Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 15, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,803 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/2-5/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/18-5/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.
- There have been 889,893 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 476 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 646.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 905.
- There have been 62,646 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 68 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.5.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 15, there were 917 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,924 66
Atkinson 786 20
Bacon 1,288 28
Baker 164 9
Baldwin 3,855 115
Banks 1,648 35
Barrow 8,830 135
Bartow 11,281 210
Ben Hill 1,494 61
Berrien 1,066 32
Bibb 13,395 407
Bleckley 803 34
Brantley 946 32
Brooks 947 36
Bryan 2,757 36
Bulloch 5,283 64
Burke 1,796 36
Butts 2,353 78
Calhoun 452 15
Camden 3,235 31
Candler 756 37
Carroll 7,449 132
Catoosa 5,760 64
Charlton 1,160 25
Chatham 20,310 430
Chattahoochee 3,459 13
Chattooga 2,254 63
Cherokee 22,546 305
Clarke 12,843 137
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24,109 463
Clinch 740 25
Cobb 61,222 974
Coffee 4,239 137
Colquitt 3,553 82
Columbia 11,118 162
Cook 1,165 38
Coweta 8,763 207
Crawford 523 17
Crisp 1,449 56
Dade 1,226 13
Dawson 2,741 44
DeKalb 58,308 949
Decatur 2,148 55
Dodge 1,086 56
Dooly 794 32
Dougherty 5,602 282
Douglas 12,111 178
Early 1,018 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3,838 66
Elbert 1,533 59
Emanuel 1,746 54
Evans 761 17
Fannin 2,137 61
Fayette 6,743 154
Floyd 10,029 189
Forsyth 18,056 188
Franklin 2,355 43
Fulton 82,899 1,289
Gilmer 2,509 72
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,751 154
Gordon 6,518 106
Grady 1,571 47
Greene 1,511 56
Gwinnett 87,003 1,087
Habersham 4,665 153
Hall 25,183 447
Hancock 838 62
Haralson 1,720 35
Harris 2,189 58
Hart 1,712 37
Heard 651 16
Henry 19,417 300
Houston 10,154 197
Irwin 685 18
Jackson 8,557 141
Jasper 683 19
Jeff Davis 1,304 36
Jefferson 1,585 59
Jenkins 728 39
Johnson 790 42
Jones 1,587 52
Lamar 1,358 46
Lanier 503 9
Laurens 3,728 146
Lee 1,605 51
Liberty 3,486 62
Lincoln 516 24
Long 679 11
Lowndes 7,861 143
Lumpkin 2,821 64
Macon 623 27
Madison 2,764 46
Marion 402 17
McDuffie 1,700 42
McIntosh 700 14
Meriwether 1,544 73
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,545 74
Monroe 1,880 87
Montgomery 727 21
Morgan 1,203 23
Murray 4,206 81
Muscogee 14,512 407
Newton 7,588 226
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,789 479
Oconee 3,071 65
Oglethorpe 1,200 28
Paulding 10,884 169
Peach 1,877 52
Pickens 2,560 64
Pierce 1,276 44
Pike 1,076 26
Polk 3,964 82
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1,801 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,556 40
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20,188 421
Rockdale 6,112 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 819 21
Seminole 750 18
Spalding 4,133 158
Stephens 2,991 81
Stewart 793 25
Sumter 1,819 93
Talbot 392 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1,852 47
Taylor 513 22
Telfair 727 45
Terrell 574 46
Thomas 3,607 114
Tift 3,450 97
Toombs 2,955 98
Towns 1,112 44
Treutlen 630 24
Troup 6,001 187
Turner 604 34
Twiggs 513 39
Union 2,068 70
Unknown 2,328 5
Upson 1,825 107
Walker 6,619 80
Walton 8,123 239
Ware 3,037 153
Warren 384 14
Washington 1,640 62
Wayne 2,764 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2,992 67
Whitfield 14,915 231
Wilcox 478 29
Wilkes 670 21
Wilkinson 732 28
Worth 1,197 61