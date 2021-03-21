x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 20, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,145 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 50 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/7-3/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/21-3/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 69.14.
  • There have been 842,251 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,167 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,061 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,718.
  • There have been 57,911 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 89 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 151.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 20, there were 1,213 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1852    62

Atkinson    761    16

Bacon    1025    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3760    107

Banks    1583    33

Barrow    8270    120

Bartow    10684    194

Ben Hill    1472    56

Berrien    1033    29

Bibb    13018    377

Bleckley    789    33

Brantley    889    29

Brooks    922    36

Bryan    2590    33

Bulloch    5128    56

Burke    1709    33

Butts    2046    71

Calhoun    433    14

Camden    3096    26

Candler    734    35

Carroll    7122    128

Catoosa    5282    61

Charlton    1038    21

Chatham    19225    377

Chattahoochee    2861    10

Chattooga    2139    60

Cherokee    21114    279

Clarke    12326    120

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21900    398

Clinch    718    24

Cobb    57206    889

Coffee    4182    128

Colquitt    3398    71

Columbia    10691    156

Cook    1146    36

Coweta    8332    169

Crawford    510    15

Crisp    1394    47

Dade    1152    10

Dawson    2599    36

DeKalb    53896    839

Decatur    2083    53

Dodge    1072    56

Dooly    778    31

Dougherty    5351    272

Douglas    11229    165

Early    990    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3612    58

Elbert    1502    52

Emanuel    1709    51

Evans    745    16

Fannin    2018    51

Fayette    6332    137

Floyd    9645    167

Forsyth    16835    159

Franklin    2291    39

Fulton    77102    1152

Gilmer    2409    68

Glascock    142    7

Glynn    6408    149

Gordon    6279    96

Grady    1491    45

Greene    1464    48

Gwinnett    82515    970

Habersham    4568    141

Hall    24232    396

Hancock    817    59

Haralson    1662    33

Harris    2080    50

Hart    1681    35

Heard    606    14

Henry    17966    266

Houston    9622    179

Irwin    669    18

Jackson    8205    128

Jasper    655    18

Jeff Davis    1261    37

Jefferson    1547    55

Jenkins    712    39

Johnson    774    40

Jones    1546    49

Lamar    1279    42

Lanier    482    9

Laurens    3629    140

Lee    1573    48

Liberty    3061    57

Lincoln    496    23

Long    646    10

Lowndes    7479    130

Lumpkin    2700    58

Macon    587    23

Madison    2662    42

Marion    382    16

McDuffie    1606    38

McIntosh    667    14

Meriwether    1453    60

Miller    645    8

Mitchell    1482    71

Monroe    1817    84

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1147    19

Murray    3954    73

Muscogee    13413    361

Newton    7092    195

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24872    429

Oconee    2910    60

Oglethorpe    1154    27

Paulding    10183    155

Peach    1784    46

Pickens    2418    58

Pierce    1204    42

Pike    1006    23

Polk    3835    74

Pulaski    598    30

Putnam    1726    52

Quitman    78    1

Rabun    1449    37

Randolph    462    32

Richmond    19019    375

Rockdale    5664    143

Schley    204    4

Screven    794    20

Seminole    722    17

Spalding    3792    142

Stephens    2908    72

Stewart    774    22

Sumter    1775    88

Talbot    374    17

Taliaferro    99    3

Tattnall    1806    42

Taylor    494    22

Telfair    700    43

Terrell    553    42

Thomas    3467    108

Tift    3384    94

Toombs    2841    93

Towns    1041    42

Treutlen    622    20

Troup    5696    168

Turner    590    31

Twiggs    502    34

Union    1975    65

Unknown    2593    11

Upson    1752    102

Walker    6091    75

Walton    7693    221

Ware    2918    136

Warren    366    12

Washington    1608    54

Wayne    2621    69

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2888    63

Whitfield    14403    218

Wilcox    465    28

Wilkes    661    17

Wilkinson    720    26

Worth    1163    58

