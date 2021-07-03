Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 6, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Body: We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,597 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 71 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/21-3/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 69.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/7-2/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.21.
- There have been 827,397 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,280 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,717.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,395.
- There have been 56,762 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 135 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 151.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 6, there were 1,640 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 65 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1841 60
Atkinson 764 18
Bacon 1017 27
Baker 158 8
Baldwin 3728 106
Banks 1567 33
Barrow 8115 119
Bartow 10350 184
Ben Hill 1470 55
Berrien 1018 29
Bibb 12902 366
Bleckley 785 33
Brantley 876 28
Brooks 915 37
Bryan 2517 32
Bulloch 5089 52
Burke 1685 32
Butts 2021 69
Calhoun 449 15
Camden 3087 28
Candler 727 34
Carroll 7038 124
Catoosa 5189 62
Charlton 1022 19
Chatham 18764 357
Chattahoochee 2707 10
Chattooga 2113 60
Cherokee 20555 264
Clarke 12147 117
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21376 378
Clinch 715 24
Cobb 56033 872
Coffee 4167 124
Colquitt 3345 69
Columbia 10590 154
Cook 1143 35
Coweta 8158 158
Crawford 506 15
Crisp 1319 45
Dade 1129 10
Dawson 2561 35
DeKalb 52422 804
Decatur 2065 53
Dodge 1075 57
Dooly 749 29
Dougherty 5303 267
Douglas 11010 156
Early 976 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3621 59
Elbert 1495 50
Emanuel 1698 51
Evans 737 15
Fannin 1988 51
Fayette 6217 134
Floyd 9451 165
Forsyth 16380 154
Franklin 2278 37
Fulton 75380 1087
Gilmer 2373 66
Glascock 139 7
Glynn 6411 145
Gordon 6147 94
Grady 1486 44
Greene 1441 47
Gwinnett 81230 926
Habersham 4525 139
Hall 23972 386
Hancock 810 57
Haralson 1637 33
Harris 2024 50
Hart 1662 35
Heard 598 14
Henry 17388 252
Houston 9471 171
Irwin 668 16
Jackson 8095 124
Jasper 644 18
Jeff Davis 1239 36
Jefferson 1545 55
Jenkins 703 39
Johnson 772 40
Jones 1526 45
Lamar 1262 39
Lanier 480 9
Laurens 3617 139
Lee 1556 47
Liberty 2821 53
Lincoln 490 22
Long 660 11
Lowndes 7366 128
Lumpkin 2671 55
Macon 584 23
Madison 2636 40
Marion 380 14
McDuffie 1585 38
McIntosh 600 13
Meriwether 1435 56
Miller 617 6
Mitchell 1477 71
Monroe 1784 81
Montgomery 709 19
Morgan 1128 15
Murray 3893 70
Muscogee 12996 338
Newton 6955 187
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24902 426
Oconee 2803 57
Oglethorpe 1131 26
Paulding 9947 148
Peach 1762 44
Pickens 2370 56
Pierce 1186 38
Pike 989 21
Polk 3774 73
Pulaski 592 30
Putnam 1688 50
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1440 37
Randolph 457 32
Richmond 18831 362
Rockdale 5548 136
Schley 203 4
Screven 789 17
Seminole 715 17
Spalding 3686 133
Stephens 2873 71
Stewart 766 22
Sumter 1769 89
Talbot 367 17
Taliaferro 96 2
Tattnall 1789 39
Taylor 488 20
Telfair 697 43
Terrell 545 41
Thomas 3447 107
Tift 3368 92
Toombs 2788 87
Towns 1027 39
Treutlen 624 19
Troup 5600 162
Turner 584 30
Twiggs 496 32
Union 1957 63
Unknown 2687 11
Upson 1722 100
Walker 5995 73
Walton 7494 211
Ware 2898 132
Warren 362 11
Washington 1596 52
Wayne 2571 69
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2870 63
Whitfield 14270 213
Wilcox 458 28
Wilkes 652 17
Wilkinson 712 26
Worth 1147 57