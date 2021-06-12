Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 12, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,300 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/16-5/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.93.
- There have been 899,276 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 286 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 255.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 414.
- There have been 64,360 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 48 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 12, there were 519 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1912 67
Atkinson 801 20
Bacon 1286 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3887 117
Banks 1663 36
Barrow 8951 139
Bartow 11393 219
Ben Hill 1503 61
Berrien 1076 33
Bibb 13523 417
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 960 35
Brooks 959 36
Bryan 2829 38
Bulloch 5200 63
Burke 1808 40
Butts 2373 81
Calhoun 447 16
Camden 3285 32
Candler 785 38
Carroll 7502 132
Catoosa 5881 65
Charlton 1260 28
Chatham 20590 434
Chattahoochee 3743 13
Chattooga 2262 67
Cherokee 22774 317
Clarke 12918 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24490 489
Clinch 732 25
Cobb 61893 1002
Coffee 4257 141
Colquitt 3641 84
Columbia 11197 166
Cook 1175 40
Coweta 8859 213
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1460 58
Dade 1248 13
Dawson 2763 46
DeKalb 58944 975
Decatur 2164 55
Dodge 1092 58
Dooly 801 30
Dougherty 5665 285
Douglas 12275 184
Early 1037 42
Echols 363 4
Effingham 3886 69
Elbert 1536 59
Emanuel 1777 54
Evans 776 18
Fannin 2171 61
Fayette 6802 160
Floyd 10079 194
Forsyth 18248 194
Franklin 2380 42
Fulton 83721 1340
Gilmer 2549 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6808 159
Gordon 6544 104
Grady 1614 49
Greene 1516 54
Gwinnett 87786 1116
Habersham 4690 154
Hall 25470 465
Hancock 842 66
Haralson 1724 35
Harris 2245 60
Hart 1738 39
Heard 654 17
Henry 19678 308
Houston 10207 205
Irwin 756 19
Jackson 8616 139
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1309 35
Jefferson 1595 61
Jenkins 730 39
Johnson 794 43
Jones 1620 53
Lamar 1366 47
Lanier 513 9
Laurens 3753 147
Lee 1622 50
Liberty 3605 62
Lincoln 532 25
Long 690 11
Lowndes 7983 145
Lumpkin 2848 67
Macon 628 31
Madison 2783 48
Marion 407 21
McDuffie 1716 43
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1569 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1551 76
Monroe 1917 88
Montgomery 737 21
Morgan 1213 24
Murray 4234 85
Muscogee 14778 427
Newton 7691 235
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23701 487
Oconee 3092 66
Oglethorpe 1217 29
Paulding 11045 172
Peach 1898 59
Pickens 2583 64
Pierce 1286 47
Pike 1098 28
Polk 3979 84
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1815 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1574 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20386 430
Rockdale 6208 155
Schley 211 5
Screven 830 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4220 167
Stephens 3031 78
Stewart 838 25
Sumter 1843 96
Talbot 400 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1876 49
Taylor 516 22
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 584 48
Thomas 3660 114
Tift 3475 101
Toombs 2966 101
Towns 1132 46
Treutlen 641 29
Troup 6036 194
Turner 615 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2095 75
Unknown 2283 4
Upson 1835 112
Walker 6741 82
Walton 8185 240
Ware 3077 152
Warren 391 17
Washington 1648 62
Wayne 2790 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 463 21
White 3015 68
Whitfield 14981 232
Wilcox 482 30
Wilkes 689 23
Wilkinson 737 27
Worth 1202 61