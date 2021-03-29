Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 28, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been no reported deaths in Georgia since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/15-3/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/1-3/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.36.

There have been 58,498 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 28, there were 1,169 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1870 63

Atkinson 767 16

Bacon 1258 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3777 109

Banks 1593 33

Barrow 8367 126

Bartow 10806 200

Ben Hill 1478 56

Berrien 1036 29

Bibb 13068 383

Bleckley 791 33

Brantley 897 30

Brooks 928 36

Bryan 2601 33

Bulloch 5151 61

Burke 1717 35

Butts 2102 72

Calhoun 437 14

Camden 3126 27

Candler 735 36

Carroll 7193 128

Catoosa 5348 61

Charlton 1043 23

Chatham 19420 390

Chattahoochee 2893 11

Chattooga 2157 60

Cherokee 21453 285

Clarke 12411 127

Clay 180 3

Clayton 22252 405

Clinch 718 25

Cobb 57914 909

Coffee 4195 131

Colquitt 3448 73

Columbia 10730 156

Cook 1150 36

Coweta 8380 180

Crawford 517 15

Crisp 1400 49

Dade 1161 10

Dawson 2624 38

DeKalb 54734 863

Decatur 2097 54

Dodge 1072 56

Dooly 778 31

Dougherty 5376 270

Douglas 11386 166

Early 999 42

Echols 355 3

Effingham 3661 61

Elbert 1509 53

Emanuel 1712 51

Evans 748 17

Fannin 2038 53

Fayette 6400 141

Floyd 9748 172

Forsyth 17072 161

Franklin 2299 40

Fulton 78125 1177

Gilmer 2422 69

Glascock 142 7

Glynn 6449 149

Gordon 6350 96

Grady 1504 45

Greene 1469 52

Gwinnett 83265 986

Habersham 4584 143

Hall 24381 409

Hancock 822 59

Haralson 1672 34

Harris 2101 53

Hart 1683 35

Heard 611 15

Henry 18195 270

Houston 9720 183

Irwin 672 18

Jackson 8295 131

Jasper 661 18

Jeff Davis 1266 37

Jefferson 1552 57

Jenkins 715 39

Johnson 779 41

Jones 1546 52

Lamar 1288 43

Lanier 488 9

Laurens 3634 141

Lee 1567 49

Liberty 3100 59

Lincoln 497 24

Long 633 10

Lowndes 7549 131

Lumpkin 2707 61

Macon 596 23

Madison 2672 44

Marion 384 17

McDuffie 1614 38

McIntosh 666 14

Meriwether 1467 65

Miller 652 8

Mitchell 1496 73

Monroe 1827 85

Montgomery 706 19

Morgan 1161 21

Murray 3997 74

Muscogee 13593 368

Newton 7158 203

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23838 439

Oconee 2955 61

Oglethorpe 1162 27

Paulding 10311 158

Peach 1795 46

Pickens 2435 58

Pierce 1211 43

Pike 1016 24

Polk 3856 77

Pulaski 601 31

Putnam 1736 52

Quitman 80 2

Rabun 1466 38

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19157 384

Rockdale 5752 143

Schley 204 4

Screven 798 20

Seminole 726 17

Spalding 3841 146

Stephens 2926 75

Stewart 776 22

Sumter 1782 89

Talbot 374 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1817 42

Taylor 496 22

Telfair 705 43

Terrell 555 42

Thomas 3481 112

Tift 3390 94

Toombs 2853 93

Towns 1054 42

Treutlen 621 22

Troup 5748 173

Turner 593 31

Twiggs 505 36

Union 1984 65

Unknown 2514 11

Upson 1758 103

Walker 6170 76

Walton 7781 225

Ware 2929 136

Warren 367 13

Washington 1609 54

Wayne 2651 72

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2905 64

Whitfield 14516 221

Wilcox 471 28

Wilkes 666 18

Wilkinson 721 26