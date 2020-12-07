x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 12

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,001 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/29-7/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.36.
  • There have been 116,926 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2525 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,836.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,395.
  • There have been 13,259 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 54 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 182 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 12, there were 2,512 current hospitalizations - an increase of 66 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    343    14

Atkinson    194    2

Bacon    304    5

Baker    44    3

Baldwin    645    35

Banks    156    1

Barrow    634    26

Bartow    960    44

Ben Hill    230    1

Berrien    173    0

Bibb    1677    43

Bleckley    88    1

Brantley    140    3

Brooks    224    11

Bryan    255    5

Bulloch    623    6

Burke    176    7

Butts    342    35

Calhoun    170    6

Camden    283    2

Candler    88    0

Carroll    1050    40

Catoosa    359    8

Charlton    109    2

Chatham    2554    38

Chattahoochee    463    0

Chattooga    81    2

Cherokee    1753    48

Clarke    939    15

Clay    61    2

Clayton    2811    82

Clinch    115    3

Cobb    7049    254

Coffee    931    17

Colquitt    1280    20

Columbia    852    12

Cook    242    4

Coweta    888    16

Crawford    57    0

Crisp    311    13

Dade    79    1

Dawson    174    3

DeKalb    8253    180

Decatur    312    8

Dodge    141    2

Dooly    223    13

Dougherty    2160    156

Douglas    1409    39

Early    306    31

Echols    197    0

Effingham    284    1

Elbert    173    0

Emanuel    211    3

Evans    48    0

Fannin    128    1

Fayette    514    19

Floyd    724    15

Forsyth    1148    15

Franklin    261    1

Fulton    10595    324

Gilmer    241    2

Glascock    15    0

Glynn    1548    9

Gordon    527    18

Grady    250    4

Greene    117    10

Gwinnett    11304    183

Habersham    761    41

Hall    3813    63

Hancock    228    33

Haralson    108    5

Harris    425    12

Hart    113    0

Heard    82    3

Henry    1769    34

Houston    989    30

Irwin    104    1

Jackson    516    12

Jasper    89    1

Jeff Davis    158    3

Jefferson    204    2

Jenkins    139    13

Johnson    126    2

Jones    133    0

Lamar    148    6

Lanier    165    3

Laurens    367    1

Lee    423    22

Liberty    251    1

Lincoln    64    2

Long    68    1

Lowndes    1844    18

Lumpkin    170    4

Macon    138    9

Madison    167    4

Marion    100    3

McDuffie    156    8

McIntosh    79    1

Meriwether    251    3

Miller    60    0

Mitchell    491    40

Monroe    225    19

Montgomery    54    0

Morgan    80    0

Murray    292    2

Muscogee    2766    56

Newton    906    15

Non-Georgia Resident    8537    50

Oconee    236    13

Oglethorpe    106    7

Paulding    854    16

Peach    148    10

Pickens    115    5

Pierce    256    5

Pike    115    3

Polk    323    1

Pulaski    60    2

Putnam    221    12

Quitman    22    1

Rabun    81    3

Randolph    212    25

Richmond    1611    60

Rockdale    700    11

Schley    29    1

Screven    110    7

Seminole    55    2

Spalding    565    33

Stephens    322    6

Stewart    215    3

Sumter    610    50

Talbot    93    3

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    193    0

Taylor    36    2

Telfair    177    3

Terrell    248    28

Thomas    591    32

Tift    983    28

Toombs    325    5

Towns    70    1

Treutlen    46    1

Troup    1750    38

Turner    189    18

Twiggs    40    1

Union    109    4

Unknown    1470    2

Upson    388    45

Walker    374    12

Walton    543    29

Ware    639    16

Warren    31    0

Washington    188    1

Wayne    161    0

Webster    31    2

Wheeler    57    0

White    172    5

Whitfield    1787    15

Wilcox    135    15

Wilkes    109    1

Wilkinson    112    9

Worth    356    22

