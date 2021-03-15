Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 14, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,871 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/14-3/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57,36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/15-2/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86.
- There have been 835,484 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 788 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,212 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,981.
- There have been 57,361 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 27 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 190.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 14, there were 1,392 current hospitalizations – an increase of four hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1852 61
Atkinson 761 16
Bacon 1020 28
Baker 159 9
Baldwin 3750 105
Banks 1576 33
Barrow 8206 117
Bartow 10513 188
Ben Hill 1472 55
Berrien 1031 29
Bibb 12974 369
Bleckley 789 33
Brantley 883 28
Brooks 919 36
Bryan 2562 32
Bulloch 5115 54
Burke 1698 32
Butts 2031 70
Calhoun 436 14
Camden 3099 27
Candler 729 35
Carroll 7092 127
Catoosa 5238 62
Charlton 1033 20
Chatham 19009 368
Chattahoochee 2812 10
Chattooga 2123 61
Cherokee 20864 270
Clarke 12262 121
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21684 390
Clinch 717 24
Cobb 56697 882
Coffee 4178 126
Colquitt 3366 70
Columbia 10654 155
Cook 1144 36
Coweta 8278 163
Crawford 508 15
Crisp 1329 47
Dade 1147 10
Dawson 2583 36
DeKalb 53111 820
Decatur 2071 53
Dodge 1072 57
Dooly 759 30
Dougherty 5330 268
Douglas 11154 161
Early 986 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3656 59
Elbert 1500 50
Emanuel 1701 51
Evans 739 15
Fannin 2010 50
Fayette 6279 136
Floyd 9552 167
Forsyth 16621 155
Franklin 2286 39
Fulton 76303 1123
Gilmer 2408 67
Glascock 140 7
Glynn 6468 146
Gordon 6232 94
Grady 1490 45
Greene 1456 47
Gwinnett 81964 947
Habersham 4558 139
Hall 24117 392
Hancock 814 59
Haralson 1649 33
Harris 2046 50
Hart 1672 35
Heard 603 14
Henry 17739 259
Houston 9567 176
Irwin 670 17
Jackson 8153 127
Jasper 647 18
Jeff Davis 1247 36
Jefferson 1547 55
Jenkins 708 39
Johnson 769 40
Jones 1540 47
Lamar 1270 41
Lanier 483 9
Laurens 3625 141
Lee 1568 47
Liberty 2940 53
Lincoln 492 22
Long 679 11
Lowndes 7426 129
Lumpkin 2686 57
Macon 586 23
Madison 2655 41
Marion 381 16
McDuffie 1596 38
McIntosh 603 13
Meriwether 1445 58
Miller 629 8
Mitchell 1479 71
Monroe 1801 83
Montgomery 710 19
Morgan 1137 16
Murray 3923 73
Muscogee 13160 351
Newton 7029 193
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24746 417
Oconee 2856 59
Oglethorpe 1143 26
Paulding 10062 149
Peach 1775 46
Pickens 2406 56
Pierce 1197 41
Pike 999 23
Polk 3798 73
Pulaski 594 30
Putnam 1707 51
Quitman 78 1
Rabun 1445 37
Randolph 459 32
Richmond 18940 370
Rockdale 5607 141
Schley 204 4
Screven 791 20
Seminole 716 17
Spalding 3752 137
Stephens 2895 72
Stewart 771 22
Sumter 1773 88
Talbot 369 17
Taliaferro 98 3
Tattnall 1800 42
Taylor 488 20
Telfair 697 43
Terrell 550 41
Thomas 3467 108
Tift 3378 93
Toombs 2811 92
Towns 1032 40
Treutlen 620 20
Troup 5656 165
Turner 585 30
Twiggs 498 33
Union 1964 63
Unknown 2660 11
Upson 1745 102
Walker 6039 73
Walton 7620 216
Ware 2904 134
Warren 364 12
Washington 1603 53
Wayne 2594 69
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2880 63
Whitfield 14340 215
Wilcox 458 28
Wilkes 658 17
Wilkinson 718 26
Worth 1158 58