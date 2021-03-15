Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 14, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,871 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/14-3/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57,36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/15-2/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86.

There have been 835,484 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 788 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,212 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,981.

There have been 57,361 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 27 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 190.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 14, there were 1,392 current hospitalizations – an increase of four hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1852 61

Atkinson 761 16

Bacon 1020 28

Baker 159 9

Baldwin 3750 105

Banks 1576 33

Barrow 8206 117

Bartow 10513 188

Ben Hill 1472 55

Berrien 1031 29

Bibb 12974 369

Bleckley 789 33

Brantley 883 28

Brooks 919 36

Bryan 2562 32

Bulloch 5115 54

Burke 1698 32

Butts 2031 70

Calhoun 436 14

Camden 3099 27

Candler 729 35

Carroll 7092 127

Catoosa 5238 62

Charlton 1033 20

Chatham 19009 368

Chattahoochee 2812 10

Chattooga 2123 61

Cherokee 20864 270

Clarke 12262 121

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21684 390

Clinch 717 24

Cobb 56697 882

Coffee 4178 126

Colquitt 3366 70

Columbia 10654 155

Cook 1144 36

Coweta 8278 163

Crawford 508 15

Crisp 1329 47

Dade 1147 10

Dawson 2583 36

DeKalb 53111 820

Decatur 2071 53

Dodge 1072 57

Dooly 759 30

Dougherty 5330 268

Douglas 11154 161

Early 986 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3656 59

Elbert 1500 50

Emanuel 1701 51

Evans 739 15

Fannin 2010 50

Fayette 6279 136

Floyd 9552 167

Forsyth 16621 155

Franklin 2286 39

Fulton 76303 1123

Gilmer 2408 67

Glascock 140 7

Glynn 6468 146

Gordon 6232 94

Grady 1490 45

Greene 1456 47

Gwinnett 81964 947

Habersham 4558 139

Hall 24117 392

Hancock 814 59

Haralson 1649 33

Harris 2046 50

Hart 1672 35

Heard 603 14

Henry 17739 259

Houston 9567 176

Irwin 670 17

Jackson 8153 127

Jasper 647 18

Jeff Davis 1247 36

Jefferson 1547 55

Jenkins 708 39

Johnson 769 40

Jones 1540 47

Lamar 1270 41

Lanier 483 9

Laurens 3625 141

Lee 1568 47

Liberty 2940 53

Lincoln 492 22

Long 679 11

Lowndes 7426 129

Lumpkin 2686 57

Macon 586 23

Madison 2655 41

Marion 381 16

McDuffie 1596 38

McIntosh 603 13

Meriwether 1445 58

Miller 629 8

Mitchell 1479 71

Monroe 1801 83

Montgomery 710 19

Morgan 1137 16

Murray 3923 73

Muscogee 13160 351

Newton 7029 193

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24746 417

Oconee 2856 59

Oglethorpe 1143 26

Paulding 10062 149

Peach 1775 46

Pickens 2406 56

Pierce 1197 41

Pike 999 23

Polk 3798 73

Pulaski 594 30

Putnam 1707 51

Quitman 78 1

Rabun 1445 37

Randolph 459 32

Richmond 18940 370

Rockdale 5607 141

Schley 204 4

Screven 791 20

Seminole 716 17

Spalding 3752 137

Stephens 2895 72

Stewart 771 22

Sumter 1773 88

Talbot 369 17

Taliaferro 98 3

Tattnall 1800 42

Taylor 488 20

Telfair 697 43

Terrell 550 41

Thomas 3467 108

Tift 3378 93

Toombs 2811 92

Towns 1032 40

Treutlen 620 20

Troup 5656 165

Turner 585 30

Twiggs 498 33

Union 1964 63

Unknown 2660 11

Upson 1745 102

Walker 6039 73

Walton 7620 216

Ware 2904 134

Warren 364 12

Washington 1603 53

Wayne 2594 69

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2880 63

Whitfield 14340 215

Wilcox 458 28

Wilkes 658 17

Wilkinson 718 26