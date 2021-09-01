Coronavirus in Georgia | At nearly 9,000, new cases maintain near-record highs

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,280 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 100 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/27-1/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/13-12/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14.

in Georgia, an increase of 100 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/27-1/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/13-12/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14. There have been 629,204 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,957 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,317.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,930.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,957 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,317.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,930. There have been 44,510 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 323 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 221.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 323 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 221.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 9, there were 5,509 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1562 43

Atkinson 691 9

Bacon 895 21

Baker 136 6

Baldwin 3086 73

Banks 1257 20

Barrow 5569 73

Bartow 7361 123

Ben Hill 1293 40

Berrien 866 21

Bibb 10177 245

Bleckley 676 30

Brantley 707 19

Brooks 808 28

Bryan 1889 18

Bulloch 4029 38

Burke 1259 18

Butts 1459 49

Calhoun 371 11

Camden 2416 19

Candler 645 28

Carroll 5616 97

Catoosa 3673 39

Charlton 892 13

Chatham 13853 241

Chattahoochee 2187 1

Chattooga 1682 46

Cherokee 14578 132

Clarke 9422 67

Clay 157 3

Clayton 14672 232

Clinch 594 14

Cobb 41747 583

Coffee 3698 87

Colquitt 2662 45

Columbia 7957 95

Cook 1032 25

Coweta 5883 82

Crawford 397 7

Crisp 1055 29

Dade 808 7

Dawson 1918 18

DeKalb 39043 508

Decatur 1714 46

Dodge 929 44

Dooly 585 23

Dougherty 4353 207

Douglas 7806 102

Early 751 39

Echols 322 2

Effingham 2618 36

Elbert 1228 25

Emanuel 1525 45

Evans 614 9

Fannin 1419 37

Fayette 4206 73

Floyd 7373 110

Forsyth 11032 83

Franklin 1818 24

Fulton 56719 763

Gilmer 1779 34

Glascock 99 4

Glynn 5084 124

Gordon 4429 61

Grady 1229 29

Greene 1078 26

Gwinnett 58089 583

Habersham 3862 97

Hall 19134 242

Hancock 681 47

Haralson 1313 25

Harris 1502 31

Hart 1307 22

Heard 457 11

Henry 12547 148

Houston 7077 120

Irwin 592 12

Jackson 5832 67

Jasper 456 6

Jeff Davis 1044 32

Jefferson 1237 39

Jenkins 562 34

Johnson 617 31

Jones 1174 23

Lamar 937 28

Lanier 420 7

Laurens 2954 115

Lee 1204 34

Liberty 1934 30

Lincoln 355 11

Long 480 5

Lowndes 6367 102

Lumpkin 2102 23

Macon 429 15

Madison 1856 19

Marion 281 10

McDuffie 1097 25

McIntosh 483 8

Meriwether 986 20

Miller 495 2

Mitchell 1236 51

Monroe 1383 61

Montgomery 594 10

Morgan 876 8

Murray 2935 42

Muscogee 9898 205

Newton 5148 125

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23814 266

Oconee 2020 41

Oglethorpe 866 15

Paulding 6925 110

Peach 1339 32

Pickens 1729 18

Pierce 965 27

Pike 736 15

Polk 2894 46

Pulaski 478 25

Putnam 1283 34

Quitman 56 1

Rabun 1149 21

Randolph 372 30

Richmond 13892 237

Rockdale 4097 72

Schley 163 2

Screven 585 11

Seminole 602 12

Spalding 2801 91

Stephens 2363 52

Stewart 623 17

Sumter 1438 73

Talbot 281 10

Taliaferro 68 0

Tattnall 1412 24

Taylor 384 14

Telfair 609 33

Terrell 466 34

Thomas 2650 83

Tift 3042 73

Toombs 2352 63

Towns 784 26

Treutlen 461 14

Troup 4363 125

Turner 512 25

Twiggs 405 16

Union 1538 45

Unknown 3484 9

Upson 1372 73

Walker 4263 56

Walton 5384 89

Ware 2389 80

Warren 237 7

Washington 1271 28

Wayne 2007 48

Webster 74 2

Wheeler 414 19

White 2288 40

Whitfield 11737 132

Wilcox 392 25

Wilkes 496 8

Wilkinson 583 18