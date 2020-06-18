x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,605 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/5-6/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/22-6/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.21.
  • There have been 60,912 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 735.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 597.50.
  • There have been 9,663 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 17, there were 881 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett    5753    159

Fulton    5325    301

DeKalb    4541    158

Cobb    3751    224

Hall    2874    58

Non-Georgia Resident    2872    40

Dougherty    1836    151

Clayton    1518    75

Unknown    1147    1

Muscogee    1113    33

Cherokee    1064    39

Henry    905    31

Troup    863    24

Lowndes    813    4

Colquitt    713    17

Richmond    711    41

Douglas    698    34

Whitfield    692    10

Chatham    685    31

Forsyth    627    14

Habersham    624    33

Carroll    621    40

Bibb    583    37

Bartow    573    39

Coweta    538    14

Sumter    529    49

Houston    479    20

Tift    462    23

Newton    452    11

Paulding    437    14

Baldwin    433    33

Mitchell    432    39

Barrow    409    25

Floyd    387    15

Coffee    380    15

Lee    374    22

Thomas    366    33

Clarke    363    15

Rockdale    353    9

Walton    340    25

Spalding    336    31

Columbia    329    8

Upson    309    42

Chattahoochee    305    1

Ware    301    15

Jackson    283    7

Gordon    273    18

Fayette    271    16

Worth    270    21

Walker    269    5

Catoosa    256    6

Crisp    255    11

Early    252    31

Butts    248    32

Decatur    239    8

Harris    232    8

Terrell    217    27

Glynn    214    3

Appling    208    13

Hancock    203    30

Dooly    194    12

Randolph    193    23

Bacon    186    3

Gilmer    175    2

Polk    175    1

Echols    165    0

Turner    161    15

Stephens    160    5

Murray    155    1

Calhoun    154    6

Grady    153    4

Franklin    146    1

Meriwether    139    3

Toombs    137    5

Monroe    135    15

Pierce    132    4

Oconee    131    10

Burke    128    6

Laurens    125    1

White    125    4

Dawson    123    3

Wilcox    120    15

Bulloch    119    3

Lumpkin    116    1

Ben Hill    113    1

Macon    112    8

Putnam    112    11

Banks    111    0

Lanier    108    2

Brooks    106    11

Liberty    98    1

Peach    92    9

Effingham    91    1

Bryan    90    5

Elbert    88    0

Greene    87    8

Cook    86    1

Lamar    85    5

Atkinson    83    2

Berrien    83    0

Clinch    83    2

Johnson    78    2

Oglethorpe    77    7

Washington    77    1

Camden    76    1

McDuffie    76    5

Pike    76    3

Madison    75    2

Pickens    75    4

Wilkinson    74    7

Fannin    73    1

Brantley    72    2

Screven    71    4

Stewart    71    1

Tattnall    69    0

Marion    68    3

Jeff Davis    66    2

Jefferson    63    1

Dodge    62    2

Haralson    62    4

Jenkins    62    9

Jasper    61    1

Telfair    61    2

Union    56    3

Clay    55    2

Dade    54    1

Bleckley    53    1

Talbot    53    2

Emanuel    52    2

Jones    51    0

Seminole    48    2

Chattooga    46    2

Hart    46    0

Pulaski    46    2

Heard    45    3

Miller    45    0

Wayne    44    0

Irwin    42    1

Morgan    42    0

Wilkes    42    1

Baker    36    3

Charlton    36    2

Towns    35    1

Rabun    33    4

Wheeler    33    0

Crawford    32    0

Long    27    1

Taylor    27    2

Montgomery    24    0

Twiggs    22    1

McIntosh    20    1

Schley    20    1

Candler    19    0

Warren    19    0

Lincoln    18    1

Treutlen    17    1

Webster    17    1

Quitman    15    1

Evans    12    0

Glascock    2    0

Taliaferro    2    0

