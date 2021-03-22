x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 22, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,171 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 26 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/9-3/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/23-3/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.93.
  • There have been 843,675 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 534 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,042.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,640.

These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.

  • There have been 57,961 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 29 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.5
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 22, there were 1,214 current hospitalizations – a decrease of three hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1853    62

Atkinson    762    16

Bacon    1025    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3762    107

Banks    1585    33

Barrow    8291    120

Bartow    10711    195

Ben Hill    1475    56

Berrien    1033    29

Bibb    13025    378

Bleckley    789    33

Brantley    890    29

Brooks    923    36

Bryan    2591    33

Bulloch    5129    58

Burke    1710    33

Butts    2051    71

Calhoun    433    14

Camden    3100    26

Candler    735    35

Carroll    7133    128

Catoosa    5288    61

Charlton    1040    21

Chatham    19261    377

Chattahoochee    2861    10

Chattooga    2141    60

Cherokee    21188    280

Clarke    12339    120

Clay    180    3

Clayton    22000    398

Clinch    718    24

Cobb    57405    891

Coffee    4184    128

Colquitt    3401    71

Columbia    10697    156

Cook    1147    36

Coweta    8346    170

Crawford    510    15

Crisp    1394    47

Dade    1153    10

Dawson    2602    37

DeKalb    54079    841

Decatur    2085    53

Dodge    1072    56

Dooly    778    31

Dougherty    5353    272

Douglas    11268    165

Early    993    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3620    58

Elbert    1505    52

Emanuel    1710    51

Evans    745    16

Fannin    2022    51

Fayette    6352    137

Floyd    9671    167

Forsyth    16877    159

Franklin    2292    39

Fulton    77343    1153

Gilmer    2414    68

Glascock    142    7

Glynn    6416    149

Gordon    6288    96

Grady    1492    45

Greene    1464    48

Gwinnett    82639    970

Habersham    4568    141

Hall    24250    396

Hancock    817    59

Haralson    1664    33

Harris    2084    50

Hart    1682    35

Heard    607    14

Henry    18013    266

Houston    9631    179

Irwin    670    18

Jackson    8222    128

Jasper    656    18

Jeff Davis    1261    37

Jefferson    1548    55

Jenkins    712    39

Johnson    776    40

Jones    1546    50

Lamar    1281    42

Lanier    482    9

Laurens    3630    140

Lee    1574    48

Liberty    3067    57

Lincoln    496    23

Long    647    10

Lowndes    7495    130

Lumpkin    2700    58

Macon    588    23

Madison    2663    43

Marion    382    16

McDuffie    1608    38

McIntosh    668    14

Meriwether    1459    61

Miller    647    8

Mitchell    1483    71

Monroe    1819    84

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1153    19

Murray    3960    73

Muscogee    13450    362

Newton    7103    196

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24637    430

Oconee    2925    60

Oglethorpe    1156    27

Paulding    10210    156

Peach    1784    46

Pickens    2420    58

Pierce    1206    43

Pike    1007    23

Polk    3840    75

Pulaski    597    30

Putnam    1726    52

Quitman    78    1

Rabun    1449    37

Randolph    462    32

Richmond    19036    375

Rockdale    5685    143

Schley    204    4

Screven    796    20

Seminole    722    17

Spalding    3798    142

Stephens    2911    73

Stewart    774    22

Sumter    1777    88

Talbot    374    17

Taliaferro    99    3

Tattnall    1806    42

Taylor    494    22

Telfair    700    43

Terrell    554    42

Thomas    3469    109

Tift    3384    94

Toombs    2845    93

Towns    1044    42

Treutlen    622    20

Troup    5710    170

Turner    591    31

Twiggs    503    34

Union    1976    65

Unknown    2581    11

Upson    1755    102

Walker    6094    75

Walton    7717    221

Ware    2921    136

Warren    366    12

Washington    1608    54

Wayne    2624    69

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2889    63

Whitfield    14424    219

Wilcox    466    28

Wilkes    661    17

Wilkinson    720    26

Worth    1163    58

