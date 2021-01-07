Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 1, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,503 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/17-7/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 8.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/3-6/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.21.
- There have been 903,732 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 309 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.
- There have been 65,086 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 38 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.07
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 1, there were 442 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,942 67
Atkinson 804 20
Bacon 1,303 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,890 118
Banks 1,668 36
Barrow 9,000 142
Bartow 11,391 218
Ben Hill 1,506 62
Berrien 1,087 34
Bibb 13,612 420
Bleckley 810 33
Brantley 972 36
Brooks 962 38
Bryan 2,847 38
Bulloch 5,237 62
Burke 1,820 40
Butts 2,398 83
Calhoun 448 16
Camden 3,334 33
Candler 794 38
Carroll 7,538 132
Catoosa 5,902 67
Charlton 1,297 28
Chatham 20,719 435
Chattahoochee 3,860 13
Chattooga 2,255 67
Cherokee 22,881 318
Clarke 12,951 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,669 496
Clinch 744 25
Cobb 62,245 1,014
Coffee 4,279 144
Colquitt 3,673 86
Columbia 11,255 168
Cook 1,181 40
Coweta 8,898 218
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1,464 58
Dade 1,239 13
Dawson 2,780 48
DeKalb 59,245 989
Decatur 2,180 58
Dodge 1,091 59
Dooly 804 30
Dougherty 5,694 288
Douglas 12,330 186
Early 1,042 42
Echols 362 4
Effingham 3,914 70
Elbert 1,539 59
Emanuel 1,779 55
Evans 776 18
Fannin 2,199 61
Fayette 6,834 160
Floyd 10,083 194
Forsyth 18,351 197
Franklin 2,384 43
Fulton 84,213 1,360
Gilmer 2,575 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,845 159
Gordon 6,553 107
Grady 1,625 50
Greene 1,520 54
Gwinnett 88,039 1,129
Habersham 4,698 156
Hall 25,564 468
Hancock 846 66
Haralson 1,736 35
Harris 2,260 60
Hart 1,752 39
Heard 655 17
Henry 19,789 309
Houston 10,250 208
Irwin 777 19
Jackson 8,639 139
Jasper 689 19
Jeff Davis 1,325 36
Jefferson 1,602 61
Jenkins 736 39
Johnson 796 43
Jones 1,623 54
Lamar 1,370 47
Lanier 510 9
Laurens 3,768 148
Lee 1,625 51
Liberty 3,630 62
Lincoln 535 25
Long 699 11
Lowndes 8,046 146
Lumpkin 2,861 69
Macon 631 32
Madison 2,786 46
Marion 410 22
McDuffie 1,732 45
McIntosh 700 14
Meriwether 1,578 77
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,553 76
Monroe 1,926 90
Montgomery 738 21
Morgan 1,215 24
Murray 4,239 85
Muscogee 14,870 434
Newton 7,707 238
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,688 494
Oconee 3,096 66
Oglethorpe 1,222 30
Paulding 11,132 172
Peach 1,904 62
Pickens 2,599 65
Pierce 1,306 49
Pike 1,104 28
Polk 3,977 87
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1,834 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,591 42
Randolph 479 33
Richmond 20,474 438
Rockdale 6,258 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 835 21
Seminole 756 18
Spalding 4,250 168
Stephens 3,043 79
Stewart 954 25
Sumter 1,855 97
Talbot 404 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,886 50
Taylor 518 23
Telfair 735 47
Terrell 586 48
Thomas 3,702 116
Tift 3,485 101
Toombs 2,991 103
Towns 1,150 48
Treutlen 642 31
Troup 6,084 198
Turner 619 36
Twiggs 511 39
Union 2,118 78
Unknown 2,246 4
Upson 1,842 112
Walker 6,765 82
Walton 8,205 242
Ware 3,095 152
Warren 392 17
Washington 1,651 62
Wayne 2,802 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 461 21
White 3,022 70
Whitfield 15,022 233
Wilcox 484 30
Wilkes 696 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1,202 62