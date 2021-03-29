x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 28, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been no reported deaths in Georgia since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/15-3/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/1-3/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.36.
  • There have been 849,607 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 748 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,008.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,212.
  • There have been 58,498 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 28, there were 1,169 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1870    63

Atkinson    767    16

Bacon    1258    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3777    109

Banks    1593    33

Barrow    8367    126

Bartow    10806    200

Ben Hill    1478    56

Berrien    1036    29

Bibb    13068    383

Bleckley    791    33

Brantley    897    30

Brooks    928    36

Bryan    2601    33

Bulloch    5151    61

Burke    1717    35

Butts    2102    72

Calhoun    437    14

Camden    3126    27

Candler    735    36

Carroll    7193    128

Catoosa    5348    61

Charlton    1043    23

Chatham    19420    390

Chattahoochee    2893    11

Chattooga    2157    60

Cherokee    21453    285

Clarke    12411    127

Clay    180    3

Clayton    22252    405

Clinch    718    25

Cobb    57914    909

Coffee    4195    131

Colquitt    3448    73

Columbia    10730    156

Cook    1150    36

Coweta    8380    180

Crawford    517    15

Crisp    1400    49

Dade    1161    10

Dawson    2624    38

DeKalb    54734    863

Decatur    2097    54

Dodge    1072    56

Dooly    778    31

Dougherty    5376    270

Douglas    11386    166

Early    999    42

Echols    355    3

Effingham    3661    61

Elbert    1509    53

Emanuel    1712    51

Evans    748    17

Fannin    2038    53

Fayette    6400    141

Floyd    9748    172

Forsyth    17072    161

Franklin    2299    40

Fulton    78125    1177

Gilmer    2422    69

Glascock    142    7

Glynn    6449    149

Gordon    6350    96

Grady    1504    45

Greene    1469    52

Gwinnett    83265    986

Habersham    4584    143

Hall    24381    409

Hancock    822    59

Haralson    1672    34

Harris    2101    53

Hart    1683    35

Heard    611    15

Henry    18195    270

Houston    9720    183

Irwin    672    18

Jackson    8295    131

Jasper    661    18

Jeff Davis    1266    37

Jefferson    1552    57

Jenkins    715    39

Johnson    779    41

Jones    1546    52

Lamar    1288    43

Lanier    488    9

Laurens    3634    141

Lee    1567    49

Liberty    3100    59

Lincoln    497    24

Long    633    10

Lowndes    7549    131

Lumpkin    2707    61

Macon    596    23

Madison    2672    44

Marion    384    17

McDuffie    1614    38

McIntosh    666    14

Meriwether    1467    65

Miller    652    8

Mitchell    1496    73

Monroe    1827    85

Montgomery    706    19

Morgan    1161    21

Murray    3997    74

Muscogee    13593    368

Newton    7158    203

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23838    439

Oconee    2955    61

Oglethorpe    1162    27

Paulding    10311    158

Peach    1795    46

Pickens    2435    58

Pierce    1211    43

Pike    1016    24

Polk    3856    77

Pulaski    601    31

Putnam    1736    52

Quitman    80    2

Rabun    1466    38

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19157    384

Rockdale    5752    143

Schley    204    4

Screven    798    20

Seminole    726    17

Spalding    3841    146

Stephens    2926    75

Stewart    776    22

Sumter    1782    89

Talbot    374    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1817    42

Taylor    496    22

Telfair    705    43

Terrell    555    42

Thomas    3481    112

Tift    3390    94

Toombs    2853    93

Towns    1054    42

Treutlen    621    22

Troup    5748    173

Turner    593    31

Twiggs    505    36

Union    1984    65

Unknown    2514    11

Upson    1758    103

Walker    6170    76

Walton    7781    225

Ware    2929    136

Warren    367    13

Washington    1609    54

Wayne    2651    72

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2905    64

Whitfield    14516    221

Wilcox    471    28

Wilkes    666    18

Wilkinson    721    26

Worth    1163    58

