Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,642 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/7-6/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/24-6/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.07.

There have been 63,809 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 850.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 604.07.

There have been 9,837 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 20, there were 944 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 216 13

Atkinson 90 2

Bacon 194 4

Baker 36 3

Baldwin 441 33

Banks 114 0

Barrow 415 25

Bartow 587 39

Ben Hill 119 1

Berrien 89 0

Bibb 597 37

Bleckley 54 1

Brantley 73 2

Brooks 112 11

Bryan 94 5

Bulloch 147 3

Burke 132 6

Butts 246 32

Calhoun 157 6

Camden 92 1

Candler 21 0

Carroll 622 39

Catoosa 275 6

Charlton 38 2

Chatham 760 32

Chattahoochee 312 1

Chattooga 49 2

Cherokee 1093 39

Clarke 376 15

Clay 56 2

Clayton 1567 76

Clinch 85 2

Cobb 3841 229

Coffee 406 15

Colquitt 729 17

Columbia 339 8

Cook 90 1

Coweta 545 14

Crawford 36 0

Crisp 257 11

Dade 59 1

Dawson 124 3

DeKalb 4666 165

Decatur 243 8

Dodge 67 2

Dooly 194 12

Dougherty 1844 151

Douglas 712 35

Early 256 31

Echols 172 0

Effingham 96 1

Elbert 91 0

Emanuel 59 2

Evans 16 0

Fannin 75 1

Fayette 279 16

Floyd 404 15

Forsyth 642 14

Franklin 156 1

Fulton 5444 304

Gilmer 177 2

Glascock 3 0

Glynn 265 3

Gordon 287 18

Grady 162 4

Greene 88 9

Gwinnett 6043 162

Habersham 635 34

Hall 2922 58

Hancock 203 32

Haralson 63 4

Harris 240 8

Hart 48 0

Heard 45 3

Henry 930 31

Houston 486 20

Irwin 45 1

Jackson 297 7

Jasper 61 1

Jeff Davis 72 2

Jefferson 67 1

Jenkins 72 9

Johnson 80 2

Jones 51 0

Lamar 87 6

Lanier 112 2

Laurens 131 1

Lee 377 22

Liberty 100 1

Lincoln 21 1

Long 28 1

Lowndes 871 4

Lumpkin 118 2

Macon 112 9

Madison 77 4

Marion 73 3

McDuffie 78 5

McIntosh 23 1

Meriwether 148 2

Miller 45 0

Mitchell 433 38

Monroe 135 15

Montgomery 26 0

Morgan 44 0

Murray 162 1

Muscogee 1147 34

Newton 466 11

Non-Georgia Resident 3140 40

Oconee 132 10

Oglethorpe 81 7

Paulding 460 14

Peach 93 9

Pickens 78 5

Pierce 135 4

Pike 81 3

Polk 178 1

Pulaski 46 2

Putnam 115 11

Quitman 15 1

Rabun 35 4

Randolph 194 23

Richmond 740 42

Rockdale 362 9

Schley 21 1

Screven 75 4

Seminole 48 2

Spalding 337 31

Stephens 165 5

Stewart 82 1

Sumter 532 49

Talbot 57 2

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 80 0

Taylor 27 2

Telfair 63 2

Terrell 217 27

Thomas 371 33

Tift 513 25

Toombs 143 5

Towns 36 1

Treutlen 19 1

Troup 947 26

Turner 166 16

Twiggs 23 1

Union 56 3

Unknown 1850 1

Upson 319 43

Walker 283 5

Walton 343 25

Ware 309 15

Warren 19 0

Washington 79 1

Wayne 44 0

Webster 17 1

Wheeler 35 0

White 129 4

Whitfield 741 10

Wilcox 121 15

Wilkes 43 1

Wilkinson 73 7

Worth 282 21