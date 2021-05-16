Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,804 deaths in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/3-5/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/19-5/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.

There have been 890,267 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 374 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 626.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 902.

There have been 62,666 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 20 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 16, there were 896 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,924 66

Atkinson 786 20

Bacon 1,288 28

Baker 164 9

Baldwin 3,857 115

Banks 1,649 35

Barrow 8,837 135

Bartow 11,287 210

Ben Hill 1,495 61

Berrien 1,067 32

Bibb 13,397 407

Bleckley 803 34

Brantley 946 32

Brooks 947 36

Bryan 2,762 36

Bulloch 5,285 64

Burke 1,796 36

Butts 2,354 78

Calhoun 452 15

Camden 3,235 31

Candler 761 37

Carroll 7,454 132

Catoosa 5,761 64

Charlton 1,160 25

Chatham 20,315 430

Chattahoochee 3,459 13

Chattooga 2,255 63

Cherokee 22,560 305

Clarke 12,848 137

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24,124 463

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 61,237 974

Coffee 4,240 137

Colquitt 3,555 82

Columbia 11,118 162

Cook 1,165 38

Coweta 8,768 207

Crawford 523 17

Crisp 1,449 56

Dade 1,227 13

Dawson 2,742 44

DeKalb 58,340 949

Decatur 2,148 55

Dodge 1,086 56

Dooly 795 32

Dougherty 5,602 282

Douglas 12,119 178

Early 1,019 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3,838 66

Elbert 1,533 59

Emanuel 1,748 54

Evans 761 17

Fannin 2,136 61

Fayette 6,744 154

Floyd 10,028 189

Forsyth 18,059 188

Franklin 2,355 43

Fulton 82,940 1,289

Gilmer 2,509 72

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,760 154

Gordon 6,518 106

Grady 1,571 47

Greene 1,513 56

Gwinnett 87,035 1,087

Habersham 4,667 153

Hall 25,191 447

Hancock 839 63

Haralson 1,720 35

Harris 2,189 58

Hart 1,712 37

Heard 651 16

Henry 19,424 300

Houston 10,156 197

Irwin 686 18

Jackson 8,561 141

Jasper 683 19

Jeff Davis 1,304 36

Jefferson 1,585 59

Jenkins 728 39

Johnson 790 42

Jones 1,588 52

Lamar 1,358 46

Lanier 503 9

Laurens 3,732 146

Lee 1,605 51

Liberty 3,489 62

Lincoln 516 24

Long 679 11

Lowndes 7,862 143

Lumpkin 2,821 64

Macon 624 27

Madison 2,764 46

Marion 402 17

McDuffie 1,700 42

McIntosh 700 14

Meriwether 1,549 73

Miller 686 9

Mitchell 1,545 74

Monroe 1,885 87

Montgomery 727 21

Morgan 1,204 23

Murray 4,210 81

Muscogee 14,526 407

Newton 7,596 226

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,796 479

Oconee 3,071 65

Oglethorpe 1,200 28

Paulding 10,891 169

Peach 1,878 52

Pickens 2,564 64

Pierce 1,276 44

Pike 1,077 26

Polk 3,966 82

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1,801 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,556 40

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20,190 421

Rockdale 6,120 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 819 21

Seminole 750 18

Spalding 4,136 158

Stephens 2,991 81

Stewart 803 25

Sumter 1,821 93

Talbot 392 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1,852 47

Taylor 513 22

Telfair 727 45

Terrell 574 46

Thomas 3,608 114

Tift 3,450 97

Toombs 2,955 98

Towns 1,114 44

Treutlen 630 24

Troup 6,007 187

Turner 604 34

Twiggs 513 39

Union 2,070 70

Unknown 2,328 5

Upson 1,825 107

Walker 6,620 80

Walton 8,124 239

Ware 3,037 153

Warren 384 14

Washington 1,640 62

Wayne 2,766 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 2,992 67

Whitfield 14,915 231

Wilcox 478 29

Wilkes 670 21

Wilkinson 735 28