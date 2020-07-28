Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, July 28

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,563 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/15-7/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/1-7/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.79.

There have been 175,052 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,209 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,649.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,048.

There have been 17,544 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 406 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 188.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 28, there were 3,157 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 530 16

Atkinson 273 2

Bacon 394 5

Baker 53 3

Baldwin 863 37

Banks 213 3

Barrow 979 32

Bartow 1410 55

Ben Hill 314 1

Berrien 236 0

Bibb 2798 56

Bleckley 117 3

Brantley 214 4

Brooks 337 13

Bryan 484 6

Bulloch 977 11

Burke 370 7

Butts 428 36

Calhoun 182 6

Camden 541 4

Candler 191 1

Carroll 1619 42

Catoosa 470 8

Charlton 296 3

Chatham 4505 55

Chattahoochee 518 1

Chattooga 156 2

Cherokee 2579 52

Clarke 1507 15

Clay 69 2

Clayton 4151 94

Clinch 161 4

Cobb 10453 292

Coffee 1236 23

Colquitt 1430 21

Columbia 1615 18

Cook 347 5

Coweta 1233 17

Crawford 82 0

Crisp 348 14

Dade 100 1

Dawson 244 3

DeKalb 11494 208

Decatur 541 8

Dodge 205 2

Dooly 234 14

Dougherty 2493 166

Douglas 2117 46

Early 334 31

Echols 218 0

Effingham 556 1

Elbert 299 1

Emanuel 365 5

Evans 192 1

Fannin 243 2

Fayette 855 23

Floyd 1103 15

Forsyth 1691 17

Franklin 331 3

Fulton 16482 373

Gilmer 459 3

Glascock 20 0

Glynn 2183 23

Gordon 891 23

Grady 366 4

Greene 217 11

Gwinnett 15915 217

Habersham 961 48

Hall 5017 71

Hancock 272 34

Haralson 176 6

Harris 580 14

Hart 219 0

Heard 120 3

Henry 2696 39

Houston 1533 42

Irwin 134 1

Jackson 819 13

Jasper 118 1

Jeff Davis 332 5

Jefferson 389 5

Jenkins 213 19

Johnson 213 6

Jones 232 1

Lamar 208 8

Lanier 204 4

Laurens 630 2

Lee 488 22

Liberty 524 2

Lincoln 112 3

Long 102 1

Lowndes 2687 27

Lumpkin 247 6

Macon 165 10

Madison 283 4

Marion 126 4

McDuffie 251 9

McIntosh 134 2

Meriwether 332 5

Miller 118 0

Mitchell 563 41

Monroe 385 23

Montgomery 114 0

Morgan 175 0

Murray 489 2

Muscogee 3976 76

Newton 1423 25

Oconee 360 15

Oglethorpe 170 7

Paulding 1267 18

Peach 273 12

Pickens 243 5

Pierce 367 5

Pike 177 3

Polk 547 5

Pulaski 77 3

Putnam 330 17

Quitman 25 1

Rabun 164 3

Randolph 237 26

Richmond 3073 75

Rockdale 1027 12

Schley 46 1

Screven 157 9

Seminole 107 2

Spalding 791 38

Stephens 495 8

Stewart 240 5

Sumter 703 55

Talbot 123 3

Taliaferro 7 0

Tattnall 358 1

Taylor 62 2

Telfair 236 5

Terrell 280 29

Thomas 879 38

Tift 1180 34

Toombs 548 7

Towns 105 1

Treutlen 77 2

Troup 2109 53

Turner 212 18

Twiggs 74 3

Union 180 6

Upson 452 45

Walker 490 14

Walton 802 32

Ware 1044 20

Warren 46 0

Washington 365 1

Wayne 535 2

Webster 36 2

Wheeler 82 1

White 268 5

Whitfield 2812 24

Wilcox 153 18

Wilkes 167 3

Wilkinson 159 10

Worth 400 23

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.