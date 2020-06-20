x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,642 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/7-6/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/24-6/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.07.
  • There have been 63,809 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 850.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 604.07.
  • There have been 9,837 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 20, there were 944 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    216    13

Atkinson    90    2

Bacon    194    4

Baker    36    3

Baldwin    441    33

Banks    114    0

Barrow    415    25

Bartow    587    39

Ben Hill    119    1

Berrien    89    0

Bibb    597    37

Bleckley    54    1

Brantley    73    2

Brooks    112    11

Bryan    94    5

Bulloch    147    3

Burke    132    6

Butts    246    32

Calhoun    157    6

Camden    92    1

Candler    21    0

Carroll    622    39

Catoosa    275    6

Charlton    38    2

Chatham    760    32

Chattahoochee    312    1

Chattooga    49    2

Cherokee    1093    39

Clarke    376    15

Clay    56    2

Clayton    1567    76

Clinch    85    2

Cobb    3841    229

Coffee    406    15

Colquitt    729    17

Columbia    339    8

Cook    90    1

Coweta    545    14

Crawford    36    0

Crisp    257    11

Dade    59    1

Dawson    124    3

DeKalb    4666    165

Decatur    243    8

Dodge    67    2

Dooly    194    12

Dougherty    1844    151

Douglas    712    35

Early    256    31

Echols    172    0

Effingham    96    1

Elbert    91    0

Emanuel    59    2

Evans    16    0

Fannin    75    1

Fayette    279    16

Floyd    404    15

Forsyth    642    14

Franklin    156    1

Fulton    5444    304

Gilmer    177    2

Glascock    3    0

Glynn    265    3

Gordon    287    18

Grady    162    4

Greene    88    9

Gwinnett    6043    162

Habersham    635    34

Hall    2922    58

Hancock    203    32

Haralson    63    4

Harris    240    8

Hart    48    0

Heard    45    3

Henry    930    31

Houston    486    20

Irwin    45    1

Jackson    297    7

Jasper    61    1

Jeff Davis    72    2

Jefferson    67    1

Jenkins    72    9

Johnson    80    2

Jones    51    0

Lamar    87    6

Lanier    112    2

Laurens    131    1

Lee    377    22

Liberty    100    1

Lincoln    21    1

Long    28    1

Lowndes    871    4

Lumpkin    118    2

Macon    112    9

Madison    77    4

Marion    73    3

McDuffie    78    5

McIntosh    23    1

Meriwether    148    2

Miller    45    0

Mitchell    433    38

Monroe    135    15

Montgomery    26    0

Morgan    44    0

Murray    162    1

Muscogee    1147    34

Newton    466    11

Non-Georgia Resident    3140    40

Oconee    132    10

Oglethorpe    81    7

Paulding    460    14

Peach    93    9

Pickens    78    5

Pierce    135    4

Pike    81    3

Polk    178    1

Pulaski    46    2

Putnam    115    11

Quitman    15    1

Rabun    35    4

Randolph    194    23

Richmond    740    42

Rockdale    362    9

Schley    21    1

Screven    75    4

Seminole    48    2

Spalding    337    31

Stephens    165    5

Stewart    82    1

Sumter    532    49

Talbot    57    2

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    80    0

Taylor    27    2

Telfair    63    2

Terrell    217    27

Thomas    371    33

Tift    513    25

Toombs    143    5

Towns    36    1

Treutlen    19    1

Troup    947    26

Turner    166    16

Twiggs    23    1

Union    56    3

Unknown    1850    1

Upson    319    43

Walker    283    5

Walton    343    25

Ware    309    15

Warren    19    0

Washington    79    1

Wayne    44    0

Webster    17    1

Wheeler    35    0

White    129    4

Whitfield    741    10

Wilcox    121    15

Wilkes    43    1

Wilkinson    73    7

Worth    282    21

