Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 19, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,095 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/6-3/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/20-3/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.14.
  • There have been 841,084 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,261 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,069.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,797.
  • There have been 57,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 85.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 19, there were 1,253 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1850    62

Atkinson    762    16

Bacon    1023    28

Baker    159    9

Baldwin    3758    107

Banks    1583    33

Barrow    8259    120

Bartow    10645    191

Ben Hill    1472    55

Berrien    1033    29

Bibb    13014    375

Bleckley    789    33

Brantley    889    29

Brooks    922    36

Bryan    2598    33

Bulloch    5128    56

Burke    1708    33

Butts    2043    71

Calhoun    433    14

Camden    3104    26

Candler    733    35

Carroll    7115    128

Catoosa    5273    61

Charlton    1037    21

Chatham    19154    376

Chattahoochee    2852    10

Chattooga    2136    60

Cherokee    21073    278

Clarke    12318    120

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21860    397

Clinch    718    24

Cobb    57121    888

Coffee    4182    127

Colquitt    3396    71

Columbia    10688    156

Cook    1145    36

Coweta    8320    168

Crawford    509    15

Crisp    1391    47

Dade    1151    10

Dawson    2596    36

DeKalb    53763    838

Decatur    2080    53

Dodge    1072    56

Dooly    778    31

Dougherty    5343    271

Douglas    11213    165

Early    990    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3589    58

Elbert    1502    52

Emanuel    1706    51

Evans    745    16

Fannin    2017    51

Fayette    6322    137

Floyd    9617    167

Forsyth    16804    158

Franklin    2291    39

Fulton    76928    1144

Gilmer    2408    68

Glascock    140    7

Glynn    6451    149

Gordon    6274    96

Grady    1490    45

Greene    1463    48

Gwinnett    82430    966

Habersham    4568    140

Hall    24208    396

Hancock    816    59

Haralson    1662    33

Harris    2079    50

Hart    1679    35

Heard    606    14

Henry    17935    266

Houston    9615    179

Irwin    669    18

Jackson    8198    128

Jasper    655    18

Jeff Davis    1261    37

Jefferson    1547    55

Jenkins    711    39

Johnson    773    40

Jones    1546    49

Lamar    1275    42

Lanier    482    9

Laurens    3628    140

Lee    1571    48

Liberty    3056    56

Lincoln    495    23

Long    660    10

Lowndes    7468    130

Lumpkin    2698    58

Macon    587    23

Madison    2659    42

Marion    382    16

McDuffie    1604    38

McIntosh    638    14

Meriwether    1451    58

Miller    644    8

Mitchell    1481    71

Monroe    1814    84

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1144    18

Murray    3951    73

Muscogee    13397    357

Newton    7074    195

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24876    425

Oconee    2907    60

Oglethorpe    1154    27

Paulding    10158    155

Peach    1783    46

Pickens    2416    58

Pierce    1202    42

Pike    1006    23

Polk    3829    74

Pulaski    598    30

Putnam    1718    52

Quitman    78    1

Rabun    1449    37

Randolph    460    32

Richmond    18997    375

Rockdale    5653    142

Schley    204    4

Screven    794    20

Seminole    720    17

Spalding    3787    140

Stephens    2907    72

Stewart    774    22

Sumter    1775    88

Talbot    374    17

Taliaferro    99    3

Tattnall    1804    42

Taylor    493    21

Telfair    700    43

Terrell    553    42

Thomas    3467    108

Tift    3384    94

Toombs    2822    92

Towns    1039    42

Treutlen    621    20

Troup    5691    166

Turner    590    31

Twiggs    500    33

Union    1976    65

Unknown    2591    11

Upson    1747    102

Walker    6085    75

Walton    7680    220

Ware    2917    135

Warren    366    12

Washington    1608    54

Wayne    2617    69

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2886    63

Whitfield    14389    218

Wilcox    464    28

Wilkes    660    17

Wilkinson    719    26

Worth    1162    58

