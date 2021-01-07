x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 1, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,503 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/17-7/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 8.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/3-6/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.21.
  • There have been 903,732 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 309 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.
  • There have been 65,086 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 38 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.07
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 1, there were 442 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,942    67

Atkinson    804    20

Bacon    1,303    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,890    118

Banks    1,668    36

Barrow    9,000    142

Bartow    11,391    218

Ben Hill    1,506    62

Berrien    1,087    34

Bibb    13,612    420

Bleckley    810    33

Brantley    972    36

Brooks    962    38

Bryan    2,847    38

Bulloch    5,237    62

Burke    1,820    40

Butts    2,398    83

Calhoun    448    16

Camden    3,334    33

Candler    794    38

Carroll    7,538    132

Catoosa    5,902    67

Charlton    1,297    28

Chatham    20,719    435

Chattahoochee    3,860    13

Chattooga    2,255    67

Cherokee    22,881    318

Clarke    12,951    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,669    496

Clinch    744    25

Cobb    62,245    1,014

Coffee    4,279    144

Colquitt    3,673    86

Columbia    11,255    168

Cook    1,181    40

Coweta    8,898    218

Crawford    521    19

Crisp    1,464    58

Dade    1,239    13

Dawson    2,780    48

DeKalb    59,245    989

Decatur    2,180    58

Dodge    1,091    59

Dooly    804    30

Dougherty    5,694    288

Douglas    12,330    186

Early    1,042    42

Echols    362    4

Effingham    3,914    70

Elbert    1,539    59

Emanuel    1,779    55

Evans    776    18

Fannin    2,199    61

Fayette    6,834    160

Floyd    10,083    194

Forsyth    18,351    197

Franklin    2,384    43

Fulton    84,213    1,360

Gilmer    2,575    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,845    159

Gordon    6,553    107

Grady    1,625    50

Greene    1,520    54

Gwinnett    88,039    1,129

Habersham    4,698    156

Hall    25,564    468

Hancock    846    66

Haralson    1,736    35

Harris    2,260    60

Hart    1,752    39

Heard    655    17

Henry    19,789    309

Houston    10,250    208

Irwin    777    19

Jackson    8,639    139

Jasper    689    19

Jeff Davis    1,325    36

Jefferson    1,602    61

Jenkins    736    39

Johnson    796    43

Jones    1,623    54

Lamar    1,370    47

Lanier    510    9

Laurens    3,768    148

Lee    1,625    51

Liberty    3,630    62

Lincoln    535    25

Long    699    11

Lowndes    8,046    146

Lumpkin    2,861    69

Macon    631    32

Madison    2,786    46

Marion    410    22

McDuffie    1,732    45

McIntosh    700    14

Meriwether    1,578    77

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,553    76

Monroe    1,926    90

Montgomery    738    21

Morgan    1,215    24

Murray    4,239    85

Muscogee    14,870    434

Newton    7,707    238

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,688    494

Oconee    3,096    66

Oglethorpe    1,222    30

Paulding    11,132    172

Peach    1,904    62

Pickens    2,599    65

Pierce    1,306    49

Pike    1,104    28

Polk    3,977    87

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1,834    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,591    42

Randolph    479    33

Richmond    20,474    438

Rockdale    6,258    156

Schley    211    5

Screven    835    21

Seminole    756    18

Spalding    4,250    168

Stephens    3,043    79

Stewart    954    25

Sumter    1,855    97

Talbot    404    19

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,886    50

Taylor    518    23

Telfair    735    47

Terrell    586    48

Thomas    3,702    116

Tift    3,485    101

Toombs    2,991    103

Towns    1,150    48

Treutlen    642    31

Troup    6,084    198

Turner    619    36

Twiggs    511    39

Union    2,118    78

Unknown    2,246    4

Upson    1,842    112

Walker    6,765    82

Walton    8,205    242

Ware    3,095    152

Warren    392    17

Washington    1,651    62

Wayne    2,802    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    461    21

White    3,022    70

Whitfield    15,022    233

Wilcox    484    30

Wilkes    696    23

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1,202    62

Related Articles