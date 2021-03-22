Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 22, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,171 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 26 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/9-3/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/23-3/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.93.

There have been 843,675 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 534 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,042.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,640.

These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.

There have been 57,961 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 29 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.5

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 22, there were 1,214 current hospitalizations – a decrease of three hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1853 62

Atkinson 762 16

Bacon 1025 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3762 107

Banks 1585 33

Barrow 8291 120

Bartow 10711 195

Ben Hill 1475 56

Berrien 1033 29

Bibb 13025 378

Bleckley 789 33

Brantley 890 29

Brooks 923 36

Bryan 2591 33

Bulloch 5129 58

Burke 1710 33

Butts 2051 71

Calhoun 433 14

Camden 3100 26

Candler 735 35

Carroll 7133 128

Catoosa 5288 61

Charlton 1040 21

Chatham 19261 377

Chattahoochee 2861 10

Chattooga 2141 60

Cherokee 21188 280

Clarke 12339 120

Clay 180 3

Clayton 22000 398

Clinch 718 24

Cobb 57405 891

Coffee 4184 128

Colquitt 3401 71

Columbia 10697 156

Cook 1147 36

Coweta 8346 170

Crawford 510 15

Crisp 1394 47

Dade 1153 10

Dawson 2602 37

DeKalb 54079 841

Decatur 2085 53

Dodge 1072 56

Dooly 778 31

Dougherty 5353 272

Douglas 11268 165

Early 993 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3620 58

Elbert 1505 52

Emanuel 1710 51

Evans 745 16

Fannin 2022 51

Fayette 6352 137

Floyd 9671 167

Forsyth 16877 159

Franklin 2292 39

Fulton 77343 1153

Gilmer 2414 68

Glascock 142 7

Glynn 6416 149

Gordon 6288 96

Grady 1492 45

Greene 1464 48

Gwinnett 82639 970

Habersham 4568 141

Hall 24250 396

Hancock 817 59

Haralson 1664 33

Harris 2084 50

Hart 1682 35

Heard 607 14

Henry 18013 266

Houston 9631 179

Irwin 670 18

Jackson 8222 128

Jasper 656 18

Jeff Davis 1261 37

Jefferson 1548 55

Jenkins 712 39

Johnson 776 40

Jones 1546 50

Lamar 1281 42

Lanier 482 9

Laurens 3630 140

Lee 1574 48

Liberty 3067 57

Lincoln 496 23

Long 647 10

Lowndes 7495 130

Lumpkin 2700 58

Macon 588 23

Madison 2663 43

Marion 382 16

McDuffie 1608 38

McIntosh 668 14

Meriwether 1459 61

Miller 647 8

Mitchell 1483 71

Monroe 1819 84

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1153 19

Murray 3960 73

Muscogee 13450 362

Newton 7103 196

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24637 430

Oconee 2925 60

Oglethorpe 1156 27

Paulding 10210 156

Peach 1784 46

Pickens 2420 58

Pierce 1206 43

Pike 1007 23

Polk 3840 75

Pulaski 597 30

Putnam 1726 52

Quitman 78 1

Rabun 1449 37

Randolph 462 32

Richmond 19036 375

Rockdale 5685 143

Schley 204 4

Screven 796 20

Seminole 722 17

Spalding 3798 142

Stephens 2911 73

Stewart 774 22

Sumter 1777 88

Talbot 374 17

Taliaferro 99 3

Tattnall 1806 42

Taylor 494 22

Telfair 700 43

Terrell 554 42

Thomas 3469 109

Tift 3384 94

Toombs 2845 93

Towns 1044 42

Treutlen 622 20

Troup 5710 170

Turner 591 31

Twiggs 503 34

Union 1976 65

Unknown 2581 11

Upson 1755 102

Walker 6094 75

Walton 7717 221

Ware 2921 136

Warren 366 12

Washington 1608 54

Wayne 2624 69

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2889 63

Whitfield 14424 219

Wilcox 466 28

Wilkes 661 17

Wilkinson 720 26