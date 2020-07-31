Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, July 31

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

The Latest Data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,752 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 81 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/18-7/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/4-7/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.71.

There have been 186,352 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,066 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,654.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,192.

There have been 18,689 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 386 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 213.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 31, there were 3,155 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 45 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 555 16

Atkinson 283 2

Bacon 404 6

Baker 55 3

Baldwin 917 38

Banks 235 3

Barrow 1061 32

Bartow 1545 55

Ben Hill 335 3

Berrien 256 0

Bibb 3052 59

Bleckley 127 3

Brantley 219 4

Brooks 364 15

Bryan 530 7

Bulloch 1055 11

Burke 390 7

Butts 460 37

Calhoun 189 6

Camden 607 4

Candler 211 4

Carroll 1687 46

Catoosa 527 9

Charlton 348 3

Chatham 4808 67

Chattahoochee 594 1

Chattooga 175 2

Cherokee 2743 54

Clarke 1665 17

Clay 72 2

Clayton 4413 97

Clinch 169 4

Cobb 11206 297

Coffee 1299 24

Colquitt 1454 21

Columbia 1793 19

Cook 394 6

Coweta 1296 19

Crawford 88 0

Crisp 358 14

Dade 107 1

Dawson 290 3

DeKalb 12127 222

Decatur 604 8

Dodge 186 2

Dooly 239 14

Dougherty 2571 168

Douglas 2245 48

Early 342 31

Echols 220 1

Effingham 614 1

Elbert 318 1

Emanuel 391 7

Evans 202 1

Fannin 266 2

Fayette 918 24

Floyd 1206 15

Forsyth 1858 19

Franklin 350 4

Fulton 17646 389

Gilmer 484 3

Glascock 21 0

Glynn 2250 28

Gordon 985 23

Grady 394 4

Greene 236 11

Gwinnett 17130 238

Habersham 1011 48

Hall 5372 77

Hancock 280 34

Haralson 189 6

Harris 607 15

Hart 255 1

Heard 128 3

Henry 2895 40

Houston 1714 46

Irwin 152 1

Jackson 912 13

Jasper 121 1

Jeff Davis 349 6

Jefferson 417 5

Jenkins 225 22

Johnson 215 9

Jones 253 3

Lamar 219 9

Lanier 212 4

Laurens 706 4

Lee 501 22

Liberty 575 2

Lincoln 124 4

Long 114 1

Lowndes 2894 31

Lumpkin 291 6

Macon 171 10

Madison 321 4

Marion 136 4

McDuffie 280 9

McIntosh 145 2

Meriwether 347 5

Miller 125 0

Mitchell 604 41

Monroe 408 23

Montgomery 124 0

Morgan 191 0

Murray 520 2

Muscogee 4201 81

Newton 1533 32

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15010 78

Oconee 378 15

Oglethorpe 181 7

Paulding 1370 19

Peach 308 12

Pickens 274 5

Pierce 373 6

Pike 186 4

Polk 637 6

Pulaski 81 2

Putnam 364 17

Quitman 29 1

Rabun 186 3

Randolph 257 26

Richmond 3482 79

Rockdale 1122 15

Schley 49 1

Screven 167 9

Seminole 135 2

Spalding 837 38

Stephens 542 10

Stewart 245 5

Sumter 717 56

Talbot 122 3

Taliaferro 12 0

Tattnall 394 1

Taylor 69 2

Telfair 251 6

Terrell 289 30

Thomas 943 39

Tift 1220 34

Toombs 592 6

Towns 107 1

Treutlen 89 3

Troup 2158 58

Turner 222 18

Twiggs 93 3

Union 197 6

Unknown 2311 6

Upson 471 45

Walker 539 14

Walton 900 34

Ware 1055 23

Warren 53 0

Washington 400 2

Wayne 559 4

Webster 36 2

Wheeler 84 1

White 292 5

Whitfield 3061 25

Wilcox 161 18

Wilkes 176 3

Wilkinson 172 10