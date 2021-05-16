x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,804 deaths in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/3-5/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/19-5/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.
  • There have been 890,267 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 374 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 626.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 902.
  • There have been 62,666 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 20 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 16, there were 896 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,924    66

Atkinson    786    20

Bacon    1,288    28

Baker    164    9

Baldwin    3,857    115

Banks    1,649    35

Barrow    8,837    135

Bartow    11,287    210

Ben Hill    1,495    61

Berrien    1,067    32

Bibb    13,397    407

Bleckley    803    34

Brantley    946    32

Brooks    947    36

Bryan    2,762    36

Bulloch    5,285    64

Burke    1,796    36

Butts    2,354    78

Calhoun    452    15

Camden    3,235    31

Candler    761    37

Carroll    7,454    132

Catoosa    5,761    64

Charlton    1,160    25

Chatham    20,315    430

Chattahoochee    3,459    13

Chattooga    2,255    63

Cherokee    22,560    305

Clarke    12,848    137

Clay    185    3

Clayton    24,124    463

Clinch    741    25

Cobb    61,237    974

Coffee    4,240    137

Colquitt    3,555    82

Columbia    11,118    162

Cook    1,165    38

Coweta    8,768    207

Crawford    523    17

Crisp    1,449    56

Dade    1,227    13

Dawson    2,742    44

DeKalb    58,340    949

Decatur    2,148    55

Dodge    1,086    56

Dooly    795    32

Dougherty    5,602    282

Douglas    12,119    178

Early    1,019    43

Echols    360    4

Effingham    3,838    66

Elbert    1,533    59

Emanuel    1,748    54

Evans    761    17

Fannin    2,136    61

Fayette    6,744    154

Floyd    10,028    189

Forsyth    18,059    188

Franklin    2,355    43

Fulton    82,940    1,289

Gilmer    2,509    72

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,760    154

Gordon    6,518    106

Grady    1,571    47

Greene    1,513    56

Gwinnett    87,035    1,087

Habersham    4,667    153

Hall    25,191    447

Hancock    839    63

Haralson    1,720    35

Harris    2,189    58

Hart    1,712    37

Heard    651    16

Henry    19,424    300

Houston    10,156    197

Irwin    686    18

Jackson    8,561    141

Jasper    683    19

Jeff Davis    1,304    36

Jefferson    1,585    59

Jenkins    728    39

Johnson    790    42

Jones    1,588    52

Lamar    1,358    46

Lanier    503    9

Laurens    3,732    146

Lee    1,605    51

Liberty    3,489    62

Lincoln    516    24

Long    679    11

Lowndes    7,862    143

Lumpkin    2,821    64

Macon    624    27

Madison    2,764    46

Marion    402    17

McDuffie    1,700    42

McIntosh    700    14

Meriwether    1,549    73

Miller    686    9

Mitchell    1,545    74

Monroe    1,885    87

Montgomery    727    21

Morgan    1,204    23

Murray    4,210    81

Muscogee    14,526    407

Newton    7,596    226

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,796    479

Oconee    3,071    65

Oglethorpe    1,200    28

Paulding    10,891    169

Peach    1,878    52

Pickens    2,564    64

Pierce    1,276    44

Pike    1,077    26

Polk    3,966    82

Pulaski    612    32

Putnam    1,801    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,556    40

Randolph    470    33

Richmond    20,190    421

Rockdale    6,120    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    819    21

Seminole    750    18

Spalding    4,136    158

Stephens    2,991    81

Stewart    803    25

Sumter    1,821    93

Talbot    392    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1,852    47

Taylor    513    22

Telfair    727    45

Terrell    574    46

Thomas    3,608    114

Tift    3,450    97

Toombs    2,955    98

Towns    1,114    44

Treutlen    630    24

Troup    6,007    187

Turner    604    34

Twiggs    513    39

Union    2,070    70

Unknown    2,328    5

Upson    1,825    107

Walker    6,620    80

Walton    8,124    239

Ware    3,037    153

Warren    384    14

Washington    1,640    62

Wayne    2,766    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    460    21

White    2,992    67

Whitfield    14,915    231

Wilcox    478    29

Wilkes    670    21

Wilkinson    735    28

Worth    1,197    61

