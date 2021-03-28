Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 27, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,487 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/14-3/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/28-3/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.5.

There have been 848,859 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,054 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,011.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,266.

There have been 58,476 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 69 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 27, there were 1,186 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 25 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1867 63

Atkinson 765 16

Bacon 1257 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3776 109

Banks 1591 33

Barrow 8356 126

Bartow 10797 200

Ben Hill 1478 56

Berrien 1034 29

Bibb 13065 383

Bleckley 791 33

Brantley 897 30

Brooks 928 36

Bryan 2600 33

Bulloch 5148 61

Burke 1717 35

Butts 2097 72

Calhoun 437 14

Camden 3125 27

Candler 735 36

Carroll 7188 128

Catoosa 5339 61

Charlton 1043 23

Chatham 19410 390

Chattahoochee 2893 11

Chattooga 2154 60

Cherokee 21412 285

Clarke 12403 127

Clay 180 3

Clayton 22220 405

Clinch 718 25

Cobb 57835 909

Coffee 4192 131

Colquitt 3447 73

Columbia 10724 156

Cook 1150 36

Coweta 8379 180

Crawford 516 15

Crisp 1400 49

Dade 1159 10

Dawson 2623 38

DeKalb 54673 862

Decatur 2095 54

Dodge 1072 56

Dooly 778 31

Dougherty 5372 270

Douglas 11368 166

Early 999 42

Echols 355 3

Effingham 3654 61

Elbert 1509 53

Emanuel 1712 51

Evans 746 17

Fannin 2035 53

Fayette 6395 141

Floyd 9743 172

Forsyth 17053 161

Franklin 2298 40

Fulton 78024 1178

Gilmer 2421 69

Glascock 142 7

Glynn 6443 149

Gordon 6343 96

Grady 1502 45

Greene 1468 52

Gwinnett 83159 986

Habersham 4582 143

Hall 24359 408

Hancock 821 59

Haralson 1669 34

Harris 2094 53

Hart 1681 35

Heard 611 15

Henry 18172 270

Houston 9716 183

Irwin 672 18

Jackson 8274 131

Jasper 661 18

Jeff Davis 1265 37

Jefferson 1552 57

Jenkins 715 39

Johnson 779 41

Jones 1547 52

Lamar 1288 43

Lanier 486 9

Laurens 3634 141

Lee 1567 49

Liberty 3100 59

Lincoln 497 24

Long 633 10

Lowndes 7546 131

Lumpkin 2707 61

Macon 596 23

Madison 2670 44

Marion 384 17

McDuffie 1614 38

McIntosh 666 14

Meriwether 1466 65

Miller 651 8

Mitchell 1496 73

Monroe 1825 85

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1160 21

Murray 3992 74

Muscogee 13575 368

Newton 7151 203

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23920 439

Oconee 2954 60

Oglethorpe 1162 27

Paulding 10296 158

Peach 1795 46

Pickens 2435 58

Pierce 1210 43

Pike 1014 24

Polk 3854 77

Pulaski 601 31

Putnam 1735 52

Quitman 80 2

Rabun 1465 38

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19139 384

Rockdale 5746 143

Schley 204 4

Screven 798 20

Seminole 725 17

Spalding 3837 146

Stephens 2925 75

Stewart 776 22

Sumter 1781 89

Talbot 374 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1816 42

Taylor 495 22

Telfair 705 43

Terrell 555 42

Thomas 3476 112

Tift 3388 94

Toombs 2853 93

Towns 1052 42

Treutlen 621 22

Troup 5740 173

Turner 593 31

Twiggs 505 36

Union 1984 65

Unknown 2515 13

Upson 1758 103

Walker 6164 76

Walton 7775 225

Ware 2928 136

Warren 367 13

Washington 1608 54

Wayne 2650 72

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2901 64

Whitfield 14502 221

Wilcox 471 28

Wilkes 666 18

Wilkinson 721 26