Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 11, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,282 deaths in Georgia, an increase of NUMBER since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/29-6/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.07.
- There have been 898,990 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 275 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 266.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 417.
- There have been 64,312 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 68 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 540 current hospitalizations – a decrease of two hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,912 67
Atkinson 800 20
Bacon 1,285 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,886 117
Banks 1,662 36
Barrow 8,945 139
Bartow 11,387 219
Ben Hill 1,504 61
Berrien 1,076 33
Bibb 13,521 417
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 957 35
Brooks 959 36
Bryan 2,829 38
Bulloch 5,197 63
Burke 1,808 40
Butts 2,372 81
Calhoun 447 16
Camden 3,283 32
Candler 788 38
Carroll 7,498 132
Catoosa 5,882 65
Charlton 1,260 28
Chatham 20,579 434
Chattahoochee 3,697 13
Chattooga 2,261 66
Cherokee 22,772 315
Clarke 12,916 141
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,478 486
Clinch 732 25
Cobb 61,873 1,002
Coffee 4,259 141
Colquitt 3,638 84
Columbia 11,193 166
Cook 1,174 40
Coweta 8,856 213
Crawford 520 19
Crisp 1,460 58
Dade 1,251 13
Dawson 2,763 46
DeKalb 58,915 974
Decatur 2,164 55
Dodge 1,092 58
Dooly 801 30
Dougherty 5,663 285
Douglas 12,271 184
Early 1,036 42
Echols 363 4
Effingham 3,884 69
Elbert 1,536 59
Emanuel 1,777 54
Evans 777 18
Fannin 2,171 61
Fayette 6,801 160
Floyd 10,079 194
Forsyth 18,242 192
Franklin 2,380 42
Fulton 83,704 1,340
Gilmer 2,544 76
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,811 159
Gordon 6,542 104
Grady 1,612 49
Greene 1,516 54
Gwinnett 87,774 1,117
Habersham 4,687 154
Hall 25,445 465
Hancock 842 66
Haralson 1,724 35
Harris 2,244 60
Hart 1,737 39
Heard 654 17
Henry 19,666 308
Houston 10,202 205
Irwin 755 18
Jackson 8,617 138
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1,309 35
Jefferson 1,595 61
Jenkins 730 39
Johnson 794 43
Jones 1,620 53
Lamar 1,366 47
Lanier 513 9
Laurens 3,753 147
Lee 1,622 50
Liberty 3,606 62
Lincoln 532 25
Long 692 12
Lowndes 7,979 145
Lumpkin 2,848 67
Macon 628 31
Madison 2,782 48
Marion 407 21
McDuffie 1,713 43
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1,569 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,551 76
Monroe 1,917 88
Montgomery 737 21
Morgan 1,213 24
Murray 4,235 84
Muscogee 14,772 426
Newton 7,693 235
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,727 486
Oconee 3,091 66
Oglethorpe 1,216 29
Paulding 11,039 172
Peach 1,899 59
Pickens 2,582 64
Pierce 1,286 47
Pike 1,097 28
Polk 3,980 84
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1,815 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,573 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20,381 430
Rockdale 6,202 155
Schley 211 5
Screven 828 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4,218 167
Stephens 3,028 78
Stewart 838 25
Sumter 1,843 96
Talbot 400 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,872 48
Taylor 516 22
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 584 47
Thomas 3,660 114
Tift 3,475 101
Toombs 2,967 101
Towns 1,133 46
Treutlen 641 29
Troup 6,035 194
Turner 615 35
Twiggs 511 39
Union 2,094 74
Unknown 2,280 4
Upson 1,835 112
Walker 6,738 82
Walton 8,178 239
Ware 3,077 152
Warren 391 17
Washington 1,647 62
Wayne 2,789 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 463 21
White 3,015 68
Whitfield 14,978 232
Wilcox 482 30
Wilkes 688 23
Wilkinson 737 27
Worth 1,202 61