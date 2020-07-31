x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, July 31

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,752 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 81 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/18-7/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/4-7/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.71.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus in Georgia deaths for July 31, 2020
  • There have been 186,352 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,066 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,654.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,192.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus in Georgia case for July 31, 2020
  • There have been 18,689 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 386 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 213.86.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus in Georgia new cases vs. hospitalizations for July 31, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 31, there were 3,155 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 45 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    555    16

Atkinson    283    2

Bacon    404    6

Baker    55    3

Baldwin    917    38

Banks    235    3

Barrow    1061    32

Bartow    1545    55

Ben Hill    335    3

Berrien    256    0

Bibb    3052    59

Bleckley    127    3

Brantley    219    4

Brooks    364    15

Bryan    530    7

Bulloch    1055    11

Burke    390    7

Butts    460    37

Calhoun    189    6

Camden    607    4

Candler    211    4

Carroll    1687    46

Catoosa    527    9

Charlton    348    3

Chatham    4808    67

Chattahoochee    594    1

Chattooga    175    2

Cherokee    2743    54

Clarke    1665    17

Clay    72    2

Clayton    4413    97

Clinch    169    4

Cobb    11206    297

Coffee    1299    24

Colquitt    1454    21

Columbia    1793    19

Cook    394    6

Coweta    1296    19

Crawford    88    0

Crisp    358    14

Dade    107    1

Dawson    290    3

DeKalb    12127    222

Decatur    604    8

Dodge    186    2

Dooly    239    14

Dougherty    2571    168

Douglas    2245    48

Early    342    31

Echols    220    1

Effingham    614    1

Elbert    318    1

Emanuel    391    7

Evans    202    1

Fannin    266    2

Fayette    918    24

Floyd    1206    15

Forsyth    1858    19

Franklin    350    4

Fulton    17646    389

Gilmer    484    3

Glascock    21    0

Glynn    2250    28

Gordon    985    23

Grady    394    4

Greene    236    11

Gwinnett    17130    238

Habersham    1011    48

Hall    5372    77

Hancock    280    34

Haralson    189    6

Harris    607    15

Hart    255    1

Heard    128    3

Henry    2895    40

Houston    1714    46

Irwin    152    1

Jackson    912    13

Jasper    121    1

Jeff Davis    349    6

Jefferson    417    5

Jenkins    225    22

Johnson    215    9

Jones    253    3

Lamar    219    9

Lanier    212    4

Laurens    706    4

Lee    501    22

Liberty    575    2

Lincoln    124    4

Long    114    1

Lowndes    2894    31

Lumpkin    291    6

Macon    171    10

Madison    321    4

Marion    136    4

McDuffie    280    9

McIntosh    145    2

Meriwether    347    5

Miller    125    0

Mitchell    604    41

Monroe    408    23

Montgomery    124    0

Morgan    191    0

Murray    520    2

Muscogee    4201    81

Newton    1533    32

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15010    78

Oconee    378    15

Oglethorpe    181    7

Paulding    1370    19

Peach    308    12

Pickens    274    5

Pierce    373    6

Pike    186    4

Polk    637    6

Pulaski    81    2

Putnam    364    17

Quitman    29    1

Rabun    186    3

Randolph    257    26

Richmond    3482    79

Rockdale    1122    15

Schley    49    1

Screven    167    9

Seminole    135    2

Spalding    837    38

Stephens    542    10

Stewart    245    5

Sumter    717    56

Talbot    122    3

Taliaferro    12    0

Tattnall    394    1

Taylor    69    2

Telfair    251    6

Terrell    289    30

Thomas    943    39

Tift    1220    34

Toombs    592    6

Towns    107    1

Treutlen    89    3

Troup    2158    58

Turner    222    18

Twiggs    93    3

Union    197    6

Unknown    2311    6

Upson    471    45

Walker    539    14

Walton    900    34

Ware    1055    23

Warren    53    0

Washington    400    2

Wayne    559    4

Webster    36    2

Wheeler    84    1

White    292    5

Whitfield    3061    25

Wilcox    161    18

Wilkes    176    3

Wilkinson    172    10

Worth    418    23

