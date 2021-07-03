Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 6, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,597 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 71 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/21-3/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 69.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/7-2/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.21.

There have been 827,397 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,280 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,717.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,395.

There have been 56,762 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 135 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 151.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 6, there were 1,640 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 65 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1841 60

Atkinson 764 18

Bacon 1017 27

Baker 158 8

Baldwin 3728 106

Banks 1567 33

Barrow 8115 119

Bartow 10350 184

Ben Hill 1470 55

Berrien 1018 29

Bibb 12902 366

Bleckley 785 33

Brantley 876 28

Brooks 915 37

Bryan 2517 32

Bulloch 5089 52

Burke 1685 32

Butts 2021 69

Calhoun 449 15

Camden 3087 28

Candler 727 34

Carroll 7038 124

Catoosa 5189 62

Charlton 1022 19

Chatham 18764 357

Chattahoochee 2707 10

Chattooga 2113 60

Cherokee 20555 264

Clarke 12147 117

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21376 378

Clinch 715 24

Cobb 56033 872

Coffee 4167 124

Colquitt 3345 69

Columbia 10590 154

Cook 1143 35

Coweta 8158 158

Crawford 506 15

Crisp 1319 45

Dade 1129 10

Dawson 2561 35

DeKalb 52422 804

Decatur 2065 53

Dodge 1075 57

Dooly 749 29

Dougherty 5303 267

Douglas 11010 156

Early 976 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3621 59

Elbert 1495 50

Emanuel 1698 51

Evans 737 15

Fannin 1988 51

Fayette 6217 134

Floyd 9451 165

Forsyth 16380 154

Franklin 2278 37

Fulton 75380 1087

Gilmer 2373 66

Glascock 139 7

Glynn 6411 145

Gordon 6147 94

Grady 1486 44

Greene 1441 47

Gwinnett 81230 926

Habersham 4525 139

Hall 23972 386

Hancock 810 57

Haralson 1637 33

Harris 2024 50

Hart 1662 35

Heard 598 14

Henry 17388 252

Houston 9471 171

Irwin 668 16

Jackson 8095 124

Jasper 644 18

Jeff Davis 1239 36

Jefferson 1545 55

Jenkins 703 39

Johnson 772 40

Jones 1526 45

Lamar 1262 39

Lanier 480 9

Laurens 3617 139

Lee 1556 47

Liberty 2821 53

Lincoln 490 22

Long 660 11

Lowndes 7366 128

Lumpkin 2671 55

Macon 584 23

Madison 2636 40

Marion 380 14

McDuffie 1585 38

McIntosh 600 13

Meriwether 1435 56

Miller 617 6

Mitchell 1477 71

Monroe 1784 81

Montgomery 709 19

Morgan 1128 15

Murray 3893 70

Muscogee 12996 338

Newton 6955 187

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24902 426

Oconee 2803 57

Oglethorpe 1131 26

Paulding 9947 148

Peach 1762 44

Pickens 2370 56

Pierce 1186 38

Pike 989 21

Polk 3774 73

Pulaski 592 30

Putnam 1688 50

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1440 37

Randolph 457 32

Richmond 18831 362

Rockdale 5548 136

Schley 203 4

Screven 789 17

Seminole 715 17

Spalding 3686 133

Stephens 2873 71

Stewart 766 22

Sumter 1769 89

Talbot 367 17

Taliaferro 96 2

Tattnall 1789 39

Taylor 488 20

Telfair 697 43

Terrell 545 41

Thomas 3447 107

Tift 3368 92

Toombs 2788 87

Towns 1027 39

Treutlen 624 19

Troup 5600 162

Turner 584 30

Twiggs 496 32

Union 1957 63

Unknown 2687 11

Upson 1722 100

Walker 5995 73

Walton 7494 211

Ware 2898 132

Warren 362 11

Washington 1596 52

Wayne 2571 69

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2870 63

Whitfield 14270 213

Wilcox 458 28

Wilkes 652 17

Wilkinson 712 26