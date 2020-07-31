Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, July 31

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The Latest Data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,752 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 81 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/18-7/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/4-7/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.71.
- There have been 186,352 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,066 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,654.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,192.
- There have been 18,689 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 386 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 213.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 31, there were 3,155 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 45 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 555 16
Atkinson 283 2
Bacon 404 6
Baker 55 3
Baldwin 917 38
Banks 235 3
Barrow 1061 32
Bartow 1545 55
Ben Hill 335 3
Berrien 256 0
Bibb 3052 59
Bleckley 127 3
Brantley 219 4
Brooks 364 15
Bryan 530 7
Bulloch 1055 11
Burke 390 7
Butts 460 37
Calhoun 189 6
Camden 607 4
Candler 211 4
Carroll 1687 46
Catoosa 527 9
Charlton 348 3
Chatham 4808 67
Chattahoochee 594 1
Chattooga 175 2
Cherokee 2743 54
Clarke 1665 17
Clay 72 2
Clayton 4413 97
Clinch 169 4
Cobb 11206 297
Coffee 1299 24
Colquitt 1454 21
Columbia 1793 19
Cook 394 6
Coweta 1296 19
Crawford 88 0
Crisp 358 14
Dade 107 1
Dawson 290 3
DeKalb 12127 222
Decatur 604 8
Dodge 186 2
Dooly 239 14
Dougherty 2571 168
Douglas 2245 48
Early 342 31
Echols 220 1
Effingham 614 1
Elbert 318 1
Emanuel 391 7
Evans 202 1
Fannin 266 2
Fayette 918 24
Floyd 1206 15
Forsyth 1858 19
Franklin 350 4
Fulton 17646 389
Gilmer 484 3
Glascock 21 0
Glynn 2250 28
Gordon 985 23
Grady 394 4
Greene 236 11
Gwinnett 17130 238
Habersham 1011 48
Hall 5372 77
Hancock 280 34
Haralson 189 6
Harris 607 15
Hart 255 1
Heard 128 3
Henry 2895 40
Houston 1714 46
Irwin 152 1
Jackson 912 13
Jasper 121 1
Jeff Davis 349 6
Jefferson 417 5
Jenkins 225 22
Johnson 215 9
Jones 253 3
Lamar 219 9
Lanier 212 4
Laurens 706 4
Lee 501 22
Liberty 575 2
Lincoln 124 4
Long 114 1
Lowndes 2894 31
Lumpkin 291 6
Macon 171 10
Madison 321 4
Marion 136 4
McDuffie 280 9
McIntosh 145 2
Meriwether 347 5
Miller 125 0
Mitchell 604 41
Monroe 408 23
Montgomery 124 0
Morgan 191 0
Murray 520 2
Muscogee 4201 81
Newton 1533 32
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15010 78
Oconee 378 15
Oglethorpe 181 7
Paulding 1370 19
Peach 308 12
Pickens 274 5
Pierce 373 6
Pike 186 4
Polk 637 6
Pulaski 81 2
Putnam 364 17
Quitman 29 1
Rabun 186 3
Randolph 257 26
Richmond 3482 79
Rockdale 1122 15
Schley 49 1
Screven 167 9
Seminole 135 2
Spalding 837 38
Stephens 542 10
Stewart 245 5
Sumter 717 56
Talbot 122 3
Taliaferro 12 0
Tattnall 394 1
Taylor 69 2
Telfair 251 6
Terrell 289 30
Thomas 943 39
Tift 1220 34
Toombs 592 6
Towns 107 1
Treutlen 89 3
Troup 2158 58
Turner 222 18
Twiggs 93 3
Union 197 6
Unknown 2311 6
Upson 471 45
Walker 539 14
Walton 900 34
Ware 1055 23
Warren 53 0
Washington 400 2
Wayne 559 4
Webster 36 2
Wheeler 84 1
White 292 5
Whitfield 3061 25
Wilcox 161 18
Wilkes 176 3
Wilkinson 172 10
Worth 418 23