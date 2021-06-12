Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 12, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,300 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/16-5/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.93.

in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/16-5/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.93. There have been 899,276 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 286 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 255.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 414.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 286 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 255.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 414. There have been 64,360 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 48 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.50.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 48 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.50. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 12, there were 519 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1912 67

Atkinson 801 20

Bacon 1286 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3887 117

Banks 1663 36

Barrow 8951 139

Bartow 11393 219

Ben Hill 1503 61

Berrien 1076 33

Bibb 13523 417

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 960 35

Brooks 959 36

Bryan 2829 38

Bulloch 5200 63

Burke 1808 40

Butts 2373 81

Calhoun 447 16

Camden 3285 32

Candler 785 38

Carroll 7502 132

Catoosa 5881 65

Charlton 1260 28

Chatham 20590 434

Chattahoochee 3743 13

Chattooga 2262 67

Cherokee 22774 317

Clarke 12918 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24490 489

Clinch 732 25

Cobb 61893 1002

Coffee 4257 141

Colquitt 3641 84

Columbia 11197 166

Cook 1175 40

Coweta 8859 213

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1460 58

Dade 1248 13

Dawson 2763 46

DeKalb 58944 975

Decatur 2164 55

Dodge 1092 58

Dooly 801 30

Dougherty 5665 285

Douglas 12275 184

Early 1037 42

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3886 69

Elbert 1536 59

Emanuel 1777 54

Evans 776 18

Fannin 2171 61

Fayette 6802 160

Floyd 10079 194

Forsyth 18248 194

Franklin 2380 42

Fulton 83721 1340

Gilmer 2549 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6808 159

Gordon 6544 104

Grady 1614 49

Greene 1516 54

Gwinnett 87786 1116

Habersham 4690 154

Hall 25470 465

Hancock 842 66

Haralson 1724 35

Harris 2245 60

Hart 1738 39

Heard 654 17

Henry 19678 308

Houston 10207 205

Irwin 756 19

Jackson 8616 139

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1309 35

Jefferson 1595 61

Jenkins 730 39

Johnson 794 43

Jones 1620 53

Lamar 1366 47

Lanier 513 9

Laurens 3753 147

Lee 1622 50

Liberty 3605 62

Lincoln 532 25

Long 690 11

Lowndes 7983 145

Lumpkin 2848 67

Macon 628 31

Madison 2783 48

Marion 407 21

McDuffie 1716 43

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1569 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1551 76

Monroe 1917 88

Montgomery 737 21

Morgan 1213 24

Murray 4234 85

Muscogee 14778 427

Newton 7691 235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23701 487

Oconee 3092 66

Oglethorpe 1217 29

Paulding 11045 172

Peach 1898 59

Pickens 2583 64

Pierce 1286 47

Pike 1098 28

Polk 3979 84

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1815 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1574 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20386 430

Rockdale 6208 155

Schley 211 5

Screven 830 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4220 167

Stephens 3031 78

Stewart 838 25

Sumter 1843 96

Talbot 400 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1876 49

Taylor 516 22

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 584 48

Thomas 3660 114

Tift 3475 101

Toombs 2966 101

Towns 1132 46

Treutlen 641 29

Troup 6036 194

Turner 615 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2095 75

Unknown 2283 4

Upson 1835 112

Walker 6741 82

Walton 8185 240

Ware 3077 152

Warren 391 17

Washington 1648 62

Wayne 2790 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 463 21

White 3015 68

Whitfield 14981 232

Wilcox 482 30

Wilkes 689 23

Wilkinson 737 27