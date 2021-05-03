Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 3, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,593 deaths in Georgia, meaning no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/20-5/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/6-4-19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.14.

in Georgia, meaning no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/20-5/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/6-4-19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.14. There have been 882,074 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 576 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 891.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 946.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 576 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 891.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 946. There have been 61,704 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 32 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 32 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 3, there were 1,094 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 12 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1919 66

Atkinson 783 18

Bacon 1288 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3835 112

Banks 1632 33

Barrow 8739 132

Bartow 11217 207

Ben Hill 1491 61

Berrien 1057 32

Bibb 13337 405

Bleckley 800 34

Brantley 932 32

Brooks 940 36

Bryan 2730 36

Bulloch 5257 64

Burke 1778 37

Butts 2327 77

Calhoun 446 15

Camden 3205 29

Candler 747 37

Carroll 7407 131

Catoosa 5665 64

Charlton 1072 25

Chatham 20182 427

Chattahoochee 3334 13

Chattooga 2238 63

Cherokee 22338 302

Clarke 12762 137

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23693 448

Clinch 736 25

Cobb 60618 962

Coffee 4234 138

Colquitt 3523 78

Columbia 11047 160

Cook 1162 38

Coweta 8667 205

Crawford 525 17

Crisp 1439 56

Dade 1210 13

Dawson 2708 42

DeKalb 57773 926

Decatur 2147 55

Dodge 1084 56

Dooly 786 32

Dougherty 5548 281

Douglas 11949 174

Early 1013 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3801 65

Elbert 1527 58

Emanuel 1734 53

Evans 758 17

Fannin 2125 61

Fayette 6668 153

Floyd 9978 184

Forsyth 17897 182

Franklin 2344 43

Fulton 81997 1276

Gilmer 2487 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6691 153

Gordon 6492 103

Grady 1546 47

Greene 1503 56

Gwinnett 86447 1075

Habersham 4646 153

Hall 24992 439

Hancock 833 62

Haralson 1715 35

Harris 2164 58

Hart 1707 37

Heard 643 16

Henry 19196 296

Houston 10063 194

Irwin 682 18

Jackson 8507 140

Jasper 679 18

Jeff Davis 1297 36

Jefferson 1580 59

Jenkins 728 40

Johnson 787 42

Jones 1577 53

Lamar 1346 46

Lanier 500 9

Laurens 3710 144

Lee 1595 50

Liberty 3435 61

Lincoln 510 24

Long 667 10

Lowndes 7794 141

Lumpkin 2789 62

Macon 618

26 Madison 2742 46

Marion 398 17

McDuffie 1684 41

McIntosh 696 14

Meriwether 1523 72

Miller 681 9

Mitchell 1536 74

Monroe 1866 87

Montgomery 720 21

Morgan 1192 23 Murray 4170 81

Muscogee 14347 397

Newton 7505 218

Oconee 3052 64

Oglethorpe 1189 28

Paulding 10774 165

Peach 1854 52

Pickens 2531 64

Pierce 1260 42

Pike 1064 26

Polk 3940 81

Pulaski 610 32

Putnam 1797 57

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1531 41

Randolph 468 33

Richmond 19948 413

Rockdale 6035 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 812 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4059 155

Stephens 2979 79

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1805 92

Talbot 384 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1845 46

Taylor 511 22

Telfair 721 45

Terrell 567 45

Thomas 3554 113

Tift 3427 96

Toombs 2929 98

Towns 1100 43

Treutlen 625 24

Troup 5946 187

Turner 598 34

Twiggs 513 37

Union 2042 70

Upson 1813 107

Walker 6504 80

Walton 8073 235

Ware 3011 152

Warren 376 14

Washington 1619 62

Wayne 2749 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2975 67

Whitfield 14830 229

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 732 28