Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 13, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,872 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/28-3/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/14-2/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79.

There have been 834,696 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,031 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,265.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,993.

There have been 57,334 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 59 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 187.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 13, there were 1,388 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1852 61

Atkinson 761 16

Bacon 1020 28

Baker 159 9

Baldwin 3747 105

Banks 1577 33

Barrow 8198 117

Bartow 10489 188

Ben Hill 1472 55

Berrien 1031 29

Bibb 12964 369

Bleckley 787 33

Brantley 883 28

Brooks 919 36

Bryan 2557 32

Bulloch 5114 54

Burke 1698 32

Butts 2030 70

Calhoun 439 14

Camden 3098 27

Candler 729 35

Carroll 7088 127

Catoosa 5238 62

Charlton 1033 20

Chatham 18999 368

Chattahoochee 2812 10

Chattooga 2122 61

Cherokee 20813 270

Clarke 12258 121

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21662 390

Clinch 717 24

Cobb 56621 882

Coffee 4177 126

Colquitt 3362 70

Columbia 10653 155

Cook 1144 36

Coweta 8272 163

Crawford 507 15

Crisp 1328 47

Dade 1145 10

Dawson 2583 36

DeKalb 53072 820

Decatur 2070 53

Dodge 1072 57

Dooly 759 30

Dougherty 5328 268

Douglas 11137 161

Early 981 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3649 59

Elbert 1500 50

Emanuel 1701 51

Evans 739 15

Fannin 2009 50

Fayette 6278 136

Floyd 9545 167

Forsyth 16595 155

Franklin 2286 39

Fulton 76192 1123

Gilmer 2408 67

Glascock 140 7

Glynn 6462 146

Gordon 6230 94

Grady 1489 45

Greene 1454 47

Gwinnett 81902 947

Habersham 4557 139

Hall 24111 392

Hancock 814 59

Haralson 1649 33

Harris 2043 50

Hart 1672 35

Heard 603 14

Henry 17671 259

Houston 9564 176

Irwin 670 17

Jackson 8149 127

Jasper 646 18

Jeff Davis 1247 36

Jefferson 1547 55

Jenkins 707 39

Johnson 769 40

Jones 1539 47

Lamar 1268 41

Lanier 483 9

Laurens 3622 141

Lee 1567 47

Liberty 2938 53

Lincoln 492 22

Long 677 11

Lowndes 7422 129

Lumpkin 2686 57

Macon 586 23

Madison 2653 41

Marion 381 16

McDuffie 1595 38

McIntosh 603 13

Meriwether 1444 58

Miller 626 8

Mitchell 1478 71

Monroe 1801 83

Montgomery 709 19

Morgan 1137 16

Murray 3919 73

Muscogee 13138 351

Newton 7023 193

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24730 417

Oconee 2853 59

Oglethorpe 1143 26

Paulding 10051 149

Peach 1774 46

Pickens 2403 56

Pierce 1196 41

Pike 997 23

Polk 3796 73

Pulaski 594 30

Putnam 1705 51

Quitman 78 1

Rabun 1443 37

Randolph 459 32

Richmond 18935 370

Rockdale 5598 141

Schley 204 4

Screven 791 20

Seminole 716 17

Spalding 3749 137

Stephens 2894 72

Stewart 771 22

Sumter 1772 89

Talbot 369 17

Taliaferro 97 3

Tattnall 1800 42

Taylor 488 20

Telfair 697 43

Terrell 550 41

Thomas 3468 108

Tift 3378 93

Toombs 2810 92

Towns 1032 40

Treutlen 620 20

Troup 5647 165

Turner 585 30

Twiggs 498 33

Union 1963 63

Unknown 2655 11

Upson 1744 102

Walker 6039 73

Walton 7605 216

Ware 2904 134

Warren 364 12

Washington 1602 53

Wayne 2592 69

Webster 100 4

Wheeler 451 21

White 2879 63

Whitfield 14322 215

Wilcox 457 28

Wilkes 658 17

Wilkinson 717 26