Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 2, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,578 deaths in Georgia, meaning no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/19-5/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/5-4-18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.
  • There have been 881,498 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 662 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 902.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 930.
  • There have been 61,672 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 30 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 2, there were 1,106 current hospitalizations – a decrease of one hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1916    66

Atkinson    782    18

Bacon    1287    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3834    112

Banks    1631    33

Barrow    8736    132

Bartow    11212    207

Ben Hill    1490    61

Berrien    1056    32

Bibb    13334    404

Bleckley    800    34

Brantley    932    32

Brooks    940    36

Bryan    2728    36

Bulloch    5257    64

Burke    1777    37

Butts    2325    77

Calhoun    446    15

Camden    3204    29

Candler    745    36

Carroll    7405    131

Catoosa    5661    64

Charlton    1072    25

Chatham    20167    427

Chattahoochee    3334    13

Chattooga    2237    63

Cherokee    22323    302

Clarke    12759    137

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23670    447

Clinch    736    25

Cobb    60563    961

Coffee    4228    138

Colquitt    3520    78

Columbia    11046    160

Cook    1162    38

Coweta    8662    205

Crawford    525    17

Crisp    1438    56

Dade    1210    13

Dawson    2708    42

DeKalb    57737    924

Decatur    2145    55

Dodge    1084    56

Dooly    785    32

Dougherty    5543    281

Douglas    11945    174

Early    1012    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3798    65

Elbert    1527    58

Emanuel    1734    53

Evans    758    17

Fannin    2124    61

Fayette    6659    153

Floyd    9977    184

Forsyth    17878    181

Franklin    2343    43

Fulton    81911    1274

Gilmer    2482    72

Glascock    145    7

Glynn    6688    153

Gordon    6492    103

Grady    1544    47

Greene    1501    56

Gwinnett    86381    1073

Habersham    4644    153

Hall    24982    439

Hancock    833    62

Haralson    1713    35

Harris    2161    57

Hart    1707    37

Heard    643    16

Henry    19167    296

Houston    10058    192

Irwin    682    18

Jackson    8504    140

Jasper    679    18

Jeff Davis    1297    36

Jefferson    1580    59

Jenkins    727    40

Johnson    787    42

Jones    1576    53

Lamar    1346    45

Lanier    496    9

Laurens    3708    144

Lee    1595    50

Liberty    3433    61

Lincoln    510    24

Long    666    10

Lowndes    7785    141

Lumpkin    2789    62

Macon    618    26

Madison    2742    46

Marion    398    17

McDuffie    1682    41

McIntosh    696    14

Meriwether    1523    72

Miller    681    9

Mitchell    1535    74

Monroe    1863    87

Montgomery    720    21

Morgan    1191    23

Murray    4171    81

Muscogee    14338    397

Newton    7501    218

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23708    473

Oconee    3052    64

Oglethorpe    1189    28

Paulding    10762    165

Peach    1855    52

Pickens    2530    64

Pierce    1260    42

Pike    1063    26

Polk    3937    81

Pulaski    609    32

Putnam    1796    57

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1531    41

Randolph    467    33

Richmond    19939    413

Rockdale    6027    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    812    21

Seminole    751    18

Spalding    4057    155

Stephens    2979    79

Stewart    791    25

Sumter    1804    92

Talbot    384    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1843    46

Taylor    511    22

Telfair    721    45

Terrell    567    45

Thomas    3554    113

Tift    3427    96

Toombs    2927    98

Towns    1100    43

Treutlen    625    24

Troup    5942    187

Turner    598    34

Twiggs    513    37

Union    2040    70

Unknown    2397    12

Upson    1811    107

Walker    6500    80

Walton    8068    235

Ware    3010    152

Warren    375    14

Washington    1617    62

Wayne    2744    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2974    67

Whitfield    14825    229

Wilcox    476    29

Wilkes    669    21

Wilkinson    731    28

Worth    1190    61

