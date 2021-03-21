Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 20, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,145 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/7-3/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/21-3/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 69.14.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,167 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,061 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,718. There have been 57,911 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 89 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 151.07.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 20, there were 1,213 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1852 62

Atkinson 761 16

Bacon 1025 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3760 107

Banks 1583 33

Barrow 8270 120

Bartow 10684 194

Ben Hill 1472 56

Berrien 1033 29

Bibb 13018 377

Bleckley 789 33

Brantley 889 29

Brooks 922 36

Bryan 2590 33

Bulloch 5128 56

Burke 1709 33

Butts 2046 71

Calhoun 433 14

Camden 3096 26

Candler 734 35

Carroll 7122 128

Catoosa 5282 61

Charlton 1038 21

Chatham 19225 377

Chattahoochee 2861 10

Chattooga 2139 60

Cherokee 21114 279

Clarke 12326 120

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21900 398

Clinch 718 24

Cobb 57206 889

Coffee 4182 128

Colquitt 3398 71

Columbia 10691 156

Cook 1146 36

Coweta 8332 169

Crawford 510 15

Crisp 1394 47

Dade 1152 10

Dawson 2599 36

DeKalb 53896 839

Decatur 2083 53

Dodge 1072 56

Dooly 778 31

Dougherty 5351 272

Douglas 11229 165

Early 990 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3612 58

Elbert 1502 52

Emanuel 1709 51

Evans 745 16

Fannin 2018 51

Fayette 6332 137

Floyd 9645 167

Forsyth 16835 159

Franklin 2291 39

Fulton 77102 1152

Gilmer 2409 68

Glascock 142 7

Glynn 6408 149

Gordon 6279 96

Grady 1491 45

Greene 1464 48

Gwinnett 82515 970

Habersham 4568 141

Hall 24232 396

Hancock 817 59

Haralson 1662 33

Harris 2080 50

Hart 1681 35

Heard 606 14

Henry 17966 266

Houston 9622 179

Irwin 669 18

Jackson 8205 128

Jasper 655 18

Jeff Davis 1261 37

Jefferson 1547 55

Jenkins 712 39

Johnson 774 40

Jones 1546 49

Lamar 1279 42

Lanier 482 9

Laurens 3629 140

Lee 1573 48

Liberty 3061 57

Lincoln 496 23

Long 646 10

Lowndes 7479 130

Lumpkin 2700 58

Macon 587 23

Madison 2662 42

Marion 382 16

McDuffie 1606 38

McIntosh 667 14

Meriwether 1453 60

Miller 645 8

Mitchell 1482 71

Monroe 1817 84

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1147 19

Murray 3954 73

Muscogee 13413 361

Newton 7092 195

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24872 429

Oconee 2910 60

Oglethorpe 1154 27

Paulding 10183 155

Peach 1784 46

Pickens 2418 58

Pierce 1204 42

Pike 1006 23

Polk 3835 74

Pulaski 598 30

Putnam 1726 52

Quitman 78 1

Rabun 1449 37

Randolph 462 32

Richmond 19019 375

Rockdale 5664 143

Schley 204 4

Screven 794 20

Seminole 722 17

Spalding 3792 142

Stephens 2908 72

Stewart 774 22

Sumter 1775 88

Talbot 374 17

Taliaferro 99 3

Tattnall 1806 42

Taylor 494 22

Telfair 700 43

Terrell 553 42

Thomas 3467 108

Tift 3384 94

Toombs 2841 93

Towns 1041 42

Treutlen 622 20

Troup 5696 168

Turner 590 31

Twiggs 502 34

Union 1975 65

Unknown 2593 11

Upson 1752 102

Walker 6091 75

Walton 7693 221

Ware 2918 136

Warren 366 12

Washington 1608 54

Wayne 2621 69

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2888 63

Whitfield 14403 218

Wilcox 465 28

Wilkes 661 17

Wilkinson 720 26