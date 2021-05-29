Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 29, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,068 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/16-5/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/2-5/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07.

There have been 895,694 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 441 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 414.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 647.

There have been 63,759 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 63 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 29, there were 685 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1927 67

Atkinson 794 20

Bacon 1290 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3872 117

Banks 1660 38

Barrow 8903 136

Bartow 11347 216

Ben Hill 1506 61

Berrien 1073 33

Bibb 13453 414

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 955 35

Brooks 956 36

Bryan 2793 38

Bulloch 5294 64

Burke 1803 40

Butts 2356 81

Calhoun 454 15

Camden 3259 31

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7484 132

Catoosa 5817 65

Charlton 1243 27

Chatham 20499 431

Chattahoochee 3618 13

Chattooga 2255 65

Cherokee 22677 313

Clarke 12888 139

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24320 477

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61653 990

Coffee 4249 140

Colquitt 3581 83

Columbia 11164 165

Cook 1167 39

Coweta 8825 209

Crawford 520 18

Crisp 1454 58

Dade 1245 13

Dawson 2762 45

DeKalb 58730 965

Decatur 2160 55

Dodge 1090 57

Dooly 805 32

Dougherty 5632 283

Douglas 12229 182

Early 1027 43

Echols 361 4

Effingham 3860 66

Elbert 1532 59

Emanuel 1757 55

Evans 773 17

Fannin 2145 62

Fayette 6779 158

Floyd 10061 193

Forsyth 18168 191

Franklin 2369 43

Fulton 83412 1317

Gilmer 2514 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6800 159

Gordon 6531 106

Grady 1593 49

Greene 1513 54

Gwinnett 87468 1105

Habersham 4674 152

Hall 25293 458

Hancock 842 64

Haralson 1720 35

Harris 2236 59

Hart 1717 37

Heard 652 17

Henry 19590 303

Houston 10176 203

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8589 135

Jasper 684 19

Jeff Davis 1305 35

Jefferson 1588 60

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 793 43

Jones 1597 52

Lamar 1365 46

Lanier 509 9

Laurens 3744 146

Lee 1610 50

Liberty 3586 62

Lincoln 523 25

Long 688 12

Lowndes 7913 145

Lumpkin 2843 66

Macon 626 29

Madison 2776 45

Marion 406 19

McDuffie 1711 42

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1557 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1549 74

Monroe 1900 87

Montgomery 731 19

Morgan 1207 24

Murray 4238 83

Muscogee 14701 418

Newton 7649 232

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23946 481

Oconee 3082 66

Oglethorpe 1212 29

Paulding 10963 170

Peach 1890 53

Pickens 2579 63

Pierce 1281 44

Pike 1086 27

Polk 3971 83

Pulaski 613 33

Putnam 1809 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1569 41

Randolph 474 33

Richmond 20309 423

Rockdale 6173 154

Schley 211 4

Screven 822 21

Seminole 748 18

Spalding 4177 161

Stephens 3006 78

Stewart 817 25

Sumter 1834 95

Talbot 401 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1863 46

Taylor 515 22

Telfair 729 45

Terrell 578 47

Thomas 3636 114

Tift 3461 98

Toombs 2967 101

Towns 1122 44

Treutlen 634 26

Troup 6025 191

Turner 610 34

Twiggs 511 39

Union 2077 70

Unknown 2336 7

Upson 1836 111

Walker 6676 80

Walton 8150 239

Ware 3059 151

Warren 388 17

Washington 1640 62

Wayne 2775 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 461 21

White 3006 67

Whitfield 14950 230

Wilcox 478 30

Wilkes 676 23

Wilkinson 735 27