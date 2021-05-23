x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 23, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,930 deaths in Georgia, with no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/10-5/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/26-5/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.43.
  • There have been 893,422 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 306 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 503.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 777.
  • There have been 63,189 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 23, there were 799 current hospitalizations – an increase of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,925    67

Atkinson    790    20

Bacon    1,287    28

Baker    163    9

Baldwin    3,867    116

Banks    1,654    35

Barrow    8,878    135

Bartow    11,324    211

Ben Hill    1,495    61

Berrien    1,069    32

Bibb    13,423    409

Bleckley    805    34

Brantley    954    34

Brooks    954    36

Bryan    2,783    37

Bulloch    5,288    63

Burke    1,801    36

Butts    2,352    80

Calhoun    453    15

Camden    3,251    31

Candler    775    38

Carroll    7,471    132

Catoosa    5,798    65

Charlton    1,219    27

Chatham    20,406    430

Chattahoochee    3,550    13

Chattooga    2,252    64

Cherokee    22,637    307

Clarke    12,870    139

Clay    185    3

Clayton    24,227    467

Clinch    739    25

Cobb    61,476    983

Coffee    4,250    140

Colquitt    3,559    83

Columbia    11,144    162

Cook    1,167    38

Coweta    8,802    207

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1,449    57

Dade    1,238    13

Dawson    2,759    44

DeKalb    58,566    961

Decatur    2,155    55

Dodge    1,089    56

Dooly    802    32

Dougherty    5,607    283

Douglas    12,184    180

Early    1,023    43

Echols    360    4

Effingham    3,852    66

Elbert    1,533    59

Emanuel    1,753    54

Evans    771    17

Fannin    2,142    62

Fayette    6,761    157

Floyd    10,041    192

Forsyth    18,125    188

Franklin    2,358    42

Fulton    83,258    1,304

Gilmer    2,513    73

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,783    157

Gordon    6,525    106

Grady    1,581    47

Greene    1,515    56

Gwinnett    87,285    1,096

Habersham    4,670    153

Hall    25,249    450

Hancock    840    64

Haralson    1,719    35

Harris    2,220    58

Hart    1,712    37

Heard    651    16

Henry    19,514    301

Houston    10,167    200

Irwin    691    18

Jackson    8,578    141

Jasper    684    19

Jeff Davis    1,303    35

Jefferson    1,587    59

Jenkins    729    39

Johnson    790    42

Jones    1,593    52

Lamar    1,362    46

Lanier    509    9

Laurens    3,738    146

Lee    1,609    52

Liberty    3,532    62

Lincoln    518    24

Long    681    11

Lowndes    7,887    144

Lumpkin    2,834    66

Macon    625    27

Madison    2,775    47

Marion    405    17

McDuffie    1,709    42

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1,552    74

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,544    75

Monroe    1,891    87

Montgomery    729    21

Morgan    1,207    23

Murray    4,224    83

Muscogee    14,650    412

Newton    7,630    230

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,869    480

Oconee    3,075    65

Oglethorpe    1,208    28

Paulding    10,940    171

Peach    1,887    54

Pickens    2,573    65

Pierce    1,278    44

Pike    1,080    27

Polk    3,972    83

Pulaski    612    32

Putnam    1,807    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,564    41

Randolph    471    33

Richmond    20,278    423

Rockdale    6,152    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    820    21

Seminole    748    18

Spalding    4,155    158

Stephens    3,004    81

Stewart    816    25

Sumter    1,829    94

Talbot    397    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1,864    47

Taylor    515    23

Telfair    729    45

Terrell    576    46

Thomas    3,615    114

Tift    3,457    97

Toombs    2,958    98

Towns    1,117    44

Treutlen    632    24

Troup    6,018    190

Turner    608    34

Twiggs    510    39

Union    2,072    69

Unknown    2,337    8

Upson    1,831    109

Walker    6,654    79

Walton    8,135    238

Ware    3,049    151

Warren    385    15

Washington    1,639    62

Wayne    2,774    80

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    460    21

White    2,995    67

Whitfield    14,938    229

Wilcox    477    29

Wilkes    676    22

Wilkinson    735    27

Worth    1,198    60

