Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 19, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,095 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/6-3/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/20-3/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.14.

There have been 841,084 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,261 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,069.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,797.

There have been 57,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 85.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 19, there were 1,253 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1850 62

Atkinson 762 16

Bacon 1023 28

Baker 159 9

Baldwin 3758 107

Banks 1583 33

Barrow 8259 120

Bartow 10645 191

Ben Hill 1472 55

Berrien 1033 29

Bibb 13014 375

Bleckley 789 33

Brantley 889 29

Brooks 922 36

Bryan 2598 33

Bulloch 5128 56

Burke 1708 33

Butts 2043 71

Calhoun 433 14

Camden 3104 26

Candler 733 35

Carroll 7115 128

Catoosa 5273 61

Charlton 1037 21

Chatham 19154 376

Chattahoochee 2852 10

Chattooga 2136 60

Cherokee 21073 278

Clarke 12318 120

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21860 397

Clinch 718 24

Cobb 57121 888

Coffee 4182 127

Colquitt 3396 71

Columbia 10688 156

Cook 1145 36

Coweta 8320 168

Crawford 509 15

Crisp 1391 47

Dade 1151 10

Dawson 2596 36

DeKalb 53763 838

Decatur 2080 53

Dodge 1072 56

Dooly 778 31

Dougherty 5343 271

Douglas 11213 165

Early 990 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3589 58

Elbert 1502 52

Emanuel 1706 51

Evans 745 16

Fannin 2017 51

Fayette 6322 137

Floyd 9617 167

Forsyth 16804 158

Franklin 2291 39

Fulton 76928 1144

Gilmer 2408 68

Glascock 140 7

Glynn 6451 149

Gordon 6274 96

Grady 1490 45

Greene 1463 48

Gwinnett 82430 966

Habersham 4568 140

Hall 24208 396

Hancock 816 59

Haralson 1662 33

Harris 2079 50

Hart 1679 35

Heard 606 14

Henry 17935 266

Houston 9615 179

Irwin 669 18

Jackson 8198 128

Jasper 655 18

Jeff Davis 1261 37

Jefferson 1547 55

Jenkins 711 39

Johnson 773 40

Jones 1546 49

Lamar 1275 42

Lanier 482 9

Laurens 3628 140

Lee 1571 48

Liberty 3056 56

Lincoln 495 23

Long 660 10

Lowndes 7468 130

Lumpkin 2698 58

Macon 587 23

Madison 2659 42

Marion 382 16

McDuffie 1604 38

McIntosh 638 14

Meriwether 1451 58

Miller 644 8

Mitchell 1481 71

Monroe 1814 84

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1144 18

Murray 3951 73

Muscogee 13397 357

Newton 7074 195

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24876 425

Oconee 2907 60

Oglethorpe 1154 27

Paulding 10158 155

Peach 1783 46

Pickens 2416 58

Pierce 1202 42

Pike 1006 23

Polk 3829 74

Pulaski 598 30

Putnam 1718 52

Quitman 78 1

Rabun 1449 37

Randolph 460 32

Richmond 18997 375

Rockdale 5653 142

Schley 204 4

Screven 794 20

Seminole 720 17

Spalding 3787 140

Stephens 2907 72

Stewart 774 22

Sumter 1775 88

Talbot 374 17

Taliaferro 99 3

Tattnall 1804 42

Taylor 493 21

Telfair 700 43

Terrell 553 42

Thomas 3467 108

Tift 3384 94

Toombs 2822 92

Towns 1039 42

Treutlen 621 20

Troup 5691 166

Turner 590 31

Twiggs 500 33

Union 1976 65

Unknown 2591 11

Upson 1747 102

Walker 6085 75

Walton 7680 220

Ware 2917 135

Warren 366 12

Washington 1608 54

Wayne 2617 69

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2886 63

Whitfield 14389 218

Wilcox 464 28

Wilkes 660 17

Wilkinson 719 26