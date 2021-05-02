Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 2, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,578 deaths in Georgia, meaning no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/19-5/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/5-4-18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.

There have been 881,498 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 662 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 902.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 930.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 662 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 902.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 930. There have been 61,672 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 30 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 2, there were 1,106 current hospitalizations – a decrease of one hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1916 66

Atkinson 782 18

Bacon 1287 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3834 112

Banks 1631 33

Barrow 8736 132

Bartow 11212 207

Ben Hill 1490 61

Berrien 1056 32

Bibb 13334 404

Bleckley 800 34

Brantley 932 32

Brooks 940 36

Bryan 2728 36

Bulloch 5257 64

Burke 1777 37

Butts 2325 77

Calhoun 446 15

Camden 3204 29

Candler 745 36

Carroll 7405 131

Catoosa 5661 64

Charlton 1072 25

Chatham 20167 427

Chattahoochee 3334 13

Chattooga 2237 63

Cherokee 22323 302

Clarke 12759 137

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23670 447

Clinch 736 25

Cobb 60563 961

Coffee 4228 138

Colquitt 3520 78

Columbia 11046 160

Cook 1162 38

Coweta 8662 205

Crawford 525 17

Crisp 1438 56

Dade 1210 13

Dawson 2708 42

DeKalb 57737 924

Decatur 2145 55

Dodge 1084 56

Dooly 785 32

Dougherty 5543 281

Douglas 11945 174

Early 1012 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3798 65

Elbert 1527 58

Emanuel 1734 53

Evans 758 17

Fannin 2124 61

Fayette 6659 153

Floyd 9977 184

Forsyth 17878 181

Franklin 2343 43

Fulton 81911 1274

Gilmer 2482 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6688 153

Gordon 6492 103

Grady 1544 47

Greene 1501 56

Gwinnett 86381 1073

Habersham 4644 153

Hall 24982 439

Hancock 833 62

Haralson 1713 35

Harris 2161 57

Hart 1707 37

Heard 643 16

Henry 19167 296

Houston 10058 192

Irwin 682 18

Jackson 8504 140

Jasper 679 18

Jeff Davis 1297 36

Jefferson 1580 59

Jenkins 727 40

Johnson 787 42

Jones 1576 53

Lamar 1346 45

Lanier 496 9

Laurens 3708 144

Lee 1595 50

Liberty 3433 61

Lincoln 510 24

Long 666 10

Lowndes 7785 141

Lumpkin 2789 62

Macon 618 26

Madison 2742 46

Marion 398 17

McDuffie 1682 41

McIntosh 696 14

Meriwether 1523 72

Miller 681 9

Mitchell 1535 74

Monroe 1863 87

Montgomery 720 21

Morgan 1191 23

Murray 4171 81

Muscogee 14338 397

Newton 7501 218

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23708 473

Oconee 3052 64

Oglethorpe 1189 28

Paulding 10762 165

Peach 1855 52

Pickens 2530 64

Pierce 1260 42

Pike 1063 26

Polk 3937 81

Pulaski 609 32

Putnam 1796 57

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1531 41

Randolph 467 33

Richmond 19939 413

Rockdale 6027 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 812 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4057 155

Stephens 2979 79

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1804 92

Talbot 384 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1843 46

Taylor 511 22

Telfair 721 45

Terrell 567 45

Thomas 3554 113

Tift 3427 96

Toombs 2927 98

Towns 1100 43

Treutlen 625 24

Troup 5942 187

Turner 598 34

Twiggs 513 37

Union 2040 70

Unknown 2397 12

Upson 1811 107

Walker 6500 80

Walton 8068 235

Ware 3010 152

Warren 375 14

Washington 1617 62

Wayne 2744 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2974 67

Whitfield 14825 229

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 731 28