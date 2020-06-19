x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,636 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/6-6/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/23-6/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14.
  • There have been 62,009 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 760.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 598.50.
  • There have been 9,772 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 19, there were 937 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    214    13

Atkinson    89    2

Bacon    194    3

Baker    36    3

Baldwin    435    33

Banks    113    0

Barrow    414    25

Bartow    583    39

Ben Hill    117    1

Berrien    86    0

Bibb    590    37

Bleckley    54    1

Brantley    73    2

Brooks    109    11

Bryan    94    5

Bulloch    139    3

Burke    132    6

Butts    250    32

Calhoun    155    6

Camden    81    1

Candler    20    0

Carroll    627    40

Catoosa    272    6

Charlton    38    2

Chatham    743    32

Chattahoochee    305    1

Chattooga    49    2

Cherokee    1079    39

Clarke    374    15

Clay    56    2

Clayton    1550    76

Clinch    85    2

Cobb    3807    229

Coffee    399    15

Colquitt    722    17

Columbia    335    8

Cook    89    1

Coweta    548    14

Crawford    34    0

Crisp    257    11

Dade    57    1

Dawson    124    3

DeKalb    4637    164

Decatur    242    8

Dodge    62    2

Dooly    194    12

Dougherty    1844    151

Douglas    708    34

Early    256    31

Echols    168    0

Effingham    95    1

Elbert    89    0

Emanuel    55    2

Evans    15    0

Fannin    74    1

Fayette    278    16

Floyd    399    15

Forsyth    638    14

Franklin    154    1

Fulton    5400    304

Gilmer    177    2

Glascock    2    0

Glynn    253    3

Gordon    283    18

Grady    158    4

Greene    88    9

Gwinnett    5958    161

Habersham    630    34

Hall    2901    58

Hancock    203    31

Haralson    62    4

Harris    240    8

Hart    47    0

Heard    45    3

Henry    920    31

Houston    481    20

Irwin    45    1

Jackson    294    7

Jasper    61    1

Jeff Davis    71    2

Jefferson    66    1

Jenkins    72    9

Johnson    80    2

Jones    51    0

Lamar    86    5

Lanier    111    2

Laurens    129    1

Lee    377    22

Liberty    100    1

Lincoln    19    1

Long    28    1

Lowndes    844    4

Lumpkin    117    2

Macon    112    8

Madison    77    4

Marion    69    3

McDuffie    78    5

McIntosh    22    1

Meriwether    144    2

Miller    45    0

Mitchell    432    38

Monroe    135    15

Montgomery    24    0

Morgan    44    0

Murray    163    1

Muscogee    1146    34

Newton    466    11

Non-Georgia Resident    2892    40

Oconee    131    10

Oglethorpe    80    7

Paulding    453    14

Peach    92    9

Pickens    78    5

Pierce    134    4

Pike    81    3

Polk    178    1

Pulaski    46    2

Putnam    113    11

Quitman    15    1

Rabun    33    4

Randolph    194    23

Richmond    736    42

Rockdale    359    9

Schley    21    1

Screven    74    4

Seminole    48    2

Spalding    338    31

Stephens    163    5

Stewart    82    1

Sumter    531    49

Talbot    53    2

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    77    0

Taylor    27    2

Telfair    63    2

Terrell    217    27

Thomas    368    33

Tift    494    25

Toombs    141    5

Towns    35    1

Treutlen    18    1

Troup    922    25

Turner    165    16

Twiggs    23    1

Union    56    3

Unknown    886    2

Upson    312    43

Walker    276    5

Walton    343    25

Ware    307    15

Warren    19    0

Washington    77    1

Wayne    44    0

Webster    17    1

Wheeler    34    0

White    128    4

Whitfield    726    10

Wilcox    120    15

Wilkes    43    1

Wilkinson    74    7

Worth    278    21

