50,237 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 105 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 31, there were 4,150 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 94 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1707    50

Atkinson    740    14

Bacon    993    24

Baker    151    6

Baldwin    3470    91

Banks    1442    27

Barrow    7308    93

Bartow    8992    155

Ben Hill    1427    50

Berrien    952    24

Bibb    11735    297

Bleckley    752    32

Brantley    800    22

Brooks    865    33

Bryan    2190    23

Bulloch    4597    46

Burke    1547    24

Butts    1782    57

Calhoun    424    12

Camden    2805    22

Candler    699    30

Carroll    6449    110

Catoosa    4489    50

Charlton    971    15

Chatham    16510    287

Chattahoochee    2401    1

Chattooga    1959    53

Cherokee    18012    199

Clarke    11136    89

Clay    171    3

Clayton    17868    293

Clinch    667    19

Cobb    50687    701

Coffee    3976    102

Colquitt    3038    56

Columbia    9668    118

Cook    1100    32

Coweta    7139    109

Crawford    461    10

Crisp    1257    35

Dade    957    8

Dawson    2369    25

DeKalb    46905    609

Decatur    1967    47

Dodge    1035    52

Dooly    689    26

Dougherty    4967    239

Douglas    9605    129

Early    907    40

Echols    345    2

Effingham    3134    46

Elbert    1407    34

Emanuel    1633    48

Evans    678    10

Fannin    1803    45

Fayette    5152    103

Floyd    8547    138

Forsyth    14251    108

Franklin    2114    29

Fulton    68223    895

Gilmer    2149    45

Glascock    129    4

Glynn    5778    137

Gordon    5226    76

Grady    1409    39

Greene    1286    34

Gwinnett    73712    718

Habersham    4334    118

Hall    22545    311

Hancock    754    53

Haralson    1495    28

Harris    1795    37

Hart    1536    31

Heard    536    12

Henry    15439    199

Houston    8729    143

Irwin    644    14

Jackson    7392    96

Jasper    569    13

Jeff Davis    1156    32

Jefferson    1436    46

Jenkins    675    36

Johnson    704    34

Jones    1379    29

Lamar    1147    33

Lanier    454    7

Laurens    3394    127

Lee    1452    37

Liberty    2403    39

Lincoln    447    15

Long    574    8

Lowndes    6905    113

Lumpkin    2509    39

Macon    524    17

Madison    2347    28

Marion    343    10

McDuffie    1447    31

McIntosh    534    10

Meriwether    1269    29

Miller    569    4

Mitchell    1403    68

Monroe    1623    73

Montgomery    664    18

Morgan    1025    9

Murray    3557    50

Muscogee    11723    254

Newton    6262    153

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24212    318

Oconee    2502    46

Oglethorpe    1029    16

Paulding    8659    130

Peach    1588    37

Pickens    2106    38

Pierce    1113    34

Pike    882    18

Polk    3432    61

Pulaski    533    26

Putnam    1514    39

Quitman    73    1

Rabun    1345    31

Randolph    419    30

Richmond    16936    290

Rockdale    4901    99

Schley    182    2

Screven    713    15

Seminole    676    14

Spalding    3302    106

Stephens    2693    64

Stewart    668    18

Sumter    1659    81

Talbot    332    13

Taliaferro    90    0

Tattnall    1644    29

Taylor    443    19

Telfair    664    39

Terrell    506    36

Thomas    3242    92

Tift    3283    88

Toombs    2637    74

Towns    900    31

Treutlen    567    17

Troup    5156    144

Turner    569    26

Twiggs    464    23

Union    1773    54

Unknown    3350    9

Upson    1593    86

Walker    5085    67

Walton    6703    149

Ware    2721    106

Warren    338    8

Washington    1480    36

Wayne    2336    58

Webster    87    3

Wheeler    440    19

White    2681    52

Whitfield    13454    165

Wilcox    431    26

Wilkes    603    15

Wilkinson    654    21

Worth    1097    47

