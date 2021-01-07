Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 1, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,503 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/17-7/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 8.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/3-6/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.21.

There have been 903,732 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 309 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.

There have been 65,086 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 38 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.07

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 1, there were 442 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,942 67

Atkinson 804 20

Bacon 1,303 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,890 118

Banks 1,668 36

Barrow 9,000 142

Bartow 11,391 218

Ben Hill 1,506 62

Berrien 1,087 34

Bibb 13,612 420

Bleckley 810 33

Brantley 972 36

Brooks 962 38

Bryan 2,847 38

Bulloch 5,237 62

Burke 1,820 40

Butts 2,398 83

Calhoun 448 16

Camden 3,334 33

Candler 794 38

Carroll 7,538 132

Catoosa 5,902 67

Charlton 1,297 28

Chatham 20,719 435

Chattahoochee 3,860 13

Chattooga 2,255 67

Cherokee 22,881 318

Clarke 12,951 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,669 496

Clinch 744 25

Cobb 62,245 1,014

Coffee 4,279 144

Colquitt 3,673 86

Columbia 11,255 168

Cook 1,181 40

Coweta 8,898 218

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1,464 58

Dade 1,239 13

Dawson 2,780 48

DeKalb 59,245 989

Decatur 2,180 58

Dodge 1,091 59

Dooly 804 30

Dougherty 5,694 288

Douglas 12,330 186

Early 1,042 42

Echols 362 4

Effingham 3,914 70

Elbert 1,539 59

Emanuel 1,779 55

Evans 776 18

Fannin 2,199 61

Fayette 6,834 160

Floyd 10,083 194

Forsyth 18,351 197

Franklin 2,384 43

Fulton 84,213 1,360

Gilmer 2,575 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,845 159

Gordon 6,553 107

Grady 1,625 50

Greene 1,520 54

Gwinnett 88,039 1,129

Habersham 4,698 156

Hall 25,564 468

Hancock 846 66

Haralson 1,736 35

Harris 2,260 60

Hart 1,752 39

Heard 655 17

Henry 19,789 309

Houston 10,250 208

Irwin 777 19

Jackson 8,639 139

Jasper 689 19

Jeff Davis 1,325 36

Jefferson 1,602 61

Jenkins 736 39

Johnson 796 43

Jones 1,623 54

Lamar 1,370 47

Lanier 510 9

Laurens 3,768 148

Lee 1,625 51

Liberty 3,630 62

Lincoln 535 25

Long 699 11

Lowndes 8,046 146

Lumpkin 2,861 69

Macon 631 32

Madison 2,786 46

Marion 410 22

McDuffie 1,732 45

McIntosh 700 14

Meriwether 1,578 77

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,553 76

Monroe 1,926 90

Montgomery 738 21

Morgan 1,215 24

Murray 4,239 85

Muscogee 14,870 434

Newton 7,707 238

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,688 494

Oconee 3,096 66

Oglethorpe 1,222 30

Paulding 11,132 172

Peach 1,904 62

Pickens 2,599 65

Pierce 1,306 49

Pike 1,104 28

Polk 3,977 87

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1,834 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,591 42

Randolph 479 33

Richmond 20,474 438

Rockdale 6,258 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 835 21

Seminole 756 18

Spalding 4,250 168

Stephens 3,043 79

Stewart 954 25

Sumter 1,855 97

Talbot 404 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,886 50

Taylor 518 23

Telfair 735 47

Terrell 586 48

Thomas 3,702 116

Tift 3,485 101

Toombs 2,991 103

Towns 1,150 48

Treutlen 642 31

Troup 6,084 198

Turner 619 36

Twiggs 511 39

Union 2,118 78

Unknown 2,246 4

Upson 1,842 112

Walker 6,765 82

Walton 8,205 242

Ware 3,095 152

Warren 392 17

Washington 1,651 62

Wayne 2,802 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 461 21

White 3,022 70

Whitfield 15,022 233

Wilcox 484 30

Wilkes 696 23

Wilkinson 741 27