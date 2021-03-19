Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 19, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,095 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/6-3/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/20-3/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.14.
- There have been 841,084 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,261 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,069.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,797.
- There have been 57,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 85.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 19, there were 1,253 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1850 62
Atkinson 762 16
Bacon 1023 28
Baker 159 9
Baldwin 3758 107
Banks 1583 33
Barrow 8259 120
Bartow 10645 191
Ben Hill 1472 55
Berrien 1033 29
Bibb 13014 375
Bleckley 789 33
Brantley 889 29
Brooks 922 36
Bryan 2598 33
Bulloch 5128 56
Burke 1708 33
Butts 2043 71
Calhoun 433 14
Camden 3104 26
Candler 733 35
Carroll 7115 128
Catoosa 5273 61
Charlton 1037 21
Chatham 19154 376
Chattahoochee 2852 10
Chattooga 2136 60
Cherokee 21073 278
Clarke 12318 120
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21860 397
Clinch 718 24
Cobb 57121 888
Coffee 4182 127
Colquitt 3396 71
Columbia 10688 156
Cook 1145 36
Coweta 8320 168
Crawford 509 15
Crisp 1391 47
Dade 1151 10
Dawson 2596 36
DeKalb 53763 838
Decatur 2080 53
Dodge 1072 56
Dooly 778 31
Dougherty 5343 271
Douglas 11213 165
Early 990 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3589 58
Elbert 1502 52
Emanuel 1706 51
Evans 745 16
Fannin 2017 51
Fayette 6322 137
Floyd 9617 167
Forsyth 16804 158
Franklin 2291 39
Fulton 76928 1144
Gilmer 2408 68
Glascock 140 7
Glynn 6451 149
Gordon 6274 96
Grady 1490 45
Greene 1463 48
Gwinnett 82430 966
Habersham 4568 140
Hall 24208 396
Hancock 816 59
Haralson 1662 33
Harris 2079 50
Hart 1679 35
Heard 606 14
Henry 17935 266
Houston 9615 179
Irwin 669 18
Jackson 8198 128
Jasper 655 18
Jeff Davis 1261 37
Jefferson 1547 55
Jenkins 711 39
Johnson 773 40
Jones 1546 49
Lamar 1275 42
Lanier 482 9
Laurens 3628 140
Lee 1571 48
Liberty 3056 56
Lincoln 495 23
Long 660 10
Lowndes 7468 130
Lumpkin 2698 58
Macon 587 23
Madison 2659 42
Marion 382 16
McDuffie 1604 38
McIntosh 638 14
Meriwether 1451 58
Miller 644 8
Mitchell 1481 71
Monroe 1814 84
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1144 18
Murray 3951 73
Muscogee 13397 357
Newton 7074 195
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24876 425
Oconee 2907 60
Oglethorpe 1154 27
Paulding 10158 155
Peach 1783 46
Pickens 2416 58
Pierce 1202 42
Pike 1006 23
Polk 3829 74
Pulaski 598 30
Putnam 1718 52
Quitman 78 1
Rabun 1449 37
Randolph 460 32
Richmond 18997 375
Rockdale 5653 142
Schley 204 4
Screven 794 20
Seminole 720 17
Spalding 3787 140
Stephens 2907 72
Stewart 774 22
Sumter 1775 88
Talbot 374 17
Taliaferro 99 3
Tattnall 1804 42
Taylor 493 21
Telfair 700 43
Terrell 553 42
Thomas 3467 108
Tift 3384 94
Toombs 2822 92
Towns 1039 42
Treutlen 621 20
Troup 5691 166
Turner 590 31
Twiggs 500 33
Union 1976 65
Unknown 2591 11
Upson 1747 102
Walker 6085 75
Walton 7680 220
Ware 2917 135
Warren 366 12
Washington 1608 54
Wayne 2617 69
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2886 63
Whitfield 14389 218
Wilcox 464 28
Wilkes 660 17
Wilkinson 719 26
Worth 1162 58