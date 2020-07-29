Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 29

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The Latest Data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,642 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/16-7/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/2-7/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86.
- There have been 178,323 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,271 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,606.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,114.
- There have been 17,964 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 420 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.93
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 29, there were 3,157 current hospitalizations - an increase of 31 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 16867 381
Gwinnett 16255 223
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14776 76
DeKalb 11679 213
Cobb 10653 297
Hall 5165 72
Chatham 4590 57
Clayton 4248 95
Muscogee 4044 80
Richmond 3200 77
Bibb 2894 58
Whitfield 2881 24
Henry 2751 39
Lowndes 2744 27
Cherokee 2623 53
Dougherty 2523 167
Unknown 2429 6
Glynn 2209 25
Douglas 2158 46
Troup 2130 53
Forsyth 1730 18
Columbia 1689 19
Carroll 1653 42
Houston 1572 42
Clarke 1557 16
Newton 1455 29
Bartow 1440 55
Colquitt 1437 21
Paulding 1306 18
Coweta 1258 18
Coffee 1245 23
Tift 1189 34
Floyd 1138 15
Rockdale 1057 14
Ware 1038 24
Barrow 1004 32
Bulloch 1002 11
Habersham 983 48
Gordon 923 23
Thomas 902 39
Baldwin 884 38
Fayette 873 24
Jackson 849 13
Walton 840 32
Spalding 802 38
Sumter 708 56
Laurens 637 3
Harris 591 15
Polk 584 6
Mitchell 572 41
Effingham 571 1
Camden 568 4
Decatur 564 8
Toombs 558 7
Chattahoochee 552 1
Liberty 548 2
Wayne 541 4
Appling 536 16
Stephens 506 10
Walker 504 14
Bryan 497 6
Murray 495 2
Catoosa 491 9
Lee 490 22
Gilmer 463 3
Upson 457 45
Butts 432 36
Worth 408 23
Monroe 399 23
Bacon 396 6
Jefferson 394 5
Washington 376 1
Grady 375 4
Emanuel 374 6
Burke 372 7
Cook 367 6
Tattnall 365 1
Pierce 364 5
Oconee 359 15
Crisp 350 14
Brooks 346 14
Putnam 343 17
Franklin 339 4
Meriwether 338 5
Early 335 31
Jeff Davis 330 5
Ben Hill 319 2
Elbert 306 1
Charlton 296 3
Madison 294 4
Terrell 285 29
Peach 280 12
White 278 5
Hancock 275 34
Atkinson 274 2
McDuffie 261 9
Lumpkin 259 6
Dawson 256 3
Fannin 252 2
Pickens 252 5
Berrien 244 0
Stewart 244 5
Randolph 241 26
Telfair 238 6
Dooly 236 14
Jones 235 1
Hart 230 1
Banks 223 3
Greene 222 11
Echols 220 0
Brantley 217 4
Jenkins 217 19
Turner 214 18
Johnson 213 7
Lamar 212 8
Lanier 206 4
Candler 197 3
Evans 193 1
Union 184 6
Calhoun 183 6
Haralson 179 6
Dodge 178 2
Pike 178 3
Morgan 177 0
Oglethorpe 175 7
Rabun 172 3
Wilkes 168 3
Clinch 166 4
Macon 166 10
Wilkinson 162 10
Screven 161 9
Chattooga 158 2
Wilcox 154 18
Irwin 141 1
McIntosh 135 2
Marion 128 4
Heard 125 3
Talbot 123 3
Miller 120 0
Bleckley 118 3
Jasper 116 1
Lincoln 115 4
Montgomery 115 0
Seminole 115 2
Towns 107 1
Long 105 1
Dade 102 1
Crawford 86 0
Wheeler 82 1
Pulaski 78 3
Treutlen 78 3
Twiggs 76 3
Clay 69 2
Taylor 65 2
Baker 53 3
Schley 46 1
Warren 46 0
Webster 36 2
Quitman 27 1
Glascock 19 0
Taliaferro 7 0