Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 24, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,930 deaths in Georgia, with no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/11-5/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/27-5/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.07.
  • There have been 893,624 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 202 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 492.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 756.
  • There have been 63,224 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 35 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 24, there were 794 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 5 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1925    67

Atkinson    790    20

Bacon    1287    28

Baker    163    9

Baldwin    3867    116

Banks    1654    35

Barrow    8880    135

Bartow    11330    211

Ben Hill    1495    61

Berrien    1069    32

Bibb    13426    409

Bleckley    805    34

Brantley    954    34

Brooks    954    36

Bryan    2783    37

Bulloch    5289    63

Burke    1801    36

Butts    2352    80

Calhoun    453    15

Camden    3252    31

Candler    776    38

Carroll    7472    132

Catoosa    5803    65

Charlton    1226    27

Chatham    20411    430

Chattahoochee    3550    13

Chattooga    2254    64

Cherokee    22640    307

Clarke    12872    139

Clay    185    3

Clayton    24235    467

Clinch    739    25

Cobb    61487    983

Coffee    4250    140

Colquitt    3559    83

Columbia    11145    162

Cook    1167    38

Coweta    8802    207

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1450    57

Dade    1239    13

Dawson    2759    44

DeKalb    58576    961

Decatur    2155    55

Dodge    1089    56

Dooly    802    32

Dougherty    5614    283

Douglas    12189    180

Early    1023    43

Echols    360    4

Effingham    3853    66

Elbert    1533    59

Emanuel    1753    54

Evans    771    17

Fannin    2142    62

Fayette    6762    157

Floyd    10043    192

Forsyth    18129    188

Franklin    2359    42

Fulton    83291    1304

Gilmer    2513    73

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6784    157

Gordon    6526    106

Grady    1583    47

Greene    1515    56

Gwinnett    87296    1096

Habersham    4670    153

Hall    25254    450

Hancock    841    64

Haralson    1720    35

Harris    2220    58

Hart    1713    37

Heard    651    16

Henry    19521    301

Houston    10168    200

Irwin    691    18

Jackson    8582    141

Jasper    684    19

Jeff Davis    1303    35

Jefferson    1587    59

Jenkins    729    39

Johnson    791    42

Jones    1593    52

Lamar    1362    46

Lanier    509    9

Laurens    3742    146

Lee    1609    52

Liberty    3533    62

Lincoln    518    24

Long    681    11

Lowndes    7890    145

Lumpkin    2835    66

Macon    625    27

Madison    2776    47

Marion    405    17

McDuffie    1710    42

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1552    74

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1545    75

Monroe    1894    87

Montgomery    729    21

Morgan    1207    23

Murray    4224    83

Muscogee    14652    412

Newton    7633    230

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23871    480

Oconee    3075    65

Oglethorpe    1208    28

Paulding    10941    171

Peach    1887    54

Pickens    2573    65

Pierce    1278    44

Pike    1082    27

Polk    3973    83

Pulaski    612    32

Putnam    1808    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1565    41

Randolph    471    33

Richmond    20281    423

Rockdale    6152    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    820    21

Seminole    748    18

Spalding    4156    158

Stephens    3003    81

Stewart    816    25

Sumter    1829    94

Talbot    397    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1864    47

Taylor    515    23

Telfair    729    45

Terrell    576    46

Thomas    3619    114

Tift    3458    97

Toombs    2958    98

Towns    1117    44

Treutlen    632    24

Troup    6018    190

Turner    608    34

Twiggs    510    39

Union    2072    69

Unknown    2332    7

Upson    1831    109

Walker    6658    79

Walton    8134    238

Ware    3049    151

Warren    385    15

Washington    1639    62

Wayne    2774    80

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    460    21

White    2997    67

Whitfield    14942    229

Wilcox    477    29

Wilkes    676    22

Wilkinson    736    27

Worth    1198    60

