Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 3, 2021

- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,593 deaths in Georgia, meaning no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/20-5/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/6-4-19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.14.
- There have been 882,074 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 576 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 891.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 946.
- There have been 61,704 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 32 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 3, there were 1,094 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 12 hospitalization from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1919 66
Atkinson 783 18
Bacon 1288 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3835 112
Banks 1632 33
Barrow 8739 132
Bartow 11217 207
Ben Hill 1491 61
Berrien 1057 32
Bibb 13337 405
Bleckley 800 34
Brantley 932 32
Brooks 940 36
Bryan 2730 36
Bulloch 5257 64
Burke 1778 37
Butts 2327 77
Calhoun 446 15
Camden 3205 29
Candler 747 37
Carroll 7407 131
Catoosa 5665 64
Charlton 1072 25
Chatham 20182 427
Chattahoochee 3334 13
Chattooga 2238 63
Cherokee 22338 302
Clarke 12762 137
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23693 448
Clinch 736 25
Cobb 60618 962
Coffee 4234 138
Colquitt 3523 78
Columbia 11047 160
Cook 1162 38
Coweta 8667 205
Crawford 525 17
Crisp 1439 56
Dade 1210 13
Dawson 2708 42
DeKalb 57773 926
Decatur 2147 55
Dodge 1084 56
Dooly 786 32
Dougherty 5548 281
Douglas 11949 174
Early 1013 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3801 65
Elbert 1527 58
Emanuel 1734 53
Evans 758 17
Fannin 2125 61
Fayette 6668 153
Floyd 9978 184
Forsyth 17897 182
Franklin 2344 43
Fulton 81997 1276
Gilmer 2487 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6691 153
Gordon 6492 103
Grady 1546 47
Greene 1503 56
Gwinnett 86447 1075
Habersham 4646 153
Hall 24992 439
Hancock 833 62
Haralson 1715 35
Harris 2164 58
Hart 1707 37
Heard 643 16
Henry 19196 296
Houston 10063 194
Irwin 682 18
Jackson 8507 140
Jasper 679 18
Jeff Davis 1297 36
Jefferson 1580 59
Jenkins 728 40
Johnson 787 42
Jones 1577 53
Lamar 1346 46
Lanier 500 9
Laurens 3710 144
Lee 1595 50
Liberty 3435 61
Lincoln 510 24
Long 667 10
Lowndes 7794 141
Lumpkin 2789 62
Macon 618
26 Madison 2742 46
Marion 398 17
McDuffie 1684 41
McIntosh 696 14
Meriwether 1523 72
Miller 681 9
Mitchell 1536 74
Monroe 1866 87
Montgomery 720 21
Morgan 1192 23 Murray 4170 81
Muscogee 14347 397
Newton 7505 218
Oconee 3052 64
Oglethorpe 1189 28
Paulding 10774 165
Peach 1854 52
Pickens 2531 64
Pierce 1260 42
Pike 1064 26
Polk 3940 81
Pulaski 610 32
Putnam 1797 57
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1531 41
Randolph 468 33
Richmond 19948 413
Rockdale 6035 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 812 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4059 155
Stephens 2979 79
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1805 92
Talbot 384 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1845 46
Taylor 511 22
Telfair 721 45
Terrell 567 45
Thomas 3554 113
Tift 3427 96
Toombs 2929 98
Towns 1100 43
Treutlen 625 24
Troup 5946 187
Turner 598 34
Twiggs 513 37
Union 2042 70
Upson 1813 107
Walker 6504 80
Walton 8073 235
Ware 3011 152
Warren 376 14
Washington 1619 62
Wayne 2749 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2975 67
Whitfield 14830 229
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 732 28
Worth 1190 61