Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 12, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,831 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 47 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/27-3/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/13-2/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.29.

There have been 833,665 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,185 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,346.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,039.

There have been 57,275 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 77 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 190.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 12, there were 1,428 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1849 61

Atkinson 761 16

Bacon 1019 28

Baker 159 9

Baldwin 3748 105

Banks 1577 33

Barrow 8189 117

Bartow 10476 188

Ben Hill 1472 55

Berrien 1028 29

Bibb 12957 368

Bleckley 787 33

Brantley 881 28

Brooks 918 36

Bryan 2554 32

Bulloch 5109 54

Burke 1695 32

Butts 2029 70

Calhoun 439 14

Camden 3096 27

Candler 729 35

Carroll 7083 127

Catoosa 5228 62

Charlton 1030 20

Chatham 18974 367

Chattahoochee 2791 10

Chattooga 2122 60

Cherokee 20775 270

Clarke 12248 121

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21613 389

Clinch 717 24

Cobb 56547 880

Coffee 4177 126

Colquitt 3359 70

Columbia 10648 155

Cook 1144 35

Coweta 8253 163

Crawford 507 15

Crisp 1328 46

Dade 1144 10

Dawson 2582 36

DeKalb 52976 819

Decatur 2069 53

Dodge 1073 57

Dooly 759 30

Dougherty 5325 268

Douglas 11125 161

Early 979 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3646 59

Elbert 1499 50

Emanuel 1701 51

Evans 737 15

Fannin 2008 50

Fayette 6269 136

Floyd 9540 167

Forsyth 16574 154

Franklin 2284 38

Fulton 76070 1118

Gilmer 2406 67

Glascock 139 7

Glynn 6454 146

Gordon 6219 94

Grady 1489 45

Greene 1453 47

Gwinnett 81821 943

Habersham 4556 138

Hall 24092 391

Hancock 815 59

Haralson 1646 33

Harris 2041 50

Hart 1671 35

Heard 603 14

Henry 17602 258

Houston 9556 174

Irwin 670 17

Jackson 8142 127

Jasper 646 18

Jeff Davis 1246 36

Jefferson 1546 55

Jenkins 706 39

Johnson 771 40

Jones 1539 47

Lamar 1268 41

Lanier 482 9

Laurens 3625 141

Lee 1567 47

Liberty 2925 53

Lincoln 492 22

Long 676 11

Lowndes 7418 129

Lumpkin 2685 56

Macon 586 23

Madison 2650 41

Marion 381 16

McDuffie 1594 38

McIntosh 603 13

Meriwether 1443 58

Miller 624 8

Mitchell 1478 71

Monroe 1799 83

Montgomery 709 19

Morgan 1139 16

Murray 3911 72

Muscogee 13105 349

Newton 7014 192

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24704 416

Oconee 2840 59

Oglethorpe 1140 26

Paulding 10041 149

Peach 1772 46

Pickens 2397 56

Pierce 1196 41

Pike 996 23

Polk 3795 73

Pulaski 594 30

Putnam 1702 51

Quitman 77 1

Rabun 1443 37

Randolph 459 32

Richmond 18922 369

Rockdale 5591 140

Schley 204 4

Screven 791 18

Seminole 715 17

Spalding 3745 135

Stephens 2891 72

Stewart 767 22

Sumter 1771 89

Talbot 369 17

Taliaferro 97 3

Tattnall 1800 42

Taylor 488 20

Telfair 699 43

Terrell 549 41

Thomas 3464 108

Tift 3376 93

Toombs 2809 92

Towns 1032 40

Treutlen 621 19

Troup 5646 164

Turner 584 30

Twiggs 498 33

Union 1962 63

Unknown 2666 10

Upson 1739 102

Walker 6034 73

Walton 7585 215

Ware 2904 134

Warren 364 12

Washington 1603 53

Wayne 2591 69

Webster 100 4

Wheeler 451 21

White 2875 63

Whitfield 14307 215

Wilcox 457 28

Wilkes 658 17

Wilkinson 717 26