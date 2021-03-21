Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 20, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,145 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/7-3/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/21-3/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 69.14.
- There have been 842,251 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,167 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,061 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,718.
- There have been 57,911 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 89 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 151.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 20, there were 1,213 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1852 62
Atkinson 761 16
Bacon 1025 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3760 107
Banks 1583 33
Barrow 8270 120
Bartow 10684 194
Ben Hill 1472 56
Berrien 1033 29
Bibb 13018 377
Bleckley 789 33
Brantley 889 29
Brooks 922 36
Bryan 2590 33
Bulloch 5128 56
Burke 1709 33
Butts 2046 71
Calhoun 433 14
Camden 3096 26
Candler 734 35
Carroll 7122 128
Catoosa 5282 61
Charlton 1038 21
Chatham 19225 377
Chattahoochee 2861 10
Chattooga 2139 60
Cherokee 21114 279
Clarke 12326 120
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21900 398
Clinch 718 24
Cobb 57206 889
Coffee 4182 128
Colquitt 3398 71
Columbia 10691 156
Cook 1146 36
Coweta 8332 169
Crawford 510 15
Crisp 1394 47
Dade 1152 10
Dawson 2599 36
DeKalb 53896 839
Decatur 2083 53
Dodge 1072 56
Dooly 778 31
Dougherty 5351 272
Douglas 11229 165
Early 990 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3612 58
Elbert 1502 52
Emanuel 1709 51
Evans 745 16
Fannin 2018 51
Fayette 6332 137
Floyd 9645 167
Forsyth 16835 159
Franklin 2291 39
Fulton 77102 1152
Gilmer 2409 68
Glascock 142 7
Glynn 6408 149
Gordon 6279 96
Grady 1491 45
Greene 1464 48
Gwinnett 82515 970
Habersham 4568 141
Hall 24232 396
Hancock 817 59
Haralson 1662 33
Harris 2080 50
Hart 1681 35
Heard 606 14
Henry 17966 266
Houston 9622 179
Irwin 669 18
Jackson 8205 128
Jasper 655 18
Jeff Davis 1261 37
Jefferson 1547 55
Jenkins 712 39
Johnson 774 40
Jones 1546 49
Lamar 1279 42
Lanier 482 9
Laurens 3629 140
Lee 1573 48
Liberty 3061 57
Lincoln 496 23
Long 646 10
Lowndes 7479 130
Lumpkin 2700 58
Macon 587 23
Madison 2662 42
Marion 382 16
McDuffie 1606 38
McIntosh 667 14
Meriwether 1453 60
Miller 645 8
Mitchell 1482 71
Monroe 1817 84
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1147 19
Murray 3954 73
Muscogee 13413 361
Newton 7092 195
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24872 429
Oconee 2910 60
Oglethorpe 1154 27
Paulding 10183 155
Peach 1784 46
Pickens 2418 58
Pierce 1204 42
Pike 1006 23
Polk 3835 74
Pulaski 598 30
Putnam 1726 52
Quitman 78 1
Rabun 1449 37
Randolph 462 32
Richmond 19019 375
Rockdale 5664 143
Schley 204 4
Screven 794 20
Seminole 722 17
Spalding 3792 142
Stephens 2908 72
Stewart 774 22
Sumter 1775 88
Talbot 374 17
Taliaferro 99 3
Tattnall 1806 42
Taylor 494 22
Telfair 700 43
Terrell 553 42
Thomas 3467 108
Tift 3384 94
Toombs 2841 93
Towns 1041 42
Treutlen 622 20
Troup 5696 168
Turner 590 31
Twiggs 502 34
Union 1975 65
Unknown 2593 11
Upson 1752 102
Walker 6091 75
Walton 7693 221
Ware 2918 136
Warren 366 12
Washington 1608 54
Wayne 2621 69
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2888 63
Whitfield 14403 218
Wilcox 465 28
Wilkes 661 17
Wilkinson 720 26
Worth 1163 58