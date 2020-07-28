Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, July 28

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The Latest Data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,563 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/15-7/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/1-7/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.79.
- There have been 175,052 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,209 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,649.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,048.
- There have been 17,544 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 406 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 188.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 28, there were 3,157 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 530 16
Atkinson 273 2
Bacon 394 5
Baker 53 3
Baldwin 863 37
Banks 213 3
Barrow 979 32
Bartow 1410 55
Ben Hill 314 1
Berrien 236 0
Bibb 2798 56
Bleckley 117 3
Brantley 214 4
Brooks 337 13
Bryan 484 6
Bulloch 977 11
Burke 370 7
Butts 428 36
Calhoun 182 6
Camden 541 4
Candler 191 1
Carroll 1619 42
Catoosa 470 8
Charlton 296 3
Chatham 4505 55
Chattahoochee 518 1
Chattooga 156 2
Cherokee 2579 52
Clarke 1507 15
Clay 69 2
Clayton 4151 94
Clinch 161 4
Cobb 10453 292
Coffee 1236 23
Colquitt 1430 21
Columbia 1615 18
Cook 347 5
Coweta 1233 17
Crawford 82 0
Crisp 348 14
Dade 100 1
Dawson 244 3
DeKalb 11494 208
Decatur 541 8
Dodge 205 2
Dooly 234 14
Dougherty 2493 166
Douglas 2117 46
Early 334 31
Echols 218 0
Effingham 556 1
Elbert 299 1
Emanuel 365 5
Evans 192 1
Fannin 243 2
Fayette 855 23
Floyd 1103 15
Forsyth 1691 17
Franklin 331 3
Fulton 16482 373
Gilmer 459 3
Glascock 20 0
Glynn 2183 23
Gordon 891 23
Grady 366 4
Greene 217 11
Gwinnett 15915 217
Habersham 961 48
Hall 5017 71
Hancock 272 34
Haralson 176 6
Harris 580 14
Hart 219 0
Heard 120 3
Henry 2696 39
Houston 1533 42
Irwin 134 1
Jackson 819 13
Jasper 118 1
Jeff Davis 332 5
Jefferson 389 5
Jenkins 213 19
Johnson 213 6
Jones 232 1
Lamar 208 8
Lanier 204 4
Laurens 630 2
Lee 488 22
Liberty 524 2
Lincoln 112 3
Long 102 1
Lowndes 2687 27
Lumpkin 247 6
Macon 165 10
Madison 283 4
Marion 126 4
McDuffie 251 9
McIntosh 134 2
Meriwether 332 5
Miller 118 0
Mitchell 563 41
Monroe 385 23
Montgomery 114 0
Morgan 175 0
Murray 489 2
Muscogee 3976 76
Newton 1423 25
Oconee 360 15
Oglethorpe 170 7
Paulding 1267 18
Peach 273 12
Pickens 243 5
Pierce 367 5
Pike 177 3
Polk 547 5
Pulaski 77 3
Putnam 330 17
Quitman 25 1
Rabun 164 3
Randolph 237 26
Richmond 3073 75
Rockdale 1027 12
Schley 46 1
Screven 157 9
Seminole 107 2
Spalding 791 38
Stephens 495 8
Stewart 240 5
Sumter 703 55
Talbot 123 3
Taliaferro 7 0
Tattnall 358 1
Taylor 62 2
Telfair 236 5
Terrell 280 29
Thomas 879 38
Tift 1180 34
Toombs 548 7
Towns 105 1
Treutlen 77 2
Troup 2109 53
Turner 212 18
Twiggs 74 3
Union 180 6
Upson 452 45
Walker 490 14
Walton 802 32
Ware 1044 20
Warren 46 0
Washington 365 1
Wayne 535 2
Webster 36 2
Wheeler 82 1
White 268 5
Whitfield 2812 24
Wilcox 153 18
Wilkes 167 3
Wilkinson 159 10
Worth 400 23
