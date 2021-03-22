Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 21, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,145 deaths in Georgia, an increase of zero since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/8-3/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/22-3/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.93.
- There have been 843,141 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 890 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,057.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,680.
- There have been 57,932 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 21 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 146.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 21, there were 1,217 current hospitalizations – an increase of four hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1853 62
Atkinson 762 16
Bacon 1025 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3762 107
Banks 1584 33
Barrow 8282 120
Bartow 10698 194
Ben Hill 1473 56
Berrien 1033 29
Bibb 13023 377
Bleckley 789 33
Brantley 889 29
Brooks 922 36
Bryan 2590 33
Bulloch 5128 56
Burke 1709 33
Butts 2048 71
Calhoun 433 14
Camden 3097 26
Candler 735 35
Carroll 7130 128
Catoosa 5285 61
Charlton 1040 21
Chatham 19241 377
Chattahoochee 2861 10
Chattooga 2139 60
Cherokee 21157 279
Clarke 12333 120
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21957 398
Clinch 718 24
Cobb 57323 889
Coffee 4184 128
Colquitt 3401 71
Columbia 10694 156
Cook 1146 36
Coweta 8340 169
Crawford 510 15
Crisp 1394 47
Dade 1153 10
Dawson 2600 36
DeKalb 53991 839
Decatur 2085 53
Dodge 1072 56
Dooly 778 31
Dougherty 5352 272
Douglas 11254 165
Early 992 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3616 58
Elbert 1502 52
Emanuel 1709 51
Evans 745 16
Fannin 2021 51
Fayette 6343 137
Floyd 9658 167
Forsyth 16862 159
Franklin 2292 39
Fulton 77241 1152
Gilmer 2412 68
Glascock 142 7
Glynn 6416 149
Gordon 6284 96
Grady 1491 45
Greene 1464 48
Gwinnett 82586 970
Habersham 4568 141
Hall 24247 396
Hancock 817 59
Haralson 1664 33
Harris 2083 50
Hart 1682 35
Heard 607 14
Henry 17994 266
Houston 9629 179
Irwin 669 18
Jackson 8213 128
Jasper 656 18
Jeff Davis 1261 37
Jefferson 1547 55
Jenkins 712 39
Johnson 775 40
Jones 1546 49
Lamar 1281 42
Lanier 482 9
Laurens 3629 140
Lee 1574 48
Liberty 3066 57
Lincoln 496 23
Long 646 10
Lowndes 7489 130
Lumpkin 2700 58
Macon 587 23
Madison 2662 42
Marion 382 16
McDuffie 1607 38
McIntosh 667 14
Meriwether 1455 60
Miller 647 8
Mitchell 1483 71
Monroe 1818 84
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1151 19
Murray 3959 73
Muscogee 13441 361
Newton 7098 195
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24795 429
Oconee 2917 60
Oglethorpe 1155 27
Paulding 10200 155
Peach 1784 46
Pickens 2418 58
Pierce 1206 42
Pike 1006 23
Polk 3839 74
Pulaski 598 30
Putnam 1726 52
Quitman 78 1
Rabun 1449 37
Randolph 462 32
Richmond 19027 375
Rockdale 5676 143
Schley 204 4
Screven 796 20
Seminole 722 17
Spalding 3796 142
Stephens 2909 72
Stewart 774 22
Sumter 1776 88
Talbot 374 17
Taliaferro 99 3
Tattnall 1806 42
Taylor 494 22
Telfair 700 43
Terrell 553 42
Thomas 3468 108
Tift 3384 94
Toombs 2843 93
Towns 1043 42
Treutlen 622 20
Troup 5700 168
Turner 591 31
Twiggs 502 34
Union 1976 65
Unknown 2585 11
Upson 1753 102
Walker 6094 75
Walton 7714 221
Ware 2920 136
Warren 366 12
Washington 1608 54
Wayne 2622 69
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2889 63
Whitfield 14421 218
Wilcox 466 28
Wilkes 661 17
Wilkinson 720 26
Worth 1163 58