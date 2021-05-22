Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 22, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,930 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/9-5/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/25-5/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.86.
- There have been 893,116 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 428 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 517.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 794.
- There have been 63,171 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 85 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 22, there were 788 current hospitalizations – a decrease of seven hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,925 67
Atkinson 790 20
Bacon 1,287 28
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3,867 116
Banks 1,654 35
Barrow 8,871 135
Bartow 11,316 211
Ben Hill 1,495 61
Berrien 1,069 32
Bibb 13,422 409
Bleckley 805 34
Brantley 954 34
Brooks 954 36
Bryan 2,781 37
Bulloch 5,288 63
Burke 1,801 36
Butts 2,351 80
Calhoun 453 15
Camden 3,249 31
Candler 775 38
Carroll 7,470 132
Catoosa 5,793 65
Charlton 1,217 27
Chatham 20,400 430
Chattahoochee 3,550 13
Chattooga 2,252 64
Cherokee 22,631 307
Clarke 12,870 139
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24,210 467
Clinch 739 25
Cobb 61,447 983
Coffee 4,250 140
Colquitt 3,557 83
Columbia 11,138 162
Cook 1,167 38
Coweta 8,802 207
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1,449 57
Dade 1,237 13
Dawson 2,759 44
DeKalb 58,543 961
Decatur 2,152 55
Dodge 1,089 56
Dooly 802 32
Dougherty 5,606 283
Douglas 12,175 180
Early 1,022 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3,851 66
Elbert 1,533 59
Emanuel 1,753 54
Evans 771 17
Fannin 2,142 62
Fayette 6,760 157
Floyd 10,039 192
Forsyth 18,118 188
Franklin 2,358 42
Fulton 83,221 1,304
Gilmer 2,510 73
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,781 157
Gordon 6,524 106
Grady 1,581 47
Greene 1,515 56
Gwinnett 87,253 1,096
Habersham 4,670 153
Hall 25,245 450
Hancock 840 64
Haralson 1,719 35
Harris 2,213 58
Hart 1,712 37
Heard 651 16
Henry 19,506 301
Houston 10,166 200
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8,578 141
Jasper 684 19
Jeff Davis 1,303 35
Jefferson 1,586 59
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 790 42
Jones 1,592 52
Lamar 1,362 46
Lanier 504 9
Laurens 3,738 146
Lee 1,610 52
Liberty 3,532 62
Lincoln 518 24
Long 681 11
Lowndes 7,887 144
Lumpkin 2,834 66
Macon 625 27
Madison 2,774 47
Marion 405 17
McDuffie 1,708 42
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,552 74
Miller 686 9
Mitchell 1,546 75
Monroe 1,890 87
Montgomery 729 21
Morgan 1,207 23
Murray 4,225 83
Muscogee 14,634 412
Newton 7,626 230
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,866 480
Oconee 3,075 65
Oglethorpe 1,208 28
Paulding 10,935 171
Peach 1,887 54
Pickens 2,573 65
Pierce 1,278 44
Pike 1,080 27
Polk 3,970 83
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1,807 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,564 41
Randolph 471 33
Richmond 20,271 423
Rockdale 6,151 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 820 21
Seminole 748 18
Spalding 4,151 158
Stephens 3,000 81
Stewart 816 25
Sumter 1,828 94
Talbot 396 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1,864 47
Taylor 515 23
Telfair 728 45
Terrell 576 46
Thomas 3,616 114
Tift 3,455 97
Toombs 2,958 98
Towns 1,115 44
Treutlen 631 24
Troup 6,015 190
Turner 607 34
Twiggs 510 39
Union 2,072 69
Unknown 2,343 8
Upson 1,831 109
Walker 6,652 79
Walton 8,134 238
Ware 3,047 151
Warren 385 15
Washington 1,639 62
Wayne 2,773 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 2,994 67
Whitfield 14,936 229
Wilcox 477 29
Wilkes 674 22
Wilkinson 735 27
Worth 1,198 60