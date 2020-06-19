Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,636 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/6-6/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/23-6/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14.

There have been 62,009 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 760.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 598.50.

There have been 9,772 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 19, there were 937 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 214 13

Atkinson 89 2

Bacon 194 3

Baker 36 3

Baldwin 435 33

Banks 113 0

Barrow 414 25

Bartow 583 39

Ben Hill 117 1

Berrien 86 0

Bibb 590 37

Bleckley 54 1

Brantley 73 2

Brooks 109 11

Bryan 94 5

Bulloch 139 3

Burke 132 6

Butts 250 32

Calhoun 155 6

Camden 81 1

Candler 20 0

Carroll 627 40

Catoosa 272 6

Charlton 38 2

Chatham 743 32

Chattahoochee 305 1

Chattooga 49 2

Cherokee 1079 39

Clarke 374 15

Clay 56 2

Clayton 1550 76

Clinch 85 2

Cobb 3807 229

Coffee 399 15

Colquitt 722 17

Columbia 335 8

Cook 89 1

Coweta 548 14

Crawford 34 0

Crisp 257 11

Dade 57 1

Dawson 124 3

DeKalb 4637 164

Decatur 242 8

Dodge 62 2

Dooly 194 12

Dougherty 1844 151

Douglas 708 34

Early 256 31

Echols 168 0

Effingham 95 1

Elbert 89 0

Emanuel 55 2

Evans 15 0

Fannin 74 1

Fayette 278 16

Floyd 399 15

Forsyth 638 14

Franklin 154 1

Fulton 5400 304

Gilmer 177 2

Glascock 2 0

Glynn 253 3

Gordon 283 18

Grady 158 4

Greene 88 9

Gwinnett 5958 161

Habersham 630 34

Hall 2901 58

Hancock 203 31

Haralson 62 4

Harris 240 8

Hart 47 0

Heard 45 3

Henry 920 31

Houston 481 20

Irwin 45 1

Jackson 294 7

Jasper 61 1

Jeff Davis 71 2

Jefferson 66 1

Jenkins 72 9

Johnson 80 2

Jones 51 0

Lamar 86 5

Lanier 111 2

Laurens 129 1

Lee 377 22

Liberty 100 1

Lincoln 19 1

Long 28 1

Lowndes 844 4

Lumpkin 117 2

Macon 112 8

Madison 77 4

Marion 69 3

McDuffie 78 5

McIntosh 22 1

Meriwether 144 2

Miller 45 0

Mitchell 432 38

Monroe 135 15

Montgomery 24 0

Morgan 44 0

Murray 163 1

Muscogee 1146 34

Newton 466 11

Non-Georgia Resident 2892 40

Oconee 131 10

Oglethorpe 80 7

Paulding 453 14

Peach 92 9

Pickens 78 5

Pierce 134 4

Pike 81 3

Polk 178 1

Pulaski 46 2

Putnam 113 11

Quitman 15 1

Rabun 33 4

Randolph 194 23

Richmond 736 42

Rockdale 359 9

Schley 21 1

Screven 74 4

Seminole 48 2

Spalding 338 31

Stephens 163 5

Stewart 82 1

Sumter 531 49

Talbot 53 2

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 77 0

Taylor 27 2

Telfair 63 2

Terrell 217 27

Thomas 368 33

Tift 494 25

Toombs 141 5

Towns 35 1

Treutlen 18 1

Troup 922 25

Turner 165 16

Twiggs 23 1

Union 56 3

Unknown 886 2

Upson 312 43

Walker 276 5

Walton 343 25

Ware 307 15

Warren 19 0

Washington 77 1

Wayne 44 0

Webster 17 1

Wheeler 34 0

White 128 4

Whitfield 726 10

Wilcox 120 15

Wilkes 43 1

Wilkinson 74 7

Worth 278 21