Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 11, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,282 deaths in Georgia, an increase of NUMBER since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/29-6/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.07.
  • There have been 898,990 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 275 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 266.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 417.
  • There have been 64,312 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 68 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 540 current hospitalizations – a decrease of two hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,912    67

Atkinson    800    20

Bacon    1,285    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,886    117

Banks    1,662    36

Barrow    8,945    139

Bartow    11,387    219

Ben Hill    1,504    61

Berrien    1,076    33

Bibb    13,521    417

Bleckley    809    33

Brantley    957    35

Brooks    959    36

Bryan    2,829    38

Bulloch    5,197    63

Burke    1,808    40

Butts    2,372    81

Calhoun    447    16

Camden    3,283    32

Candler    788    38

Carroll    7,498    132

Catoosa    5,882    65

Charlton    1,260    28

Chatham    20,579    434

Chattahoochee    3,697    13

Chattooga    2,261    66

Cherokee    22,772    315

Clarke    12,916    141

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,478    486

Clinch    732    25

Cobb    61,873    1,002

Coffee    4,259    141

Colquitt    3,638    84

Columbia    11,193    166

Cook    1,174    40

Coweta    8,856    213

Crawford    520    19

Crisp    1,460    58

Dade    1,251    13

Dawson    2,763    46

DeKalb    58,915    974

Decatur    2,164    55

Dodge    1,092    58

Dooly    801    30

Dougherty    5,663    285

Douglas    12,271    184

Early    1,036    42

Echols    363    4

Effingham    3,884    69

Elbert    1,536    59

Emanuel    1,777    54

Evans    777    18

Fannin    2,171    61

Fayette    6,801    160

Floyd    10,079    194

Forsyth    18,242    192

Franklin    2,380    42

Fulton    83,704    1,340

Gilmer    2,544    76

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,811    159

Gordon    6,542    104

Grady    1,612    49

Greene    1,516    54

Gwinnett    87,774    1,117

Habersham    4,687    154

Hall    25,445    465

Hancock    842    66

Haralson    1,724    35

Harris    2,244    60

Hart    1,737    39

Heard    654    17

Henry    19,666    308

Houston    10,202    205

Irwin    755    18

Jackson    8,617    138

Jasper    688    18

Jeff Davis    1,309    35

Jefferson    1,595    61

Jenkins    730    39

Johnson    794    43

Jones    1,620    53

Lamar    1,366    47

Lanier    513    9

Laurens    3,753    147

Lee    1,622    50

Liberty    3,606    62

Lincoln    532    25

Long    692    12

Lowndes    7,979    145

Lumpkin    2,848    67

Macon    628    31

Madison    2,782    48

Marion    407    21

McDuffie    1,713    43

McIntosh    703    14

Meriwether    1,569    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,551    76

Monroe    1,917    88

Montgomery    737    21

Morgan    1,213    24

Murray    4,235    84

Muscogee    14,772    426

Newton    7,693    235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,727    486

Oconee    3,091    66

Oglethorpe    1,216    29

Paulding    11,039    172

Peach    1,899    59

Pickens    2,582    64

Pierce    1,286    47

Pike    1,097    28

Polk    3,980    84

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1,815    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,573    41

Randolph    476    33

Richmond    20,381    430

Rockdale    6,202    155

Schley    211    5

Screven    828    21

Seminole    751    18

Spalding    4,218    167

Stephens    3,028    78

Stewart    838    25

Sumter    1,843    96

Talbot    400    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,872    48

Taylor    516    22

Telfair    734    47

Terrell    584    47

Thomas    3,660    114

Tift    3,475    101

Toombs    2,967    101

Towns    1,133    46

Treutlen    641    29

Troup    6,035    194

Turner    615    35

Twiggs    511    39

Union    2,094    74

Unknown    2,280    4

Upson    1,835    112

Walker    6,738    82

Walton    8,178    239

Ware    3,077    152

Warren    391    17

Washington    1,647    62

Wayne    2,789    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    463    21

White    3,015    68

Whitfield    14,978    232

Wilcox    482    30

Wilkes    688    23

Wilkinson    737    27

Worth    1,202    61

