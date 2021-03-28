x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 27, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,487 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/14-3/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/28-3/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.5.
  • There have been 848,859 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,054 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,011.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,266.
  • There have been 58,476 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 69 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 27, there were 1,186 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 25 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1867    63

Atkinson    765    16

Bacon    1257    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3776    109

Banks    1591    33

Barrow    8356    126

Bartow    10797    200

Ben Hill    1478    56

Berrien    1034    29

Bibb    13065    383

Bleckley    791    33

Brantley    897    30

Brooks    928    36

Bryan    2600    33

Bulloch    5148    61

Burke    1717    35

Butts    2097    72

Calhoun    437    14

Camden    3125    27

Candler    735    36

Carroll    7188    128

Catoosa    5339    61

Charlton    1043    23

Chatham    19410    390

Chattahoochee    2893    11

Chattooga    2154    60

Cherokee    21412    285

Clarke    12403    127

Clay    180    3

Clayton    22220    405

Clinch    718    25

Cobb    57835    909

Coffee    4192    131

Colquitt    3447    73

Columbia    10724    156

Cook    1150    36

Coweta    8379    180

Crawford    516    15

Crisp    1400    49

Dade    1159    10

Dawson    2623    38

DeKalb    54673    862

Decatur    2095    54

Dodge    1072    56

Dooly    778    31

Dougherty    5372    270

Douglas    11368    166

Early    999    42

Echols    355    3

Effingham    3654    61

Elbert    1509    53

Emanuel    1712    51

Evans    746    17

Fannin    2035    53

Fayette    6395    141

Floyd    9743    172

Forsyth    17053    161

Franklin    2298    40

Fulton    78024    1178

Gilmer    2421    69

Glascock    142    7

Glynn    6443    149

Gordon    6343    96

Grady    1502    45

Greene    1468    52

Gwinnett    83159    986

Habersham    4582    143

Hall    24359    408

Hancock    821    59

Haralson    1669    34

Harris    2094    53

Hart    1681    35

Heard    611    15

Henry    18172    270

Houston    9716    183

Irwin    672    18

Jackson    8274    131

Jasper    661    18

Jeff Davis    1265    37

Jefferson    1552    57

Jenkins    715    39

Johnson    779    41

Jones    1547    52

Lamar    1288    43

Lanier    486    9

Laurens    3634    141

Lee    1567    49

Liberty    3100    59

Lincoln    497    24

Long    633    10

Lowndes    7546    131

Lumpkin    2707    61

Macon    596    23

Madison    2670    44

Marion    384    17

McDuffie    1614    38

McIntosh    666    14

Meriwether    1466    65

Miller    651    8

Mitchell    1496    73

Monroe    1825    85

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1160    21

Murray    3992    74

Muscogee    13575    368

Newton    7151    203

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23920    439

Oconee    2954    60

Oglethorpe    1162    27

Paulding    10296    158

Peach    1795    46

Pickens    2435    58

Pierce    1210    43

Pike    1014    24

Polk    3854    77

Pulaski    601    31

Putnam    1735    52

Quitman    80    2

Rabun    1465    38

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19139    384

Rockdale    5746    143

Schley    204    4

Screven    798    20

Seminole    725    17

Spalding    3837    146

Stephens    2925    75

Stewart    776    22

Sumter    1781    89

Talbot    374    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1816    42

Taylor    495    22

Telfair    705    43

Terrell    555    42

Thomas    3476    112

Tift    3388    94

Toombs    2853    93

Towns    1052    42

Treutlen    621    22

Troup    5740    173

Turner    593    31

Twiggs    505    36

Union    1984    65

Unknown    2515    13

Upson    1758    103

Walker    6164    76

Walton    7775    225

Ware    2928    136

Warren    367    13

Washington    1608    54

Wayne    2650    72

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2901    64

Whitfield    14502    221

Wilcox    471    28

Wilkes    666    18

Wilkinson    721    26

Worth    1162    58

