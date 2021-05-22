Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 22, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,930 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/9-5/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/25-5/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.86.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 428 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 517.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 794. There have been 63,171 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 85 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.79.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 22, there were 788 current hospitalizations – a decrease of seven hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,925 67

Atkinson 790 20

Bacon 1,287 28

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3,867 116

Banks 1,654 35

Barrow 8,871 135

Bartow 11,316 211

Ben Hill 1,495 61

Berrien 1,069 32

Bibb 13,422 409

Bleckley 805 34

Brantley 954 34

Brooks 954 36

Bryan 2,781 37

Bulloch 5,288 63

Burke 1,801 36

Butts 2,351 80

Calhoun 453 15

Camden 3,249 31

Candler 775 38

Carroll 7,470 132

Catoosa 5,793 65

Charlton 1,217 27

Chatham 20,400 430

Chattahoochee 3,550 13

Chattooga 2,252 64

Cherokee 22,631 307

Clarke 12,870 139

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24,210 467

Clinch 739 25

Cobb 61,447 983

Coffee 4,250 140

Colquitt 3,557 83

Columbia 11,138 162

Cook 1,167 38

Coweta 8,802 207

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1,449 57

Dade 1,237 13

Dawson 2,759 44

DeKalb 58,543 961

Decatur 2,152 55

Dodge 1,089 56

Dooly 802 32

Dougherty 5,606 283

Douglas 12,175 180

Early 1,022 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3,851 66

Elbert 1,533 59

Emanuel 1,753 54

Evans 771 17

Fannin 2,142 62

Fayette 6,760 157

Floyd 10,039 192

Forsyth 18,118 188

Franklin 2,358 42

Fulton 83,221 1,304

Gilmer 2,510 73

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,781 157

Gordon 6,524 106

Grady 1,581 47

Greene 1,515 56

Gwinnett 87,253 1,096

Habersham 4,670 153

Hall 25,245 450

Hancock 840 64

Haralson 1,719 35

Harris 2,213 58

Hart 1,712 37

Heard 651 16

Henry 19,506 301

Houston 10,166 200

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8,578 141

Jasper 684 19

Jeff Davis 1,303 35

Jefferson 1,586 59

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 790 42

Jones 1,592 52

Lamar 1,362 46

Lanier 504 9

Laurens 3,738 146

Lee 1,610 52

Liberty 3,532 62

Lincoln 518 24

Long 681 11

Lowndes 7,887 144

Lumpkin 2,834 66

Macon 625 27

Madison 2,774 47

Marion 405 17

McDuffie 1,708 42

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,552 74

Miller 686 9

Mitchell 1,546 75

Monroe 1,890 87

Montgomery 729 21

Morgan 1,207 23

Murray 4,225 83

Muscogee 14,634 412

Newton 7,626 230

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,866 480

Oconee 3,075 65

Oglethorpe 1,208 28

Paulding 10,935 171

Peach 1,887 54

Pickens 2,573 65

Pierce 1,278 44

Pike 1,080 27

Polk 3,970 83

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1,807 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,564 41

Randolph 471 33

Richmond 20,271 423

Rockdale 6,151 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 820 21

Seminole 748 18

Spalding 4,151 158

Stephens 3,000 81

Stewart 816 25

Sumter 1,828 94

Talbot 396 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1,864 47

Taylor 515 23

Telfair 728 45

Terrell 576 46

Thomas 3,616 114

Tift 3,455 97

Toombs 2,958 98

Towns 1,115 44

Treutlen 631 24

Troup 6,015 190

Turner 607 34

Twiggs 510 39

Union 2,072 69

Unknown 2,343 8

Upson 1,831 109

Walker 6,652 79

Walton 8,134 238

Ware 3,047 151

Warren 385 15

Washington 1,639 62

Wayne 2,773 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 2,994 67

Whitfield 14,936 229

Wilcox 477 29

Wilkes 674 22

Wilkinson 735 27