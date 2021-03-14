Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 13, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,872 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/28-3/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/14-2/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79.
- There have been 834,696 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,031 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,265.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,993.
- There have been 57,334 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 59 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 187.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 13, there were 1,388 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1852 61
Atkinson 761 16
Bacon 1020 28
Baker 159 9
Baldwin 3747 105
Banks 1577 33
Barrow 8198 117
Bartow 10489 188
Ben Hill 1472 55
Berrien 1031 29
Bibb 12964 369
Bleckley 787 33
Brantley 883 28
Brooks 919 36
Bryan 2557 32
Bulloch 5114 54
Burke 1698 32
Butts 2030 70
Calhoun 439 14
Camden 3098 27
Candler 729 35
Carroll 7088 127
Catoosa 5238 62
Charlton 1033 20
Chatham 18999 368
Chattahoochee 2812 10
Chattooga 2122 61
Cherokee 20813 270
Clarke 12258 121
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21662 390
Clinch 717 24
Cobb 56621 882
Coffee 4177 126
Colquitt 3362 70
Columbia 10653 155
Cook 1144 36
Coweta 8272 163
Crawford 507 15
Crisp 1328 47
Dade 1145 10
Dawson 2583 36
DeKalb 53072 820
Decatur 2070 53
Dodge 1072 57
Dooly 759 30
Dougherty 5328 268
Douglas 11137 161
Early 981 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3649 59
Elbert 1500 50
Emanuel 1701 51
Evans 739 15
Fannin 2009 50
Fayette 6278 136
Floyd 9545 167
Forsyth 16595 155
Franklin 2286 39
Fulton 76192 1123
Gilmer 2408 67
Glascock 140 7
Glynn 6462 146
Gordon 6230 94
Grady 1489 45
Greene 1454 47
Gwinnett 81902 947
Habersham 4557 139
Hall 24111 392
Hancock 814 59
Haralson 1649 33
Harris 2043 50
Hart 1672 35
Heard 603 14
Henry 17671 259
Houston 9564 176
Irwin 670 17
Jackson 8149 127
Jasper 646 18
Jeff Davis 1247 36
Jefferson 1547 55
Jenkins 707 39
Johnson 769 40
Jones 1539 47
Lamar 1268 41
Lanier 483 9
Laurens 3622 141
Lee 1567 47
Liberty 2938 53
Lincoln 492 22
Long 677 11
Lowndes 7422 129
Lumpkin 2686 57
Macon 586 23
Madison 2653 41
Marion 381 16
McDuffie 1595 38
McIntosh 603 13
Meriwether 1444 58
Miller 626 8
Mitchell 1478 71
Monroe 1801 83
Montgomery 709 19
Morgan 1137 16
Murray 3919 73
Muscogee 13138 351
Newton 7023 193
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24730 417
Oconee 2853 59
Oglethorpe 1143 26
Paulding 10051 149
Peach 1774 46
Pickens 2403 56
Pierce 1196 41
Pike 997 23
Polk 3796 73
Pulaski 594 30
Putnam 1705 51
Quitman 78 1
Rabun 1443 37
Randolph 459 32
Richmond 18935 370
Rockdale 5598 141
Schley 204 4
Screven 791 20
Seminole 716 17
Spalding 3749 137
Stephens 2894 72
Stewart 771 22
Sumter 1772 89
Talbot 369 17
Taliaferro 97 3
Tattnall 1800 42
Taylor 488 20
Telfair 697 43
Terrell 550 41
Thomas 3468 108
Tift 3378 93
Toombs 2810 92
Towns 1032 40
Treutlen 620 20
Troup 5647 165
Turner 585 30
Twiggs 498 33
Union 1963 63
Unknown 2655 11
Upson 1744 102
Walker 6039 73
Walton 7605 216
Ware 2904 134
Warren 364 12
Washington 1602 53
Wayne 2592 69
Webster 100 4
Wheeler 451 21
White 2879 63
Whitfield 14322 215
Wilcox 457 28
Wilkes 658 17
Wilkinson 717 26
Worth 1158 58