x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 13, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Body: We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,872 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/28-3/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/14-2/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79.
  • There have been 834,696 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,031 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,265.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,993.
  • There have been 57,334 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 59 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 187.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 13, there were 1,388 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1852    61

Atkinson    761    16

Bacon    1020    28

Baker    159    9

Baldwin    3747    105

Banks    1577    33

Barrow    8198    117

Bartow    10489    188

Ben Hill    1472    55

Berrien    1031    29

Bibb    12964    369

Bleckley    787    33

Brantley    883    28

Brooks    919    36

Bryan    2557    32

Bulloch    5114    54

Burke    1698    32

Butts    2030    70

Calhoun    439    14

Camden    3098    27

Candler    729    35

Carroll    7088    127

Catoosa    5238    62

Charlton    1033    20

Chatham    18999    368

Chattahoochee    2812    10

Chattooga    2122    61

Cherokee    20813    270

Clarke    12258    121

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21662    390

Clinch    717    24

Cobb    56621    882

Coffee    4177    126

Colquitt    3362    70

Columbia    10653    155

Cook    1144    36

Coweta    8272    163

Crawford    507    15

Crisp    1328    47

Dade    1145    10

Dawson    2583    36

DeKalb    53072    820

Decatur    2070    53

Dodge    1072    57

Dooly    759    30

Dougherty    5328    268

Douglas    11137    161

Early    981    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3649    59

Elbert    1500    50

Emanuel    1701    51

Evans    739    15

Fannin    2009    50

Fayette    6278    136

Floyd    9545    167

Forsyth    16595    155

Franklin    2286    39

Fulton    76192    1123

Gilmer    2408    67

Glascock    140    7

Glynn    6462    146

Gordon    6230    94

Grady    1489    45

Greene    1454    47

Gwinnett    81902    947

Habersham    4557    139

Hall    24111    392

Hancock    814    59

Haralson    1649    33

Harris    2043    50

Hart    1672    35

Heard    603    14

Henry    17671    259

Houston    9564    176

Irwin    670    17

Jackson    8149    127

Jasper    646    18

Jeff Davis    1247    36

Jefferson    1547    55

Jenkins    707    39

Johnson    769    40

Jones    1539    47

Lamar    1268    41

Lanier    483    9

Laurens    3622    141

Lee    1567    47

Liberty    2938    53

Lincoln    492    22

Long    677    11

Lowndes    7422    129

Lumpkin    2686    57

Macon    586    23

Madison    2653    41

Marion    381    16

McDuffie    1595    38

McIntosh    603    13

Meriwether    1444    58

Miller    626    8

Mitchell    1478    71

Monroe    1801    83

Montgomery    709    19

Morgan    1137    16

Murray    3919    73

Muscogee    13138    351

Newton    7023    193

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24730    417

Oconee    2853    59

Oglethorpe    1143    26

Paulding    10051    149

Peach    1774    46

Pickens    2403    56

Pierce    1196    41

Pike    997    23

Polk    3796    73

Pulaski    594    30

Putnam    1705    51

Quitman    78    1

Rabun    1443    37

Randolph    459    32

Richmond    18935    370

Rockdale    5598    141

Schley    204    4

Screven    791    20

Seminole    716    17

Spalding    3749    137

Stephens    2894    72

Stewart    771    22

Sumter    1772    89

Talbot    369    17

Taliaferro    97    3

Tattnall    1800    42

Taylor    488    20

Telfair    697    43

Terrell    550    41

Thomas    3468    108

Tift    3378    93

Toombs    2810    92

Towns    1032    40

Treutlen    620    20

Troup    5647    165

Turner    585    30

Twiggs    498    33

Union    1963    63

Unknown    2655    11

Upson    1744    102

Walker    6039    73

Walton    7605    216

Ware    2904    134

Warren    364    12

Washington    1602    53

Wayne    2592    69

Webster    100    4

Wheeler    451    21

White    2879    63

Whitfield    14322    215

Wilcox    457    28

Wilkes    658    17

Wilkinson    717    26

Worth    1158    58

Related Articles