Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 24, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,930 deaths in Georgia, with no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/11-5/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/27-5/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.07.
- There have been 893,624 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 202 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 492.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 756.
- There have been 63,224 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 35 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 24, there were 794 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 5 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1925 67
Atkinson 790 20
Bacon 1287 28
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3867 116
Banks 1654 35
Barrow 8880 135
Bartow 11330 211
Ben Hill 1495 61
Berrien 1069 32
Bibb 13426 409
Bleckley 805 34
Brantley 954 34
Brooks 954 36
Bryan 2783 37
Bulloch 5289 63
Burke 1801 36
Butts 2352 80
Calhoun 453 15
Camden 3252 31
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7472 132
Catoosa 5803 65
Charlton 1226 27
Chatham 20411 430
Chattahoochee 3550 13
Chattooga 2254 64
Cherokee 22640 307
Clarke 12872 139
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24235 467
Clinch 739 25
Cobb 61487 983
Coffee 4250 140
Colquitt 3559 83
Columbia 11145 162
Cook 1167 38
Coweta 8802 207
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1450 57
Dade 1239 13
Dawson 2759 44
DeKalb 58576 961
Decatur 2155 55
Dodge 1089 56
Dooly 802 32
Dougherty 5614 283
Douglas 12189 180
Early 1023 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3853 66
Elbert 1533 59
Emanuel 1753 54
Evans 771 17
Fannin 2142 62
Fayette 6762 157
Floyd 10043 192
Forsyth 18129 188
Franklin 2359 42
Fulton 83291 1304
Gilmer 2513 73
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6784 157
Gordon 6526 106
Grady 1583 47
Greene 1515 56
Gwinnett 87296 1096
Habersham 4670 153
Hall 25254 450
Hancock 841 64
Haralson 1720 35
Harris 2220 58
Hart 1713 37
Heard 651 16
Henry 19521 301
Houston 10168 200
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8582 141
Jasper 684 19
Jeff Davis 1303 35
Jefferson 1587 59
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 791 42
Jones 1593 52
Lamar 1362 46
Lanier 509 9
Laurens 3742 146
Lee 1609 52
Liberty 3533 62
Lincoln 518 24
Long 681 11
Lowndes 7890 145
Lumpkin 2835 66
Macon 625 27
Madison 2776 47
Marion 405 17
McDuffie 1710 42
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1552 74
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1545 75
Monroe 1894 87
Montgomery 729 21
Morgan 1207 23
Murray 4224 83
Muscogee 14652 412
Newton 7633 230
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23871 480
Oconee 3075 65
Oglethorpe 1208 28
Paulding 10941 171
Peach 1887 54
Pickens 2573 65
Pierce 1278 44
Pike 1082 27
Polk 3973 83
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1808 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1565 41
Randolph 471 33
Richmond 20281 423
Rockdale 6152 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 820 21
Seminole 748 18
Spalding 4156 158
Stephens 3003 81
Stewart 816 25
Sumter 1829 94
Talbot 397 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1864 47
Taylor 515 23
Telfair 729 45
Terrell 576 46
Thomas 3619 114
Tift 3458 97
Toombs 2958 98
Towns 1117 44
Treutlen 632 24
Troup 6018 190
Turner 608 34
Twiggs 510 39
Union 2072 69
Unknown 2332 7
Upson 1831 109
Walker 6658 79
Walton 8134 238
Ware 3049 151
Warren 385 15
Washington 1639 62
Wayne 2774 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 2997 67
Whitfield 14942 229
Wilcox 477 29
Wilkes 676 22
Wilkinson 736 27
Worth 1198 60