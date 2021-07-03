x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for March 6, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,597 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 71 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/21-3/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 69.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/7-2/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.21.
  • There have been 827,397 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,280 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,717.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,395.
  • There have been 56,762 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 135 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 151.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 6, there were 1,640 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 65 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1841    60

Atkinson    764    18

Bacon    1017    27

Baker    158    8

Baldwin    3728    106

Banks    1567    33

Barrow    8115    119

Bartow    10350    184

Ben Hill    1470    55

Berrien    1018    29

Bibb    12902    366

Bleckley    785    33

Brantley    876    28

Brooks    915    37

Bryan    2517    32

Bulloch    5089    52

Burke    1685    32

Butts    2021    69

Calhoun    449    15

Camden    3087    28

Candler    727    34

Carroll    7038    124

Catoosa    5189    62

Charlton    1022    19

Chatham    18764    357

Chattahoochee    2707    10

Chattooga    2113    60

Cherokee    20555    264

Clarke    12147    117

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21376    378

Clinch    715    24

Cobb    56033    872

Coffee    4167    124

Colquitt    3345    69

Columbia    10590    154

Cook    1143    35

Coweta    8158    158

Crawford    506    15

Crisp    1319    45

Dade    1129    10

Dawson    2561    35

DeKalb    52422    804

Decatur    2065    53

Dodge    1075    57

Dooly    749    29

Dougherty    5303    267

Douglas    11010    156

Early    976    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3621    59

Elbert    1495    50

Emanuel    1698    51

Evans    737    15

Fannin    1988    51

Fayette    6217    134

Floyd    9451    165

Forsyth    16380    154

Franklin    2278    37

Fulton    75380    1087

Gilmer    2373    66

Glascock    139    7

Glynn    6411    145

Gordon    6147    94

Grady    1486    44

Greene    1441    47

Gwinnett    81230    926

Habersham    4525    139

Hall    23972    386

Hancock    810    57

Haralson    1637    33

Harris    2024    50

Hart    1662    35

Heard    598    14

Henry    17388    252

Houston    9471    171

Irwin    668    16

Jackson    8095    124

Jasper    644    18

Jeff Davis    1239    36

Jefferson    1545    55

Jenkins    703    39

Johnson    772    40

Jones    1526    45

Lamar    1262    39

Lanier    480    9

Laurens    3617    139

Lee    1556    47

Liberty    2821    53

Lincoln    490    22

Long    660    11

Lowndes    7366    128

Lumpkin    2671    55

Macon    584    23

Madison    2636    40

Marion    380    14

McDuffie    1585    38

McIntosh    600    13

Meriwether    1435    56

Miller    617    6

Mitchell    1477    71

Monroe    1784    81

Montgomery    709    19

Morgan    1128    15

Murray    3893    70

Muscogee    12996    338

Newton    6955    187

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24902    426

Oconee    2803    57

Oglethorpe    1131    26

Paulding    9947    148

Peach    1762    44

Pickens    2370    56

Pierce    1186    38

Pike    989    21

Polk    3774    73

Pulaski    592    30

Putnam    1688    50

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1440    37

Randolph    457    32

Richmond    18831    362

Rockdale    5548    136

Schley    203    4

Screven    789    17

Seminole    715    17

Spalding    3686    133

Stephens    2873    71

Stewart    766    22

Sumter    1769    89

Talbot    367    17

Taliaferro    96    2

Tattnall    1789    39

Taylor    488    20

Telfair    697    43

Terrell    545    41

Thomas    3447    107

Tift    3368    92

Toombs    2788    87

Towns    1027    39

Treutlen    624    19

Troup    5600    162

Turner    584    30

Twiggs    496    32

Union    1957    63

Unknown    2687    11

Upson    1722    100

Walker    5995    73

Walton    7494    211

Ware    2898    132

Warren    362    11

Washington    1596    52

Wayne    2571    69

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2870    63

Whitfield    14270    213

Wilcox    458    28

Wilkes    652    17

Wilkinson    712    26

Worth    1147    57

