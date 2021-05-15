Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 15, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,803 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/2-5/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/18-5/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.

in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/2-5/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/18-5/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26. There have been 889,893 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 476 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 646.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 905.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 476 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 646.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 905. There have been 62,646 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 68 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.5.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 68 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.5. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 15, there were 917 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,924 66

Atkinson 786 20

Bacon 1,288 28

Baker 164 9

Baldwin 3,855 115

Banks 1,648 35

Barrow 8,830 135

Bartow 11,281 210

Ben Hill 1,494 61

Berrien 1,066 32

Bibb 13,395 407

Bleckley 803 34

Brantley 946 32

Brooks 947 36

Bryan 2,757 36

Bulloch 5,283 64

Burke 1,796 36

Butts 2,353 78

Calhoun 452 15

Camden 3,235 31

Candler 756 37

Carroll 7,449 132

Catoosa 5,760 64

Charlton 1,160 25

Chatham 20,310 430

Chattahoochee 3,459 13

Chattooga 2,254 63

Cherokee 22,546 305

Clarke 12,843 137

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24,109 463

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61,222 974

Coffee 4,239 137

Colquitt 3,553 82

Columbia 11,118 162

Cook 1,165 38

Coweta 8,763 207

Crawford 523 17

Crisp 1,449 56

Dade 1,226 13

Dawson 2,741 44

DeKalb 58,308 949

Decatur 2,148 55

Dodge 1,086 56

Dooly 794 32

Dougherty 5,602 282

Douglas 12,111 178

Early 1,018 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3,838 66

Elbert 1,533 59

Emanuel 1,746 54

Evans 761 17

Fannin 2,137 61

Fayette 6,743 154

Floyd 10,029 189

Forsyth 18,056 188

Franklin 2,355 43

Fulton 82,899 1,289

Gilmer 2,509 72

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,751 154

Gordon 6,518 106

Grady 1,571 47

Greene 1,511 56

Gwinnett 87,003 1,087

Habersham 4,665 153

Hall 25,183 447

Hancock 838 62

Haralson 1,720 35

Harris 2,189 58

Hart 1,712 37

Heard 651 16

Henry 19,417 300

Houston 10,154 197

Irwin 685 18

Jackson 8,557 141

Jasper 683 19

Jeff Davis 1,304 36

Jefferson 1,585 59

Jenkins 728 39

Johnson 790 42

Jones 1,587 52

Lamar 1,358 46

Lanier 503 9

Laurens 3,728 146

Lee 1,605 51

Liberty 3,486 62

Lincoln 516 24

Long 679 11

Lowndes 7,861 143

Lumpkin 2,821 64

Macon 623 27

Madison 2,764 46

Marion 402 17

McDuffie 1,700 42

McIntosh 700 14

Meriwether 1,544 73

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,545 74

Monroe 1,880 87

Montgomery 727 21

Morgan 1,203 23

Murray 4,206 81

Muscogee 14,512 407

Newton 7,588 226

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,789 479

Oconee 3,071 65

Oglethorpe 1,200 28

Paulding 10,884 169

Peach 1,877 52

Pickens 2,560 64

Pierce 1,276 44

Pike 1,076 26

Polk 3,964 82

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1,801 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,556 40

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20,188 421

Rockdale 6,112 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 819 21

Seminole 750 18

Spalding 4,133 158

Stephens 2,991 81

Stewart 793 25

Sumter 1,819 93

Talbot 392 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1,852 47

Taylor 513 22

Telfair 727 45

Terrell 574 46

Thomas 3,607 114

Tift 3,450 97

Toombs 2,955 98

Towns 1,112 44

Treutlen 630 24

Troup 6,001 187

Turner 604 34

Twiggs 513 39

Union 2,068 70

Unknown 2,328 5

Upson 1,825 107

Walker 6,619 80

Walton 8,123 239

Ware 3,037 153

Warren 384 14

Washington 1,640 62

Wayne 2,764 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2,992 67

Whitfield 14,915 231

Wilcox 478 29

Wilkes 670 21

Wilkinson 732 28