Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 29, 2021

THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,068 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/16-5/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/2-5/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07.
- There have been 895,694 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 441 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 414.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 647.
- There have been 63,759 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 63 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 29, there were 685 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1927 67
Atkinson 794 20
Bacon 1290 29
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3872 117
Banks 1660 38
Barrow 8903 136
Bartow 11347 216
Ben Hill 1506 61
Berrien 1073 33
Bibb 13453 414
Bleckley 806 34
Brantley 955 35
Brooks 956 36
Bryan 2793 38
Bulloch 5294 64
Burke 1803 40
Butts 2356 81
Calhoun 454 15
Camden 3259 31
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7484 132
Catoosa 5817 65
Charlton 1243 27
Chatham 20499 431
Chattahoochee 3618 13
Chattooga 2255 65
Cherokee 22677 313
Clarke 12888 139
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24320 477
Clinch 740 25
Cobb 61653 990
Coffee 4249 140
Colquitt 3581 83
Columbia 11164 165
Cook 1167 39
Coweta 8825 209
Crawford 520 18
Crisp 1454 58
Dade 1245 13
Dawson 2762 45
DeKalb 58730 965
Decatur 2160 55
Dodge 1090 57
Dooly 805 32
Dougherty 5632 283
Douglas 12229 182
Early 1027 43
Echols 361 4
Effingham 3860 66
Elbert 1532 59
Emanuel 1757 55
Evans 773 17
Fannin 2145 62
Fayette 6779 158
Floyd 10061 193
Forsyth 18168 191
Franklin 2369 43
Fulton 83412 1317
Gilmer 2514 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6800 159
Gordon 6531 106
Grady 1593 49
Greene 1513 54
Gwinnett 87468 1105
Habersham 4674 152
Hall 25293 458
Hancock 842 64
Haralson 1720 35
Harris 2236 59
Hart 1717 37
Heard 652 17
Henry 19590 303
Houston 10176 203
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8589 135
Jasper 684 19
Jeff Davis 1305 35
Jefferson 1588 60
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 793 43
Jones 1597 52
Lamar 1365 46
Lanier 509 9
Laurens 3744 146
Lee 1610 50
Liberty 3586 62
Lincoln 523 25
Long 688 12
Lowndes 7913 145
Lumpkin 2843 66
Macon 626 29
Madison 2776 45
Marion 406 19
McDuffie 1711 42
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1557 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1549 74
Monroe 1900 87
Montgomery 731 19
Morgan 1207 24
Murray 4238 83
Muscogee 14701 418
Newton 7649 232
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23946 481
Oconee 3082 66
Oglethorpe 1212 29
Paulding 10963 170
Peach 1890 53
Pickens 2579 63
Pierce 1281 44
Pike 1086 27
Polk 3971 83
Pulaski 613 33
Putnam 1809 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1569 41
Randolph 474 33
Richmond 20309 423
Rockdale 6173 154
Schley 211 4
Screven 822 21
Seminole 748 18
Spalding 4177 161
Stephens 3006 78
Stewart 817 25
Sumter 1834 95
Talbot 401 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1863 46
Taylor 515 22
Telfair 729 45
Terrell 578 47
Thomas 3636 114
Tift 3461 98
Toombs 2967 101
Towns 1122 44
Treutlen 634 26
Troup 6025 191
Turner 610 34
Twiggs 511 39
Union 2077 70
Unknown 2336 7
Upson 1836 111
Walker 6676 80
Walton 8150 239
Ware 3059 151
Warren 388 17
Washington 1640 62
Wayne 2775 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 461 21
White 3006 67
Whitfield 14950 230
Wilcox 478 30
Wilkes 676 23
Wilkinson 735 27
Worth 1201 61