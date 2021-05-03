x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 3, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,593 deaths in Georgia, meaning no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/20-5/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/6-4-19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.14. 
  • There have been 882,074 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 576 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 891.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 946.
  • There have been 61,704 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 32 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 3, there were 1,094  current hospitalizations – a decrease of 12 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1919  66

 Atkinson  783  18 

Bacon  1288  28 

Baker  161  9 

Baldwin  3835  112 

Banks  1632  33 

Barrow  8739  132 

Bartow  11217  207 

Ben Hill  1491  61 

Berrien  1057  32 

Bibb  13337  405 

Bleckley  800  34 

Brantley  932  32 

Brooks  940  36 

Bryan  2730  36 

Bulloch  5257  64 

Burke  1778  37 

Butts  2327  77 

Calhoun  446  15 

Camden  3205  29 

Candler  747  37 

Carroll  7407  131 

Catoosa  5665  64 

Charlton  1072  25 

Chatham  20182  427 

Chattahoochee  3334  13 

Chattooga  2238  63 

Cherokee  22338  302 

Clarke  12762  137 

Clay  183  3 

Clayton  23693  448 

Clinch  736  25 

Cobb  60618  962 

Coffee  4234  138 

Colquitt  3523  78 

Columbia  11047  160 

Cook  1162  38 

Coweta  8667  205 

Crawford  525  17 

Crisp  1439  56 

Dade  1210  13 

Dawson  2708  42 

DeKalb  57773  926 

Decatur  2147  55

Dodge  1084  56 

Dooly  786  32 

Dougherty  5548  281 

Douglas  11949  174 

Early  1013  43 

Echols  358  4 

Effingham  3801  65 

Elbert  1527  58 

Emanuel  1734  53 

Evans  758  17 

Fannin  2125  61 

Fayette  6668  153 

Floyd  9978  184 

Forsyth  17897  182 

Franklin  2344  43 

Fulton  81997  1276 

Gilmer  2487  72

Glascock  145  7

Glynn  6691  153 

Gordon  6492  103 

Grady  1546  47 

Greene  1503  56 

Gwinnett  86447  1075 

Habersham  4646  153 

Hall  24992  439 

Hancock  833  62 

Haralson  1715  35 

Harris  2164  58 

Hart  1707  37 

Heard  643  16 

Henry  19196  296 

Houston  10063  194 

Irwin  682  18 

Jackson  8507  140 

Jasper  679  18 

Jeff Davis  1297  36 

Jefferson  1580  59 

Jenkins  728  40 

Johnson  787  42 

Jones  1577  53 

Lamar  1346  46 

Lanier  500  9 

Laurens  3710  144 

Lee  1595  50 

Liberty  3435  61 

Lincoln  510  24 

Long  667  10 

Lowndes  7794  141 

Lumpkin  2789  62

Macon  618 

 26 Madison  2742  46 

Marion  398  17 

McDuffie  1684  41 

McIntosh  696  14 

Meriwether  1523  72 

Miller  681  9 

Mitchell  1536  74 

Monroe  1866  87 

Montgomery  720  21 

Morgan  1192  23 Murray  4170  81 

Muscogee  14347  397 

Newton  7505  218 

Oconee  3052  64 

Oglethorpe  1189  28 

Paulding  10774  165 

Peach  1854  52 

Pickens  2531  64 

Pierce  1260  42 

Pike  1064  26 

Polk  3940  81

Pulaski  610  32 

Putnam  1797  57

Quitman  82  2 

Rabun  1531  41 

Randolph  468  33

Richmond  19948  413 

Rockdale  6035  152 

Schley  212  5 

Screven  812  21 

Seminole  751  18 

Spalding  4059  155 

Stephens  2979  79 

Stewart  791  25 

Sumter  1805  92 

Talbot  384  18

Taliaferro  101  3 

Tattnall  1845  46 

Taylor  511  22 

Telfair  721  45 

Terrell  567  45 

Thomas  3554  113 

Tift  3427  96 

Toombs  2929  98 

Towns  1100  43 

Treutlen  625  24 

Troup  5946  187 

Turner  598  34 

Twiggs  513  37 

Union  2042  70 

Upson  1813  107 

Walker  6504  80 

Walton  8073  235 

Ware  3011  152 

Warren  376  14 

Washington  1619  62 

Wayne  2749  78 

Webster  106  4 

Wheeler  459  21 

White  2975  67 

Whitfield  14830  229 

Wilcox  476  29 

Wilkes  669  21 

Wilkinson  732  28 

Worth  1190  61 

