Coronavirus in Georgia | At nearly 9,000, new cases maintain near-record highs

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,280 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 100 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/27-1/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/13-12/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14.
  • There have been 629,204 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,957 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,317.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,930.
  • There have been 44,510 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 323 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 221.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 9, there were 5,509 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1562    43

Atkinson    691    9

Bacon    895    21

Baker    136    6

Baldwin    3086    73

Banks    1257    20

Barrow    5569    73

Bartow    7361    123

Ben Hill    1293    40

Berrien    866    21

Bibb    10177    245

Bleckley    676    30

Brantley    707    19

Brooks    808    28

Bryan    1889    18

Bulloch    4029    38

Burke    1259    18

Butts    1459    49

Calhoun    371    11

Camden    2416    19

Candler    645    28

Carroll    5616    97

Catoosa    3673    39

Charlton    892    13

Chatham    13853    241

Chattahoochee    2187    1

Chattooga    1682    46

Cherokee    14578    132

Clarke    9422    67

Clay    157    3

Clayton    14672    232

Clinch    594    14

Cobb    41747    583

Coffee    3698    87

Colquitt    2662    45

Columbia    7957    95

Cook    1032    25

Coweta    5883    82

Crawford    397    7

Crisp    1055    29

Dade    808    7

Dawson    1918    18

DeKalb    39043    508

Decatur    1714    46

Dodge    929    44

Dooly    585    23

Dougherty    4353    207

Douglas    7806    102

Early    751    39

Echols    322    2

Effingham    2618    36

Elbert    1228    25

Emanuel    1525    45

Evans    614    9

Fannin    1419    37

Fayette    4206    73

Floyd    7373    110

Forsyth    11032    83

Franklin    1818    24

Fulton    56719    763

Gilmer    1779    34

Glascock    99    4

Glynn    5084    124

Gordon    4429    61

Grady    1229    29

Greene    1078    26

Gwinnett    58089    583

Habersham    3862    97

Hall    19134    242

Hancock    681    47

Haralson    1313    25

Harris    1502    31

Hart    1307    22

Heard    457    11

Henry    12547    148

Houston    7077    120

Irwin    592    12

Jackson    5832    67

Jasper    456    6

Jeff Davis    1044    32

Jefferson    1237    39

Jenkins    562    34

Johnson    617    31

Jones    1174    23

Lamar    937    28

Lanier    420    7

Laurens    2954    115

Lee    1204    34

Liberty    1934    30

Lincoln    355    11

Long    480    5

Lowndes    6367    102

Lumpkin    2102    23

Macon    429    15

Madison    1856    19

Marion    281    10

McDuffie    1097    25

McIntosh    483    8

Meriwether    986    20

Miller    495    2

Mitchell    1236    51

Monroe    1383    61

Montgomery    594    10

Morgan    876    8

Murray    2935    42

Muscogee    9898    205

Newton    5148    125

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23814    266

Oconee    2020    41

Oglethorpe    866    15

Paulding    6925    110

Peach    1339    32

Pickens    1729    18

Pierce    965    27

Pike    736    15

Polk    2894    46

Pulaski    478    25

Putnam    1283    34

Quitman    56    1

Rabun    1149    21

Randolph    372    30

Richmond    13892    237

Rockdale    4097    72

Schley    163    2

Screven    585    11

Seminole    602    12

Spalding    2801    91

Stephens    2363    52

Stewart    623    17

Sumter    1438    73

Talbot    281    10

Taliaferro    68    0

Tattnall    1412    24

Taylor    384    14

Telfair    609    33

Terrell    466    34

Thomas    2650    83

Tift    3042    73

Toombs    2352    63

Towns    784    26

Treutlen    461    14

Troup    4363    125

Turner    512    25

Twiggs    405    16

Union    1538    45

Unknown    3484    9

Upson    1372    73

Walker    4263    56

Walton    5384    89

Ware    2389    80

Warren    237    7

Washington    1271    28

Wayne    2007    48

Webster    74    2

Wheeler    414    19

White    2288    40

Whitfield    11737    132

Wilcox    392    25

Wilkes    496    8

Wilkinson    583    18

Worth    975    38

