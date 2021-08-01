Coronavirus in Georgia: 10,379 new cases shatter single-day record

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,180 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 80 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/12-12/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/26-1/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36.

There have been 620,247 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 10,379 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,943.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,010.

There have been 44,187 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 391 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 236.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 8, there were 5,515 current hospitalizations – an increase of 110 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1540 43

Atkinson 681 9

Bacon 875 21

Baker 136 6

Baldwin 3071 73

Banks 1246 20

Barrow 5486 71

Bartow 7254 123

Ben Hill 1283 40

Berrien 851 21

Bibb 10048 244

Bleckley 668 30

Brantley 700 19

Brooks 802 28

Bryan 1878 18

Bulloch 3972 38

Burke 1253 17

Butts 1438 48

Calhoun 359 11

Camden 2390 19

Candler 643 28

Carroll 5549 97

Catoosa 3596 38

Charlton 885 13

Chatham 13727 236

Chattahoochee 2185 1

Chattooga 1661 46

Cherokee 14306 132

Clarke 9256 67

Clay 154 3

Clayton 14330 230

Clinch 590 14

Cobb 41077 577

Coffee 3641 85

Colquitt 2659 45

Columbia 7886 92

Cook 1028 24

Coweta 5762 81

Crawford 393 7

Crisp 1046 28

Dade 792 7

Dawson 1883 18

DeKalb 38429 506

Decatur 1693 46

Dodge 917 44

Dooly 574 22

Dougherty 4321 206

Douglas 7664 102

Early 737 39

Echols 320 2

Effingham 2597 36

Elbert 1222 24

Emanuel 1519 45

Evans 611 9

Fannin 1396 37

Fayette 4151 73

Floyd 7293 110

Forsyth 10771 83

Franklin 1797 23

Fulton 56031 759

Gilmer 1750 34

Glascock 98 3

Glynn 5046 124

Gordon 4389 61

Grady 1211 29

Greene 1062 26

Gwinnett 57219 574

Habersham 3817 95

Hall 18881 238

Hancock 673 47

Haralson 1301 24

Harris 1482 30

Hart 1296 22

Heard 449 10

Henry 12280 146

Houston 6915 118

Irwin 590 12

Jackson 5721 67

Jasper 452 6

Jeff Davis 1031 32

Jefferson 1225 39

Jenkins 556 34

Johnson 610 31

Jones 1164 23

Lamar 915 28

Lanier 419 7

Laurens 2900 115

Lee 1196 32

Liberty 1914 30

Lincoln 353 10

Long 475 5

Lowndes 6322 102

Lumpkin 2075 23

Macon 423 15

Madison 1815 19

Marion 272 10

McDuffie 1080 24

McIntosh 481 8

Meriwether 965 20

Miller 489 2

Mitchell 1218 51

Monroe 1375 61

Montgomery 584 10

Morgan 863 8

Murray 2907 42

Muscogee 9771 205

Newton 5082 121

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23488 263

Oconee 1989 41

Oglethorpe 847 14

Paulding 6791 109

Peach 1320 32

Pickens 1707 17

Pierce 954 27

Pike 725 15

Polk 2846 46

Pulaski 475 25

Putnam 1261 34

Quitman 54 1

Rabun 1134 21

Randolph 366 30

Richmond 13765 227

Rockdale 4014 72

Schley 163 2

Screven 580 11

Seminole 592 12

Spalding 2772 89

Stephens 2345 50

Stewart 621 17

Sumter 1412 72

Talbot 276 9

Taliaferro 65 0

Tattnall 1401 24

Taylor 380 14

Telfair 605 33

Terrell 461 34

Thomas 2624 83

Tift 3029 73

Toombs 2327 63

Towns 775 26

Treutlen 450 14

Troup 4324 124

Turner 506 25

Twiggs 401 16

Union 1518 43

Unknown 3367 7

Upson 1340 73

Walker 4182 56

Walton 5276 89

Ware 2364 78

Warren 230 7

Washington 1259 28

Wayne 1987 48

Webster 74 2

Wheeler 408 19

White 2254 38

Whitfield 11593 131

Wilcox 387 25

Wilkes 486 8

Wilkinson 576 18