Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 2, 2021

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,578 deaths in Georgia, meaning no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/19-5/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/5-4-18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.
- There have been 881,498 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 662 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 902.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 930.
- There have been 61,672 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 30 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 2, there were 1,106 current hospitalizations – a decrease of one hospitalization from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1916 66
Atkinson 782 18
Bacon 1287 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3834 112
Banks 1631 33
Barrow 8736 132
Bartow 11212 207
Ben Hill 1490 61
Berrien 1056 32
Bibb 13334 404
Bleckley 800 34
Brantley 932 32
Brooks 940 36
Bryan 2728 36
Bulloch 5257 64
Burke 1777 37
Butts 2325 77
Calhoun 446 15
Camden 3204 29
Candler 745 36
Carroll 7405 131
Catoosa 5661 64
Charlton 1072 25
Chatham 20167 427
Chattahoochee 3334 13
Chattooga 2237 63
Cherokee 22323 302
Clarke 12759 137
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23670 447
Clinch 736 25
Cobb 60563 961
Coffee 4228 138
Colquitt 3520 78
Columbia 11046 160
Cook 1162 38
Coweta 8662 205
Crawford 525 17
Crisp 1438 56
Dade 1210 13
Dawson 2708 42
DeKalb 57737 924
Decatur 2145 55
Dodge 1084 56
Dooly 785 32
Dougherty 5543 281
Douglas 11945 174
Early 1012 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3798 65
Elbert 1527 58
Emanuel 1734 53
Evans 758 17
Fannin 2124 61
Fayette 6659 153
Floyd 9977 184
Forsyth 17878 181
Franklin 2343 43
Fulton 81911 1274
Gilmer 2482 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6688 153
Gordon 6492 103
Grady 1544 47
Greene 1501 56
Gwinnett 86381 1073
Habersham 4644 153
Hall 24982 439
Hancock 833 62
Haralson 1713 35
Harris 2161 57
Hart 1707 37
Heard 643 16
Henry 19167 296
Houston 10058 192
Irwin 682 18
Jackson 8504 140
Jasper 679 18
Jeff Davis 1297 36
Jefferson 1580 59
Jenkins 727 40
Johnson 787 42
Jones 1576 53
Lamar 1346 45
Lanier 496 9
Laurens 3708 144
Lee 1595 50
Liberty 3433 61
Lincoln 510 24
Long 666 10
Lowndes 7785 141
Lumpkin 2789 62
Macon 618 26
Madison 2742 46
Marion 398 17
McDuffie 1682 41
McIntosh 696 14
Meriwether 1523 72
Miller 681 9
Mitchell 1535 74
Monroe 1863 87
Montgomery 720 21
Morgan 1191 23
Murray 4171 81
Muscogee 14338 397
Newton 7501 218
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23708 473
Oconee 3052 64
Oglethorpe 1189 28
Paulding 10762 165
Peach 1855 52
Pickens 2530 64
Pierce 1260 42
Pike 1063 26
Polk 3937 81
Pulaski 609 32
Putnam 1796 57
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1531 41
Randolph 467 33
Richmond 19939 413
Rockdale 6027 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 812 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4057 155
Stephens 2979 79
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1804 92
Talbot 384 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1843 46
Taylor 511 22
Telfair 721 45
Terrell 567 45
Thomas 3554 113
Tift 3427 96
Toombs 2927 98
Towns 1100 43
Treutlen 625 24
Troup 5942 187
Turner 598 34
Twiggs 513 37
Union 2040 70
Unknown 2397 12
Upson 1811 107
Walker 6500 80
Walton 8068 235
Ware 3010 152
Warren 375 14
Washington 1617 62
Wayne 2744 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2974 67
Whitfield 14825 229
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 731 28
Worth 1190 61