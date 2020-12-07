Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 12

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,001 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/29-7/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.36.

There have been 116,926 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2525 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,836.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,395.

There have been 13,259 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 54 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 182 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 12, there were 2,512 current hospitalizations - an increase of 66 from the previous day.



Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 343 14

Atkinson 194 2

Bacon 304 5

Baker 44 3

Baldwin 645 35

Banks 156 1

Barrow 634 26

Bartow 960 44

Ben Hill 230 1

Berrien 173 0

Bibb 1677 43

Bleckley 88 1

Brantley 140 3

Brooks 224 11

Bryan 255 5

Bulloch 623 6

Burke 176 7

Butts 342 35

Calhoun 170 6

Camden 283 2

Candler 88 0

Carroll 1050 40

Catoosa 359 8

Charlton 109 2

Chatham 2554 38

Chattahoochee 463 0

Chattooga 81 2

Cherokee 1753 48

Clarke 939 15

Clay 61 2

Clayton 2811 82

Clinch 115 3

Cobb 7049 254

Coffee 931 17

Colquitt 1280 20

Columbia 852 12

Cook 242 4

Coweta 888 16

Crawford 57 0

Crisp 311 13

Dade 79 1

Dawson 174 3

DeKalb 8253 180

Decatur 312 8

Dodge 141 2

Dooly 223 13

Dougherty 2160 156

Douglas 1409 39

Early 306 31

Echols 197 0

Effingham 284 1

Elbert 173 0

Emanuel 211 3

Evans 48 0

Fannin 128 1

Fayette 514 19

Floyd 724 15

Forsyth 1148 15

Franklin 261 1

Fulton 10595 324

Gilmer 241 2

Glascock 15 0

Glynn 1548 9

Gordon 527 18

Grady 250 4

Greene 117 10

Gwinnett 11304 183

Habersham 761 41

Hall 3813 63

Hancock 228 33

Haralson 108 5

Harris 425 12

Hart 113 0

Heard 82 3

Henry 1769 34

Houston 989 30

Irwin 104 1

Jackson 516 12

Jasper 89 1

Jeff Davis 158 3

Jefferson 204 2

Jenkins 139 13

Johnson 126 2

Jones 133 0

Lamar 148 6

Lanier 165 3

Laurens 367 1

Lee 423 22

Liberty 251 1

Lincoln 64 2

Long 68 1

Lowndes 1844 18

Lumpkin 170 4

Macon 138 9

Madison 167 4

Marion 100 3

McDuffie 156 8

McIntosh 79 1

Meriwether 251 3

Miller 60 0

Mitchell 491 40

Monroe 225 19

Montgomery 54 0

Morgan 80 0

Murray 292 2

Muscogee 2766 56

Newton 906 15

Non-Georgia Resident 8537 50

Oconee 236 13

Oglethorpe 106 7

Paulding 854 16

Peach 148 10

Pickens 115 5

Pierce 256 5

Pike 115 3

Polk 323 1

Pulaski 60 2

Putnam 221 12

Quitman 22 1

Rabun 81 3

Randolph 212 25

Richmond 1611 60

Rockdale 700 11

Schley 29 1

Screven 110 7

Seminole 55 2

Spalding 565 33

Stephens 322 6

Stewart 215 3

Sumter 610 50

Talbot 93 3

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 193 0

Taylor 36 2

Telfair 177 3

Terrell 248 28

Thomas 591 32

Tift 983 28

Toombs 325 5

Towns 70 1

Treutlen 46 1

Troup 1750 38

Turner 189 18

Twiggs 40 1

Union 109 4

Unknown 1470 2

Upson 388 45

Walker 374 12

Walton 543 29

Ware 639 16

Warren 31 0

Washington 188 1

Wayne 161 0

Webster 31 2

Wheeler 57 0

White 172 5

Whitfield 1787 15

Wilcox 135 15

Wilkes 109 1

Wilkinson 112 9

Worth 356 22