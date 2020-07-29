Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 29

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The Latest Data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,642 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/16-7/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/2-7/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86.

There have been 178,323 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,271 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,606.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,114.

There have been 17,964 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 420 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.93

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 29, there were 3,157 current hospitalizations - an increase of 31 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 16867 381

Gwinnett 16255 223

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14776 76

DeKalb 11679 213

Cobb 10653 297

Hall 5165 72

Chatham 4590 57

Clayton 4248 95

Muscogee 4044 80

Richmond 3200 77

Bibb 2894 58

Whitfield 2881 24

Henry 2751 39

Lowndes 2744 27

Cherokee 2623 53

Dougherty 2523 167

Unknown 2429 6

Glynn 2209 25

Douglas 2158 46

Troup 2130 53

Forsyth 1730 18

Columbia 1689 19

Carroll 1653 42

Houston 1572 42

Clarke 1557 16

Newton 1455 29

Bartow 1440 55

Colquitt 1437 21

Paulding 1306 18

Coweta 1258 18

Coffee 1245 23

Tift 1189 34

Floyd 1138 15

Rockdale 1057 14

Ware 1038 24

Barrow 1004 32

Bulloch 1002 11

Habersham 983 48

Gordon 923 23

Thomas 902 39

Baldwin 884 38

Fayette 873 24

Jackson 849 13

Walton 840 32

Spalding 802 38

Sumter 708 56

Laurens 637 3

Harris 591 15

Polk 584 6

Mitchell 572 41

Effingham 571 1

Camden 568 4

Decatur 564 8

Toombs 558 7

Chattahoochee 552 1

Liberty 548 2

Wayne 541 4

Appling 536 16

Stephens 506 10

Walker 504 14

Bryan 497 6

Murray 495 2

Catoosa 491 9

Lee 490 22

Gilmer 463 3

Upson 457 45

Butts 432 36

Worth 408 23

Monroe 399 23

Bacon 396 6

Jefferson 394 5

Washington 376 1

Grady 375 4

Emanuel 374 6

Burke 372 7

Cook 367 6

Tattnall 365 1

Pierce 364 5

Oconee 359 15

Crisp 350 14

Brooks 346 14

Putnam 343 17

Franklin 339 4

Meriwether 338 5

Early 335 31

Jeff Davis 330 5

Ben Hill 319 2

Elbert 306 1

Charlton 296 3

Madison 294 4

Terrell 285 29

Peach 280 12

White 278 5

Hancock 275 34

Atkinson 274 2

McDuffie 261 9

Lumpkin 259 6

Dawson 256 3

Fannin 252 2

Pickens 252 5

Berrien 244 0

Stewart 244 5

Randolph 241 26

Telfair 238 6

Dooly 236 14

Jones 235 1

Hart 230 1

Banks 223 3

Greene 222 11

Echols 220 0

Brantley 217 4

Jenkins 217 19

Turner 214 18

Johnson 213 7

Lamar 212 8

Lanier 206 4

Candler 197 3

Evans 193 1

Union 184 6

Calhoun 183 6

Haralson 179 6

Dodge 178 2

Pike 178 3

Morgan 177 0

Oglethorpe 175 7

Rabun 172 3

Wilkes 168 3

Clinch 166 4

Macon 166 10

Wilkinson 162 10

Screven 161 9

Chattooga 158 2

Wilcox 154 18

Irwin 141 1

McIntosh 135 2

Marion 128 4

Heard 125 3

Talbot 123 3

Miller 120 0

Bleckley 118 3

Jasper 116 1

Lincoln 115 4

Montgomery 115 0

Seminole 115 2

Towns 107 1

Long 105 1

Dade 102 1

Crawford 86 0

Wheeler 82 1

Pulaski 78 3

Treutlen 78 3

Twiggs 76 3

Clay 69 2

Taylor 65 2

Baker 53 3

Schley 46 1

Warren 46 0

Webster 36 2

Quitman 27 1

Glascock 19 0