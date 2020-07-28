x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, July 28

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,563 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/15-7/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/1-7/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.79.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia for July 28
  • There have been 175,052 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,209 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,649.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,048.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases in Georgia for July 28
  • There have been 17,544 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 406 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 188.14.
Credit: WXIA
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia as of July 28
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 28, there were 3,157 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    530    16

Atkinson    273    2

Bacon    394    5

Baker    53    3

Baldwin    863    37

Banks    213    3

Barrow    979    32

Bartow    1410    55

Ben Hill    314    1

Berrien    236    0

Bibb    2798    56

Bleckley    117    3

Brantley    214    4

Brooks    337    13

Bryan    484    6

Bulloch    977    11

Burke    370    7

Butts    428    36

Calhoun    182    6

Camden    541    4

Candler    191    1

Carroll    1619    42

Catoosa    470    8

Charlton    296    3

Chatham    4505    55

Chattahoochee    518    1

Chattooga    156    2

Cherokee    2579    52

Clarke    1507    15

Clay    69    2

Clayton    4151    94

Clinch    161    4

Cobb    10453    292

Coffee    1236    23

Colquitt    1430    21

Columbia    1615    18

Cook    347    5

Coweta    1233    17

Crawford    82    0

Crisp    348    14

Dade    100    1

Dawson    244    3

DeKalb    11494    208

Decatur    541    8

Dodge    205    2

Dooly    234    14

Dougherty    2493    166

Douglas    2117    46

Early    334    31

Echols    218    0

Effingham    556    1

Elbert    299    1

Emanuel    365    5

Evans    192    1

Fannin    243    2

Fayette    855    23

Floyd    1103    15

Forsyth    1691    17

Franklin    331    3

Fulton    16482    373

Gilmer    459    3

Glascock    20    0

Glynn    2183    23

Gordon    891    23

Grady    366    4

Greene    217    11

Gwinnett    15915    217

Habersham    961    48

Hall    5017    71

Hancock    272    34

Haralson    176    6

Harris    580    14

Hart    219    0

Heard    120    3

Henry    2696    39

Houston    1533    42

Irwin    134    1

Jackson    819    13

Jasper    118    1

Jeff Davis    332    5

Jefferson    389    5

Jenkins    213    19

Johnson    213    6

Jones    232    1

Lamar    208    8

Lanier    204    4

Laurens    630    2

Lee    488    22

Liberty    524    2

Lincoln    112    3

Long    102    1

Lowndes    2687    27

Lumpkin    247    6

Macon    165    10

Madison    283    4

Marion    126    4

McDuffie    251    9

McIntosh    134    2

Meriwether    332    5

Miller    118    0

Mitchell    563    41

Monroe    385    23

Montgomery    114    0

Morgan    175    0

Murray    489    2

Muscogee    3976    76

Newton    1423    25

Oconee    360    15

Oglethorpe    170    7

Paulding    1267    18

Peach    273    12

Pickens    243    5

Pierce    367    5

Pike    177    3

Polk    547    5

Pulaski    77    3

Putnam    330    17

Quitman    25    1

Rabun    164    3

Randolph    237    26

Richmond    3073    75

Rockdale    1027    12

Schley    46    1

Screven    157    9

Seminole    107    2

Spalding    791    38

Stephens    495    8

Stewart    240    5

Sumter    703    55

Talbot    123    3

Taliaferro    7    0

Tattnall    358    1

Taylor    62    2

Telfair    236    5

Terrell    280    29

Thomas    879    38

Tift    1180    34

Toombs    548    7

Towns    105    1

Treutlen    77    2

Troup    2109    53

Turner    212    18

Twiggs    74    3

Union    180    6

Upson    452    45

Walker    490    14

Walton    802    32

Ware    1044    20

Warren    46    0

Washington    365    1

Wayne    535    2

Webster    36    2

Wheeler    82    1

White    268    5

Whitfield    2812    24

Wilcox    153    18

Wilkes    167    3

Wilkinson    159    10

Worth    400    23

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

Related Articles