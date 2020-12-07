Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 12

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,001 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/29-7/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.36.
- There have been 116,926 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2525 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,836.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,395.
- There have been 13,259 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 54 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 182 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 12, there were 2,512 current hospitalizations - an increase of 66 from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 343 14
Atkinson 194 2
Bacon 304 5
Baker 44 3
Baldwin 645 35
Banks 156 1
Barrow 634 26
Bartow 960 44
Ben Hill 230 1
Berrien 173 0
Bibb 1677 43
Bleckley 88 1
Brantley 140 3
Brooks 224 11
Bryan 255 5
Bulloch 623 6
Burke 176 7
Butts 342 35
Calhoun 170 6
Camden 283 2
Candler 88 0
Carroll 1050 40
Catoosa 359 8
Charlton 109 2
Chatham 2554 38
Chattahoochee 463 0
Chattooga 81 2
Cherokee 1753 48
Clarke 939 15
Clay 61 2
Clayton 2811 82
Clinch 115 3
Cobb 7049 254
Coffee 931 17
Colquitt 1280 20
Columbia 852 12
Cook 242 4
Coweta 888 16
Crawford 57 0
Crisp 311 13
Dade 79 1
Dawson 174 3
DeKalb 8253 180
Decatur 312 8
Dodge 141 2
Dooly 223 13
Dougherty 2160 156
Douglas 1409 39
Early 306 31
Echols 197 0
Effingham 284 1
Elbert 173 0
Emanuel 211 3
Evans 48 0
Fannin 128 1
Fayette 514 19
Floyd 724 15
Forsyth 1148 15
Franklin 261 1
Fulton 10595 324
Gilmer 241 2
Glascock 15 0
Glynn 1548 9
Gordon 527 18
Grady 250 4
Greene 117 10
Gwinnett 11304 183
Habersham 761 41
Hall 3813 63
Hancock 228 33
Haralson 108 5
Harris 425 12
Hart 113 0
Heard 82 3
Henry 1769 34
Houston 989 30
Irwin 104 1
Jackson 516 12
Jasper 89 1
Jeff Davis 158 3
Jefferson 204 2
Jenkins 139 13
Johnson 126 2
Jones 133 0
Lamar 148 6
Lanier 165 3
Laurens 367 1
Lee 423 22
Liberty 251 1
Lincoln 64 2
Long 68 1
Lowndes 1844 18
Lumpkin 170 4
Macon 138 9
Madison 167 4
Marion 100 3
McDuffie 156 8
McIntosh 79 1
Meriwether 251 3
Miller 60 0
Mitchell 491 40
Monroe 225 19
Montgomery 54 0
Morgan 80 0
Murray 292 2
Muscogee 2766 56
Newton 906 15
Non-Georgia Resident 8537 50
Oconee 236 13
Oglethorpe 106 7
Paulding 854 16
Peach 148 10
Pickens 115 5
Pierce 256 5
Pike 115 3
Polk 323 1
Pulaski 60 2
Putnam 221 12
Quitman 22 1
Rabun 81 3
Randolph 212 25
Richmond 1611 60
Rockdale 700 11
Schley 29 1
Screven 110 7
Seminole 55 2
Spalding 565 33
Stephens 322 6
Stewart 215 3
Sumter 610 50
Talbot 93 3
Taliaferro 2 0
Tattnall 193 0
Taylor 36 2
Telfair 177 3
Terrell 248 28
Thomas 591 32
Tift 983 28
Toombs 325 5
Towns 70 1
Treutlen 46 1
Troup 1750 38
Turner 189 18
Twiggs 40 1
Union 109 4
Unknown 1470 2
Upson 388 45
Walker 374 12
Walton 543 29
Ware 639 16
Warren 31 0
Washington 188 1
Wayne 161 0
Webster 31 2
Wheeler 57 0
White 172 5
Whitfield 1787 15
Wilcox 135 15
Wilkes 109 1
Wilkinson 112 9
Worth 356 22
MORE HEADLINE