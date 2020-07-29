x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 29

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,642 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/16-7/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/2-7/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86.
  • There have been 178,323 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,271 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,606.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,114.
  • There have been 17,964 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 420 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.93
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 29, there were 3,157 current hospitalizations - an increase of 31 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    16867    381

Gwinnett    16255    223

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14776    76

DeKalb    11679    213

Cobb    10653    297

Hall    5165    72

Chatham    4590    57

Clayton    4248    95

Muscogee    4044    80

Richmond    3200    77

Bibb    2894    58

Whitfield    2881    24

Henry    2751    39

Lowndes    2744    27

Cherokee    2623    53

Dougherty    2523    167

Unknown    2429    6

Glynn    2209    25

Douglas    2158    46

Troup    2130    53

Forsyth    1730    18

Columbia    1689    19

Carroll    1653    42

Houston    1572    42

Clarke    1557    16

Newton    1455    29

Bartow    1440    55

Colquitt    1437    21

Paulding    1306    18

Coweta    1258    18

Coffee    1245    23

Tift    1189    34

Floyd    1138    15

Rockdale    1057    14

Ware    1038    24

Barrow    1004    32

Bulloch    1002    11

Habersham    983    48

Gordon    923    23

Thomas    902    39

Baldwin    884    38

Fayette    873    24

Jackson    849    13

Walton    840    32

Spalding    802    38

Sumter    708    56

Laurens    637    3

Harris    591    15

Polk    584    6

Mitchell    572    41

Effingham    571    1

Camden    568    4

Decatur    564    8

Toombs    558    7

Chattahoochee    552    1

Liberty    548    2

Wayne    541    4

Appling    536    16

Stephens    506    10

Walker    504    14

Bryan    497    6

Murray    495    2

Catoosa    491    9

Lee    490    22

Gilmer    463    3

Upson    457    45

Butts    432    36

Worth    408    23

Monroe    399    23

Bacon    396    6

Jefferson    394    5

Washington    376    1

Grady    375    4

Emanuel    374    6

Burke    372    7

Cook    367    6

Tattnall    365    1

Pierce    364    5

Oconee    359    15

Crisp    350    14

Brooks    346    14

Putnam    343    17

Franklin    339    4

Meriwether    338    5

Early    335    31

Jeff Davis    330    5

Ben Hill    319    2

Elbert    306    1

Charlton    296    3

Madison    294    4

Terrell    285    29

Peach    280    12

White    278    5

Hancock    275    34

Atkinson    274    2

McDuffie    261    9

Lumpkin    259    6

Dawson    256    3

Fannin    252    2

Pickens    252    5

Berrien    244    0

Stewart    244    5

Randolph    241    26

Telfair    238    6

Dooly    236    14

Jones    235    1

Hart    230    1

Banks    223    3

Greene    222    11

Echols    220    0

Brantley    217    4

Jenkins    217    19

Turner    214    18

Johnson    213    7

Lamar    212    8

Lanier    206    4

Candler    197    3

Evans    193    1

Union    184    6

Calhoun    183    6

Haralson    179    6

Dodge    178    2

Pike    178    3

Morgan    177    0

Oglethorpe    175    7

Rabun    172    3

Wilkes    168    3

Clinch    166    4

Macon    166    10

Wilkinson    162    10

Screven    161    9

Chattooga    158    2

Wilcox    154    18

Irwin    141    1

McIntosh    135    2

Marion    128    4

Heard    125    3

Talbot    123    3

Miller    120    0

Bleckley    118    3

Jasper    116    1

Lincoln    115    4

Montgomery    115    0

Seminole    115    2

Towns    107    1

Long    105    1

Dade    102    1

Crawford    86    0

Wheeler    82    1

Pulaski    78    3

Treutlen    78    3

Twiggs    76    3

Clay    69    2

Taylor    65    2

Baker    53    3

Schley    46    1

Warren    46    0

Webster    36    2

Quitman    27    1

Glascock    19    0

Taliaferro    7    0

