LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of May 12

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,750 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day Over the last 14 days (4/29-5/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/15-4/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.57.
- There have been 887,979 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 536 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 725.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 923.
- There have been 62,425 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 75.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 12, there were 992 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,924 66
Atkinson 787 20
Bacon 1,287 28
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3,850 114
Banks 1,647 34
Barrow 8,801 135
Bartow 11,264 209
Ben Hill 1,492 61
Berrien 1,062 32
Bibb 13,377 406
Bleckley 801 34
Brantley 943 32
Brooks 946 36
Bryan 2,748 36
Bulloch 5,279 64
Burke 1,789 36
Butts 2,344 77
Calhoun 451 15
Camden 3,228 31
Candler 753 37
Carroll 7,441 132
Catoosa 5,754 64
Charlton 1,147 25
Chatham 20,281 430
Chattahoochee 3,399 13
Chattooga 2,251 63
Cherokee 22,496 304
Clarke 12,816 137
Clay 183 3
Clayton 24,010 460
Clinch 740 25
Cobb 61,081 973
Coffee 4,239 137
Colquitt 3,539 81
Columbia 11,105 162
Cook 1,163 38
Coweta 8,733 206
Crawford 524 17
Crisp 1,448 56
Dade 1,222 13
Dawson 2,732 42
DeKalb 58,162 941
Decatur 2,147 55
Dodge 1,085 56
Dooly 792 32
Dougherty 5,588 281
Douglas 12,080 179
Early 1,016 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3,828 65
Elbert 1,531 59
Emanuel 1,740 53
Evans 761 17
Fannin 2,133 61
Fayette 6,727 154
Floyd 10,018 187
Forsyth 18,030 188
Franklin 2,351 43
Fulton 82,692 1,288
Gilmer 2,503 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6,736 154
Gordon 6,512 105
Grady 1,565 47
Greene 1,509 56
Gwinnett 86,879 1,086
Habersham 4,659 154
Hall 25,141 445
Hancock 835 62
Haralson 1,720 35
Harris 2,187 58
Hart 1,710 37
Heard 650 16
Henry 19,364 300
Houston 10,136 195
Irwin 685 18
Jackson 8,546 140
Jasper 682 19
Jeff Davis 1,300 36
Jefferson 1,585 59
Jenkins 728 40
Johnson 790 42
Jones 1,587 53
Lamar 1,358 46
Lanier 504 9
Laurens 3,721 145
Lee 1,603 51
Liberty 3,477 61
Lincoln 516 24
Long 677 11
Lowndes 7,838 143
Lumpkin 2,814 64
Macon 620 27
Madison 2,759 46
Marion 402 17
McDuffie 1,698 41
McIntosh 700 14
Meriwether 1,536 73
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,542 74
Monroe 1,876 87
Montgomery 727 21
Morgan 1,199 23
Murray 4,196 81
Muscogee 14,469 405
Newton 7,570 223
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,756 474
Oconee 3,068 65
Oglethorpe 1,195 28
Paulding 10,854 168
Peach 1,872 52
Pickens 2,553 64
Pierce 1,274 44
Pike 1,073 26
Polk 3,957 82
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1,803 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,550 40
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20,130 419
Rockdale 6,086 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 816 21
Seminole 752 18
Spalding 4,110 156
Stephens 2,990 81
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1,814 92
Talbot 389 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1,852 47
Taylor 512 22
Telfair 726 45
Terrell 572 46
Thomas 3,600 113
Tift 3,446 97
Toombs 2,948 98
Towns 1,109 44
Treutlen 625 24
Troup 5,990 187
Turner 604 34
Twiggs 513 39
Union 2,062 71
Unknown 2,332 5
Upson 1,822 107
Walker 6,594 79
Walton 8,112 237
Ware 3,031 153
Warren 381 14
Washington 1,637 62
Wayne 2,759 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2,988 67
Whitfield 14,893 231
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 670 21
Wilkinson 731 28
Worth 1,197 61