Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 12, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,300 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/16-5/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.93.
  • There have been 899,276 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 286 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 255.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 414.
  • There have been 64,360 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 48 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 12, there were 519 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1912    67

Atkinson    801    20

Bacon    1286    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3887    117

Banks    1663    36

Barrow    8951    139

Bartow    11393    219

Ben Hill    1503    61

Berrien    1076    33

Bibb    13523    417

Bleckley    809    33

Brantley    960    35

Brooks    959    36

Bryan    2829    38

Bulloch    5200    63

Burke    1808    40

Butts    2373    81

Calhoun    447    16

Camden    3285    32

Candler    785    38

Carroll    7502    132

Catoosa    5881    65

Charlton    1260    28

Chatham    20590    434

Chattahoochee    3743    13

Chattooga    2262    67

Cherokee    22774    317

Clarke    12918    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24490    489

Clinch    732    25

Cobb    61893    1002

Coffee    4257    141

Colquitt    3641    84

Columbia    11197    166

Cook    1175    40

Coweta    8859    213

Crawford    521    19

Crisp    1460    58

Dade    1248    13

Dawson    2763    46

DeKalb    58944    975

Decatur    2164    55

Dodge    1092    58

Dooly    801    30

Dougherty    5665    285

Douglas    12275    184

Early    1037    42

Echols    363    4

Effingham    3886    69

Elbert    1536    59

Emanuel    1777    54

Evans    776    18

Fannin    2171    61

Fayette    6802    160

Floyd    10079    194

Forsyth    18248    194

Franklin    2380    42

Fulton    83721    1340

Gilmer    2549    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6808    159

Gordon    6544    104

Grady    1614    49

Greene    1516    54

Gwinnett    87786    1116

Habersham    4690    154

Hall    25470    465

Hancock    842    66

Haralson    1724    35

Harris    2245    60

Hart    1738    39

Heard    654    17

Henry    19678    308

Houston    10207    205

Irwin    756    19

Jackson    8616    139

Jasper    688    18

Jeff Davis    1309    35

Jefferson    1595    61

Jenkins    730    39

Johnson    794    43

Jones    1620    53

Lamar    1366    47

Lanier    513    9

Laurens    3753    147

Lee    1622    50

Liberty    3605    62

Lincoln    532    25

Long    690    11

Lowndes    7983    145

Lumpkin    2848    67

Macon    628    31

Madison    2783    48

Marion    407    21

McDuffie    1716    43

McIntosh    703    14

Meriwether    1569    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1551    76

Monroe    1917    88

Montgomery    737    21

Morgan    1213    24

Murray    4234    85

Muscogee    14778    427

Newton    7691    235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23701    487

Oconee    3092    66

Oglethorpe    1217    29

Paulding    11045    172

Peach    1898    59

Pickens    2583    64

Pierce    1286    47

Pike    1098    28

Polk    3979    84

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1815    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1574    41

Randolph    476    33

Richmond    20386    430

Rockdale    6208    155

Schley    211    5

Screven    830    21

Seminole    751    18

Spalding    4220    167

Stephens    3031    78

Stewart    838    25

Sumter    1843    96

Talbot    400    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1876    49

Taylor    516    22

Telfair    734    47

Terrell    584    48

Thomas    3660    114

Tift    3475    101

Toombs    2966    101

Towns    1132    46

Treutlen    641    29

Troup    6036    194

Turner    615    35

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2095    75

Unknown    2283    4

Upson    1835    112

Walker    6741    82

Walton    8185    240

Ware    3077    152

Warren    391    17

Washington    1648    62

Wayne    2790    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    463    21

White    3015    68

Whitfield    14981    232

Wilcox    482    30

Wilkes    689    23

Wilkinson    737    27

Worth    1202    61

