x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia: 10,379 new cases shatter single-day record

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,180 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 80 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/12-12/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/26-1/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36.
  • There have been 620,247 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 10,379 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,943.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,010.
  • There have been 44,187 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 391 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 236.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 8, there were 5,515 current hospitalizations – an increase of 110 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1540    43

Atkinson    681    9

Bacon    875    21

Baker    136    6

Baldwin    3071    73

Banks    1246    20

Barrow    5486    71

Bartow    7254    123

Ben Hill    1283    40

Berrien    851    21

Bibb    10048    244

Bleckley    668    30

Brantley    700    19

Brooks    802    28

Bryan    1878    18

Bulloch    3972    38

Burke    1253    17

Butts    1438    48

Calhoun    359    11

Camden    2390    19

Candler    643    28

Carroll    5549    97

Catoosa    3596    38

Charlton    885    13

Chatham    13727    236

Chattahoochee    2185    1

Chattooga    1661    46

Cherokee    14306    132

Clarke    9256    67

Clay    154    3

Clayton    14330    230

Clinch    590    14

Cobb    41077    577

Coffee    3641    85

Colquitt    2659    45

Columbia    7886    92

Cook    1028    24

Coweta    5762    81

Crawford    393    7

Crisp    1046    28

Dade    792    7

Dawson    1883    18

DeKalb    38429    506

Decatur    1693    46

Dodge    917    44

Dooly    574    22

Dougherty    4321    206

Douglas    7664    102

Early    737    39

Echols    320    2

Effingham    2597    36

Elbert    1222    24

Emanuel    1519    45

Evans    611    9

Fannin    1396    37

Fayette    4151    73

Floyd    7293    110

Forsyth    10771    83

Franklin    1797    23

Fulton    56031    759

Gilmer    1750    34

Glascock    98    3

Glynn    5046    124

Gordon    4389    61

Grady    1211    29

Greene    1062    26

Gwinnett    57219    574

Habersham    3817    95

Hall    18881    238

Hancock    673    47

Haralson    1301    24

Harris    1482    30

Hart    1296    22

Heard    449    10

Henry    12280    146

Houston    6915    118

Irwin    590    12

Jackson    5721    67

Jasper    452    6

Jeff Davis    1031    32

Jefferson    1225    39

Jenkins    556    34

Johnson    610    31

Jones    1164    23

Lamar    915    28

Lanier    419    7

Laurens    2900    115

Lee    1196    32

Liberty    1914    30

Lincoln    353    10

Long    475    5

Lowndes    6322    102

Lumpkin    2075    23

Macon    423    15

Madison    1815    19

Marion    272    10

McDuffie    1080    24

McIntosh    481    8

Meriwether    965    20

Miller    489    2

Mitchell    1218    51

Monroe    1375    61

Montgomery    584    10

Morgan    863    8

Murray    2907    42

Muscogee    9771    205

Newton    5082    121

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23488    263

Oconee    1989    41

Oglethorpe    847    14

Paulding    6791    109

Peach    1320    32

Pickens    1707    17

Pierce    954    27

Pike    725    15

Polk    2846    46

Pulaski    475    25

Putnam    1261    34

Quitman    54    1

Rabun    1134    21

Randolph    366    30

Richmond    13765    227

Rockdale    4014    72

Schley    163    2

Screven    580    11

Seminole    592    12

Spalding    2772    89

Stephens    2345    50

Stewart    621    17

Sumter    1412    72

Talbot    276    9

Taliaferro    65    0

Tattnall    1401    24

Taylor    380    14

Telfair    605    33

Terrell    461    34

Thomas    2624    83

Tift    3029    73

Toombs    2327    63

Towns    775    26

Treutlen    450    14

Troup    4324    124

Turner    506    25

Twiggs    401    16

Union    1518    43

Unknown    3367    7

Upson    1340    73

Walker    4182    56

Walton    5276    89

Ware    2364    78

Warren    230    7

Washington    1259    28

Wayne    1987    48

Webster    74    2

Wheeler    408    19

White    2254    38

Whitfield    11593    131

Wilcox    387    25

Wilkes    486    8

Wilkinson    576    18

Worth    966    38

Related Articles