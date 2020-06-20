Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,642 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/7-6/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/24-6/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.07.
- There have been 63,809 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 850.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 604.07.
- There have been 9,837 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 20, there were 944 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
- Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 216 13
Atkinson 90 2
Bacon 194 4
Baker 36 3
Baldwin 441 33
Banks 114 0
Barrow 415 25
Bartow 587 39
Ben Hill 119 1
Berrien 89 0
Bibb 597 37
Bleckley 54 1
Brantley 73 2
Brooks 112 11
Bryan 94 5
Bulloch 147 3
Burke 132 6
Butts 246 32
Calhoun 157 6
Camden 92 1
Candler 21 0
Carroll 622 39
Catoosa 275 6
Charlton 38 2
Chatham 760 32
Chattahoochee 312 1
Chattooga 49 2
Cherokee 1093 39
Clarke 376 15
Clay 56 2
Clayton 1567 76
Clinch 85 2
Cobb 3841 229
Coffee 406 15
Colquitt 729 17
Columbia 339 8
Cook 90 1
Coweta 545 14
Crawford 36 0
Crisp 257 11
Dade 59 1
Dawson 124 3
DeKalb 4666 165
Decatur 243 8
Dodge 67 2
Dooly 194 12
Dougherty 1844 151
Douglas 712 35
Early 256 31
Echols 172 0
Effingham 96 1
Elbert 91 0
Emanuel 59 2
Evans 16 0
Fannin 75 1
Fayette 279 16
Floyd 404 15
Forsyth 642 14
Franklin 156 1
Fulton 5444 304
Gilmer 177 2
Glascock 3 0
Glynn 265 3
Gordon 287 18
Grady 162 4
Greene 88 9
Gwinnett 6043 162
Habersham 635 34
Hall 2922 58
Hancock 203 32
Haralson 63 4
Harris 240 8
Hart 48 0
Heard 45 3
Henry 930 31
Houston 486 20
Irwin 45 1
Jackson 297 7
Jasper 61 1
Jeff Davis 72 2
Jefferson 67 1
Jenkins 72 9
Johnson 80 2
Jones 51 0
Lamar 87 6
Lanier 112 2
Laurens 131 1
Lee 377 22
Liberty 100 1
Lincoln 21 1
Long 28 1
Lowndes 871 4
Lumpkin 118 2
Macon 112 9
Madison 77 4
Marion 73 3
McDuffie 78 5
McIntosh 23 1
Meriwether 148 2
Miller 45 0
Mitchell 433 38
Monroe 135 15
Montgomery 26 0
Morgan 44 0
Murray 162 1
Muscogee 1147 34
Newton 466 11
Non-Georgia Resident 3140 40
Oconee 132 10
Oglethorpe 81 7
Paulding 460 14
Peach 93 9
Pickens 78 5
Pierce 135 4
Pike 81 3
Polk 178 1
Pulaski 46 2
Putnam 115 11
Quitman 15 1
Rabun 35 4
Randolph 194 23
Richmond 740 42
Rockdale 362 9
Schley 21 1
Screven 75 4
Seminole 48 2
Spalding 337 31
Stephens 165 5
Stewart 82 1
Sumter 532 49
Talbot 57 2
Taliaferro 2 0
Tattnall 80 0
Taylor 27 2
Telfair 63 2
Terrell 217 27
Thomas 371 33
Tift 513 25
Toombs 143 5
Towns 36 1
Treutlen 19 1
Troup 947 26
Turner 166 16
Twiggs 23 1
Union 56 3
Unknown 1850 1
Upson 319 43
Walker 283 5
Walton 343 25
Ware 309 15
Warren 19 0
Washington 79 1
Wayne 44 0
Webster 17 1
Wheeler 35 0
White 129 4
Whitfield 741 10
Wilcox 121 15
Wilkes 43 1
Wilkinson 73 7
Worth 282 21
