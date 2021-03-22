Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 22, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,171 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 26 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/9-3/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/23-3/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.93.
- There have been 843,675 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 534 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,042.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,640.
These are some of the lowest daily numbers the state has reported since June.
- There have been 57,961 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 29 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.5
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 22, there were 1,214 current hospitalizations – a decrease of three hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1853 62
Atkinson 762 16
Bacon 1025 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3762 107
Banks 1585 33
Barrow 8291 120
Bartow 10711 195
Ben Hill 1475 56
Berrien 1033 29
Bibb 13025 378
Bleckley 789 33
Brantley 890 29
Brooks 923 36
Bryan 2591 33
Bulloch 5129 58
Burke 1710 33
Butts 2051 71
Calhoun 433 14
Camden 3100 26
Candler 735 35
Carroll 7133 128
Catoosa 5288 61
Charlton 1040 21
Chatham 19261 377
Chattahoochee 2861 10
Chattooga 2141 60
Cherokee 21188 280
Clarke 12339 120
Clay 180 3
Clayton 22000 398
Clinch 718 24
Cobb 57405 891
Coffee 4184 128
Colquitt 3401 71
Columbia 10697 156
Cook 1147 36
Coweta 8346 170
Crawford 510 15
Crisp 1394 47
Dade 1153 10
Dawson 2602 37
DeKalb 54079 841
Decatur 2085 53
Dodge 1072 56
Dooly 778 31
Dougherty 5353 272
Douglas 11268 165
Early 993 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3620 58
Elbert 1505 52
Emanuel 1710 51
Evans 745 16
Fannin 2022 51
Fayette 6352 137
Floyd 9671 167
Forsyth 16877 159
Franklin 2292 39
Fulton 77343 1153
Gilmer 2414 68
Glascock 142 7
Glynn 6416 149
Gordon 6288 96
Grady 1492 45
Greene 1464 48
Gwinnett 82639 970
Habersham 4568 141
Hall 24250 396
Hancock 817 59
Haralson 1664 33
Harris 2084 50
Hart 1682 35
Heard 607 14
Henry 18013 266
Houston 9631 179
Irwin 670 18
Jackson 8222 128
Jasper 656 18
Jeff Davis 1261 37
Jefferson 1548 55
Jenkins 712 39
Johnson 776 40
Jones 1546 50
Lamar 1281 42
Lanier 482 9
Laurens 3630 140
Lee 1574 48
Liberty 3067 57
Lincoln 496 23
Long 647 10
Lowndes 7495 130
Lumpkin 2700 58
Macon 588 23
Madison 2663 43
Marion 382 16
McDuffie 1608 38
McIntosh 668 14
Meriwether 1459 61
Miller 647 8
Mitchell 1483 71
Monroe 1819 84
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1153 19
Murray 3960 73
Muscogee 13450 362
Newton 7103 196
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24637 430
Oconee 2925 60
Oglethorpe 1156 27
Paulding 10210 156
Peach 1784 46
Pickens 2420 58
Pierce 1206 43
Pike 1007 23
Polk 3840 75
Pulaski 597 30
Putnam 1726 52
Quitman 78 1
Rabun 1449 37
Randolph 462 32
Richmond 19036 375
Rockdale 5685 143
Schley 204 4
Screven 796 20
Seminole 722 17
Spalding 3798 142
Stephens 2911 73
Stewart 774 22
Sumter 1777 88
Talbot 374 17
Taliaferro 99 3
Tattnall 1806 42
Taylor 494 22
Telfair 700 43
Terrell 554 42
Thomas 3469 109
Tift 3384 94
Toombs 2845 93
Towns 1044 42
Treutlen 622 20
Troup 5710 170
Turner 591 31
Twiggs 503 34
Union 1976 65
Unknown 2581 11
Upson 1755 102
Walker 6094 75
Walton 7717 221
Ware 2921 136
Warren 366 12
Washington 1608 54
Wayne 2624 69
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2889 63
Whitfield 14424 219
Wilcox 466 28
Wilkes 661 17
Wilkinson 720 26
Worth 1163 58