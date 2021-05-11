LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of May 12

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,750 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day Over the last 14 days (4/29-5/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/15-4/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day Over the last 14 days (4/29-5/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/15-4/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.57. There have been 887,979 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 536 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 725.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 923.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 536 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 725.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 923. There have been 62,425 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 75.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 75.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 12, there were 992 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,924 66

Atkinson 787 20

Bacon 1,287 28

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3,850 114

Banks 1,647 34

Barrow 8,801 135

Bartow 11,264 209

Ben Hill 1,492 61

Berrien 1,062 32

Bibb 13,377 406

Bleckley 801 34

Brantley 943 32

Brooks 946 36

Bryan 2,748 36

Bulloch 5,279 64

Burke 1,789 36

Butts 2,344 77

Calhoun 451 15

Camden 3,228 31

Candler 753 37

Carroll 7,441 132

Catoosa 5,754 64

Charlton 1,147 25

Chatham 20,281 430

Chattahoochee 3,399 13

Chattooga 2,251 63

Cherokee 22,496 304

Clarke 12,816 137

Clay 183 3

Clayton 24,010 460

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61,081 973

Coffee 4,239 137

Colquitt 3,539 81

Columbia 11,105 162

Cook 1,163 38

Coweta 8,733 206

Crawford 524 17

Crisp 1,448 56

Dade 1,222 13

Dawson 2,732 42

DeKalb 58,162 941

Decatur 2,147 55

Dodge 1,085 56

Dooly 792 32

Dougherty 5,588 281

Douglas 12,080 179

Early 1,016 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3,828 65

Elbert 1,531 59

Emanuel 1,740 53

Evans 761 17

Fannin 2,133 61

Fayette 6,727 154

Floyd 10,018 187

Forsyth 18,030 188

Franklin 2,351 43

Fulton 82,692 1,288

Gilmer 2,503 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6,736 154

Gordon 6,512 105

Grady 1,565 47

Greene 1,509 56

Gwinnett 86,879 1,086

Habersham 4,659 154

Hall 25,141 445

Hancock 835 62

Haralson 1,720 35

Harris 2,187 58

Hart 1,710 37

Heard 650 16

Henry 19,364 300

Houston 10,136 195

Irwin 685 18

Jackson 8,546 140

Jasper 682 19

Jeff Davis 1,300 36

Jefferson 1,585 59

Jenkins 728 40

Johnson 790 42

Jones 1,587 53

Lamar 1,358 46

Lanier 504 9

Laurens 3,721 145

Lee 1,603 51

Liberty 3,477 61

Lincoln 516 24

Long 677 11

Lowndes 7,838 143

Lumpkin 2,814 64

Macon 620 27

Madison 2,759 46

Marion 402 17

McDuffie 1,698 41

McIntosh 700 14

Meriwether 1,536 73

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,542 74

Monroe 1,876 87

Montgomery 727 21

Morgan 1,199 23

Murray 4,196 81

Muscogee 14,469 405

Newton 7,570 223

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,756 474

Oconee 3,068 65

Oglethorpe 1,195 28

Paulding 10,854 168

Peach 1,872 52

Pickens 2,553 64

Pierce 1,274 44

Pike 1,073 26

Polk 3,957 82

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1,803 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,550 40

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20,130 419

Rockdale 6,086 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 816 21

Seminole 752 18

Spalding 4,110 156

Stephens 2,990 81

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1,814 92

Talbot 389 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1,852 47

Taylor 512 22

Telfair 726 45

Terrell 572 46

Thomas 3,600 113

Tift 3,446 97

Toombs 2,948 98

Towns 1,109 44

Treutlen 625 24

Troup 5,990 187

Turner 604 34

Twiggs 513 39

Union 2,062 71

Unknown 2,332 5

Upson 1,822 107

Walker 6,594 79

Walton 8,112 237

Ware 3,031 153

Warren 381 14

Washington 1,637 62

Wayne 2,759 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2,988 67

Whitfield 14,893 231

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 670 21

Wilkinson 731 28