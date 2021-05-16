Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,804 deaths in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/3-5/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/19-5/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.
- There have been 890,267 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 374 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 626.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 902.
- There have been 62,666 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 20 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 16, there were 896 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,924 66
Atkinson 786 20
Bacon 1,288 28
Baker 164 9
Baldwin 3,857 115
Banks 1,649 35
Barrow 8,837 135
Bartow 11,287 210
Ben Hill 1,495 61
Berrien 1,067 32
Bibb 13,397 407
Bleckley 803 34
Brantley 946 32
Brooks 947 36
Bryan 2,762 36
Bulloch 5,285 64
Burke 1,796 36
Butts 2,354 78
Calhoun 452 15
Camden 3,235 31
Candler 761 37
Carroll 7,454 132
Catoosa 5,761 64
Charlton 1,160 25
Chatham 20,315 430
Chattahoochee 3,459 13
Chattooga 2,255 63
Cherokee 22,560 305
Clarke 12,848 137
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24,124 463
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 61,237 974
Coffee 4,240 137
Colquitt 3,555 82
Columbia 11,118 162
Cook 1,165 38
Coweta 8,768 207
Crawford 523 17
Crisp 1,449 56
Dade 1,227 13
Dawson 2,742 44
DeKalb 58,340 949
Decatur 2,148 55
Dodge 1,086 56
Dooly 795 32
Dougherty 5,602 282
Douglas 12,119 178
Early 1,019 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3,838 66
Elbert 1,533 59
Emanuel 1,748 54
Evans 761 17
Fannin 2,136 61
Fayette 6,744 154
Floyd 10,028 189
Forsyth 18,059 188
Franklin 2,355 43
Fulton 82,940 1,289
Gilmer 2,509 72
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,760 154
Gordon 6,518 106
Grady 1,571 47
Greene 1,513 56
Gwinnett 87,035 1,087
Habersham 4,667 153
Hall 25,191 447
Hancock 839 63
Haralson 1,720 35
Harris 2,189 58
Hart 1,712 37
Heard 651 16
Henry 19,424 300
Houston 10,156 197
Irwin 686 18
Jackson 8,561 141
Jasper 683 19
Jeff Davis 1,304 36
Jefferson 1,585 59
Jenkins 728 39
Johnson 790 42
Jones 1,588 52
Lamar 1,358 46
Lanier 503 9
Laurens 3,732 146
Lee 1,605 51
Liberty 3,489 62
Lincoln 516 24
Long 679 11
Lowndes 7,862 143
Lumpkin 2,821 64
Macon 624 27
Madison 2,764 46
Marion 402 17
McDuffie 1,700 42
McIntosh 700 14
Meriwether 1,549 73
Miller 686 9
Mitchell 1,545 74
Monroe 1,885 87
Montgomery 727 21
Morgan 1,204 23
Murray 4,210 81
Muscogee 14,526 407
Newton 7,596 226
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,796 479
Oconee 3,071 65
Oglethorpe 1,200 28
Paulding 10,891 169
Peach 1,878 52
Pickens 2,564 64
Pierce 1,276 44
Pike 1,077 26
Polk 3,966 82
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1,801 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,556 40
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20,190 421
Rockdale 6,120 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 819 21
Seminole 750 18
Spalding 4,136 158
Stephens 2,991 81
Stewart 803 25
Sumter 1,821 93
Talbot 392 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1,852 47
Taylor 513 22
Telfair 727 45
Terrell 574 46
Thomas 3,608 114
Tift 3,450 97
Toombs 2,955 98
Towns 1,114 44
Treutlen 630 24
Troup 6,007 187
Turner 604 34
Twiggs 513 39
Union 2,070 70
Unknown 2,328 5
Upson 1,825 107
Walker 6,620 80
Walton 8,124 239
Ware 3,037 153
Warren 384 14
Washington 1,640 62
Wayne 2,766 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 2,992 67
Whitfield 14,915 231
Wilcox 478 29
Wilkes 670 21
Wilkinson 735 28
Worth 1,197 61