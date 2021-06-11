Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 11, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,282 deaths in Georgia, an increase of NUMBER since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/29-6/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.07.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 275 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 266.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 417. There have been 64,312 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 68 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.86.

According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 540 current hospitalizations – a decrease of two hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,912 67

Atkinson 800 20

Bacon 1,285 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,886 117

Banks 1,662 36

Barrow 8,945 139

Bartow 11,387 219

Ben Hill 1,504 61

Berrien 1,076 33

Bibb 13,521 417

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 957 35

Brooks 959 36

Bryan 2,829 38

Bulloch 5,197 63

Burke 1,808 40

Butts 2,372 81

Calhoun 447 16

Camden 3,283 32

Candler 788 38

Carroll 7,498 132

Catoosa 5,882 65

Charlton 1,260 28

Chatham 20,579 434

Chattahoochee 3,697 13

Chattooga 2,261 66

Cherokee 22,772 315

Clarke 12,916 141

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,478 486

Clinch 732 25

Cobb 61,873 1,002

Coffee 4,259 141

Colquitt 3,638 84

Columbia 11,193 166

Cook 1,174 40

Coweta 8,856 213

Crawford 520 19

Crisp 1,460 58

Dade 1,251 13

Dawson 2,763 46

DeKalb 58,915 974

Decatur 2,164 55

Dodge 1,092 58

Dooly 801 30

Dougherty 5,663 285

Douglas 12,271 184

Early 1,036 42

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3,884 69

Elbert 1,536 59

Emanuel 1,777 54

Evans 777 18

Fannin 2,171 61

Fayette 6,801 160

Floyd 10,079 194

Forsyth 18,242 192

Franklin 2,380 42

Fulton 83,704 1,340

Gilmer 2,544 76

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,811 159

Gordon 6,542 104

Grady 1,612 49

Greene 1,516 54

Gwinnett 87,774 1,117

Habersham 4,687 154

Hall 25,445 465

Hancock 842 66

Haralson 1,724 35

Harris 2,244 60

Hart 1,737 39

Heard 654 17

Henry 19,666 308

Houston 10,202 205

Irwin 755 18

Jackson 8,617 138

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1,309 35

Jefferson 1,595 61

Jenkins 730 39

Johnson 794 43

Jones 1,620 53

Lamar 1,366 47

Lanier 513 9

Laurens 3,753 147

Lee 1,622 50

Liberty 3,606 62

Lincoln 532 25

Long 692 12

Lowndes 7,979 145

Lumpkin 2,848 67

Macon 628 31

Madison 2,782 48

Marion 407 21

McDuffie 1,713 43

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1,569 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,551 76

Monroe 1,917 88

Montgomery 737 21

Morgan 1,213 24

Murray 4,235 84

Muscogee 14,772 426

Newton 7,693 235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,727 486

Oconee 3,091 66

Oglethorpe 1,216 29

Paulding 11,039 172

Peach 1,899 59

Pickens 2,582 64

Pierce 1,286 47

Pike 1,097 28

Polk 3,980 84

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1,815 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,573 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20,381 430

Rockdale 6,202 155

Schley 211 5

Screven 828 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4,218 167

Stephens 3,028 78

Stewart 838 25

Sumter 1,843 96

Talbot 400 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,872 48

Taylor 516 22

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 584 47

Thomas 3,660 114

Tift 3,475 101

Toombs 2,967 101

Towns 1,133 46

Treutlen 641 29

Troup 6,035 194

Turner 615 35

Twiggs 511 39

Union 2,094 74

Unknown 2,280 4

Upson 1,835 112

Walker 6,738 82

Walton 8,178 239

Ware 3,077 152

Warren 391 17

Washington 1,647 62

Wayne 2,789 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 463 21

White 3,015 68

Whitfield 14,978 232

Wilcox 482 30

Wilkes 688 23

Wilkinson 737 27