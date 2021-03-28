Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 27, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,487 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/14-3/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/28-3/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.5.
- There have been 848,859 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,054 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,011.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,266.
- There have been 58,476 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 69 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 27, there were 1,186 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 25 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1867 63
Atkinson 765 16
Bacon 1257 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3776 109
Banks 1591 33
Barrow 8356 126
Bartow 10797 200
Ben Hill 1478 56
Berrien 1034 29
Bibb 13065 383
Bleckley 791 33
Brantley 897 30
Brooks 928 36
Bryan 2600 33
Bulloch 5148 61
Burke 1717 35
Butts 2097 72
Calhoun 437 14
Camden 3125 27
Candler 735 36
Carroll 7188 128
Catoosa 5339 61
Charlton 1043 23
Chatham 19410 390
Chattahoochee 2893 11
Chattooga 2154 60
Cherokee 21412 285
Clarke 12403 127
Clay 180 3
Clayton 22220 405
Clinch 718 25
Cobb 57835 909
Coffee 4192 131
Colquitt 3447 73
Columbia 10724 156
Cook 1150 36
Coweta 8379 180
Crawford 516 15
Crisp 1400 49
Dade 1159 10
Dawson 2623 38
DeKalb 54673 862
Decatur 2095 54
Dodge 1072 56
Dooly 778 31
Dougherty 5372 270
Douglas 11368 166
Early 999 42
Echols 355 3
Effingham 3654 61
Elbert 1509 53
Emanuel 1712 51
Evans 746 17
Fannin 2035 53
Fayette 6395 141
Floyd 9743 172
Forsyth 17053 161
Franklin 2298 40
Fulton 78024 1178
Gilmer 2421 69
Glascock 142 7
Glynn 6443 149
Gordon 6343 96
Grady 1502 45
Greene 1468 52
Gwinnett 83159 986
Habersham 4582 143
Hall 24359 408
Hancock 821 59
Haralson 1669 34
Harris 2094 53
Hart 1681 35
Heard 611 15
Henry 18172 270
Houston 9716 183
Irwin 672 18
Jackson 8274 131
Jasper 661 18
Jeff Davis 1265 37
Jefferson 1552 57
Jenkins 715 39
Johnson 779 41
Jones 1547 52
Lamar 1288 43
Lanier 486 9
Laurens 3634 141
Lee 1567 49
Liberty 3100 59
Lincoln 497 24
Long 633 10
Lowndes 7546 131
Lumpkin 2707 61
Macon 596 23
Madison 2670 44
Marion 384 17
McDuffie 1614 38
McIntosh 666 14
Meriwether 1466 65
Miller 651 8
Mitchell 1496 73
Monroe 1825 85
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1160 21
Murray 3992 74
Muscogee 13575 368
Newton 7151 203
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23920 439
Oconee 2954 60
Oglethorpe 1162 27
Paulding 10296 158
Peach 1795 46
Pickens 2435 58
Pierce 1210 43
Pike 1014 24
Polk 3854 77
Pulaski 601 31
Putnam 1735 52
Quitman 80 2
Rabun 1465 38
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19139 384
Rockdale 5746 143
Schley 204 4
Screven 798 20
Seminole 725 17
Spalding 3837 146
Stephens 2925 75
Stewart 776 22
Sumter 1781 89
Talbot 374 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1816 42
Taylor 495 22
Telfair 705 43
Terrell 555 42
Thomas 3476 112
Tift 3388 94
Toombs 2853 93
Towns 1052 42
Treutlen 621 22
Troup 5740 173
Turner 593 31
Twiggs 505 36
Union 1984 65
Unknown 2515 13
Upson 1758 103
Walker 6164 76
Walton 7775 225
Ware 2928 136
Warren 367 13
Washington 1608 54
Wayne 2650 72
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2901 64
Whitfield 14502 221
Wilcox 471 28
Wilkes 666 18
Wilkinson 721 26
Worth 1162 58