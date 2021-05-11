x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of May 12

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,750 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day  Over the last 14 days (4/29-5/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/15-4/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.57.
  • There have been 887,979 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 536 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 725.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 923.
  • There have been 62,425 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 75.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 12, there were 992 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,924    66

Atkinson    787    20

Bacon    1,287    28

Baker    163    9

Baldwin    3,850    114

Banks    1,647    34

Barrow    8,801    135

Bartow    11,264    209

Ben Hill    1,492    61

Berrien    1,062    32

Bibb    13,377    406

Bleckley    801    34

Brantley    943    32

Brooks    946    36

Bryan    2,748    36

Bulloch    5,279    64

Burke    1,789    36

Butts    2,344    77

Calhoun    451    15

Camden    3,228    31

Candler    753    37

Carroll    7,441    132

Catoosa    5,754    64

Charlton    1,147    25

Chatham    20,281    430

Chattahoochee    3,399    13

Chattooga    2,251    63

Cherokee    22,496    304

Clarke    12,816    137

Clay    183    3

Clayton    24,010    460

Clinch    740    25

Cobb    61,081    973

Coffee    4,239    137

Colquitt    3,539    81

Columbia    11,105    162

Cook    1,163    38

Coweta    8,733    206

Crawford    524    17

Crisp    1,448    56

Dade    1,222    13

Dawson    2,732    42

DeKalb    58,162    941

Decatur    2,147    55

Dodge    1,085    56

Dooly    792    32

Dougherty    5,588    281

Douglas    12,080    179

Early    1,016    43

Echols    360    4

Effingham    3,828    65

Elbert    1,531    59

Emanuel    1,740    53

Evans    761    17

Fannin    2,133    61

Fayette    6,727    154

Floyd    10,018    187

Forsyth    18,030    188

Franklin    2,351    43

Fulton    82,692    1,288

Gilmer    2,503    72

Glascock    145    7

Glynn    6,736    154

Gordon    6,512    105

Grady    1,565    47

Greene    1,509    56

Gwinnett    86,879    1,086

Habersham    4,659    154

Hall    25,141    445

Hancock    835    62

Haralson    1,720    35

Harris    2,187    58

Hart    1,710    37

Heard    650    16

Henry    19,364    300

Houston    10,136    195

Irwin    685    18

Jackson    8,546    140

Jasper    682    19

Jeff Davis    1,300    36

Jefferson    1,585    59

Jenkins    728    40

Johnson    790    42

Jones    1,587    53

Lamar    1,358    46

Lanier    504    9

Laurens    3,721    145

Lee    1,603    51

Liberty    3,477    61

Lincoln    516    24

Long    677    11

Lowndes    7,838    143

Lumpkin    2,814    64

Macon    620    27

Madison    2,759    46

Marion    402    17

McDuffie    1,698    41

McIntosh    700    14

Meriwether    1,536    73

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,542    74

Monroe    1,876    87

Montgomery    727    21

Morgan    1,199    23

Murray    4,196    81

Muscogee    14,469    405

Newton    7,570    223

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,756    474

Oconee    3,068    65

Oglethorpe    1,195    28

Paulding    10,854    168

Peach    1,872    52

Pickens    2,553    64

Pierce    1,274    44

Pike    1,073    26

Polk    3,957    82

Pulaski    612    32

Putnam    1,803    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,550    40

Randolph    470    33

Richmond    20,130    419

Rockdale    6,086    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    816    21

Seminole    752    18

Spalding    4,110    156

Stephens    2,990    81

Stewart    791    25

Sumter    1,814    92

Talbot    389    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1,852    47

Taylor    512    22

Telfair    726    45

Terrell    572    46

Thomas    3,600    113

Tift    3,446    97

Toombs    2,948    98

Towns    1,109    44

Treutlen    625    24

Troup    5,990    187

Turner    604    34

Twiggs    513    39

Union    2,062    71

Unknown    2,332    5

Upson    1,822    107

Walker    6,594    79

Walton    8,112    237

Ware    3,031    153

Warren    381    14

Washington    1,637    62

Wayne    2,759    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2,988    67

Whitfield    14,893    231

Wilcox    476    29

Wilkes    670    21

Wilkinson    731    28

Worth    1,197    61

