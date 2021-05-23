Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 23, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,930 deaths in Georgia, with no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/10-5/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/26-5/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.43.

in Georgia, with no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/10-5/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/26-5/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.43. There have been 893,422 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 306 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 503.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 777.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 306 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 503.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 777. There have been 63,189 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 23, there were 799 current hospitalizations – an increase of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,925 67

Atkinson 790 20

Bacon 1,287 28

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3,867 116

Banks 1,654 35

Barrow 8,878 135

Bartow 11,324 211

Ben Hill 1,495 61

Berrien 1,069 32

Bibb 13,423 409

Bleckley 805 34

Brantley 954 34

Brooks 954 36

Bryan 2,783 37

Bulloch 5,288 63

Burke 1,801 36

Butts 2,352 80

Calhoun 453 15

Camden 3,251 31

Candler 775 38

Carroll 7,471 132

Catoosa 5,798 65

Charlton 1,219 27

Chatham 20,406 430

Chattahoochee 3,550 13

Chattooga 2,252 64

Cherokee 22,637 307

Clarke 12,870 139

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24,227 467

Clinch 739 25

Cobb 61,476 983

Coffee 4,250 140

Colquitt 3,559 83

Columbia 11,144 162

Cook 1,167 38

Coweta 8,802 207

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1,449 57

Dade 1,238 13

Dawson 2,759 44

DeKalb 58,566 961

Decatur 2,155 55

Dodge 1,089 56

Dooly 802 32

Dougherty 5,607 283

Douglas 12,184 180

Early 1,023 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3,852 66

Elbert 1,533 59

Emanuel 1,753 54

Evans 771 17

Fannin 2,142 62

Fayette 6,761 157

Floyd 10,041 192

Forsyth 18,125 188

Franklin 2,358 42

Fulton 83,258 1,304

Gilmer 2,513 73

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,783 157

Gordon 6,525 106

Grady 1,581 47

Greene 1,515 56

Gwinnett 87,285 1,096

Habersham 4,670 153

Hall 25,249 450

Hancock 840 64

Haralson 1,719 35

Harris 2,220 58

Hart 1,712 37

Heard 651 16

Henry 19,514 301

Houston 10,167 200

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8,578 141

Jasper 684 19

Jeff Davis 1,303 35

Jefferson 1,587 59

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 790 42

Jones 1,593 52

Lamar 1,362 46

Lanier 509 9

Laurens 3,738 146

Lee 1,609 52

Liberty 3,532 62

Lincoln 518 24

Long 681 11

Lowndes 7,887 144

Lumpkin 2,834 66

Macon 625 27

Madison 2,775 47

Marion 405 17

McDuffie 1,709 42

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,552 74

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,544 75

Monroe 1,891 87

Montgomery 729 21

Morgan 1,207 23

Murray 4,224 83

Muscogee 14,650 412

Newton 7,630 230

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,869 480

Oconee 3,075 65

Oglethorpe 1,208 28

Paulding 10,940 171

Peach 1,887 54

Pickens 2,573 65

Pierce 1,278 44

Pike 1,080 27

Polk 3,972 83

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1,807 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,564 41

Randolph 471 33

Richmond 20,278 423

Rockdale 6,152 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 820 21

Seminole 748 18

Spalding 4,155 158

Stephens 3,004 81

Stewart 816 25

Sumter 1,829 94

Talbot 397 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1,864 47

Taylor 515 23

Telfair 729 45

Terrell 576 46

Thomas 3,615 114

Tift 3,457 97

Toombs 2,958 98

Towns 1,117 44

Treutlen 632 24

Troup 6,018 190

Turner 608 34

Twiggs 510 39

Union 2,072 69

Unknown 2,337 8

Upson 1,831 109

Walker 6,654 79

Walton 8,135 238

Ware 3,049 151

Warren 385 15

Washington 1,639 62

Wayne 2,774 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 2,995 67

Whitfield 14,938 229

Wilcox 477 29

Wilkes 676 22

Wilkinson 735 27