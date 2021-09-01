Coronavirus in Georgia | At nearly 9,000, new cases maintain near-record highs

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,280 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 100 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/27-1/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/13-12/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14.
- There have been 629,204 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,957 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,317.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,930.
- There have been 44,510 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 323 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 221.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 9, there were 5,509 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1562 43
Atkinson 691 9
Bacon 895 21
Baker 136 6
Baldwin 3086 73
Banks 1257 20
Barrow 5569 73
Bartow 7361 123
Ben Hill 1293 40
Berrien 866 21
Bibb 10177 245
Bleckley 676 30
Brantley 707 19
Brooks 808 28
Bryan 1889 18
Bulloch 4029 38
Burke 1259 18
Butts 1459 49
Calhoun 371 11
Camden 2416 19
Candler 645 28
Carroll 5616 97
Catoosa 3673 39
Charlton 892 13
Chatham 13853 241
Chattahoochee 2187 1
Chattooga 1682 46
Cherokee 14578 132
Clarke 9422 67
Clay 157 3
Clayton 14672 232
Clinch 594 14
Cobb 41747 583
Coffee 3698 87
Colquitt 2662 45
Columbia 7957 95
Cook 1032 25
Coweta 5883 82
Crawford 397 7
Crisp 1055 29
Dade 808 7
Dawson 1918 18
DeKalb 39043 508
Decatur 1714 46
Dodge 929 44
Dooly 585 23
Dougherty 4353 207
Douglas 7806 102
Early 751 39
Echols 322 2
Effingham 2618 36
Elbert 1228 25
Emanuel 1525 45
Evans 614 9
Fannin 1419 37
Fayette 4206 73
Floyd 7373 110
Forsyth 11032 83
Franklin 1818 24
Fulton 56719 763
Gilmer 1779 34
Glascock 99 4
Glynn 5084 124
Gordon 4429 61
Grady 1229 29
Greene 1078 26
Gwinnett 58089 583
Habersham 3862 97
Hall 19134 242
Hancock 681 47
Haralson 1313 25
Harris 1502 31
Hart 1307 22
Heard 457 11
Henry 12547 148
Houston 7077 120
Irwin 592 12
Jackson 5832 67
Jasper 456 6
Jeff Davis 1044 32
Jefferson 1237 39
Jenkins 562 34
Johnson 617 31
Jones 1174 23
Lamar 937 28
Lanier 420 7
Laurens 2954 115
Lee 1204 34
Liberty 1934 30
Lincoln 355 11
Long 480 5
Lowndes 6367 102
Lumpkin 2102 23
Macon 429 15
Madison 1856 19
Marion 281 10
McDuffie 1097 25
McIntosh 483 8
Meriwether 986 20
Miller 495 2
Mitchell 1236 51
Monroe 1383 61
Montgomery 594 10
Morgan 876 8
Murray 2935 42
Muscogee 9898 205
Newton 5148 125
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23814 266
Oconee 2020 41
Oglethorpe 866 15
Paulding 6925 110
Peach 1339 32
Pickens 1729 18
Pierce 965 27
Pike 736 15
Polk 2894 46
Pulaski 478 25
Putnam 1283 34
Quitman 56 1
Rabun 1149 21
Randolph 372 30
Richmond 13892 237
Rockdale 4097 72
Schley 163 2
Screven 585 11
Seminole 602 12
Spalding 2801 91
Stephens 2363 52
Stewart 623 17
Sumter 1438 73
Talbot 281 10
Taliaferro 68 0
Tattnall 1412 24
Taylor 384 14
Telfair 609 33
Terrell 466 34
Thomas 2650 83
Tift 3042 73
Toombs 2352 63
Towns 784 26
Treutlen 461 14
Troup 4363 125
Turner 512 25
Twiggs 405 16
Union 1538 45
Unknown 3484 9
Upson 1372 73
Walker 4263 56
Walton 5384 89
Ware 2389 80
Warren 237 7
Washington 1271 28
Wayne 2007 48
Webster 74 2
Wheeler 414 19
White 2288 40
Whitfield 11737 132
Wilcox 392 25
Wilkes 496 8
Wilkinson 583 18
Worth 975 38