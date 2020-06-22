Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,643 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/8-6/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/25-6/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.71.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/8-6/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/25-6/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.71. There have been 64,701 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 871.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 607.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 871.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 607. There have been 9,864 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 21, there were 960 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 217 13

Atkinson 91 2

Bacon 196 4

Baker 36 3

Baldwin 444 33

Banks 114 0

Barrow 416 25

Bartow 596 39

Ben Hill 122 1

Berrien 91 0

Bibb 601 37

Bleckley 54 1

Brantley 73 2

Brooks 115 11

Bryan 95 5

Bulloch 151 3

Burke 133 6

Butts 246 32

Calhoun 158 6

Camden 96 1

Candler 21 0

Carroll 625 39

Catoosa 275 6

Charlton 38 2

Chatham 779 32

Chattahoochee 315 1

Chattooga 49 2

Cherokee 1099 39

Clarke 381 15

Clay 56 2

Clayton 1598 76

Clinch 85 2

Cobb 3893 230

Coffee 408 15

Colquitt 734 17

Columbia 342 8

Cook 91 1

Coweta 550 14

Crawford 36 0

Crisp 257 11

Dade 59 1

Dawson 124 3

DeKalb 4694 165

Decatur 243 8

Dodge 67 2

Dooly 194 12

Dougherty 1848 151

Douglas 724 35

Early 256 31

Echols 173 0

Effingham 98 1

Elbert 92 0

Emanuel 64 2

Evans 16 0

Fannin 75 1

Fayette 280 16

Floyd 414 15

Forsyth 650 14

Franklin 156 1

Fulton 5496 304

Gilmer 178 2

Glascock 3 0

Glynn 305 3

Gordon 291 18

Grady 163 4

Greene 88 9

Gwinnett 6151 162

Habersham 637 34

Hall 2935 58

Hancock 206 32

Haralson 64 4

Harris 243 8

Hart 48 0

Heard 45 3

Henry 945 31

Houston 499 20

Irwin 45 1

Jackson 300 7

Jasper 61 1

Jeff Davis 73 2

Jefferson 67 1

Jenkins 73 9

Johnson 80 2

Jones 51 0

Lamar 87 6

Lanier 114 2

Laurens 131 1

Lee 378 22

Liberty 101 1

Lincoln 22 1

Long 29 1

Lowndes 911 4

Lumpkin 118 2

Macon 112 9

Madison 78 4

Marion 74 3

McDuffie 78 5

McIntosh 25 1

Meriwether 149 2

Miller 45 0

Mitchell 434 38

Monroe 135 15

Montgomery 26 0

Morgan 45 0

Murray 164 1

Muscogee 1169 34

Newton 474 11

Non-Georgia Resident 3208 40

Oconee 133 10

Oglethorpe 81 7

Paulding 466 14

Peach 93 9

Pickens 80 5

Pierce 137 4

Pike 81 3

Polk 178 1

Pulaski 46 2

Putnam 120 11

Quitman 15 1

Rabun 35 4

Randolph 194 23

Richmond 746 42

Rockdale 371 9

Schley 21 1

Screven 75 4

Seminole 49 2

Spalding 340 31

Stephens 165 5

Stewart 82 1

Sumter 532 49

Talbot 58 2

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 80 0

Taylor 27 2

Telfair 64 2

Terrell 218 27

Thomas 371 33

Tift 525 25

Toombs 147 5

Towns 36 1

Treutlen 19 1

Troup 978 26

Turner 167 16

Twiggs 23 1

Union 56 3

Unknown 1958 1

Upson 319 43

Walker 284 5

Walton 344 25

Ware 317 15

Warren 19 0

Washington 79 1

Wayne 46 0

Webster 17 1

Wheeler 35 0

White 129 4

Whitfield 763 10

Wilcox 121 15

Wilkes 43 1

Wilkinson 73 7

Worth 285 21