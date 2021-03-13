Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 12, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,831 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 47 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/27-3/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/13-2/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.29.
- There have been 833,665 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,185 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,346.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,039.
- There have been 57,275 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 77 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 190.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 12, there were 1,428 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1849 61
Atkinson 761 16
Bacon 1019 28
Baker 159 9
Baldwin 3748 105
Banks 1577 33
Barrow 8189 117
Bartow 10476 188
Ben Hill 1472 55
Berrien 1028 29
Bibb 12957 368
Bleckley 787 33
Brantley 881 28
Brooks 918 36
Bryan 2554 32
Bulloch 5109 54
Burke 1695 32
Butts 2029 70
Calhoun 439 14
Camden 3096 27
Candler 729 35
Carroll 7083 127
Catoosa 5228 62
Charlton 1030 20
Chatham 18974 367
Chattahoochee 2791 10
Chattooga 2122 60
Cherokee 20775 270
Clarke 12248 121
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21613 389
Clinch 717 24
Cobb 56547 880
Coffee 4177 126
Colquitt 3359 70
Columbia 10648 155
Cook 1144 35
Coweta 8253 163
Crawford 507 15
Crisp 1328 46
Dade 1144 10
Dawson 2582 36
DeKalb 52976 819
Decatur 2069 53
Dodge 1073 57
Dooly 759 30
Dougherty 5325 268
Douglas 11125 161
Early 979 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3646 59
Elbert 1499 50
Emanuel 1701 51
Evans 737 15
Fannin 2008 50
Fayette 6269 136
Floyd 9540 167
Forsyth 16574 154
Franklin 2284 38
Fulton 76070 1118
Gilmer 2406 67
Glascock 139 7
Glynn 6454 146
Gordon 6219 94
Grady 1489 45
Greene 1453 47
Gwinnett 81821 943
Habersham 4556 138
Hall 24092 391
Hancock 815 59
Haralson 1646 33
Harris 2041 50
Hart 1671 35
Heard 603 14
Henry 17602 258
Houston 9556 174
Irwin 670 17
Jackson 8142 127
Jasper 646 18
Jeff Davis 1246 36
Jefferson 1546 55
Jenkins 706 39
Johnson 771 40
Jones 1539 47
Lamar 1268 41
Lanier 482 9
Laurens 3625 141
Lee 1567 47
Liberty 2925 53
Lincoln 492 22
Long 676 11
Lowndes 7418 129
Lumpkin 2685 56
Macon 586 23
Madison 2650 41
Marion 381 16
McDuffie 1594 38
McIntosh 603 13
Meriwether 1443 58
Miller 624 8
Mitchell 1478 71
Monroe 1799 83
Montgomery 709 19
Morgan 1139 16
Murray 3911 72
Muscogee 13105 349
Newton 7014 192
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24704 416
Oconee 2840 59
Oglethorpe 1140 26
Paulding 10041 149
Peach 1772 46
Pickens 2397 56
Pierce 1196 41
Pike 996 23
Polk 3795 73
Pulaski 594 30
Putnam 1702 51
Quitman 77 1
Rabun 1443 37
Randolph 459 32
Richmond 18922 369
Rockdale 5591 140
Schley 204 4
Screven 791 18
Seminole 715 17
Spalding 3745 135
Stephens 2891 72
Stewart 767 22
Sumter 1771 89
Talbot 369 17
Taliaferro 97 3
Tattnall 1800 42
Taylor 488 20
Telfair 699 43
Terrell 549 41
Thomas 3464 108
Tift 3376 93
Toombs 2809 92
Towns 1032 40
Treutlen 621 19
Troup 5646 164
Turner 584 30
Twiggs 498 33
Union 1962 63
Unknown 2666 10
Upson 1739 102
Walker 6034 73
Walton 7585 215
Ware 2904 134
Warren 364 12
Washington 1603 53
Wayne 2591 69
Webster 100 4
Wheeler 451 21
White 2875 63
Whitfield 14307 215
Wilcox 457 28
Wilkes 658 17
Wilkinson 717 26
Worth 1155 58