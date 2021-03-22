x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 21, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,145 deaths in Georgia, an increase of zero since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/8-3/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/22-3/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.93.
  • There have been 843,141 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 890 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,057.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,680.
  • There have been 57,932 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 21 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 146.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 21, there were 1,217 current hospitalizations – an increase of four hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1853    62

Atkinson    762    16

Bacon    1025    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3762    107

Banks    1584    33

Barrow    8282    120

Bartow    10698    194

Ben Hill    1473    56

Berrien    1033    29

Bibb    13023    377

Bleckley    789    33

Brantley    889    29

Brooks    922    36

Bryan    2590    33

Bulloch    5128    56

Burke    1709    33

Butts    2048    71

Calhoun    433    14

Camden    3097    26

Candler    735    35

Carroll    7130    128

Catoosa    5285    61

Charlton    1040    21

Chatham    19241    377

Chattahoochee    2861    10

Chattooga    2139    60

Cherokee    21157    279

Clarke    12333    120

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21957    398

Clinch    718    24

Cobb    57323    889

Coffee    4184    128

Colquitt    3401    71

Columbia    10694    156

Cook    1146    36

Coweta    8340    169

Crawford    510    15

Crisp    1394    47

Dade    1153    10

Dawson    2600    36

DeKalb    53991    839

Decatur    2085    53

Dodge    1072    56

Dooly    778    31

Dougherty    5352    272

Douglas    11254    165

Early    992    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3616    58

Elbert    1502    52

Emanuel    1709    51

Evans    745    16

Fannin    2021    51

Fayette    6343    137

Floyd    9658    167

Forsyth    16862    159

Franklin    2292    39

Fulton    77241    1152

Gilmer    2412    68

Glascock    142    7

Glynn    6416    149

Gordon    6284    96

Grady    1491    45

Greene    1464    48

Gwinnett    82586    970

Habersham    4568    141

Hall    24247    396

Hancock    817    59

Haralson    1664    33

Harris    2083    50

Hart    1682    35

Heard    607    14

Henry    17994    266

Houston    9629    179

Irwin    669    18

Jackson    8213    128

Jasper    656    18

Jeff Davis    1261    37

Jefferson    1547    55

Jenkins    712    39

Johnson    775    40

Jones    1546    49

Lamar    1281    42

Lanier    482    9

Laurens    3629    140

Lee    1574    48

Liberty    3066    57

Lincoln    496    23

Long    646    10

Lowndes    7489    130

Lumpkin    2700    58

Macon    587    23

Madison    2662    42

Marion    382    16

McDuffie    1607    38

McIntosh    667    14

Meriwether    1455    60

Miller    647    8

Mitchell    1483    71

Monroe    1818    84

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1151    19

Murray    3959    73

Muscogee    13441    361

Newton    7098    195

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24795    429

Oconee    2917    60

Oglethorpe    1155    27

Paulding    10200    155

Peach    1784    46

Pickens    2418    58

Pierce    1206    42

Pike    1006    23

Polk    3839    74

Pulaski    598    30

Putnam    1726    52

Quitman    78    1

Rabun    1449    37

Randolph    462    32

Richmond    19027    375

Rockdale    5676    143

Schley    204    4

Screven    796    20

Seminole    722    17

Spalding    3796    142

Stephens    2909    72

Stewart    774    22

Sumter    1776    88

Talbot    374    17

Taliaferro    99    3

Tattnall    1806    42

Taylor    494    22

Telfair    700    43

Terrell    553    42

Thomas    3468    108

Tift    3384    94

Toombs    2843    93

Towns    1043    42

Treutlen    622    20

Troup    5700    168

Turner    591    31

Twiggs    502    34

Union    1976    65

Unknown    2585    11

Upson    1753    102

Walker    6094    75

Walton    7714    221

Ware    2920    136

Warren    366    12

Washington    1608    54

Wayne    2622    69

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2889    63

Whitfield    14421    218

Wilcox    466    28

Wilkes    661    17

Wilkinson    720    26

Worth    1163    58

