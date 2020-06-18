Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,605 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/5-6/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/22-6/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.21.

There have been 60,912 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 735.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 597.50.

There have been 9,663 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 17, there were 881 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett 5753 159

Fulton 5325 301

DeKalb 4541 158

Cobb 3751 224

Hall 2874 58

Non-Georgia Resident 2872 40

Dougherty 1836 151

Clayton 1518 75

Unknown 1147 1

Muscogee 1113 33

Cherokee 1064 39

Henry 905 31

Troup 863 24

Lowndes 813 4

Colquitt 713 17

Richmond 711 41

Douglas 698 34

Whitfield 692 10

Chatham 685 31

Forsyth 627 14

Habersham 624 33

Carroll 621 40

Bibb 583 37

Bartow 573 39

Coweta 538 14

Sumter 529 49

Houston 479 20

Tift 462 23

Newton 452 11

Paulding 437 14

Baldwin 433 33

Mitchell 432 39

Barrow 409 25

Floyd 387 15

Coffee 380 15

Lee 374 22

Thomas 366 33

Clarke 363 15

Rockdale 353 9

Walton 340 25

Spalding 336 31

Columbia 329 8

Upson 309 42

Chattahoochee 305 1

Ware 301 15

Jackson 283 7

Gordon 273 18

Fayette 271 16

Worth 270 21

Walker 269 5

Catoosa 256 6

Crisp 255 11

Early 252 31

Butts 248 32

Decatur 239 8

Harris 232 8

Terrell 217 27

Glynn 214 3

Appling 208 13

Hancock 203 30

Dooly 194 12

Randolph 193 23

Bacon 186 3

Gilmer 175 2

Polk 175 1

Echols 165 0

Turner 161 15

Stephens 160 5

Murray 155 1

Calhoun 154 6

Grady 153 4

Franklin 146 1

Meriwether 139 3

Toombs 137 5

Monroe 135 15

Pierce 132 4

Oconee 131 10

Burke 128 6

Laurens 125 1

White 125 4

Dawson 123 3

Wilcox 120 15

Bulloch 119 3

Lumpkin 116 1

Ben Hill 113 1

Macon 112 8

Putnam 112 11

Banks 111 0

Lanier 108 2

Brooks 106 11

Liberty 98 1

Peach 92 9

Effingham 91 1

Bryan 90 5

Elbert 88 0

Greene 87 8

Cook 86 1

Lamar 85 5

Atkinson 83 2

Berrien 83 0

Clinch 83 2

Johnson 78 2

Oglethorpe 77 7

Washington 77 1

Camden 76 1

McDuffie 76 5

Pike 76 3

Madison 75 2

Pickens 75 4

Wilkinson 74 7

Fannin 73 1

Brantley 72 2

Screven 71 4

Stewart 71 1

Tattnall 69 0

Marion 68 3

Jeff Davis 66 2

Jefferson 63 1

Dodge 62 2

Haralson 62 4

Jenkins 62 9

Jasper 61 1

Telfair 61 2

Union 56 3

Clay 55 2

Dade 54 1

Bleckley 53 1

Talbot 53 2

Emanuel 52 2

Jones 51 0

Seminole 48 2

Chattooga 46 2

Hart 46 0

Pulaski 46 2

Heard 45 3

Miller 45 0

Wayne 44 0

Irwin 42 1

Morgan 42 0

Wilkes 42 1

Baker 36 3

Charlton 36 2

Towns 35 1

Rabun 33 4

Wheeler 33 0

Crawford 32 0

Long 27 1

Taylor 27 2

Montgomery 24 0

Twiggs 22 1

McIntosh 20 1

Schley 20 1

Candler 19 0

Warren 19 0

Lincoln 18 1

Treutlen 17 1

Webster 17 1

Quitman 15 1

Evans 12 0

Glascock 2 0

Taliaferro 2 0