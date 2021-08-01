Coronavirus in Georgia: 10,379 new cases shatter single-day record

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,180 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 80 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/12-12/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/26-1/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36.
- There have been 620,247 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 10,379 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,943.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,010.
- There have been 44,187 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 391 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 236.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 8, there were 5,515 current hospitalizations – an increase of 110 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1540 43
Atkinson 681 9
Bacon 875 21
Baker 136 6
Baldwin 3071 73
Banks 1246 20
Barrow 5486 71
Bartow 7254 123
Ben Hill 1283 40
Berrien 851 21
Bibb 10048 244
Bleckley 668 30
Brantley 700 19
Brooks 802 28
Bryan 1878 18
Bulloch 3972 38
Burke 1253 17
Butts 1438 48
Calhoun 359 11
Camden 2390 19
Candler 643 28
Carroll 5549 97
Catoosa 3596 38
Charlton 885 13
Chatham 13727 236
Chattahoochee 2185 1
Chattooga 1661 46
Cherokee 14306 132
Clarke 9256 67
Clay 154 3
Clayton 14330 230
Clinch 590 14
Cobb 41077 577
Coffee 3641 85
Colquitt 2659 45
Columbia 7886 92
Cook 1028 24
Coweta 5762 81
Crawford 393 7
Crisp 1046 28
Dade 792 7
Dawson 1883 18
DeKalb 38429 506
Decatur 1693 46
Dodge 917 44
Dooly 574 22
Dougherty 4321 206
Douglas 7664 102
Early 737 39
Echols 320 2
Effingham 2597 36
Elbert 1222 24
Emanuel 1519 45
Evans 611 9
Fannin 1396 37
Fayette 4151 73
Floyd 7293 110
Forsyth 10771 83
Franklin 1797 23
Fulton 56031 759
Gilmer 1750 34
Glascock 98 3
Glynn 5046 124
Gordon 4389 61
Grady 1211 29
Greene 1062 26
Gwinnett 57219 574
Habersham 3817 95
Hall 18881 238
Hancock 673 47
Haralson 1301 24
Harris 1482 30
Hart 1296 22
Heard 449 10
Henry 12280 146
Houston 6915 118
Irwin 590 12
Jackson 5721 67
Jasper 452 6
Jeff Davis 1031 32
Jefferson 1225 39
Jenkins 556 34
Johnson 610 31
Jones 1164 23
Lamar 915 28
Lanier 419 7
Laurens 2900 115
Lee 1196 32
Liberty 1914 30
Lincoln 353 10
Long 475 5
Lowndes 6322 102
Lumpkin 2075 23
Macon 423 15
Madison 1815 19
Marion 272 10
McDuffie 1080 24
McIntosh 481 8
Meriwether 965 20
Miller 489 2
Mitchell 1218 51
Monroe 1375 61
Montgomery 584 10
Morgan 863 8
Murray 2907 42
Muscogee 9771 205
Newton 5082 121
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23488 263
Oconee 1989 41
Oglethorpe 847 14
Paulding 6791 109
Peach 1320 32
Pickens 1707 17
Pierce 954 27
Pike 725 15
Polk 2846 46
Pulaski 475 25
Putnam 1261 34
Quitman 54 1
Rabun 1134 21
Randolph 366 30
Richmond 13765 227
Rockdale 4014 72
Schley 163 2
Screven 580 11
Seminole 592 12
Spalding 2772 89
Stephens 2345 50
Stewart 621 17
Sumter 1412 72
Talbot 276 9
Taliaferro 65 0
Tattnall 1401 24
Taylor 380 14
Telfair 605 33
Terrell 461 34
Thomas 2624 83
Tift 3029 73
Toombs 2327 63
Towns 775 26
Treutlen 450 14
Troup 4324 124
Turner 506 25
Twiggs 401 16
Union 1518 43
Unknown 3367 7
Upson 1340 73
Walker 4182 56
Walton 5276 89
Ware 2364 78
Warren 230 7
Washington 1259 28
Wayne 1987 48
Webster 74 2
Wheeler 408 19
White 2254 38
Whitfield 11593 131
Wilcox 387 25
Wilkes 486 8
Wilkinson 576 18
Worth 966 38