x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,643 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/8-6/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/25-6/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.71.
  • There have been 64,701 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 871.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 607.
  • There have been 9,864 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 21, there were 960 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    217    13

Atkinson    91    2

Bacon    196    4

Baker    36    3

Baldwin    444    33

Banks    114    0

Barrow    416    25

Bartow    596    39

Ben Hill    122    1

Berrien    91    0

Bibb    601    37

Bleckley    54    1

Brantley    73    2

Brooks    115    11

Bryan    95    5

Bulloch    151    3

Burke    133    6

Butts    246    32

Calhoun    158    6

Camden    96    1

Candler    21    0

Carroll    625    39

Catoosa    275    6

Charlton    38    2

Chatham    779    32

Chattahoochee    315    1

Chattooga    49    2

Cherokee    1099    39

Clarke    381    15

Clay    56    2

Clayton    1598    76

Clinch    85    2

Cobb    3893    230

Coffee    408    15

Colquitt    734    17

Columbia    342    8

Cook    91    1

Coweta    550    14

Crawford    36    0

Crisp    257    11

Dade    59    1

Dawson    124    3

DeKalb    4694    165

Decatur    243    8

Dodge    67    2

Dooly    194    12

Dougherty    1848    151

Douglas    724    35

Early    256    31

Echols    173    0

Effingham    98    1

Elbert    92    0

Emanuel    64    2

Evans    16    0

Fannin    75    1

Fayette    280    16

Floyd    414    15

Forsyth    650    14

Franklin    156    1

Fulton    5496    304

Gilmer    178    2

Glascock    3    0

Glynn    305    3

Gordon    291    18

Grady    163    4

Greene    88    9

Gwinnett    6151    162

Habersham    637    34

Hall    2935    58

Hancock    206    32

Haralson    64    4

Harris    243    8

Hart    48    0

Heard    45    3

Henry    945    31

Houston    499    20

Irwin    45    1

Jackson    300    7

Jasper    61    1

Jeff Davis    73    2

Jefferson    67    1

Jenkins    73    9

Johnson    80    2

Jones    51    0

Lamar    87    6

Lanier    114    2

Laurens    131    1

Lee    378    22

Liberty    101    1

Lincoln    22    1

Long    29    1

Lowndes    911    4

Lumpkin    118    2

Macon    112    9

Madison    78    4

Marion    74    3

McDuffie    78    5

McIntosh    25    1

Meriwether    149    2

Miller    45    0

Mitchell    434    38

Monroe    135    15

Montgomery    26    0

Morgan    45    0

Murray    164    1

Muscogee    1169    34

Newton    474    11

Non-Georgia Resident    3208    40

Oconee    133    10

Oglethorpe    81    7

Paulding    466    14

Peach    93    9

Pickens    80    5

Pierce    137    4

Pike    81    3

Polk    178    1

Pulaski    46    2

Putnam    120    11

Quitman    15    1

Rabun    35    4

Randolph    194    23

Richmond    746    42

Rockdale    371    9

Schley    21    1

Screven    75    4

Seminole    49    2

Spalding    340    31

Stephens    165    5

Stewart    82    1

Sumter    532    49

Talbot    58    2

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    80    0

Taylor    27    2

Telfair    64    2

Terrell    218    27

Thomas    371    33

Tift    525    25

Toombs    147    5

Towns    36    1

Treutlen    19    1

Troup    978    26

Turner    167    16

Twiggs    23    1

Union    56    3

Unknown    1958    1

Upson    319    43

Walker    284    5

Walton    344    25

Ware    317    15

Warren    19    0

Washington    79    1

Wayne    46    0

Webster    17    1

Wheeler    35    0

White    129    4

Whitfield    763    10

Wilcox    121    15

Wilkes    43    1

Wilkinson    73    7

Worth    285    21

MORE HEADLINES

Georgia COVID-19 numbers hit snag one day after record high case report

WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

'An absolute zoo': Positive COVID-19 test, busy South Carolina island rattle PGA

2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st wave

Georgia sees largest single-day COVID-19 increase on record with 1,800 cases