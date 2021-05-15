x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 15, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,803 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/2-5/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/18-5/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.
  • There have been 889,893 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 476 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 646.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 905.
  • There have been 62,646 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 68 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.5.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 15, there were 917 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,924    66

Atkinson    786    20

Bacon    1,288    28

Baker    164    9

Baldwin    3,855    115

Banks    1,648    35

Barrow    8,830    135

Bartow    11,281    210

Ben Hill    1,494    61

Berrien    1,066    32

Bibb    13,395    407

Bleckley    803    34

Brantley    946    32

Brooks    947    36

Bryan    2,757    36

Bulloch    5,283    64

Burke    1,796    36

Butts    2,353    78

Calhoun    452    15

Camden    3,235    31

Candler    756    37

Carroll    7,449    132

Catoosa    5,760    64

Charlton    1,160    25

Chatham    20,310    430

Chattahoochee    3,459    13

Chattooga    2,254    63

Cherokee    22,546    305

Clarke    12,843    137

Clay    185    3

Clayton    24,109    463

Clinch    740    25

Cobb    61,222    974

Coffee    4,239    137

Colquitt    3,553    82

Columbia    11,118    162

Cook    1,165    38

Coweta    8,763    207

Crawford    523    17

Crisp    1,449    56

Dade    1,226    13

Dawson    2,741    44

DeKalb    58,308    949

Decatur    2,148    55

Dodge    1,086    56

Dooly    794    32

Dougherty    5,602    282

Douglas    12,111    178

Early    1,018    43

Echols    360    4

Effingham    3,838    66

Elbert    1,533    59

Emanuel    1,746    54

Evans    761    17

Fannin    2,137    61

Fayette    6,743    154

Floyd    10,029    189

Forsyth    18,056    188

Franklin    2,355    43

Fulton    82,899    1,289

Gilmer    2,509    72

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,751    154

Gordon    6,518    106

Grady    1,571    47

Greene    1,511    56

Gwinnett    87,003    1,087

Habersham    4,665    153

Hall    25,183    447

Hancock    838    62

Haralson    1,720    35

Harris    2,189    58

Hart    1,712    37

Heard    651    16

Henry    19,417    300

Houston    10,154    197

Irwin    685    18

Jackson    8,557    141

Jasper    683    19

Jeff Davis    1,304    36

Jefferson    1,585    59

Jenkins    728    39

Johnson    790    42

Jones    1,587    52

Lamar    1,358    46

Lanier    503    9

Laurens    3,728    146

Lee    1,605    51

Liberty    3,486    62

Lincoln    516    24

Long    679    11

Lowndes    7,861    143

Lumpkin    2,821    64

Macon    623    27

Madison    2,764    46

Marion    402    17

McDuffie    1,700    42

McIntosh    700    14

Meriwether    1,544    73

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,545    74

Monroe    1,880    87

Montgomery    727    21

Morgan    1,203    23

Murray    4,206    81

Muscogee    14,512    407

Newton    7,588    226

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,789    479

Oconee    3,071    65

Oglethorpe    1,200    28

Paulding    10,884    169

Peach    1,877    52

Pickens    2,560    64

Pierce    1,276    44

Pike    1,076    26

Polk    3,964    82

Pulaski    612    32

Putnam    1,801    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,556    40

Randolph    470    33

Richmond    20,188    421

Rockdale    6,112    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    819    21

Seminole    750    18

Spalding    4,133    158

Stephens    2,991    81

Stewart    793    25

Sumter    1,819    93

Talbot    392    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1,852    47

Taylor    513    22

Telfair    727    45

Terrell    574    46

Thomas    3,607    114

Tift    3,450    97

Toombs    2,955    98

Towns    1,112    44

Treutlen    630    24

Troup    6,001    187

Turner    604    34

Twiggs    513    39

Union    2,068    70

Unknown    2,328    5

Upson    1,825    107

Walker    6,619    80

Walton    8,123    239

Ware    3,037    153

Warren    384    14

Washington    1,640    62

Wayne    2,764    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2,992    67

Whitfield    14,915    231

Wilcox    478    29

Wilkes    670    21

Wilkinson    732    28

Worth    1,197    61

Related Articles