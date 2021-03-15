x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 14, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,871 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/14-3/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57,36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/15-2/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86.
  • There have been 835,484 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 788 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,212 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,981.
  • There have been 57,361 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 27 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 190.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 14, there were 1,392 current hospitalizations – an increase of four hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1852    61

Atkinson    761    16

Bacon    1020    28

Baker    159    9

Baldwin    3750    105

Banks    1576    33

Barrow    8206    117

Bartow    10513    188

Ben Hill    1472    55

Berrien    1031    29

Bibb    12974    369

Bleckley    789    33

Brantley    883    28

Brooks    919    36

Bryan    2562    32

Bulloch    5115    54

Burke    1698    32

Butts    2031    70

Calhoun    436    14

Camden    3099    27

Candler    729    35

Carroll    7092    127

Catoosa    5238    62

Charlton    1033    20

Chatham    19009    368

Chattahoochee    2812    10

Chattooga    2123    61

Cherokee    20864    270

Clarke    12262    121

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21684    390

Clinch    717    24

Cobb    56697    882

Coffee    4178    126

Colquitt    3366    70

Columbia    10654    155

Cook    1144    36

Coweta    8278    163

Crawford    508    15

Crisp    1329    47

Dade    1147    10

Dawson    2583    36

DeKalb    53111    820

Decatur    2071    53

Dodge    1072    57

Dooly    759    30

Dougherty    5330    268

Douglas    11154    161

Early    986    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3656    59

Elbert    1500    50

Emanuel    1701    51

Evans    739    15

Fannin    2010    50

Fayette    6279    136

Floyd    9552    167

Forsyth    16621    155

Franklin    2286    39

Fulton    76303    1123

Gilmer    2408    67

Glascock    140    7

Glynn    6468    146

Gordon    6232    94

Grady    1490    45

Greene    1456    47

Gwinnett    81964    947

Habersham    4558    139

Hall    24117    392

Hancock    814    59

Haralson    1649    33

Harris    2046    50

Hart    1672    35

Heard    603    14

Henry    17739    259

Houston    9567    176

Irwin    670    17

Jackson    8153    127

Jasper    647    18

Jeff Davis    1247    36

Jefferson    1547    55

Jenkins    708    39

Johnson    769    40

Jones    1540    47

Lamar    1270    41

Lanier    483    9

Laurens    3625    141

Lee    1568    47

Liberty    2940    53

Lincoln    492    22

Long    679    11

Lowndes    7426    129

Lumpkin    2686    57

Macon    586    23

Madison    2655    41

Marion    381    16

McDuffie    1596    38

McIntosh    603    13

Meriwether    1445    58

Miller    629    8

Mitchell    1479    71

Monroe    1801    83

Montgomery    710    19

Morgan    1137    16

Murray    3923    73

Muscogee    13160    351

Newton    7029    193

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24746    417

Oconee    2856    59

Oglethorpe    1143    26

Paulding    10062    149

Peach    1775    46

Pickens    2406    56

Pierce    1197    41

Pike    999    23

Polk    3798    73

Pulaski    594    30

Putnam    1707    51

Quitman    78    1

Rabun    1445    37

Randolph    459    32

Richmond    18940    370

Rockdale    5607    141

Schley    204    4

Screven    791    20

Seminole    716    17

Spalding    3752    137

Stephens    2895    72

Stewart    771    22

Sumter    1773    88

Talbot    369    17

Taliaferro    98    3

Tattnall    1800    42

Taylor    488    20

Telfair    697    43

Terrell    550    41

Thomas    3467    108

Tift    3378    93

Toombs    2811    92

Towns    1032    40

Treutlen    620    20

Troup    5656    165

Turner    585    30

Twiggs    498    33

Union    1964    63

Unknown    2660    11

Upson    1745    102

Walker    6039    73

Walton    7620    216

Ware    2904    134

Warren    364    12

Washington    1603    53

Wayne    2594    69

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2880    63

Whitfield    14340    215

Wilcox    458    28

Wilkes    658    17

Wilkinson    718    26

Worth    1158    58

Related Articles