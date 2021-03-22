Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 21, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,145 deaths in Georgia, an increase of zero since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/8-3/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/22-3/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.93.

There have been 843,141 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 890 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,057.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,680.

There have been 57,932 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 21 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 146.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 21, there were 1,217 current hospitalizations – an increase of four hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1853 62

Atkinson 762 16

Bacon 1025 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3762 107

Banks 1584 33

Barrow 8282 120

Bartow 10698 194

Ben Hill 1473 56

Berrien 1033 29

Bibb 13023 377

Bleckley 789 33

Brantley 889 29

Brooks 922 36

Bryan 2590 33

Bulloch 5128 56

Burke 1709 33

Butts 2048 71

Calhoun 433 14

Camden 3097 26

Candler 735 35

Carroll 7130 128

Catoosa 5285 61

Charlton 1040 21

Chatham 19241 377

Chattahoochee 2861 10

Chattooga 2139 60

Cherokee 21157 279

Clarke 12333 120

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21957 398

Clinch 718 24

Cobb 57323 889

Coffee 4184 128

Colquitt 3401 71

Columbia 10694 156

Cook 1146 36

Coweta 8340 169

Crawford 510 15

Crisp 1394 47

Dade 1153 10

Dawson 2600 36

DeKalb 53991 839

Decatur 2085 53

Dodge 1072 56

Dooly 778 31

Dougherty 5352 272

Douglas 11254 165

Early 992 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3616 58

Elbert 1502 52

Emanuel 1709 51

Evans 745 16

Fannin 2021 51

Fayette 6343 137

Floyd 9658 167

Forsyth 16862 159

Franklin 2292 39

Fulton 77241 1152

Gilmer 2412 68

Glascock 142 7

Glynn 6416 149

Gordon 6284 96

Grady 1491 45

Greene 1464 48

Gwinnett 82586 970

Habersham 4568 141

Hall 24247 396

Hancock 817 59

Haralson 1664 33

Harris 2083 50

Hart 1682 35

Heard 607 14

Henry 17994 266

Houston 9629 179

Irwin 669 18

Jackson 8213 128

Jasper 656 18

Jeff Davis 1261 37

Jefferson 1547 55

Jenkins 712 39

Johnson 775 40

Jones 1546 49

Lamar 1281 42

Lanier 482 9

Laurens 3629 140

Lee 1574 48

Liberty 3066 57

Lincoln 496 23

Long 646 10

Lowndes 7489 130

Lumpkin 2700 58

Macon 587 23

Madison 2662 42

Marion 382 16

McDuffie 1607 38

McIntosh 667 14

Meriwether 1455 60

Miller 647 8

Mitchell 1483 71

Monroe 1818 84

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1151 19

Murray 3959 73

Muscogee 13441 361

Newton 7098 195

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24795 429

Oconee 2917 60

Oglethorpe 1155 27

Paulding 10200 155

Peach 1784 46

Pickens 2418 58

Pierce 1206 42

Pike 1006 23

Polk 3839 74

Pulaski 598 30

Putnam 1726 52

Quitman 78 1

Rabun 1449 37

Randolph 462 32

Richmond 19027 375

Rockdale 5676 143

Schley 204 4

Screven 796 20

Seminole 722 17

Spalding 3796 142

Stephens 2909 72

Stewart 774 22

Sumter 1776 88

Talbot 374 17

Taliaferro 99 3

Tattnall 1806 42

Taylor 494 22

Telfair 700 43

Terrell 553 42

Thomas 3468 108

Tift 3384 94

Toombs 2843 93

Towns 1043 42

Treutlen 622 20

Troup 5700 168

Turner 591 31

Twiggs 502 34

Union 1976 65

Unknown 2585 11

Upson 1753 102

Walker 6094 75

Walton 7714 221

Ware 2920 136

Warren 366 12

Washington 1608 54

Wayne 2622 69

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2889 63

Whitfield 14421 218

Wilcox 466 28

Wilkes 661 17

Wilkinson 720 26