Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 11

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,996 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 31 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/28-7/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/14-6/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.57.

There have been 114,401 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,190 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,815.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,299.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 340 14

Atkinson 194 2

Bacon 301 5

Baker 44 3

Baldwin 647 35

Banks 153 1

Barrow 625 27

Bartow 926 42

Ben Hill 229 1

Berrien 170 0

Bibb 1663 42

Bleckley 87 1

Brantley 137 3

Brooks 223 11

Bryan 243 5

Bulloch 609 6

Burke 168 7

Butts 339 35

Calhoun 169 6

Camden 265 2

Candler 88 0

Carroll 1024 40

Catoosa 357 8

Charlton 99 2

Chatham 2452 38

Chattahoochee 463 0

Chattooga 80 2

Cherokee 1734 48

Clarke 925 15

Clay 61 2

Clayton 2759 82

Clinch 115 3

Cobb 6940 253

Coffee 920 17

Colquitt 1265 20

Columbia 829 12

Cook 238 4

Coweta 881 16

Crawford 57 0

Crisp 309 13

Dade 79 1

Dawson 173 3

DeKalb 8144 181

Decatur 310 8

Dodge 138 2

Dooly 220 13

Dougherty 2146 156

Douglas 1388 39

Early 306 31

Echols 192 0

Effingham 273 1

Elbert 172 0

Emanuel 209 3

Evans 48 0

Fannin 123 1

Fayette 509 19

Floyd 716 15

Forsyth 1123 15

Franklin 250 1

Fulton 10354 324

Gilmer 239 2

Glascock 14 0

Glynn 1529 9

Gordon 519 18

Grady 251 4

Greene 117 10

Gwinnett 11074 182

Habersham 759 41

Hall 3774 63

Hancock 227 33

Haralson 105 5

Harris 421 12

Hart 109 0

Heard 80 3

Henry 1749 34

Houston 966 30

Irwin 101 1

Jackson 512 12

Jasper 88 1

Jeff Davis 154 3

Jefferson 192 2

Jenkins 138 13

Johnson 125 2

Jones 133 0

Lamar 147 6

Lanier 165 3

Laurens 362 1

Lee 418 22

Liberty 238 1

Lincoln 62 2

Long 68 1

Lowndes 1830 18

Lumpkin 165 4

Macon 138 9

Madison 162 4

Marion 99 3

McDuffie 150 8

McIntosh 79 1

Meriwether 248 3

Miller 60 0

Mitchell 488 40

Monroe 229 19

Montgomery 52 0

Morgan 78 0

Murray 290 2

Muscogee 2698 56

Newton 876 15

Non-Georgia Resident 7827 50

Oconee 227 13

Oglethorpe 105 7

Paulding 838 16

Peach 145 10

Pickens 113 5

Pierce 250 5

Pike 113 3

Polk 319 1

Pulaski 60 2

Putnam 212 12

Quitman 22 1

Rabun 71 3

Randolph 212 25

Richmond 1563 60

Rockdale 679 10

Schley 29 1

Screven 108 7

Seminole 55 2

Spalding 555 33

Stephens 303 6

Stewart 212 3

Sumter 607 50

Talbot 93 3

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 191 0

Taylor 35 2

Telfair 175 3

Terrell 245 28

Thomas 586 32

Tift 969 28

Toombs 321 5

Towns 65 1

Treutlen 46 1

Troup 1744 38

Turner 189 18

Twiggs 41 1

Union 99 4

Unknown 1485 2

Upson 387 45

Walker 372 12

Walton 538 29

Ware 622 16

Warren 30 0

Washington 183 1

Wayne 158 0

Webster 31 2

Wheeler 57 0

White 169 4

Whitfield 1765 15

Wilcox 134 15

Wilkes 98 1

Wilkinson 113 9

Worth 354 22