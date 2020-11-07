x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 11

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,996 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 31 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/28-7/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/14-6/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.57.
  • There have been 114,401 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,190 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,815.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,299.
  • There have been 13,205 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 268 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 11, there were 2,446 current hospitalizations - an increase of three from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    340    14

Atkinson    194    2

Bacon    301    5

Baker    44    3

Baldwin    647    35

Banks    153    1

Barrow    625    27

Bartow    926    42

Ben Hill    229    1

Berrien    170    0

Bibb    1663    42

Bleckley    87    1

Brantley    137    3

Brooks    223    11

Bryan    243    5

Bulloch    609    6

Burke    168    7

Butts    339    35

Calhoun    169    6

Camden    265    2

Candler    88    0

Carroll    1024    40

Catoosa    357    8

Charlton    99    2

Chatham    2452    38

Chattahoochee    463    0

Chattooga    80    2

Cherokee    1734    48

Clarke    925    15

Clay    61    2

Clayton    2759    82

Clinch    115    3

Cobb    6940    253

Coffee    920    17

Colquitt    1265    20

Columbia    829    12

Cook    238    4

Coweta    881    16

Crawford    57    0

Crisp    309    13

Dade    79    1

Dawson    173    3

DeKalb    8144    181

Decatur    310    8

Dodge    138    2

Dooly    220    13

Dougherty    2146    156

Douglas    1388    39

Early    306    31

Echols    192    0

Effingham    273    1

Elbert    172    0

Emanuel    209    3

Evans    48    0

Fannin    123    1

Fayette    509    19

Floyd    716    15

Forsyth    1123    15

Franklin    250    1

Fulton    10354    324

Gilmer    239    2

Glascock    14    0

Glynn    1529    9

Gordon    519    18

Grady    251    4

Greene    117    10

Gwinnett    11074    182

Habersham    759    41

Hall    3774    63

Hancock    227    33

Haralson    105    5

Harris    421    12

Hart    109    0

Heard    80    3

Henry    1749    34

Houston    966    30

Irwin    101    1

Jackson    512    12

Jasper    88    1

Jeff Davis    154    3

Jefferson    192    2

Jenkins    138    13

Johnson    125    2

Jones    133    0

Lamar    147    6

Lanier    165    3

Laurens    362    1

Lee    418    22

Liberty    238    1

Lincoln    62    2

Long    68    1

Lowndes    1830    18

Lumpkin    165    4

Macon    138    9

Madison    162    4

Marion    99    3

McDuffie    150    8

McIntosh    79    1

Meriwether    248    3

Miller    60    0

Mitchell    488    40

Monroe    229    19

Montgomery    52    0

Morgan    78    0

Murray    290    2

Muscogee    2698    56

Newton    876    15

Non-Georgia Resident    7827    50

Oconee    227    13

Oglethorpe    105    7

Paulding    838    16

Peach    145    10

Pickens    113    5

Pierce    250    5

Pike    113    3

Polk    319    1

Pulaski    60    2

Putnam    212    12

Quitman    22    1

Rabun    71    3

Randolph    212    25

Richmond    1563    60

Rockdale    679    10

Schley    29    1

Screven    108    7

Seminole    55    2

Spalding    555    33

Stephens    303    6

Stewart    212    3

Sumter    607    50

Talbot    93    3

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    191    0

Taylor    35    2

Telfair    175    3

Terrell    245    28

Thomas    586    32

Tift    969    28

Toombs    321    5

Towns    65    1

Treutlen    46    1

Troup    1744    38

Turner    189    18

Twiggs    41    1

Union    99    4

Unknown    1485    2

Upson    387    45

Walker    372    12

Walton    538    29

Ware    622    16

Warren    30    0

Washington    183    1

Wayne    158    0

Webster    31    2

Wheeler    57    0

White    169    4

Whitfield    1765    15

Wilcox    134    15

Wilkes    98    1

Wilkinson    113    9

Worth    354    22

