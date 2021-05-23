Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 23, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,930 deaths in Georgia, with no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/10-5/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/26-5/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.43.
- There have been 893,422 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 306 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 503.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 777.
- There have been 63,189 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 23, there were 799 current hospitalizations – an increase of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,925 67
Atkinson 790 20
Bacon 1,287 28
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3,867 116
Banks 1,654 35
Barrow 8,878 135
Bartow 11,324 211
Ben Hill 1,495 61
Berrien 1,069 32
Bibb 13,423 409
Bleckley 805 34
Brantley 954 34
Brooks 954 36
Bryan 2,783 37
Bulloch 5,288 63
Burke 1,801 36
Butts 2,352 80
Calhoun 453 15
Camden 3,251 31
Candler 775 38
Carroll 7,471 132
Catoosa 5,798 65
Charlton 1,219 27
Chatham 20,406 430
Chattahoochee 3,550 13
Chattooga 2,252 64
Cherokee 22,637 307
Clarke 12,870 139
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24,227 467
Clinch 739 25
Cobb 61,476 983
Coffee 4,250 140
Colquitt 3,559 83
Columbia 11,144 162
Cook 1,167 38
Coweta 8,802 207
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1,449 57
Dade 1,238 13
Dawson 2,759 44
DeKalb 58,566 961
Decatur 2,155 55
Dodge 1,089 56
Dooly 802 32
Dougherty 5,607 283
Douglas 12,184 180
Early 1,023 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3,852 66
Elbert 1,533 59
Emanuel 1,753 54
Evans 771 17
Fannin 2,142 62
Fayette 6,761 157
Floyd 10,041 192
Forsyth 18,125 188
Franklin 2,358 42
Fulton 83,258 1,304
Gilmer 2,513 73
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,783 157
Gordon 6,525 106
Grady 1,581 47
Greene 1,515 56
Gwinnett 87,285 1,096
Habersham 4,670 153
Hall 25,249 450
Hancock 840 64
Haralson 1,719 35
Harris 2,220 58
Hart 1,712 37
Heard 651 16
Henry 19,514 301
Houston 10,167 200
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8,578 141
Jasper 684 19
Jeff Davis 1,303 35
Jefferson 1,587 59
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 790 42
Jones 1,593 52
Lamar 1,362 46
Lanier 509 9
Laurens 3,738 146
Lee 1,609 52
Liberty 3,532 62
Lincoln 518 24
Long 681 11
Lowndes 7,887 144
Lumpkin 2,834 66
Macon 625 27
Madison 2,775 47
Marion 405 17
McDuffie 1,709 42
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,552 74
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,544 75
Monroe 1,891 87
Montgomery 729 21
Morgan 1,207 23
Murray 4,224 83
Muscogee 14,650 412
Newton 7,630 230
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,869 480
Oconee 3,075 65
Oglethorpe 1,208 28
Paulding 10,940 171
Peach 1,887 54
Pickens 2,573 65
Pierce 1,278 44
Pike 1,080 27
Polk 3,972 83
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1,807 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,564 41
Randolph 471 33
Richmond 20,278 423
Rockdale 6,152 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 820 21
Seminole 748 18
Spalding 4,155 158
Stephens 3,004 81
Stewart 816 25
Sumter 1,829 94
Talbot 397 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1,864 47
Taylor 515 23
Telfair 729 45
Terrell 576 46
Thomas 3,615 114
Tift 3,457 97
Toombs 2,958 98
Towns 1,117 44
Treutlen 632 24
Troup 6,018 190
Turner 608 34
Twiggs 510 39
Union 2,072 69
Unknown 2,337 8
Upson 1,831 109
Walker 6,654 79
Walton 8,135 238
Ware 3,049 151
Warren 385 15
Washington 1,639 62
Wayne 2,774 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 2,995 67
Whitfield 14,938 229
Wilcox 477 29
Wilkes 676 22
Wilkinson 735 27
Worth 1,198 60