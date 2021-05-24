Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 24, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,930 deaths in Georgia, with no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/11-5/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/27-5/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.07.

in Georgia, with no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/11-5/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/27-5/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.07. There have been 893,624 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 202 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 492.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 756.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 202 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 492.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 756. There have been 63,224 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 35 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 35 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 24, there were 794 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 5 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1925 67

Atkinson 790 20

Bacon 1287 28

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3867 116

Banks 1654 35

Barrow 8880 135

Bartow 11330 211

Ben Hill 1495 61

Berrien 1069 32

Bibb 13426 409

Bleckley 805 34

Brantley 954 34

Brooks 954 36

Bryan 2783 37

Bulloch 5289 63

Burke 1801 36

Butts 2352 80

Calhoun 453 15

Camden 3252 31

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7472 132

Catoosa 5803 65

Charlton 1226 27

Chatham 20411 430

Chattahoochee 3550 13

Chattooga 2254 64

Cherokee 22640 307

Clarke 12872 139

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24235 467

Clinch 739 25

Cobb 61487 983

Coffee 4250 140

Colquitt 3559 83

Columbia 11145 162

Cook 1167 38

Coweta 8802 207

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1450 57

Dade 1239 13

Dawson 2759 44

DeKalb 58576 961

Decatur 2155 55

Dodge 1089 56

Dooly 802 32

Dougherty 5614 283

Douglas 12189 180

Early 1023 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3853 66

Elbert 1533 59

Emanuel 1753 54

Evans 771 17

Fannin 2142 62

Fayette 6762 157

Floyd 10043 192

Forsyth 18129 188

Franklin 2359 42

Fulton 83291 1304

Gilmer 2513 73

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6784 157

Gordon 6526 106

Grady 1583 47

Greene 1515 56

Gwinnett 87296 1096

Habersham 4670 153

Hall 25254 450

Hancock 841 64

Haralson 1720 35

Harris 2220 58

Hart 1713 37

Heard 651 16

Henry 19521 301

Houston 10168 200

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8582 141

Jasper 684 19

Jeff Davis 1303 35

Jefferson 1587 59

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 791 42

Jones 1593 52

Lamar 1362 46

Lanier 509 9

Laurens 3742 146

Lee 1609 52

Liberty 3533 62

Lincoln 518 24

Long 681 11

Lowndes 7890 145

Lumpkin 2835 66

Macon 625 27

Madison 2776 47

Marion 405 17

McDuffie 1710 42

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1552 74

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1545 75

Monroe 1894 87

Montgomery 729 21

Morgan 1207 23

Murray 4224 83

Muscogee 14652 412

Newton 7633 230

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23871 480

Oconee 3075 65

Oglethorpe 1208 28

Paulding 10941 171

Peach 1887 54

Pickens 2573 65

Pierce 1278 44

Pike 1082 27

Polk 3973 83

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1808 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1565 41

Randolph 471 33

Richmond 20281 423

Rockdale 6152 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 820 21

Seminole 748 18

Spalding 4156 158

Stephens 3003 81

Stewart 816 25

Sumter 1829 94

Talbot 397 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1864 47

Taylor 515 23

Telfair 729 45

Terrell 576 46

Thomas 3619 114

Tift 3458 97

Toombs 2958 98

Towns 1117 44

Treutlen 632 24

Troup 6018 190

Turner 608 34

Twiggs 510 39

Union 2072 69

Unknown 2332 7

Upson 1831 109

Walker 6658 79

Walton 8134 238

Ware 3049 151

Warren 385 15

Washington 1639 62

Wayne 2774 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 2997 67

Whitfield 14942 229

Wilcox 477 29

Wilkes 676 22

Wilkinson 736 27