Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 12, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,831 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 47 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/27-3/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/13-2/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.29.
  • There have been 833,665 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,185 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,346.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,039.
  • There have been 57,275 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 77 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 190.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 12, there were 1,428 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1849    61

Atkinson    761    16

Bacon    1019    28

Baker    159    9

Baldwin    3748    105

Banks    1577    33

Barrow    8189    117

Bartow    10476    188

Ben Hill    1472    55

Berrien    1028    29

Bibb    12957    368

Bleckley    787    33

Brantley    881    28

Brooks    918    36

Bryan    2554    32

Bulloch    5109    54

Burke    1695    32

Butts    2029    70

Calhoun    439    14

Camden    3096    27

Candler    729    35

Carroll    7083    127

Catoosa    5228    62

Charlton    1030    20

Chatham    18974    367

Chattahoochee    2791    10

Chattooga    2122    60

Cherokee    20775    270

Clarke    12248    121

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21613    389

Clinch    717    24

Cobb    56547    880

Coffee    4177    126

Colquitt    3359    70

Columbia    10648    155

Cook    1144    35

Coweta    8253    163

Crawford    507    15

Crisp    1328    46

Dade    1144    10

Dawson    2582    36

DeKalb    52976    819

Decatur    2069    53

Dodge    1073    57

Dooly    759    30

Dougherty    5325    268

Douglas    11125    161

Early    979    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3646    59

Elbert    1499    50

Emanuel    1701    51

Evans    737    15

Fannin    2008    50

Fayette    6269    136

Floyd    9540    167

Forsyth    16574    154

Franklin    2284    38

Fulton    76070    1118

Gilmer    2406    67

Glascock    139    7

Glynn    6454    146

Gordon    6219    94

Grady    1489    45

Greene    1453    47

Gwinnett    81821    943

Habersham    4556    138

Hall    24092    391

Hancock    815    59

Haralson    1646    33

Harris    2041    50

Hart    1671    35

Heard    603    14

Henry    17602    258

Houston    9556    174

Irwin    670    17

Jackson    8142    127

Jasper    646    18

Jeff Davis    1246    36

Jefferson    1546    55

Jenkins    706    39

Johnson    771    40

Jones    1539    47

Lamar    1268    41

Lanier    482    9

Laurens    3625    141

Lee    1567    47

Liberty    2925    53

Lincoln    492    22

Long    676    11

Lowndes    7418    129

Lumpkin    2685    56

Macon    586    23

Madison    2650    41

Marion    381    16

McDuffie    1594    38

McIntosh    603    13

Meriwether    1443    58

Miller    624    8

Mitchell    1478    71

Monroe    1799    83

Montgomery    709    19

Morgan    1139    16

Murray    3911    72

Muscogee    13105    349

Newton    7014    192

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24704    416

Oconee    2840    59

Oglethorpe    1140    26

Paulding    10041    149

Peach    1772    46

Pickens    2397    56

Pierce    1196    41

Pike    996    23

Polk    3795    73

Pulaski    594    30

Putnam    1702    51

Quitman    77    1

Rabun    1443    37

Randolph    459    32

Richmond    18922    369

Rockdale    5591    140

Schley    204    4

Screven    791    18

Seminole    715    17

Spalding    3745    135

Stephens    2891    72

Stewart    767    22

Sumter    1771    89

Talbot    369    17

Taliaferro    97    3

Tattnall    1800    42

Taylor    488    20

Telfair    699    43

Terrell    549    41

Thomas    3464    108

Tift    3376    93

Toombs    2809    92

Towns    1032    40

Treutlen    621    19

Troup    5646    164

Turner    584    30

Twiggs    498    33

Union    1962    63

Unknown    2666    10

Upson    1739    102

Walker    6034    73

Walton    7585    215

Ware    2904    134

Warren    364    12

Washington    1603    53

Wayne    2591    69

Webster    100    4

Wheeler    451    21

White    2875    63

Whitfield    14307    215

Wilcox    457    28

Wilkes    658    17

Wilkinson    717    26

Worth    1155    58

