Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 29, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,068 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/16-5/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/2-5/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07.
  • There have been 895,694 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 441 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 414.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 647.
  • There have been 63,759 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 63 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 29, there were 685 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1927    67

Atkinson    794    20

Bacon    1290    29

Baker    163    9

Baldwin    3872    117

Banks    1660    38

Barrow    8903    136

Bartow    11347    216

Ben Hill    1506    61

Berrien    1073    33

Bibb    13453    414

Bleckley    806    34

Brantley    955    35

Brooks    956    36

Bryan    2793    38

Bulloch    5294    64

Burke    1803    40

Butts    2356    81

Calhoun    454    15

Camden    3259    31

Candler    776    38

Carroll    7484    132

Catoosa    5817    65

Charlton    1243    27

Chatham    20499    431

Chattahoochee    3618    13

Chattooga    2255    65

Cherokee    22677    313

Clarke    12888    139

Clay    185    3

Clayton    24320    477

Clinch    740    25

Cobb    61653    990

Coffee    4249    140

Colquitt    3581    83

Columbia    11164    165

Cook    1167    39

Coweta    8825    209

Crawford    520    18

Crisp    1454    58

Dade    1245    13

Dawson    2762    45

DeKalb    58730    965

Decatur    2160    55

Dodge    1090    57

Dooly    805    32

Dougherty    5632    283

Douglas    12229    182

Early    1027    43

Echols    361    4

Effingham    3860    66

Elbert    1532    59

Emanuel    1757    55

Evans    773    17

Fannin    2145    62

Fayette    6779    158

Floyd    10061    193

Forsyth    18168    191

Franklin    2369    43

Fulton    83412    1317

Gilmer    2514    75

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6800    159

Gordon    6531    106

Grady    1593    49

Greene    1513    54

Gwinnett    87468    1105

Habersham    4674    152

Hall    25293    458

Hancock    842    64

Haralson    1720    35

Harris    2236    59

Hart    1717    37

Heard    652    17

Henry    19590    303

Houston    10176    203

Irwin    691    18

Jackson    8589    135

Jasper    684    19

Jeff Davis    1305    35

Jefferson    1588    60

Jenkins    729    39

Johnson    793    43

Jones    1597    52

Lamar    1365    46

Lanier    509    9

Laurens    3744    146

Lee    1610    50

Liberty    3586    62

Lincoln    523    25

Long    688    12

Lowndes    7913    145

Lumpkin    2843    66

Macon    626    29

Madison    2776    45

Marion    406    19

McDuffie    1711    42

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1557    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1549    74

Monroe    1900    87

Montgomery    731    19

Morgan    1207    24

Murray    4238    83

Muscogee    14701    418

Newton    7649    232

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23946    481

Oconee    3082    66

Oglethorpe    1212    29

Paulding    10963    170

Peach    1890    53

Pickens    2579    63

Pierce    1281    44

Pike    1086    27

Polk    3971    83

Pulaski    613    33

Putnam    1809    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1569    41

Randolph    474    33

Richmond    20309    423

Rockdale    6173    154

Schley    211    4

Screven    822    21

Seminole    748    18

Spalding    4177    161

Stephens    3006    78

Stewart    817    25

Sumter    1834    95

Talbot    401    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1863    46

Taylor    515    22

Telfair    729    45

Terrell    578    47

Thomas    3636    114

Tift    3461    98

Toombs    2967    101

Towns    1122    44

Treutlen    634    26

Troup    6025    191

Turner    610    34

Twiggs    511    39

Union    2077    70

Unknown    2336    7

Upson    1836    111

Walker    6676    80

Walton    8150    239

Ware    3059    151

Warren    388    17

Washington    1640    62

Wayne    2775    80

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    461    21

White    3006    67

Whitfield    14950    230

Wilcox    478    30

Wilkes    676    23

Wilkinson    735    27

Worth    1201    61

