Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 28, 2021

THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been no reported deaths in Georgia since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/15-3/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/1-3/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.36.
- There have been 849,607 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 748 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,008.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,212.
- There have been 58,498 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 28, there were 1,169 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1870 63
Atkinson 767 16
Bacon 1258 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3777 109
Banks 1593 33
Barrow 8367 126
Bartow 10806 200
Ben Hill 1478 56
Berrien 1036 29
Bibb 13068 383
Bleckley 791 33
Brantley 897 30
Brooks 928 36
Bryan 2601 33
Bulloch 5151 61
Burke 1717 35
Butts 2102 72
Calhoun 437 14
Camden 3126 27
Candler 735 36
Carroll 7193 128
Catoosa 5348 61
Charlton 1043 23
Chatham 19420 390
Chattahoochee 2893 11
Chattooga 2157 60
Cherokee 21453 285
Clarke 12411 127
Clay 180 3
Clayton 22252 405
Clinch 718 25
Cobb 57914 909
Coffee 4195 131
Colquitt 3448 73
Columbia 10730 156
Cook 1150 36
Coweta 8380 180
Crawford 517 15
Crisp 1400 49
Dade 1161 10
Dawson 2624 38
DeKalb 54734 863
Decatur 2097 54
Dodge 1072 56
Dooly 778 31
Dougherty 5376 270
Douglas 11386 166
Early 999 42
Echols 355 3
Effingham 3661 61
Elbert 1509 53
Emanuel 1712 51
Evans 748 17
Fannin 2038 53
Fayette 6400 141
Floyd 9748 172
Forsyth 17072 161
Franklin 2299 40
Fulton 78125 1177
Gilmer 2422 69
Glascock 142 7
Glynn 6449 149
Gordon 6350 96
Grady 1504 45
Greene 1469 52
Gwinnett 83265 986
Habersham 4584 143
Hall 24381 409
Hancock 822 59
Haralson 1672 34
Harris 2101 53
Hart 1683 35
Heard 611 15
Henry 18195 270
Houston 9720 183
Irwin 672 18
Jackson 8295 131
Jasper 661 18
Jeff Davis 1266 37
Jefferson 1552 57
Jenkins 715 39
Johnson 779 41
Jones 1546 52
Lamar 1288 43
Lanier 488 9
Laurens 3634 141
Lee 1567 49
Liberty 3100 59
Lincoln 497 24
Long 633 10
Lowndes 7549 131
Lumpkin 2707 61
Macon 596 23
Madison 2672 44
Marion 384 17
McDuffie 1614 38
McIntosh 666 14
Meriwether 1467 65
Miller 652 8
Mitchell 1496 73
Monroe 1827 85
Montgomery 706 19
Morgan 1161 21
Murray 3997 74
Muscogee 13593 368
Newton 7158 203
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23838 439
Oconee 2955 61
Oglethorpe 1162 27
Paulding 10311 158
Peach 1795 46
Pickens 2435 58
Pierce 1211 43
Pike 1016 24
Polk 3856 77
Pulaski 601 31
Putnam 1736 52
Quitman 80 2
Rabun 1466 38
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19157 384
Rockdale 5752 143
Schley 204 4
Screven 798 20
Seminole 726 17
Spalding 3841 146
Stephens 2926 75
Stewart 776 22
Sumter 1782 89
Talbot 374 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1817 42
Taylor 496 22
Telfair 705 43
Terrell 555 42
Thomas 3481 112
Tift 3390 94
Toombs 2853 93
Towns 1054 42
Treutlen 621 22
Troup 5748 173
Turner 593 31
Twiggs 505 36
Union 1984 65
Unknown 2514 11
Upson 1758 103
Walker 6170 76
Walton 7781 225
Ware 2929 136
Warren 367 13
Washington 1609 54
Wayne 2651 72
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2905 64
Whitfield 14516 221
Wilcox 471 28
Wilkes 666 18
Wilkinson 721 26
Worth 1163 58